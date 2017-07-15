July 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #177

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

134 Responses to July 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #177

  1. sunnydaze says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Great campaign material here. You go Kid!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Harry Lime says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:24 am

    MAGA Yogi Bear!

    MAGA Yogi Bear!

    Reply
  3. Zennalou says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Compare these 2 news stories….
    https://archive.fo/D33R8#selection-565.0-565.71
    Haiti Official, Who Exposed The Clinton Foundation, Found Dead In Miami
    Eberwein was due to appear next Tuesday before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he was widely expected to testify that the Clinton Foundation misappropriated Haiti earthquake donations from international donors.

    now from the Miami Hearld—not one mention of the Clinton Foundation, but says Eberwein faced allegations of fraud and corruption.
    http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/haiti/article160983614.html

    During and after his government tenure, Eberwein faced allegations of fraud and corruption on how the agency he headed administered funds. Among the issues was FAES’ oversight of shoddy construction of several schools built after Haiti’s devastating Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake.

    Eberwein was scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Haitian Senate’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the head of the commission, Sen. Evalière Beauplan confirmed. The commission is investigating the management of PetroCaribe funds, the money Haiti receives from Venezuela’s discounted oil program.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Disgusted says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:53 am

      Wow. So scary realizing how entities within media are constantly attempting to control information. After spending an hour searching with google tonight, hoping to learn if the acid attackers on mopeds in London had been identified as muslims YET, google transposed the intent of my question into something completely opposite! Using my key words: London, acid, attack and muslim, the ONLY information Google wanted to provide was a story about a muslim victim of an acid attack by another muslim in London! Pretty clever! Make the muslims the victims! Protect muslims under all circumstances? Will this story ever be completely divulged, or has it already disappeared from the media?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • winky says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Dirty filthy clintons

      Dirty filthy clintons

      Reply
  4. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:29 am

    This is what leadership looks like! Very gorgeous photo, even Brigitte is elegant.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Winning!

    Winning!

    Reply
  7. waltherppk says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    What I would like to see occur is for Jeff sessions to unrecuse himself and simultaneously bring seditious conspiracy charges against every actor in government or media who has participated in the “Russian conspiracy” allegations made against Donald Trump. Throw their dumb asses in jail.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • catluver99 says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:14 am

      While I normally like your posts waltherppk, I have to disagree with you.

      By your calculations, Sessions should throw a wrench into the DC slime to cause chaos so that PTrump can not negotiate with the rats over little things like healthcare, tax reform, money for the wall, the budget ect. That would put a quick stop to PTrumps agenda would it not? Not to mention, half the crooks voting on these things will be in jail or busy in courts. Not to mention, PTrump is stillllll waiting for so many positions to be accepted by these rats.

      No, I think most of America would rather have a great healthcare plan, lower taxes, good jobs, the wall built and security from jihadists before hanging the corrupt. But that’s just me thinking out loud.

      When PTrump gets all the things he’s fighting so hard for done, then and only then I think he’ll let loose the DOJ on all of them. I’m positive by now, the DOJ has many air tight cases.

      Sorry waltherppk, not trying to attack you or your post, just looking at things differently.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. kathycovfefe says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:37 am

    This NYT Trump hit piece by Maggie Haberman has a link to solicit your comments at the end. It allows you to provide your detailed opinion of the article. You know what to do 😀

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. rjcylon says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:41 am

    I’m probably pointing out the obvious here, but this whole Russia thing has finally hit me–the media, actually believed they could bring down President Trump in the opening months of his first term. Clearly it has failed, but they are now doubling down because THEY can’t believe, it didn’t work! They are so smart and they can read complicated sandwich menus is posh parts of town.

    They were so convinced Hillary was going to win, because they looked at the polls… that they created! They tricked themselves with their own false info. And they learned nothing from it. I feel in my gut the only people in this country who care about this Russia crap are registered democrats, which means it had no effect whatsoever. Trump’s supporters are never going to be deceived by the NYT, CNN, MSNBC, or WAPO.

