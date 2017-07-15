July 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #177

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Great campaign material here. You go Kid!
Love that he’s entering politics.
So exciting!
I would LOVE to see James Woods run for Senate…he would absolutely WIN. Also Tom Selleck…all smart men with common sense.
What state is Woods in, psadie?
He lives in CA.
Perfect! I think CA. is going to surprise us. I know, call me crazy. (!)
I think there are more “conservatives” in CA than anyone realizes hence them not turning over their voter roles to the Voter Fraud Panel
A huge cross section of Southern Californians have absolutely had it with illegals in their cities. Some of the speakers at those City Council Meetings have been so intense. The whole Identity Poltics thang may be falling apart for the Dems.
God willing. Fingers crossed, we shall see.
Bet he will win.
YES! We need smart people. Love James Woods. Smart, no nonsense, and iron will.
James Woods is smart, whip smart. Articulate. I’d love to see him in public office. I think he would be awesome.
its pretty much fun to imagine actual questions being asked of nominees…questions that are not snarky or deliberately asked for purposes of entrapment.
Can’t see this man doing such things
Fearlessness is a quality I admire 😉 Especially in todays climate.
~~~
‘I have more gay friends than Liberace’: James Woods responds to backlash after he tweeted that ‘gender-creative’ boy will grow up to murder his parents
12 July 2017
After facing backlash for a tweet mocking a ‘gender creative’ boy, James Woods tweeted this Wednesday that his critics should ‘stop the homophobia train.’
James, 70, had tweeted an image Sunday of parents who held signs supporting the boy, including one which read, ‘my son wears dresses and makeup. Get over it.’
He’d written above the photo: ‘This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.’
He’s been criticized on Twitter since then, and posted a string of tweets on Wednesday that seemed to address clapback.
‘Using one’s child as a social justice propaganda doll is tantamount to child abuse. This is not about homophobia. Nice try though…’ he began.
[…]
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4690858/James-Woods-addresses-critics-controversial-tweet.html
I think Trump has been a change agent that will be bringing more citizens into politics which is the way it was during our found fathers time. Not just lawyers!
Lawyers are the “problem” for DC is filled with them and look at the state of the country because of them!
Exactly!!! Just like Ben Carson said!
Yes. Thanks for mentioning Dr. Carson, wolf. Another no-nonsense patriotic American who just wants to do what’s right.
Could’ve retired and been happy and fulfilled knowing he’d lived a life well-lived.
Blows my mind that these people make these sacrifices.
People like Eliz. Warren and her ilk……. blech.
does he stand a chance in the general against , i guess, that hag.
Welcome aboard KR ! America needs more outsiders from the “system” to run for office ! On the “upside” if a semi-humorus mumbler can become a senator by a skin’s thickness you stand a good chance to succeed !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love that song!!!!
MAGA Yogi Bear!
Compare these 2 news stories….
https://archive.fo/D33R8#selection-565.0-565.71
Haiti Official, Who Exposed The Clinton Foundation, Found Dead In Miami
Eberwein was due to appear next Tuesday before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he was widely expected to testify that the Clinton Foundation misappropriated Haiti earthquake donations from international donors.
now from the Miami Hearld—not one mention of the Clinton Foundation, but says Eberwein faced allegations of fraud and corruption.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/haiti/article160983614.html
During and after his government tenure, Eberwein faced allegations of fraud and corruption on how the agency he headed administered funds. Among the issues was FAES’ oversight of shoddy construction of several schools built after Haiti’s devastating Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake.
Eberwein was scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Haitian Senate’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the head of the commission, Sen. Evalière Beauplan confirmed. The commission is investigating the management of PetroCaribe funds, the money Haiti receives from Venezuela’s discounted oil program.
