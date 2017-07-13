Thursday July 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
i already have Nikola !
LikeLike
On the other hand, he could have been talking about pearls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s CURSDAY, Treepers!! May all our puppies be safe and get lots of tummy rubs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing like the sound from Nazareth, PA !
LikeLike
Can America’s Department Stores Survive?
Feb 20, 2017
video—>
http://fortune.com/2017/02/21/department-stores-future-macys-sears/
LikeLike
They came. They went when our urban structure changed. They may come back when it changes again ! We’re already building them in former slum areas here in the East !
LikeLike
As shopping malls and large retailers close, I think we may see a return to smaller scale retail stores. Despite the popularity of on-line shopping, there is still a place for a small. local, retail store to meet the needs of customers who want to actually see and handle merchandise before they buy it. As malls close, small downtown style shops may see a revival. That’s something I really like to see. Who knows? Population dense urbanized areas my devolve into friendly neighborhoods. It could happen. 🙂
LikeLike
Hope so! I love small boutique stores. And with the eventual shift away from Chinese crap, it could well happen.
LikeLike
Walmart – seems doing quite well. Walmart will be all right.
LikeLike
Macy’s just signaled the end of department stores as we know them
Mar 9th 2017
Macy’s is morphing into a discount store.
The department-store chain is testing self-service systems in its shoe departments and at its beauty counters, meaning customers would serve themselves instead of finding a salesperson to retrieve shoes or make eyeliner recommendations.
[…]
https://www.aol.com/article/finance/2017/03/09/macys-just-signaled-the-end-of-department-stores-as-we-know-the/21878786/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for this – I won’t miss any of these especially Whole Foods. And who in their right mind has self-service for make-up? That’s asking for trouble-theft.
LikeLike
Comeuppance?
~~~
Four Shows That Rated Better Than Megyn Kelly’s News Failure
When even ‘Candy Crush’ beats a heavily promoted Sunday night program, something’s very wrong
Updated 12 Jul 2017 at 1:41 PM
The only useful thing “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” has done since its debut in June is provide a play-by-play instructional guide for exactly how not to build a respectable news program.
NBC reportedly paid $17 million or more for the TV journalist’s services when they first hired her as host — and apparently they remain committed to expanding her presence on the network. (Her morning show is debuting in September.)
But the logic behind that plan and investment has many people perplexed, as the television host has been embroiled in controversy since the show’s debut and has suffered embarrassing ratings. Her poor ratings have somehow managed to slip even further week after week since the program’s soft debut.
To give a more rounded idea of what a disaster Kelly’s new program has been thus far, take a look at four shows that have somehow managed to beat the program in the ratings on Sunday night — the results may surprise you. (go to page 2 to continue reading)
http://www.lifezette.com/popzette/four-shows-rated-better-megyn-kellys-news-failure/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look out, Megyn Kelly: Tamron Hall’s comeback is happening
July 12, 2017
Tamron Hall has teamed with Weinstein Television to launch her own daytime talk show to rival Megyn Kelly.
[…]
Hall walked away from “Today” in February after NBC axed her third hour to make room for Kelly. Former NBC president of domestic television distribution Barry Wallach will consult on the show. Hall’s daytime chat show could put her head to head with Kelly.
http://pagesix.com/2017/07/12/tamron-halls-daytime-show-could-give-megyn-kelly-some-competition/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve invited to join me for a nice cuppa at Stella’s Place. 😀
BTW…Please excuse the inclusion of teh kitty on Cursday. I forgot. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precious baby-is that a Siamese or a Tonkinese?
LikeLike
I had to put my beagle buddy down this morning. He was taken too suddenly by cancer and not yet 11. I found out another of my dogs has heart failure and our cat died about 2 months ago now. I had to put down 2 dogs last summer also. Its very difficult to lose this many so quickly. This one was my big baby, and looked similar to the image. Give all your furry friends lots of love. My big boy didnt want
anything except for me to pet him and take the pain away. Missing him more each minute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so sorry ❤️
There are no words strong enough to convey sympathy when losing loved ones, and that includes our furbabies.
The peace and love they show us is unmatchable.
As you are blessed to have them share your life, they too are blessed to be a part of yours.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was a very typical beagle with a huge personality. I wish he had more time. TY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dogs are the best thing in life. I’m so sorry for your losses.
Thank you for giving them the best lives you could,
LikeLiked by 2 people
💔
It’s been 4 plus years since my little “Scrubs” crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
To ease, a little of the pain….
https://www.google.com/search?q=rainbow+bridge&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari#imgrc=T3JZ1ijSCYA29M:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m very sorry. Losing one pet is difficult enough, I couldn’t imagine the heartache of losing more than one pet within such a short time. I had to put my 15 year old cat to sleep last year, she had chronic pancreatitis and it broke my heart for many months. I’m just now thinking about getting another little buddy in my life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right: all dogs go to heaven.
LikeLike
So sorry to hear about your loss Gil. The sorrow will never completely go away, however, in time the pain becomes bearable. They are our loved ones….truly part of our family. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m very sorry to read of your loss, Gil. I think we love dogs (and cats, too) because they are such wonderful companions they allow us to celebrate their innocence. Because of their long association with humans, dogs seem to be a bit closer emotionally to many of us than other animals. In their innocence and devotion to us, there is a purity in a dog’s love that makes them want to be as much like us as they can. They are more than just companions because of this and we love them all the more because of it. Although this makes their passing hard for us, it’s important that we be near when they die.
I think dogs know when it is their time to go. They can’t tell us, of course, but there’s just a change in their spirit that we can sense just the same. Even when they’re ill and in pain, their trust in us and love for us never varies and this makes their passing easier on them and, hopefully, easier on us. Be well, my friend.
LikeLike
SO precious, RIP. He is in heaven with other doggies. So sorry for your loss…
LikeLike
So very sorry. Very painful. Thinking of you.
LikeLike
My sympathies ! We lost our Lab last year and I’ve been debating about getting another, but we’re both growing old and rearing, training and providing for another dog may be beyond us now l Sad to contemplate.
LikeLike
Rescue or foster an older dog. They want the love and usually arent as difficult to manage. Lots of local rescues can find you a match. We still have 2 beagles. Believe it or not, not too long ago I had 6 dogs, a cat, and a baby at the same time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can always adopt/rescue an older dog. There are plenty out there that are already trained and are just looking for someone to love them. The democratic economy of the last 8 years has played hell on pets lives.
LikeLike
Absolutely!
Older dogs and cats are usually passed over for younger ones.
No kill rescue shelters are looking for foster parents.
Give it a try.
LikeLike
Gil, Sorry about you dog… we just put down our dog of fifteen years on Monday. https://t.co/AcvpEDHkkN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful dog, I’m very sorry Joe.
LikeLike
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
RIP little Oscar. ❤
LikeLike
Dog Is Abandoned At Shelter Twice, Then Wealthy Heiress Puts Her On A Plane To Save Her
Life Stories Update
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dogs may not be able to think like humans but, probably because of their long association with us, they nonetheless try to reflect human emotions and values. Loyalty, even in the face of abandonment, is one.
LikeLike
LikeLike