    After that, I don’t know what happens. I know the media will never report on what is actually HAPPENING in the Trump administration, so they will have to replace the Red Scare 2 with something else… maybe Trump works for Martians?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Can’t wait to see who’ll they’ll blame when he’ re elected!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • albrevin says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:47 am

      IMO, this Russia stuff and non-stop persecution of PDJT and family is and will continue to backfire. I appreciate Sundance getting in the weeds but the bigger picture is fast getting painted of the MSM and the Democrats refusing to not only accept the election results but all-out haranguing the country, the President and the President’s fine family over BS. And all this on the heels of the most corrupt Democrat ever to run for high office and an administration who played fast and loose with the law at every turn.

      President Trump needs to keep on trucking. The more he fills campaign promises, i.e., the more ISIS is on the run, the increased border security, return of law and order, fair trade deals, ditching TPP, pushing for new healthcare (repeal and replace), nominating excellent SCOTUS judges, improving the economy (see Fed inching up rates), getting jobs back to America, not getting into foreign wars, respecting and helping and saluting the military, the police, etc, dumping the Paris Climate Accord, et al…… As he keeps trucking on with these things I sense is his base is getting more and more resolved and more people are quietly coming on board.

      People can see his tangible results. His love for country. His genuine like of peple…. People see all this and the more they see it the more muh-Russia goes away.

      The even bigger thing is that we’re at a point where the MSM is so loathed that things will go from ‘just turn the dang thing off, Myrtle’ to in-your-face confrontation. When that happens the Snowflakes in the media will cry, the few there for the right reasons will seek to take stock and the hardcores (Chris Wallace, Cuomo, Maddaw) .. they’ll all go rip roaring insanae. And this last reaction will be good….. it will tell us they’ve all doubled down on stupid and will end up like Lee’s army charging up cemetary ridge at Gettysburg, scattered and bruised and now low on men. That is going to be the effect on an angry citizenry (by this count in my scenario will be closer to 100 million people who hate them and are fed up with BS.

      All this to say is keep trucking President Trump! You are doing a great job for all the country AND IT IS NOT GOING UNNOTICED!

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:48 am

      70% of people received their information via internet last election according to President Trumps data guru…That means the Fake News is playing to a dedicated hard left audience and that’s it…They have lied so much no one cares in general..

      I saw this story on my local news and it made no sense the way they talked about it..This is why so many have tuned out..FOX average viewer is apparently 68 and only a lunatic is watching CNN,MSNBC…Just ignore this garbage I say…

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Wend says:
        July 15, 2017 at 1:06 am

        FOX gets most of its viewership from nursing homes–the others from lunatic asylums. The only one I think any younger people watch is Tucker.

        Like

        Reply
    • Thurstan says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:59 am

      They brought down Nixon and deflected for Clinton. They believe their power is greater than they should.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. Thurstan says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:45 am

    With media so concentrated financially and so likeminded (is liberal leaning by their own admissions and surveys), imo there is a veritable monopoly by the left. Seems like FCC could force divestment of large corporations to break the monopoly. Divestment has occurred before. Time to give USA more balanced ownership of media.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Thurstan says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

      FCC could do this and we the people would be fine with it. The media is so untrusted and vilified that most would find the move promising. And big globalist owners hold need to compete. Also I suspect they would lose money to the deals.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. psadie says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Everything has been quiet in PA and no one knew we have 17 sanctuary counties pushed by our Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto (D) and Governor Tom Wolf (D). Why are Romanians coming here what is their BS crisis? Now problems are popping up and residents are angry…bye-bye Peduto and Wolf. MAGA.

    http://godfatherpolitics.com/pa-residents-pissed-as-romanian-immigrants-defecate-kill-chickens-in-public/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      July 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Article says I.C.E. relocated them so they are not refugees..Messed up situation..

      Town official and borough administrator Dr. Richard Martin said the immigrants were relocated to his town, without warning, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of a program called Alternative to Detention.