Wow. So scary realizing how entities within media are constantly attempting to control information. After spending an hour searching with google tonight, hoping to learn if the acid attackers on mopeds in London had been identified as muslims YET, google transposed the intent of my question into something completely opposite! Using my key words: London, acid, attack and muslim, the ONLY information Google wanted to provide was a story about a muslim victim of an acid attack by another muslim in London! Pretty clever! Make the muslims the victims! Protect muslims under all circumstances? Will this story ever be completely divulged, or has it already disappeared from the media?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Try Duck Duck Go or Bing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DDG will have to free itself from Google under the hood. Still a GRAVE danger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
google is opaque…hyper-manipulated
Dirty filthy clintons
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is what leadership looks like! Very gorgeous photo, even Brigitte is elegant.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, she learns fast from FLOTUS…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brigitte always looks like a “hot mess.” She needs a stylist and longer hem lines. She is 24 years older than her husband while Melania is 23 years younger than
PTrump…Winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You gotta admit tho, she looks waaaay better here. Dressing more her age. Good for her. Credit where credit’s due!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or more dignified. She just looks better than usual. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – I agree completely.
This time was an interesting contrast to earlier events. Brigitte actually looked really good and represented France well. Meanwhile, Melania was wonderful showing off not as much her own grace as French fashions, while letting Brigitte steal the cameras. It was all very subtle, but yet I wanted to cheer at the diplomacy that POTUS and FLOTUS were pulling off. Without diminishing themselves, or being patronizing, they simply let Macron, Brigitte and France look really great.
Isn’t it wonderful to have people who aren’t just good at leadership, but also good at diplomacy, in the White House? TOO MUCH WINNING!
LikeLiked by 7 people
When you are trying to look younger you tend towards messy hair and short skirts.
NOT working for Briiiiigiiiitte!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whats with the purse? Is she channeling Estelle Getty from the golden girls? Every photo has her toting a purse. She is not in the same universe style- and class-wise as our First Lady.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, she’s been looking a lot better.
Due in part to her hemline is just an inch or so longer. It is still edgy but flattering. Her jacket today is exactly the same as the white dress. Also it is a flattering softer color rather than black &/or white or red.
Did you notice FLOTUS’ floral dress skirt in lined in a dark fabric? I love the floral print.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree.. that royal blue zippered jacket and skirt looks great.. wow.
That’s how they roll, Patty.
BTW, I am a closet anorexic and I think she looks really good in clothes. Her arms are too skinny even for me though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winning!
What I would like to see occur is for Jeff sessions to unrecuse himself and simultaneously bring seditious conspiracy charges against every actor in government or media who has participated in the “Russian conspiracy” allegations made against Donald Trump. Throw their dumb asses in jail.
LikeLiked by 7 people
While I normally like your posts waltherppk, I have to disagree with you.
By your calculations, Sessions should throw a wrench into the DC slime to cause chaos so that PTrump can not negotiate with the rats over little things like healthcare, tax reform, money for the wall, the budget ect. That would put a quick stop to PTrumps agenda would it not? Not to mention, half the crooks voting on these things will be in jail or busy in courts. Not to mention, PTrump is stillllll waiting for so many positions to be accepted by these rats.
No, I think most of America would rather have a great healthcare plan, lower taxes, good jobs, the wall built and security from jihadists before hanging the corrupt. But that’s just me thinking out loud.
When PTrump gets all the things he’s fighting so hard for done, then and only then I think he’ll let loose the DOJ on all of them. I’m positive by now, the DOJ has many air tight cases.
Sorry waltherppk, not trying to attack you or your post, just looking at things differently.
Sorry for the late posting cat…you were in teh bin. 😦
This NYT Trump hit piece by Maggie Haberman has a link to solicit your comments at the end. It allows you to provide your detailed opinion of the article. You know what to do 😀
LikeLiked by 9 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
By all means. Skip over me entirely. And save the snide remarks while you’re at it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe that’s a WordPress NYT plugin, just like the Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and Reddit plugins for WordPress.
Idk exactly what you mean, but here’s the url for the survey “nyt.qualtrics” Which is a data collection application.
https://nyt.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4INloKlK2qDNyfz?source=https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/14/world/europe/trump-macron-frendship-france-bastille-day-parade.html
This is qualtrics. Interestingly, it’s mostly out of Utah
https://www.qualtrics.com/?
