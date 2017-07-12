President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Depart JBA En Route To France…

Posted on July 12, 2017 by

Cheers of support for the President and First Lady as they depart for Paris to participate in Bastille Day celebrations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

62 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Depart JBA En Route To France…

  1. SR says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    It seems 50% Trump’s Russia problems are due to John M.

  2. auscitizenmom says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Now this is classy “casual” on Melania. 🙂

  3. Pam says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Notice that most of the MSM didn’t mention the cheering crowd for POTUS and FLOTUS when they left but the above video did.

    May God bless them both and keep them safe!

  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Love the cheering and support. Team Trump is growing every day.

    Melania looking great!

  5. magagirl says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    God bless and protect POTUS and FLOTUS. Please Jesus may them come back home safe to keep on MAGA. 🙏

  6. filia.aurea says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    God Speed. Here’s hoping somebody changed the dinner venue/menu, and that military veterans in plain clothes are all over Paris.

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 12, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      I had some many emotions running through my mind watching that clip. I began crying because of the admiration those folks were showing our President. You can see how much he LOVED it. He stopped a few times before reaching the top platform to pump fist and cheer the crowd.

      At the same time I have so much fear running through my body because of this stupid trip. I am scared and I hate that I feel this way. We need this man more than any other person on this entire planet. This great nation is on the cusp of greatness. We need our HERO to lead us to the promise land! Lord please protect him and our beautiful FLOTUS so they come back home and continue MAGA!

  7. geneticallycatholic says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Will continue with prayers for their safety. God bless PDJT and FLOTUS. May they return safe and sound.

  8. G3 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Mark Knoller tweets–TV cameras and live coverage OK — is that why you and your other friends didn’t post photos of the WH departure– upset over the daily briefings?
    President Trump and First Lady Melania are such a stunning couple. God Bless and safe travels.

  9. Pam says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I’m so glad this happened today before they left.

  10. akearn says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Bless those folks cheering him on … wish I could’ve been there. I hope he feels our support. So proud of our fierce President. The French had better take tres bien care of him and the lovely Melania. Lotta U.S. military will be there, too … may have to rely on them. Bon Voyage!!

  11. NC PATRIOT says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Godspeed Mr.President and PLOTUS. Come back safely to us. Then next week you can get involved with the Senate foot-draggers on your agenda to MAGA.

  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    The EU signed a trade agreement with Japan for beef just before G20. Never trust the Japanese, do not give them a nuke. The Japanese are hedging their bets, knowing that they have not opened their markets to the USA. Watch out for France & China. They are all scheming, still burned up about the Paris Accord….

    “JEEPA will slash Japanese tariffs on beef, pork and wine, eliminating 85% of the tariffs on agricultural food products going into Japan.”

    https://www.economist.com/news/finance-and-economics/21724830-besides-slashing-tariffs-cheese-and-cars-it-sends-message-donald-trump

  13. Emily Summer says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Stay safe, Mr. President. FLOTUS looked especially stunning in her outfit, too.

  14. realgaryseven says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Eternal God, Heavenly Father, we pray for the safety of our President and First Lady; guide all of those who transport, serve, and protect them; keep them safe that they may ever be instruments of Thy will; let the spirit of blessed Saint Christopher be with them on this trip; and return them home in safety; we pray in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. AMEN.

  15. Theo West says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    France! Bastille Day! I can’t WAIT to see what Melania will wear! Honestly. I worked hard to get Trump elected, but I’m having the time of my life watching Melania wow the world with her looks, fashion sense and gentle spirit. What a great FLOTUS!

  16. coveyouthband says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Isn’t it interesting the person God chose for us, a seeming “man of the world” who so obviously has his touch on him. We are so fortunate to be living now and see the power of God unfold.

  17. janc1955 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    LOVE the suit Melania is wearing and the simple white top. Beautiful clean lines. So glad people were shouting praise at POTUS at JB Andrews. God speed, POTUS and FLOTUS. I’ll be holding my breath till it’s wheels down back in the USA.

    • Minnie says:
      July 12, 2017 at 11:20 pm

      Now, don’t do that 😁

      You may pass out and miss the festivities and wonderful pics of our beautiful First Lady.

      Besides, we are all in this together and need you 👍

      The power of prayer will never be underestimated 🙏

  18. Beverly says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    I gotta say, it still blows my mind that DONALD TRUMP is the President of the United States!!!!

    Here he is, 30 years ago, walking out on his Auld Enemy, CNN. Enjoy!

  19. Jay Chou says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    This is a public safety announcement for Treepers. You are all banned from ogling at Melania. Stop!

  20. MaineCoon says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Numbers 6:24-26

    May The Lord bless you
    and keep you, President & Melania Trump,
    May the Lord make his face shine on you both
    and be gracious to you;
    May the Lord turn his face toward you both
    and give you peace.

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:06 pm

  22. Kristin says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Bon voyage to our President and our First Lady! Godspeed. You will be in our prayers tonight.

  23. Janice The American Elder says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Lady Melania heads out to France. Takes her husband with her . . .

