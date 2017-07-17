Cowboy Up – President Trump Wears His Made In America Commemorative Stetson…

Posted on July 17, 2017 by

Many of you might remember the origin of this hat.  – DECEMBER 2016 –  The first-edition Texas cattleman’s style Trump cowboy hat made by the American Hat Company in Texas.

During the first day of Trump’s ‘Made in America’ initiative he tried one on.

.

It’s a cattleman’s style beaver belly fur and mink custom hat. And yes, you too can own one just like it for $2800 bucks.

.

TEXAS – It was through acquaintances that [American Hat Co.] was asked to make Trump an authentic cowboy hat. Mundee said Trump, during a campaign stop recently, had mentioned the quality of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s cowboy hat. Treasure Maddox, daughter of American Hat Co. owners Keith and Susan Maddox, and her significant other, Andrew Graves, are acquaintances with Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second oldest son.

It was after the night of the Nov. 8 election that Eric had asked if American Hat Co. could make a custom hat for his father. Soon after, the manufacturer was at work getting measurements ready as well as the materials befitting the president of the United States.

“It morphed into now we’re making hats for Eric, for Don Jr. and for Mike Pence as well,” Mundee said.

Mundee said the Trump family requested a light-colored hat versus black, so the manufacturer went with a silverish tone. The material is a mixture of beaver belly fur and mink, making the hat soft as silk. The crown, or top of the hat, is done in a cattleman’s style. He said this specific style of hat is widely known as the finest in the cowboy market.

And it’s not just the material that American Hat Co. uses that puts their stamp on the product. It’s also the gold foil stamp on the inside band that also illustrates its quality, as well as the Keith Maddox mark of “KM” on the brim of the hat. The hat retails for about $2,800.  (read more)

trump-cowboy-hat-2

trump-cowboy-hat-1

 

48 Responses to Cowboy Up – President Trump Wears His Made In America Commemorative Stetson…

  1. CiscoKid says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Cowboy up Mr. President !

    • Janie M. says:
      July 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      Link doesn’t work for me, C. “Server Error 406”
      “The page you are looking for cannot be opened by your browser because it has a file name extension that your browser does not accept.” Chrome is my browser (Windows 10).

  3. avgjosephine says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Cue the wailing of PETA! You just know there will be comments on the suffering of beavers. They’ll be frothing at the mouth. Or at their “whatever”.

    • Will Janoschka says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      Now we are getting US manufacturers that can indeed “do” better than the Swiss, German, Japanese, S. Korean; Folk to participate in MAGA! Well done!
      Err the Swiss SIP folk do send over both Hans and Karl, to ‘adjust” the 12 ton $800,000 Jig borer after put in place on the polished concrete slab.! Damned thing holds 10 micron tolerance in 300 mm travel in 3 dimensions Much better than the Heisenberg uncertainty! For them there is never ‘close enough for government work’!

  4. iamanamericanblog says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Treat to watch when POTUS Trump with this Cowboy Hat.

  5. TwoLaine says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    A someone famous once said, “That’s Hot.”

  6. adagio54 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    What’s with the comma between “President” and “Donald J. Trump”? They need a proofreader; otherwise, it is a fabulous hat. President Trump looks great wearing it.

  7. Rebecca Pacey says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    What a beautiful hat, I am sure he is very proud of it, who would not be. Love Stetson!

  8. Will Janoschka says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Now we are getting US manufacturers that can indeed “do” better than the Swiss, German, Japanese, S. Korean; Folk to participate in MAGA! Well done!

  9. fleporeblog says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    The GREAT State of Texas and our LION are truly a match made in HEAVEN! Everything Governor Abbott is doing in Texas from the SB4 Immigration Bill that will begin on September 1st to suing the WH about DACA if nothing is resolved by some point in September, to backing our President on his travel ban at the SC is MAGA on steroids!

    http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/texas-sb4-immigration-enforcement-law-5-things-know-n758126

    From the article linked above:

    It’s not just police who will enforce immigration
    Officials can be removed for not complying with the law
    It encourages people to turn in their local government or university officials
    Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
    It promises to defend those who are sued for complying with the law

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/dhs-chief-doubts-legality-immigration-200756168.html

    From the article linked above:

    A group of attorneys general has called on the Trump administration to phase out the program. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others have threated to amend a district court case to challenge the DACA program unless the Trump administration acts to phase it out.