Now watch this – I will use the bare NYT URL and it should change it to the image and the link:
I’m still not sure I understand what you’re saying. I can get the article and the link, as you posted, not problem. But if you scroll all the way down to the end of the article (right after the link to Haberman’s twitter, but before “related articles” you see a box that asks for your feedback on the article. THAT link is to nyt.qualtrics, which certainly appears to be a legit effort by the NYT to survey readers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotcha – we’re just talking about two different things. coveyouthband was talking about the NYT labels, and I was explaining where they came from. But that qualtrics stuff is interesting, too.
The plugins are code that is enabled by either WP as a whole or a particular site. They expand URLs for certain other sites into improved graphics with more complex HTML like links, buttons, etc. The Twitter plugin is what brings images and action buttons into WordPress. It even has a bug, in that it doesn’t recognize “mobile” in a Twitter URL, and we have to remove it by hand, or else it just leaves a bare link. The Reddit plugin creates those big Reddit posts from a simple URL going to Reddit.
Some privacy stuff in browsers and ad blockers will prevent the plugins from working, and people don’t even see Twitter posts in WordPress.
Ah – notice that Maggie has to finish with a slap at Trump:
“Mr. Trump also reached for Ms. Macron’s hands, a durable image after he had remarked on her physical appearance a day earlier as both couples were touring the city.”
Makes me wonder if her editor forced her to dial back a more strenuous accusation. This seems too feeble an insult for the #FAKENEWS.
I’m probably pointing out the obvious here, but this whole Russia thing has finally hit me–the media, actually believed they could bring down President Trump in the opening months of his first term. Clearly it has failed, but they are now doubling down because THEY can’t believe, it didn’t work! They are so smart and they can read complicated sandwich menus is posh parts of town.
They were so convinced Hillary was going to win, because they looked at the polls… that they created! They tricked themselves with their own false info. And they learned nothing from it. I feel in my gut the only people in this country who care about this Russia crap are registered democrats, which means it had no effect whatsoever. Trump’s supporters are never going to be deceived by the NYT, CNN, MSNBC, or WAPO.
After that, I don’t know what happens. I know the media will never report on what is actually HAPPENING in the Trump administration, so they will have to replace the Red Scare 2 with something else… maybe Trump works for Martians?
Can’t wait to see who’ll they’ll blame when he’ re elected!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can’t wait to see who they’ll blame when he’ re elected!
Maybe they’ll have moved on to China by then.
IMO, this Russia stuff and non-stop persecution of PDJT and family is and will continue to backfire. I appreciate Sundance getting in the weeds but the bigger picture is fast getting painted of the MSM and the Democrats refusing to not only accept the election results but all-out haranguing the country, the President and the President’s fine family over BS. And all this on the heels of the most corrupt Democrat ever to run for high office and an administration who played fast and loose with the law at every turn.
President Trump needs to keep on trucking. The more he fills campaign promises, i.e., the more ISIS is on the run, the increased border security, return of law and order, fair trade deals, ditching TPP, pushing for new healthcare (repeal and replace), nominating excellent SCOTUS judges, improving the economy (see Fed inching up rates), getting jobs back to America, not getting into foreign wars, respecting and helping and saluting the military, the police, etc, dumping the Paris Climate Accord, et al…… As he keeps trucking on with these things I sense is his base is getting more and more resolved and more people are quietly coming on board.
People can see his tangible results. His love for country. His genuine like of peple…. People see all this and the more they see it the more muh-Russia goes away.
The even bigger thing is that we’re at a point where the MSM is so loathed that things will go from ‘just turn the dang thing off, Myrtle’ to in-your-face confrontation. When that happens the Snowflakes in the media will cry, the few there for the right reasons will seek to take stock and the hardcores (Chris Wallace, Cuomo, Maddaw) .. they’ll all go rip roaring insanae. And this last reaction will be good….. it will tell us they’ve all doubled down on stupid and will end up like Lee’s army charging up cemetary ridge at Gettysburg, scattered and bruised and now low on men. That is going to be the effect on an angry citizenry (by this count in my scenario will be closer to 100 million people who hate them and are fed up with BS.