      The program, Dr. Martin said, requires that town residents must participate in an orientation “about who these folks (the Romanian immigrants) are, why they’re here, Basically, we need to come together as a community and work through the issues.”

      Another town resident stress that their concern and frustration has nothing to do with race and everything to do with safety.

      Like

      Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:10 am

      I’m making a guess they’re gypsies…Romanians are generally much better behaved.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Zennalou says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:15 am

      ….what is their BS crisis?……
      article says—U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of a program called Alternative to Detention.
      Serious question, what is Alternative to Detention? although it might be wise not to even know.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:18 am

      I don’t care much about the fate of the chickens even if they’re biting the heads off, but public defecation poses a public health hazard and should be strongly discouraged ! Perhaps by sentencing convicted miscreants to cleaning up the results ?

      In a similar vein the idiot councilman protesting city workers pressure washing urine and feces from sidewalks next to the courthouse were exemplifying “racist” behaviors reminiscent of fire hose suppression of protesters ought to be enlisted – along with the homeless/jobless perps – in cleaning up the repellant mess by less repellent means ; like with buckets of bleach water brooms and hand scrubbing !

      Like

      Reply
      • psadie says:
        July 15, 2017 at 1:35 am

        This reminds me of the photo posted awhile back of a Muslim immigrant standing at a water hydrant on a busy street in Paris washing his butt and then his face while his pants are down around his ankles! This is how people live in Third World countries…companies here want to hire them but they are forgetting about personal hygiene and exposure to food they are touching! Yuck.

        Like

        Reply
  13. WSB says:
    July 15, 2017 at 12:57 am

    I will just paste this here, so we all can be amazed how homorable the Repub’s are. Who knew they were sacrificing by attempting a 51 count reconciliation vote:

    http://www.rollcall.com/news/politics/republicans-exempted-insurance-obamacare-rollback

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Jim Peters says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:03 am

    As SD keeps reminding us, when interpreting Trump’s actions, always look at the bigger picture. Everything is interconnected and the objective is always the same – MAGA/ America First.

    America’s interests are better served by removing the EU, with Europe becoming a collection of independent nation-states again. Now – consider how Trump is leveraging US power & influence to weaken the EU and to remind individual EU states that their interests very much lie in aligning with the US, rather than Brussels:

    1. The BTAs with the UK & Poland are likely to be very generous, as well as advantageous to the US. This creates bait for other EU states to seek similar deals and/or to seek to remove themselves from Berlin’s control. It also weakens Brussel/EU power, hastening it’s demise.

    2. Any resolve the EU has is hugely weakened if the France/German alliance is fractured. Trump is using Macron’s inexperience, naivete & love of the MSM attention to create a wedge between France and Germany, thereby weakening the EU.

    3. Germany – ultimately, I think that Trump has given up on Germany. He has worked Merkel out as a dangerous globalist and will have seen the inevitable islamicization, as well as economic decline that’s going to occur as a result of her policies.

    Germany is not a reliable US ally and will now be shut out. However, despite her major challenges, it seems that Trump is willing to do business with France. Macron is being given a chance.

    So – what will Macron do?

    Trump is a genuinely loyal partner but very ruthless with those who try to play him. Let’s hope Macron chooses wisely, although I’m not holding my breath. As the saying goes, ‘common sense ain’t common’. If Macron’s strategy is to smile and act nice while all the time trying to outwit The Lion with some sort of good cop/bad cop routine with Merkel, he will be making a grave error. Trump will see it immediately and the consequences for Macron & France will be harsh.

    Interesting times.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. Albertus Magnus says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Not sure who is handling PR for Trump Jr, but he/she needs to get some assistance from someone who knows how to manage this. The whole story is BS but it does have the effect of scaring lukewarm PDJT supporters in Congress from fully embracing the President. Not knowing what the next shoe that is going to drop is, really can intimidate weak hearted folks.

