President Trump and First Lady Melania Scheduled Bastille Day Dinner With Emmanuel Macron….

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to depart the White House tonight at 7:30pm for a trip to France in celebration of the 100th Anniversary Bastille Day. The president and first-lady accepted the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

There is a great deal of geopolitical interest in this trip driven mostly by the media’s penchant for personality reporting and celebrity tabloid journalism.

However, the EU media is also providing a great deal of specificity surrounding the schedule of the first family.

Given the broad history of MSM promoting political protests against their worldview, but more specifically given the real and present danger of Parisian terror threats, the granular level advanced information presents a higher level of concern.

PARIS – Pesident Emmanuel Macron of France will treat his American counterpart Donald Trump to a lobster dinner with an unparalleled view over the Eiffel Tower when he visits Paris this week, according to reports. […] According to Paris Match, the French president will treat Mr Trump to a gastronomic dinner in the famed Jules Verne restaurant run by multi-Michelin starred super chef Alain Ducasse, which offers one of the finest views of the capital – from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

The restaurant, which will be closed to the public, boasts one Michelin star with the reputed food guide describing the venue as offering “cuisine of great finesse” at the “summit of French heritage”. (read more)

It should be noted, in the modern era of terrorist threats, the French have decided to permanently surround the Eiffel Tower with an 8 foot blast shield. Unfortunately, this security measure will not be in place by the time President Trump and First Lady Melania are guests at the high profile venue.