All this to say is keep trucking President Trump! You are doing a great job for all the country AND IT IS NOT GOING UNNOTICED!
70% of people received their information via internet last election according to President Trumps data guru…That means the Fake News is playing to a dedicated hard left audience and that’s it…They have lied so much no one cares in general..
I saw this story on my local news and it made no sense the way they talked about it..This is why so many have tuned out..FOX average viewer is apparently 68 and only a lunatic is watching CNN,MSNBC…Just ignore this garbage I say…
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
Ray Walston-one of my favorites! Never missed an episode of “My Favorite Martian”! Also loved him as the Devil in “Damn Yankees” and Mr. HAND! in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”. Talented man.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Loved him as Judge Bone in the series “Pickett Fences”.
They brought down Nixon and deflected for Clinton. They believe their power is greater than they should.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No internet then. Walter Cronkite the most trusted man in America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything has been quiet in PA and no one knew we have 17 sanctuary counties pushed by our Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto (D) and Governor Tom Wolf (D). Why are Romanians coming here what is their BS crisis? Now problems are popping up and residents are angry…bye-bye Peduto and Wolf. MAGA.
http://godfatherpolitics.com/pa-residents-pissed-as-romanian-immigrants-defecate-kill-chickens-in-public/
Article says I.C.E. relocated them so they are not refugees..Messed up situation..
Town official and borough administrator Dr. Richard Martin said the immigrants were relocated to his town, without warning, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of a program called Alternative to Detention.
The program, Dr. Martin said, requires that town residents must participate in an orientation “about who these folks (the Romanian immigrants) are, why they’re here, Basically, we need to come together as a community and work through the issues.”
Another town resident stress that their concern and frustration has nothing to do with race and everything to do with safety.
“Participate in orientation?”
Sure sounds like some Russian stories I have read…
I’m making a guess they’re gypsies…Romanians are generally much better behaved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
….what is their BS crisis?……
article says—U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of a program called Alternative to Detention.
Serious question, what is Alternative to Detention? although it might be wise not to even know.
I don’t care much about the fate of the chickens even if they’re biting the heads off, but public defecation poses a public health hazard and should be strongly discouraged ! Perhaps by sentencing convicted miscreants to cleaning up the results ?
In a similar vein the idiot councilman protesting city workers pressure washing urine and feces from sidewalks next to the courthouse were exemplifying “racist” behaviors reminiscent of fire hose suppression of protesters ought to be enlisted – along with the homeless/jobless perps – in cleaning up the repellant mess by less repellent means ; like with buckets of bleach water brooms and hand scrubbing !
This reminds me of the photo posted awhile back of a Muslim immigrant standing at a water hydrant on a busy street in Paris washing his butt and then his face while his pants are down around his ankles! This is how people live in Third World countries…companies here want to hire them but they are forgetting about personal hygiene and exposure to food they are touching! Yuck.
I will just paste this here, so we all can be amazed how homorable the Repub’s are. Who knew they were sacrificing by attempting a 51 count reconciliation vote:
http://www.rollcall.com/news/politics/republicans-exempted-insurance-obamacare-rollback
As SD keeps reminding us, when interpreting Trump’s actions, always look at the bigger picture. Everything is interconnected and the objective is always the same – MAGA/ America First.
America’s interests are better served by removing the EU, with Europe becoming a collection of independent nation-states again. Now – consider how Trump is leveraging US power & influence to weaken the EU and to remind individual EU states that their interests very much lie in aligning with the US, rather than Brussels:
1. The BTAs with the UK & Poland are likely to be very generous, as well as advantageous to the US. This creates bait for other EU states to seek similar deals and/or to seek to remove themselves from Berlin’s control. It also weakens Brussel/EU power, hastening it’s demise.
2. Any resolve the EU has is hugely weakened if the France/German alliance is fractured. Trump is using Macron’s inexperience, naivete & love of the MSM attention to create a wedge between France and Germany, thereby weakening the EU.