    Like

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Simply meeting someone who is Russian does not mean Russia Government is helping Trump. The logic is laughable. Don Jr. probably met with a Ukranian, a French person, a Brit, a Chinese, an East Indian in his travels and business does not equate to Don Jr. conspiring with them either to help Trump win. Simply laugh at them!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. sunnydaze says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Does this guy R. rep. Lance from NJ need to be Primaried? Seems so….. not quite on board with MAGA? :

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:24 am

      Funny, but when Len was getting started he would talk to anyone ! But now he’s hard to find and even harder to talk to if you do ! Not my first experience with this sort of behavior, and I plan to have a sincere chat with my local GOP types come fair time !

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Adam Strange

    A medical envoy is nice, but what that little fellow needs is a Seal Team and a Harrier Jet with a full tank parked in visiting. God protect that little boy from a socialist death panel.

    Freedomring17

    We all have to pay attention. This also has to do with the UN usurping the rights of parents. The UK is a party to The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (commonly abbreviated as the CRC or UNCRC). The US has refused to sign it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Honest Abbey says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Does anyone know WHY the Russian spy/attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was denied a visa to enter the United States?

    I have read dozens of articles about her, but NOT ONE has mentioned why she was denied.

    She must be REALLY CORRUPT because the Obama administration let anybody in, including ISIS Terrorists (San Bernardino).

    I have also read that she is still here in America. Why wasn’t she escorted out when she failed to succeed at her assignment to entrap? Why wasn’t she booted out of the country back in December when Obama shut down those two Russian compounds and deported dozens of Russian diplomats – forcing them out of the country within 24 hours?

    Why does this particular Russian national have so much clout, even now – six months into a brand new adminstration?

    MIND BOGGLING!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:41 am

      Abbey, I have been searching for the same. Cannot figure out WTH is going on…as usual!

      Like

      Reply
    • kathycovfefe says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:42 am

      I noticed that, too. Was just commenting to a colleague how weird it was that she was denied, and that no one is saying why. She was trying to associate with a highly respected law firm (BakerHostetler) and I can’t imagine why her application wouldn’t be routinely granted.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        July 15, 2017 at 2:00 am

        I read somewhere that she was actually prevented from coming in by some of the sanctions. Don’t know if it’s true, and don’t remember where I saw it, but that’s what it said.

        Like

        Reply
        • kathyca says:
          July 15, 2017 at 2:04 am

          I think maybe you’re mistaking the sanctions that triggered Putin to stop American adoptions of Russian children. That’s the sanction she talked with Trump Jr. about, but that’s not why she couldn’t get a visa. I searched about her being barred as a sanction and came up with nothing so far.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            July 15, 2017 at 2:38 am

            I haven’t looked for it, but that’s what it said – and it even used the word “ironically”. However, I simply don’t trust the fake news anymore. The bit could have been changed or retracted.

            We report, you decide! 😀

            Like

            Reply
    • Donald says:
      July 15, 2017 at 2:02 am

      My theory about Veselnitskaya and her denied visa was that the Obama administration had found trivial misdeeds in their earlier dealings with her, then denied her a visa, thereby allowing her to earn her way toward a US visa by acting as an undercover agent for the Obama Administration in a shameful entrapment scheme against the Trump campaign.
      Goldstone’s email is proof-positive of this, in that it hit all the crucial points for a technical violation of the law to have been committed, whether other criteria for a conviction were fulfilled or not remains to be seen.
      It may be time to send the adult family back to their day jobs.
      I don’t mean to be snide. Trump will come through this, and it is, of course, all a ruse to deprive Donald Trump of the moral authority necessary to prosecute the epic misdeeds of Obama and HIS ENTIRE ADMINISTRATION.
      If Trump were to pursue Hillary, for example, the Russia caper will serve to make his righteous prosecution out to be a revenge prosecution, and not sellable.
      For the Dems, the Russia nonsense was always a preemptive strike as a prophylactic against dozens of grand jury indictments and the annihiation of the Democratic Party as we knew it.
      They needed a Hail Mary to save themselves, and they got it.
      It’s time for a summit!