    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/06/texas-leads-16-state-coalition-support-travel-ban/

    From the article lineked above:

    Leading a 16-state coalition, the Texas attorney general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday supporting President Donald Trump’s temporary travel stay. Attorneys general from 14 other states and the governor of Mississippi joined to urge the nation’s highest court to reinstate the executive order.

    The state of Texas is showing Americans what our country can be like if we get the right people in office that only care about America First!

    I have a wishlist for possible people who can carry America First on once our Lion has to step aside. The list is short and in this order:

    1. Governor Abbott of Texas
    2. Ryan Zienke, Interior Secretary
    3. TREX, Secretary of State
    4. Mike Pence, VP

  10. 6x47 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    $2800 is a little steep for a hat.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      July 17, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      Not when you see the quality…..my sisters lives in Houston and is friends with Keith and Susan and their Stetson hats are simply amazing. The custom fit makes all of the difference. The company has been in business since 1915 for a reason. ; )

    • Sayit2016 says:
      July 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Not when you see and feel the quality of the hat. My sis lives in Houston and is friends with Keith and Susan, the custom fit makes all of the difference in the world. There is a reason they h ave been in business since 1915….

  11. Bendix says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    He looks as if he isn’t sure, but he looks good in that hat.

    Liked by 3 people

  12. Pam says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Now that is really cool. Here is POTUS sort of taking a swing at the press (LOL) with a nice American made baseball bat.

    Like

  13. Minnie says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    A truly beautiful cowboy hat befitting OUR amazing President!!

    Wonderful 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

  14. NJF says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Love it!!!

  15. TONYA PARNELL says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    TRUMP 2020

  16. reenahovermale says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:24 pm


    This Cowboy’s Hat (Song)
    Chris LeDoux

  17. litenmaus says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Yesterday my fence fell apart and I found myself at the farm & ranch supply store buying some concrete. The gentleman in front of me was purchasing a cowboy hat and he put it on after the cashier had rung it up. He turned to me and I said “That hat looks mighty good on you”. The smile and the ‘thank you ma’am for the wonderful compliment” made my day.

    I do love me a fine lookin’ man in a cowboy hat and Yowza, President Trump looks fine. :0)

  18. Will Janoschka says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Now we are getting US manufacturers that can indeed “do” better than the Swiss, German, Japanese, S. Korean; Folk to participate in MAGA! Well done!
    Err the Swiss SIP folk do send over both Hans and Karl, to ‘adjust” the 12 ton $800,000 Jig borer after put in place on the polished concrete slab.! Damned thing holds 10 micron tolerance in 300 mm travel in 3 dimensions Much better than the Heisenberg uncertainty! For them there is never ‘close enough for government work’!

  19. codasouthtexas says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    POTUS Should buy one for FLOTUS a cowgirl hat! She will look gorgeous in it!

  20. Steve in Lewes says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    what good ole American boy doesn’t want to grow up a be a cowboy.
    I know I certainly did.
    Toby Keith – “I should’ve been a cowboy” Good song! Yippie-ki-yay

  21. tgmccoy says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Boots, next he and Melania Cowboy Up!
    BTW noticed a strong resemblance to Ronulus Magnus in his cowboy hat…

  22. Pam says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:46 pm

  23. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Oh!!!! Our President is quite handsome in that Stetson. I’m in danger of drooling!

  24. Oldschool says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    That hat is the perfect color and style for POTUS. He looks fantastic wearing it!!! Look out Melania, hubby upstaging you on this one!!

  25. lizzieintexas says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Very Reaganest

  26. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    President Trump has a kind of unique quality. It is as though he is so comfortable in his own skin he just cannot look ridiculous.

    Political advisors ALWAYS tell candidates to avoid headgear as unfortunate photos nearly always result, such as Dukakis with the helmet in the tank, John Kerry windsurfing and bicycling in a helmet or wearing a bunny suit. Many people look idiotic in a cowboy hat, while others look great.

    Naturally, PDJT looks like a cowboy when he wears a Stetson, as though he had always worn one. It seriously suits him. He carries off his MAGA cap with equal ease. Even when they put a prayer shawl around him at that black church in Detroit he carried it off. He is amazing. A tour de force. I marvel at him constantly.

    • Landslide says:
      July 17, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      I’m dubbing his pic the “Cosmopolitan Cowboy”. 😊 You are so right, Sylvia, he is so confident that he adapts to all situations immediately. Great trait.

  27. tgmccoy says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    That is what I was talking about…