3. Germany – ultimately, I think that Trump has given up on Germany. He has worked Merkel out as a dangerous globalist and will have seen the inevitable islamicization, as well as economic decline that’s going to occur as a result of her policies.
Germany is not a reliable US ally and will now be shut out. However, despite her major challenges, it seems that Trump is willing to do business with France. Macron is being given a chance.
So – what will Macron do?
Trump is a genuinely loyal partner but very ruthless with those who try to play him. Let’s hope Macron chooses wisely, although I’m not holding my breath. As the saying goes, ‘common sense ain’t common’. If Macron’s strategy is to smile and act nice while all the time trying to outwit The Lion with some sort of good cop/bad cop routine with Merkel, he will be making a grave error. Trump will see it immediately and the consequences for Macron & France will be harsh.
Interesting times.
Not sure who is handling PR for Trump Jr, but he/she needs to get some assistance from someone who knows how to manage this. The whole story is BS but it does have the effect of scaring lukewarm PDJT supporters in Congress from fully embracing the President. Not knowing what the next shoe that is going to drop is, really can intimidate weak hearted folks.
Simply meeting someone who is Russian does not mean Russia Government is helping Trump. The logic is laughable. Don Jr. probably met with a Ukranian, a French person, a Brit, a Chinese, an East Indian in his travels and business does not equate to Don Jr. conspiring with them either to help Trump win. Simply laugh at them!
Does this guy R. rep. Lance from NJ need to be Primaried? Seems so….. not quite on board with MAGA? :
Funny, but when Len was getting started he would talk to anyone ! But now he’s hard to find and even harder to talk to if you do ! Not my first experience with this sort of behavior, and I plan to have a sincere chat with my local GOP types come fair time !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very sad illustration. Very sad event.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A medical envoy is nice, but what that little fellow needs is a Seal Team and a Harrier Jet with a full tank parked in visiting. God protect that little boy from a socialist death panel.
Freedomring17
We all have to pay attention. This also has to do with the UN usurping the rights of parents. The UK is a party to The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (commonly abbreviated as the CRC or UNCRC). The US has refused to sign it.
Does anyone know WHY the Russian spy/attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was denied a visa to enter the United States?
I have read dozens of articles about her, but NOT ONE has mentioned why she was denied.
She must be REALLY CORRUPT because the Obama administration let anybody in, including ISIS Terrorists (San Bernardino).
I have also read that she is still here in America. Why wasn’t she escorted out when she failed to succeed at her assignment to entrap? Why wasn’t she booted out of the country back in December when Obama shut down those two Russian compounds and deported dozens of Russian diplomats – forcing them out of the country within 24 hours?
Why does this particular Russian national have so much clout, even now – six months into a brand new adminstration?
MIND BOGGLING!!
Abbey, I have been searching for the same. Cannot figure out WTH is going on…as usual!
She is probably an IT tech for Wasserman…
Oh EXCELLENT! I almost missed it! Good one, bert!
I noticed that, too. Was just commenting to a colleague how weird it was that she was denied, and that no one is saying why. She was trying to associate with a highly respected law firm (BakerHostetler) and I can’t imagine why her application wouldn’t be routinely granted.
I read somewhere that she was actually prevented from coming in by some of the sanctions. Don’t know if it’s true, and don’t remember where I saw it, but that’s what it said.
I think maybe you’re mistaking the sanctions that triggered Putin to stop American adoptions of Russian children. That’s the sanction she talked with Trump Jr. about, but that’s not why she couldn’t get a visa. I searched about her being barred as a sanction and came up with nothing so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We report, you decide! 😀
My theory about Veselnitskaya and her denied visa was that the Obama administration had found trivial misdeeds in their earlier dealings with her, then denied her a visa, thereby allowing her to earn her way toward a US visa by acting as an undercover agent for the Obama Administration in a shameful entrapment scheme against the Trump campaign.