      Like

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        July 15, 2017 at 3:03 am

        I say ride it out. Trump has been through far worse. Not sure what Don Jr. did wrong, to begin with. Oppo research on Republicans including Trump is half of the Podesta files, and much of it involving Ukrainian actors – even American government resources. Did Don Jr. use federal funds and the Russian government to do oppo on Cankles? Not seeing anything CLOSE to what we have hard evidence on against the Dems already.

        Fake scandal. Don Jr. needs practice riding through the fire for his future presidency.

        Like

        Reply
  20. fleporeblog says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:16 am

    The healthcare whirlwind continues!

    Good news and bad news on the healthcare front! Dean Heller has attached himself to the other 4 misfits, sorry moderates {Portman (OH), Capito (WV), Hoeven (ND) and Murkowski (AK)} as saying that they can’t ask for a procedural vote until the Medicaid funding mechanism is more favorable for states then what is being proposed. The good news is that Heller is no longer the loan wolf. Once this is resolved for the 5 moderates, they would come onboard together.

    I have been trying to find an article and graphs that really articulates their argument.

    The House bill called for growing funding by consumer price index for medical care (CPI-M), generally a figure between 2% and 5% each year. The Senate’s bill, meanwhile would grow the figure initially by CPI-M before switching to the CPI for all goods (CPI-U)— a significantly lower level of growth — in 2025.

    The switch from CPI-M to CPI-U would mean far more restrictive growth for Medicaid funding. The 5 amigos want the CPI-M to remain in place after 2025.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/revised-gop-healthcare-plan-still-163641493.html

    From the article linked above:

    The Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare, provided states with the option to expand their Medicaid programs to new groups.

    New federal requirements established that any adult living under 138% of the federal poverty level — an income of $27,821 for a family of three in 2016 — was eligible. Before the expansion, eligibility was usually set at 100% of the federal poverty level, or about $20,420 for a family of three.

    States that expanded Medicaid under the new ACA requirements received federal funds to do so. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have taken advantage.

    In essence, both the House GOP’s American Health Care Act and the Senate GOP’s Better Care Reconciliation Act would overhaul the Medicaid program, cut future spending growth, and shift the burden of care onto the state governments.

    There are two ways the bill would do this: by undoing the Medicaid expansion and by changing the formula for how the federal government determines how much funding it will give states.

    The first part is straightforward — both bills would eventually end federal funding for the ACA expansion. The House bill would end all funding in 2020, while the Senate bill would slowly phase out the funding from 2020 to 2023.

    The second part of the GOP’s funding overhaul is a bit more complicated.

    Another difference in the Senate bill is how quickly the caps for funding would grow. Under the House bill, the per capita amount would increase at the pace of the consumer price index for medical care — plus another percentage point. The Senate bill would use that formula until 2025, when it would shift to the CPI for all goods, a formula that would leave the amount much lower than the CPI just for medical care.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • kathycovfefe says:
      July 15, 2017 at 1:49 am

      It continues to blow my mind that people will pay $20k/year or more (including premiums, oop and deductibles) for healthcare unless they are already significantly ill. That’s completely insane. That’s well more than a year of mortgage, college tuition, private school a paid in cash vehicle, etc. For something that chances are you won’t even use. I don’t get it. Americans are obsessed with healthcare!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Joe Knuckles says:
        July 15, 2017 at 2:32 am

        In the lar few years, I’ve had a heart attack and subsequent surgery to correct the problem and been treated for another condition that required some very expensive drugs (cured on both counts). Next up is a hip replacement and potential spine surgery. I do not resent paying my health care premium one bit, at least not any more than I would resent paying for auto insurance after my wife and daughter each totaled their cars in the same year (they were not hurt, thank god). Since I’m self employed, at least it’s a business expense, but the total annually is probably around 20k for the HMO we are in. How much would all this treatment have cost me without insurance? Probably over 200k, maybe more. Would have had to sell off a lot of assets just to get through it. That’s why it’s called insurance, it’s not supposed to be a free ride.

