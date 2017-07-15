Saturday July 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
A scene from one of my all-time favorite movies . . .
love that movie
OOO, Hellyeah! Thanks for this as both a fan of the movie & Vai.
It was a “surprise” to most Pennsylvanians that we have 17 sanctuary counties…no one hears about anything until now! Our Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto (D) and our Governor Tom Wolf (D) will be gone and rightly so! California, PA is about 50 miles SE of Pittsburgh, PA. and the “refugees” are pouring into our city…totally disgusting.
http://godfatherpolitics.com/pa-residents-pissed-as-romanian-immigrants-defecate-kill-chickens-in-public/
And don’t forget that Mexico teaches its students that the US unfairly “took” Mexican land in the US/Mexico War. They conveniently forget that Santa Anna was an imperial expansionist who called himself the “Napoleon Of The West”. Unfortunately, he was a perfectly awful battlefield commander. Mexicans want “their” land back. Sound familiar?
Here’s another example of Democrats Behaving Badly.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/07/where-theresistance-is-succeeding-slow-walking-trump-nominee-confirmation-process/
( Matthew 6:9-13 KJV ) “After this manner therefore Pray ye: Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom come. Thy Will be done in Earth, as it is in Heaven. Give us this Day our Daily Bread. And Forgive us our debts, as we Forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but Deliver us from evil: For thine is the Kingdom, and the Power, and the Glory, For ever. Amen.”!!
( I Thessalonians 5:16-18 KJV ) “Rejoice Evermore. Pray Without Ceasing. In every thing Give Thanks: for this is the Will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”!!
( Psalms Chapter 117 KJV ) “O Praise the LORD, all ye Nations: Praise Him, all ye people. For His Merciful Kindness is Great Toward us: and the Truth of the LORD Endureth For ever. Praise ye the LORD.”!! Praise the LORD HIS HOLY NAME!!
I Love you all Everyone through Jesus ( Yeshua ) Christ, because HE LOVED EVERYONE FIRST!! 💕 Praise Jesus ( Yeshua ) Chirst for Today and Everyday!!
Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ),YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
For all NEEDTOBREATHE fans, and if you are not give a listen, their lyrics can be associated with Christ or everyday, simply amazing!!! new songs released today, pre-purchase Album available for 8/11/17 release…just beautiful songs that didnt make the HARDLOVE album cut but are oh so worthy!!
Count on Me
Waiting
Saint Francis Peace Prayer
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.
Where there is hatred let me sow love
Where there is injury, pardon,
Where there is doubt, faith;
Where there is despair, hope;
Where there is darkness, light;
Where there is sadness, joy.
O Divine Master, grant that I may so much seek
To be consoled as to console,
To be understood as to understand,
To be loved as to love;
For it is in giving that we receive;
It is in pardoning that we are pardoned;
It is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen
A passing item from my forthcoming “Curmudgeon’s Notebook ” ;
“You know you’ve been married to the same woman a long time when your bowels and bladders are on the same schedule ! ”
[ Yeah it ain’t PC, but as Sid Cesar said, humor is based upon truth ! ]
And from the “WTF” files: Per Popular Mechanics as reported on WND, the USAF wants “permission” to shoot down ( allegedly civilian ) drones penetrating airspace over their bases . Why are they asking ? Surely our DOD and the USAF has the capability to intercept or corral or otherwise contain or destroy civilian drones intruding upon their operational airspace without creating lethal downrange effects upon the ground ! Or perhaps our enemies are missing a dynamite opportunity to save on their military budgeting. Just hire a bunch U.S. kids, give them drones and cell phones and tell them its a game !
Don’t know if I can last all Summer.
Happy Caturday!