Goldstone’s email is proof-positive of this, in that it hit all the crucial points for a technical violation of the law to have been committed, whether other criteria for a conviction were fulfilled or not remains to be seen.
It may be time to send the adult family back to their day jobs.
I don’t mean to be snide. Trump will come through this, and it is, of course, all a ruse to deprive Donald Trump of the moral authority necessary to prosecute the epic misdeeds of Obama and HIS ENTIRE ADMINISTRATION.
If Trump were to pursue Hillary, for example, the Russia caper will serve to make his righteous prosecution out to be a revenge prosecution, and not sellable.
For the Dems, the Russia nonsense was always a preemptive strike as a prophylactic against dozens of grand jury indictments and the annihiation of the Democratic Party as we knew it.
They needed a Hail Mary to save themselves, and they got it.
It’s time for a summit!
I say ride it out. Trump has been through far worse. Not sure what Don Jr. did wrong, to begin with. Oppo research on Republicans including Trump is half of the Podesta files, and much of it involving Ukrainian actors – even American government resources. Did Don Jr. use federal funds and the Russian government to do oppo on Cankles? Not seeing anything CLOSE to what we have hard evidence on against the Dems already.
Fake scandal. Don Jr. needs practice riding through the fire for his future presidency.
The healthcare whirlwind continues!
Good news and bad news on the healthcare front! Dean Heller has attached himself to the other 4 misfits, sorry moderates {Portman (OH), Capito (WV), Hoeven (ND) and Murkowski (AK)} as saying that they can’t ask for a procedural vote until the Medicaid funding mechanism is more favorable for states then what is being proposed. The good news is that Heller is no longer the loan wolf. Once this is resolved for the 5 moderates, they would come onboard together.
I have been trying to find an article and graphs that really articulates their argument.
The House bill called for growing funding by consumer price index for medical care (CPI-M), generally a figure between 2% and 5% each year. The Senate’s bill, meanwhile would grow the figure initially by CPI-M before switching to the CPI for all goods (CPI-U)— a significantly lower level of growth — in 2025.
The switch from CPI-M to CPI-U would mean far more restrictive growth for Medicaid funding. The 5 amigos want the CPI-M to remain in place after 2025.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/revised-gop-healthcare-plan-still-163641493.html
From the article linked above:
The Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare, provided states with the option to expand their Medicaid programs to new groups.
New federal requirements established that any adult living under 138% of the federal poverty level — an income of $27,821 for a family of three in 2016 — was eligible. Before the expansion, eligibility was usually set at 100% of the federal poverty level, or about $20,420 for a family of three.
States that expanded Medicaid under the new ACA requirements received federal funds to do so. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have taken advantage.
In essence, both the House GOP’s American Health Care Act and the Senate GOP’s Better Care Reconciliation Act would overhaul the Medicaid program, cut future spending growth, and shift the burden of care onto the state governments.
There are two ways the bill would do this: by undoing the Medicaid expansion and by changing the formula for how the federal government determines how much funding it will give states.
The first part is straightforward — both bills would eventually end federal funding for the ACA expansion. The House bill would end all funding in 2020, while the Senate bill would slowly phase out the funding from 2020 to 2023.
The second part of the GOP’s funding overhaul is a bit more complicated.
Another difference in the Senate bill is how quickly the caps for funding would grow. Under the House bill, the per capita amount would increase at the pace of the consumer price index for medical care — plus another percentage point. The Senate bill would use that formula until 2025, when it would shift to the CPI for all goods, a formula that would leave the amount much lower than the CPI just for medical care.
It continues to blow my mind that people will pay $20k/year or more (including premiums, oop and deductibles) for healthcare unless they are already significantly ill. That’s completely insane. That’s well more than a year of mortgage, college tuition, private school a paid in cash vehicle, etc. For something that chances are you won’t even use. I don’t get it. Americans are obsessed with healthcare!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Over 2k crooked voters.
Nearly 3,500 Colorado voters cancel registration over Trump voter fraud probe
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/342107-nearly-3500-colorado-voters-cancel-registration-over-trump-voter?amp
Fraud? What fraud? We don’t have any fraud. Nothing to see here. Move along./s
I hope the Commission is able to work its way through all of this and expose/straighten out this particular pile of dung. One more thing to pray over.