        Like

        Reply
  21. Howie says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Over 2k crooked voters.
    Nearly 3,500 Colorado voters cancel registration over Trump voter fraud probe
    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/342107-nearly-3500-colorado-voters-cancel-registration-over-trump-voter?amp

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 15, 2017 at 3:01 am

      Fraud? What fraud? We don’t have any fraud. Nothing to see here. Move along./s

      I hope the Commission is able to work its way through all of this and expose/straighten out this particular pile of dung. One more thing to pray over.

      Like

      Reply
  22. wheatietoo says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Dr. Gorka is becoming a rock star for the way he goes after the enemedia weasels.


    .
    I’ve always liked him…and was thrilled when our President brought him onboard.

    But I see now that Dr.Gorka was holding back on us.
    Heheh.
    He is displaying pit bull talents now that he heretofore not yet revealed.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. winky says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Wanted to remind all what we are missing…not! So glad she is not around with all her rapper speeches….good riddance

    http://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/whats-hot/michelle-obama-made-the-appearance-youve-been-waiting-for-in-a-dress-you-wont-forget/ss-BBEjO3Q?ocid=spartandhp

    Like

    Reply
  24. millwright says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Just a stray thought, but is it possible R & F Americans could create legislation or a legal barrier halting all federal health care benefits – including Congress – until the pending health care legislation is resolved ? Anyone in government wanting to quit over this is welcome !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. sassymemphisbelle says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Just a little late nite meme fun….

    Go Spicey Go 🤣

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. FL_GUY says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:44 am

    It’s interesting. With all the evidence of corruption, there is no “special” counsel looking into HilLIARy. Judicial Watch has been uncovering facts of her and the D-Rats corruption and as an added bonus, rinos are showing up as well:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/new-bombshell-emails-show-huma-abedin-giving-special-favors-clinton-foundation-donors-hillarys-state-department/

    For those of you not familiar with Judicial Watch, it was formed by a group of lawyers during Slick Willie’s first term when they saw how much corruption and criminal activity the Clinton administration were perpetrating on the American people.

    Using the power of FOIA, they started collecting evidence. Because of their efforts, BC caused the price of Federal document copies to rise from 5$ per page to 27$ per page. It was all done to make it very expensive to get the dirt on him; it also hurt us plain citizens trying to trace our family trees. Yet, even after an almost 500% increase in cost, Judicial Watch persisted.

    Even though many corrupt Federal judges appointed by BC and BO have tried to shut them down, they continue to work to root out government corruption.

    I remember when W was elected, Judicial Watch thought that finally, they would get to the bottom of the BC criminal acts but, unfortunately, W was BC lite. He kept ALL the BC appointees in DOJ, and of course, all the appointees in the agencies. It didn’t do W a bit of good as he was crapped on by these people during 7 of his 8 years as President. Judicial Watch was very disappointed that it was DC swamp business as usual with W but they didn’t give up.

    President Trump has a big task to clean out almost 30 years of entrenched rot in all the agencies, both executive and judicial installed by daddy Bush, BC and BO. I see people criticizing constantly about how slow things are moving in that regard but these traitors to America are fighting every step of the way. These people are like parasites that have multiplied over the last 30 years and have eaten the very life out of the USA. When President Trump took office, the host – USA, was weak and very near death. The host was too weak to risk removing all the parasites at once. Being the True Genius that he is, President Trump came up with a systematic plan to begin removing the parasites over time while repairing the damage they have done. With each parasite removed and host damage repair, the host/USA becomes stronger. The stronger the host becomes, the faster more parasites can be removed.

    People who are complaining about x, y and z not being done immediately, simply don’t realize how close to death the host was when President Trump took office. Many of the complaints I’ve seen about what is, in their opinion, not being done, would be too much too soon. Particularly in complaints about AG Sessions. AG Sessions is up against a sick host riddled with parasites in the various agencies, particularly the DOJ and the judiciary. If he tried to do the things some people are demanding right now, it would fail. However, as more of the parasites are removed and the damage repaired, then he will do more and be successful.

    I’ve watched AG Sessions systematically going after the foundation that is currently supporting the parasites. He is slowly cutting off the parasites life blood, e.g. MONEY. As more of their funding is cut off, the parasites will grow weaker. Weakened parasites are easier to remove without damaging the host.

