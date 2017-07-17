July 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #179

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

28 Responses to July 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #179

  1. HARRY LIME says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:21 am

    CNN Sucks!

  2. EV22 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:28 am

    OMG! I totally missed National Ice Cream Day!

    Betcha POTUS had 3 scoops today to celebrate MAGA!

  3. kimosaabe says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:32 am

  4. Ghostrider says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:32 am

    John McCain’s surgery and questions about his recovery are concerning to me. The surgery saved his life for sure. But, He is a patient now presenting as a severe risk of bacterial infection and other complications. I seriously doubt his recovery will be a quick one, given his age, causing me to think he will not be back in the Senate any time soon.

  5. JoD says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:40 am

    🎼Where seldom is heard a disparaging word….
    Priebus
    Cohn
    Powell
    Pence
    Hmmm?!

  6. crossthread42 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:40 am

    is it *Possible*?
    Rats Jumping off a sinking Ship?
    ** Schiff: Washington Democrats meeting with Ukrainian officials for Trump dirt would have been ‘inappropriate’**
    quoting, “paraphrasing” ,,
    “It wouldn’t be appropriate for the Democrats to get help from the Ukrainian government,” Schiff, the top Democrat on the House’s Intelligence committee, which is investigating the Russian meddling, told ABC’s “This Week.” “It would be problematic to get any kind of support from a foreign government.”
    Hrrmm
    Walking things back are WE?
    😉
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/07/16/schiff-washington-democrats-meeting-with-ukrainian-officials-for-trump-dirt-would-have-been-inappropriate.html

  7. Curry Worsham says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Reesist!

  8. SR says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I feel there will be vote on Obamacare and it seems PTrump is getting frustrated for any bill on table. I am hoping after Obamacare vote there will be MOAB on rats, Mueller and others.

    • Fe says:
      July 17, 2017 at 1:44 am

      I don’t think PDJT is frustrated at all. He knows the score. 2018 will be here soon enough, and then there will be more votes in the Senate to MAGA and fix the Obama caused healthcare nightmare. It will happen, this I have no doubt. God will see to it 😀

  9. wheatietoo says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Heheh…I hope the RNC is getting a lot of these.

  10. JoD says:
    July 17, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Oh no!! Maybe it’s contagious….
    Making a list of Members of Congress who should also be checked for brain “blood clots.”
    Maxine
    Nancy
    Adam
    Chucky
    Lindsey
    Susie
    Mitch
    Pauly
    Oh He!!, might as well test them ALL!

  11. Plain Jane says:
    July 17, 2017 at 1:14 am

    I just founf this link on a, I think, new website advertised here on TCH. It’s called The Liberty Nation. http://www.libertynation.com

  12. waltherppk says:
    July 17, 2017 at 1:23 am