Dr. Gorka is becoming a rock star for the way he goes after the enemedia weasels.
.
I’ve always liked him…and was thrilled when our President brought him onboard.
But I see now that Dr.Gorka was holding back on us.
Heheh.
He is displaying pit bull talents now that he heretofore not yet revealed.
Dr Gorka has had a mini make-over and he looks very handsome!
LikeLiked by 4 people
someone here last week or so said his goatee was crooked.
Isn’t it funny how you notice details like that?
Wanted to remind all what we are missing…not! So glad she is not around with all her rapper speeches….good riddance
http://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/whats-hot/michelle-obama-made-the-appearance-youve-been-waiting-for-in-a-dress-you-wont-forget/ss-BBEjO3Q?ocid=spartandhp
Do you think she has heard everyone complimenting our FLOTUS. Got bad news for her, she can’t begin to look stylish.
❤ ❤ ❤
On the off chance you are not convinced these people are delusional, this article describes Mooch as the former First Lady and fashion icon…
Just a stray thought, but is it possible R & F Americans could create legislation or a legal barrier halting all federal health care benefits – including Congress – until the pending health care legislation is resolved ? Anyone in government wanting to quit over this is welcome !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go Spicey Go 🤣
It’s interesting. With all the evidence of corruption, there is no “special” counsel looking into HilLIARy. Judicial Watch has been uncovering facts of her and the D-Rats corruption and as an added bonus, rinos are showing up as well:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/new-bombshell-emails-show-huma-abedin-giving-special-favors-clinton-foundation-donors-hillarys-state-department/
For those of you not familiar with Judicial Watch, it was formed by a group of lawyers during Slick Willie’s first term when they saw how much corruption and criminal activity the Clinton administration were perpetrating on the American people.
Using the power of FOIA, they started collecting evidence. Because of their efforts, BC caused the price of Federal document copies to rise from 5$ per page to 27$ per page. It was all done to make it very expensive to get the dirt on him; it also hurt us plain citizens trying to trace our family trees. Yet, even after an almost 500% increase in cost, Judicial Watch persisted.
Even though many corrupt Federal judges appointed by BC and BO have tried to shut them down, they continue to work to root out government corruption.
I remember when W was elected, Judicial Watch thought that finally, they would get to the bottom of the BC criminal acts but, unfortunately, W was BC lite. He kept ALL the BC appointees in DOJ, and of course, all the appointees in the agencies. It didn’t do W a bit of good as he was crapped on by these people during 7 of his 8 years as President. Judicial Watch was very disappointed that it was DC swamp business as usual with W but they didn’t give up.
President Trump has a big task to clean out almost 30 years of entrenched rot in all the agencies, both executive and judicial installed by daddy Bush, BC and BO. I see people criticizing constantly about how slow things are moving in that regard but these traitors to America are fighting every step of the way. These people are like parasites that have multiplied over the last 30 years and have eaten the very life out of the USA. When President Trump took office, the host – USA, was weak and very near death. The host was too weak to risk removing all the parasites at once. Being the True Genius that he is, President Trump came up with a systematic plan to begin removing the parasites over time while repairing the damage they have done. With each parasite removed and host damage repair, the host/USA becomes stronger. The stronger the host becomes, the faster more parasites can be removed.
People who are complaining about x, y and z not being done immediately, simply don’t realize how close to death the host was when President Trump took office. Many of the complaints I’ve seen about what is, in their opinion, not being done, would be too much too soon. Particularly in complaints about AG Sessions. AG Sessions is up against a sick host riddled with parasites in the various agencies, particularly the DOJ and the judiciary. If he tried to do the things some people are demanding right now, it would fail. However, as more of the parasites are removed and the damage repaired, then he will do more and be successful.