    The Congress and Senate don’t want the parasites gone because many of them are parasites as well. That is why they have obstructed the President Trump Administration more than any administration in the history of the USA. However, President Trump will prevail and they will fail. If the parasites are smart, they will quickly become symbiots. However, most of them are pretty stupid so they will eventually be removed.

    I feel that President Trump is the only person who can save the USA without bloodshed; every day, the situation is being defused because of President Trump. The truth is, we don’t know how bad off the USA was when he took office. We may never know because it would be too awful to We the People’s psyche. But with President Trump as our CIC and for the first time in history, our CEO, I am confident we will have peace in our country and likely in the world. Rather than constant complaining about what is or isn’t being done by President Trump and his cabinet, let’s have faith that with President Trump in charge, everything will get better and better every day. Let’s help him as much as we can by calling out the media, D-Rats and rinos. We have the numbers and the power; that’s one realization the Globulists do not want us to realize. Judicial Watch is demanding that the Mueller witch hunt be shut down. Let’s join with them to demand the shut down of the Mueller witch hunt and bring the Clinton crime family to justice at long last. I’d like to see Rosenstein receive 50 MILLION letters demanding that he fire Mueller and end the political witch hunt of President Trump and his family.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. wheatietoo says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Hmm…I guess Dr.Gorka is a bit taller than Pres Trump.

    I didn’t know that.
    But then, I hadn’t seen him standing next to anyone, for a reference.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      July 15, 2017 at 2:14 am

      Gorka has some lazy ‘go to’ habits that detract from his expertise. He answers questions with at best, semi related and obviously defensive questions, and his recital of talking points is pretty bare bones, making it obvious they are talking points. I expect he will improve

      Like

      Reply
      • Nibbler Myers says:
        July 15, 2017 at 2:47 am

        Sebastian Gorka fills his role perfectly. No need to be critical of everything. It makes you look unsupportive and unnecessarily negative. Gorka has been lopping off heads at CNN this past week, and the whole world can see.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  28. Harry Lime says:
    July 15, 2017 at 2:07 am

    MSNBC gets some. I have no idea who this MSNBC clown is but he sure pretends not to know a lot of stuff. Rep. Dave Brat does a decent job making him look foolish. Get past the first 30 seconds or so and then things pick up to where Brat is just plain laughing at this guy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. wheatietoo says:
    July 15, 2017 at 2:09 am

    A collection of Memes, for your viewing enjoyment:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Rivers says:
    July 15, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Question. If allegedly Sessions is doing his job, and behind the scenes- setting up grand juries and appointing special prosecutors… wouldn’t Deputy AG Rosenstein know about it? And if he did, so would a few other people. And they would of leaked it by now.

    Like

    Reply
  31. wheatietoo says:
    July 15, 2017 at 2:30 am

    It’s good to see some Trump supporters running for Congress in California.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. wheatietoo says:
    July 15, 2017 at 2:36 am

    The Trump Army of Deplorables are hunting down dirt on CNN people.
    Heheh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. wheatietoo says:
    July 15, 2017 at 2:52 am

    I just stumbled upon this video.

    This Russian lawyer woman is acting all innocent, like she didn’t even know what the meeting was about.
    Maybe it’s true, I dunno.

    Like

    Reply
  35. RAC says:
    July 15, 2017 at 2:59 am

    Have not seen this site before so don’t know how credible, something to keep an eye on though.
    “BREAKING: Pilot Who Heard Every Word Of Clinton/Lynch Secret Meeting Breaks His Silence”
    http://ourlandofthefree.com/2017/07/that-mole-looks-bad-you-should-see-someone/

    Like

    Reply
  36. wheatietoo says:
    July 15, 2017 at 3:06 am

    Like

    Reply
  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 15, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Greg Gutfeld takes CNN meme live. Lol. 😀

    https://twitter.com/hashtag/cnn?src=hashtag_click

    Like

    Reply

