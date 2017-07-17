Cowboy Up – President Trump Wears His Made In America Commemorative Stetson…

Many of you might remember the origin of this hat. – DECEMBER 2016 – The first-edition Texas cattleman’s style Trump cowboy hat made by the American Hat Company in Texas.

During the first day of Trump’s ‘Made in America’ initiative he tried one on.

.

It’s a cattleman’s style beaver belly fur and mink custom hat. And yes, you too can own one just like it for $2800 bucks.

.

TEXAS – It was through acquaintances that [American Hat Co.] was asked to make Trump an authentic cowboy hat. Mundee said Trump, during a campaign stop recently, had mentioned the quality of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s cowboy hat. Treasure Maddox, daughter of American Hat Co. owners Keith and Susan Maddox, and her significant other, Andrew Graves, are acquaintances with Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second oldest son.

It was after the night of the Nov. 8 election that Eric had asked if American Hat Co. could make a custom hat for his father. Soon after, the manufacturer was at work getting measurements ready as well as the materials befitting the president of the United States.

“It morphed into now we’re making hats for Eric, for Don Jr. and for Mike Pence as well,” Mundee said.

Mundee said the Trump family requested a light-colored hat versus black, so the manufacturer went with a silverish tone. The material is a mixture of beaver belly fur and mink, making the hat soft as silk. The crown, or top of the hat, is done in a cattleman’s style. He said this specific style of hat is widely known as the finest in the cowboy market.

And it’s not just the material that American Hat Co. uses that puts their stamp on the product. It’s also the gold foil stamp on the inside band that also illustrates its quality, as well as the Keith Maddox mark of “KM” on the brim of the hat. The hat retails for about $2,800. (read more)

Advertisements