I’ve watched AG Sessions systematically going after the foundation that is currently supporting the parasites. He is slowly cutting off the parasites life blood, e.g. MONEY. As more of their funding is cut off, the parasites will grow weaker. Weakened parasites are easier to remove without damaging the host.
The Congress and Senate don’t want the parasites gone because many of them are parasites as well. That is why they have obstructed the President Trump Administration more than any administration in the history of the USA. However, President Trump will prevail and they will fail. If the parasites are smart, they will quickly become symbiots. However, most of them are pretty stupid so they will eventually be removed.
I feel that President Trump is the only person who can save the USA without bloodshed; every day, the situation is being defused because of President Trump. The truth is, we don’t know how bad off the USA was when he took office. We may never know because it would be too awful to We the People’s psyche. But with President Trump as our CIC and for the first time in history, our CEO, I am confident we will have peace in our country and likely in the world. Rather than constant complaining about what is or isn’t being done by President Trump and his cabinet, let’s have faith that with President Trump in charge, everything will get better and better every day. Let’s help him as much as we can by calling out the media, D-Rats and rinos. We have the numbers and the power; that’s one realization the Globulists do not want us to realize. Judicial Watch is demanding that the Mueller witch hunt be shut down. Let’s join with them to demand the shut down of the Mueller witch hunt and bring the Clinton crime family to justice at long last. I’d like to see Rosenstein receive 50 MILLION letters demanding that he fire Mueller and end the political witch hunt of President Trump and his family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
FL Guy,I am 100% behind you and agree with you esp. about AG Session. It gets tiresome hearing the Session bashing, when they don:t fully see the very big picture. We have 100% faith in AG Session. We fully understand what AGSession is up against. For the others still having doubts about “lazy” Session. read this article that came out July 13, 2017-just two days ago.
http://breaking911.com/sessions-announces-largest-health-care-fraud-takedown-us-history/
Hmm…I guess Dr.Gorka is a bit taller than Pres Trump.
I didn’t know that.
But then, I hadn’t seen him standing next to anyone, for a reference.
Gorka has some lazy ‘go to’ habits that detract from his expertise. He answers questions with at best, semi related and obviously defensive questions, and his recital of talking points is pretty bare bones, making it obvious they are talking points. I expect he will improve
Sebastian Gorka fills his role perfectly. No need to be critical of everything. It makes you look unsupportive and unnecessarily negative. Gorka has been lopping off heads at CNN this past week, and the whole world can see.
MSNBC gets some. I have no idea who this MSNBC clown is but he sure pretends not to know a lot of stuff. Rep. Dave Brat does a decent job making him look foolish. Get past the first 30 seconds or so and then things pick up to where Brat is just plain laughing at this guy.
A collection of Memes, for your viewing enjoyment:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question. If allegedly Sessions is doing his job, and behind the scenes- setting up grand juries and appointing special prosecutors… wouldn’t Deputy AG Rosenstein know about it? And if he did, so would a few other people. And they would of leaked it by now.
President Trump controls the leakers now. Quit worrying.
It’s good to see some Trump supporters running for Congress in California.
The Trump Army of Deplorables are hunting down dirt on CNN people.
Heheh.
knew CNN was left wing. but did not realize what a sleazy trashy bunch they are.
EXCLUSIVE: Doubt Surfaces About ‘Suicide’ Claim of Clinton Investigator
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/14/exclusive-doubt-surfaces-about-suicide-claim-of-clinton-investigator/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social
I just stumbled upon this video.
This Russian lawyer woman is acting all innocent, like she didn’t even know what the meeting was about.
Maybe it’s true, I dunno.
Have not seen this site before so don’t know how credible, something to keep an eye on though.
“BREAKING: Pilot Who Heard Every Word Of Clinton/Lynch Secret Meeting Breaks His Silence”
http://ourlandofthefree.com/2017/07/that-mole-looks-bad-you-should-see-someone/
Ignore the above, it’s a nonesense place . Sorry, it seemed so good I jumped in with both feet.
Greg Gutfeld takes CNN meme live. Lol. 😀
https://twitter.com/hashtag/cnn?src=hashtag_click
