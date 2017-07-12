President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Depart JBA En Route To France…

Cheers of support for the President and First Lady as they depart for Paris to participate in Bastille Day celebrations with French President Emmanuel Macron.
It seems 50% Trump’s Russia problems are due to John M.
You betcha. All roads lead to McCain. The McCain Institute’s David Kramer contracted with the russian lawyer-snitch/beotch.
Perhaps we should start calling McCain-Ukraine.
Now this is classy “casual” on Melania. 🙂
Had to check in for the fashion comments.
Is she wearing all black or is it a very dark purple/plumb?
? Don’t know.
I suspect black, but I don’t know either.
It might even be a really deep navy blue. Hard to tell. Sharp looking. Good travel outfit.
Her eyeglass rims are seem black and so the fabric looks dark navy by comparison.
She looked smashing today!
Chic and sleek and sharp. I loved the pants and jacket.
Her taste is exquisite.
Thank you so much for the wonderful photos, sundance.
I loved the look, except the pants seemed weirdly long to me. I couldn’t see her shoes.
She always wears extremely high heels, makes her legs look extra long, and she sees eye to eye with Trump.
Notice that most of the MSM didn’t mention the cheering crowd for POTUS and FLOTUS when they left but the above video did.
May God bless them both and keep them safe!
Amen!
I love my POTUS and FLOTUS!!
Love the cheering and support. Team Trump is growing every day.
Melania looking great!
Love me some PDJT
God bless and protect POTUS and FLOTUS. Please Jesus may them come back home safe to keep on MAGA. 🙏
Amen.
God Speed. Here’s hoping somebody changed the dinner venue/menu, and that military veterans in plain clothes are all over Paris.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I had some many emotions running through my mind watching that clip. I began crying because of the admiration those folks were showing our President. You can see how much he LOVED it. He stopped a few times before reaching the top platform to pump fist and cheer the crowd.
At the same time I have so much fear running through my body because of this stupid trip. I am scared and I hate that I feel this way. We need this man more than any other person on this entire planet. This great nation is on the cusp of greatness. We need our HERO to lead us to the promise land! Lord please protect him and our beautiful FLOTUS so they come back home and continue MAGA!
F blog,
I am sitting up here in B.C. and I feel much the same way as you.
You fine Americans are incredibly fortunate to have this couple sacrifice so much.
Thanks for everything.
Flepore & Dekester – you two are the best! We must trust that President Trump & First Lady Melania are in Good Hands. We can all add our prayers to the blessings he received today in the Oval Office.
Onward Christian Soldiers.
Thanks Al and Sy,
I am the lucky one.
God bless PDJT.
Believe me, we appreciate your support dekester.
I am behind President Trump and can not hope we can rid of Trudope soon. How are the elections in your province, Dek?
Grrrrrrr auto correct….can only hope we can get rid of…..
Yes, a civilization needs this great man.
We need to pray for his safety all the time! Pray because your life does depend on it! I saw a YouTube video by an Indian prophet that I discovered by accident.
He said Jesus spoke to him about our nation but specifically about our President Donald Trump. Quite an interesting video.
URGENT! Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj says Trump Is In Danger
Will continue with prayers for their safety. God bless PDJT and FLOTUS. May they return safe and sound.
Mark Knoller tweets–TV cameras and live coverage OK — is that why you and your other friends didn’t post photos of the WH departure– upset over the daily briefings?
President Trump and First Lady Melania are such a stunning couple. God Bless and safe travels.
I’m so glad this happened today before they left.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Pam I can’t tell you how grateful I am that you shared this beautiful tweet! God is protecting our President.
From the post earlier today about this trip to France:
Here’s a link with some photos of the Prayer Circle in the Oval on Monday. Moving.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4688194/Evangelical-pastor-prays-Donald-Trump-Oval-Office.html#ixzz4mdYDkOVB
Me too. There are great photos at the Daily Mail showing the prayer circle and folks laying hands on PDJT’s back as they prayed with him in the Oval. Really stunning.
OT, on the Press Briefing thread:
Dave what’s his name concerning circle of prayer: does that indicate there is a crisis?
Sarah – BOOM! – you miss the entire point of prayer.
Can’t make this stuff up 😐
Bless those folks cheering him on … wish I could’ve been there. I hope he feels our support. So proud of our fierce President. The French had better take tres bien care of him and the lovely Melania. Lotta U.S. military will be there, too … may have to rely on them. Bon Voyage!!
Godspeed Mr.President and PLOTUS. Come back safely to us. Then next week you can get involved with the Senate foot-draggers on your agenda to MAGA.
The EU signed a trade agreement with Japan for beef just before G20. Never trust the Japanese, do not give them a nuke. The Japanese are hedging their bets, knowing that they have not opened their markets to the USA. Watch out for France & China. They are all scheming, still burned up about the Paris Accord….
“JEEPA will slash Japanese tariffs on beef, pork and wine, eliminating 85% of the tariffs on agricultural food products going into Japan.”
https://www.economist.com/news/finance-and-economics/21724830-besides-slashing-tariffs-cheese-and-cars-it-sends-message-donald-trump
Stay safe, Mr. President. FLOTUS looked especially stunning in her outfit, too.
Eternal God, Heavenly Father, we pray for the safety of our President and First Lady; guide all of those who transport, serve, and protect them; keep them safe that they may ever be instruments of Thy will; let the spirit of blessed Saint Christopher be with them on this trip; and return them home in safety; we pray in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. AMEN.
Amen.
Amen and amen.
Beautiful prayer.
Almighty father, hear our prayers, bless and watch over this very special first family, bring them home safe. And bless all your humble servants, here and across this great nation.
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.
Amen 🙏
Amen.
France! Bastille Day! I can’t WAIT to see what Melania will wear! Honestly. I worked hard to get Trump elected, but I’m having the time of my life watching Melania wow the world with her looks, fashion sense and gentle spirit. What a great FLOTUS!
Isn’t it interesting the person God chose for us, a seeming “man of the world” who so obviously has his touch on him. We are so fortunate to be living now and see the power of God unfold.
LOVE the suit Melania is wearing and the simple white top. Beautiful clean lines. So glad people were shouting praise at POTUS at JB Andrews. God speed, POTUS and FLOTUS. I’ll be holding my breath till it’s wheels down back in the USA.
Now, don’t do that 😁
You may pass out and miss the festivities and wonderful pics of our beautiful First Lady.
Besides, we are all in this together and need you 👍
The power of prayer will never be underestimated 🙏
I gotta say, it still blows my mind that DONALD TRUMP is the President of the United States!!!!
Here he is, 30 years ago, walking out on his Auld Enemy, CNN. Enjoy!
I love the look that he shoots to one side as if to say, “Do you Hear this guy?”
Same CNN even 30 years ago.
Never gets old 😁
Mr. Trump has exquisite command of the English language.
Articulate and concise.
This is a public safety announcement for Treepers. You are all banned from ogling at Melania. Stop!
Ha!
Numbers 6:24-26
May The Lord bless you
and keep you, President & Melania Trump,
May the Lord make his face shine on you both
and be gracious to you;
May the Lord turn his face toward you both
and give you peace.
Bon voyage to our President and our First Lady! Godspeed. You will be in our prayers tonight.
Lady Melania heads out to France. Takes her husband with her . . .
