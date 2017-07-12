President Trump and First Lady Melania Scheduled Bastille Day Dinner With Emmanuel Macron….

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to depart the White House tonight at 7:30pm for a trip to France in celebration of the 100th Anniversary Bastille Day. The president and first-lady accepted the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
There is a great deal of geopolitical interest in this trip driven mostly by the media’s penchant for personality reporting and celebrity tabloid journalism.
However, the EU media is also providing a great deal of specificity surrounding the schedule of the first family.
Given the broad history of MSM promoting political protests against their worldview, but more specifically given the real and present danger of Parisian terror threats, the granular level advanced information presents a higher level of concern.
PARIS – Pesident Emmanuel Macron of France will treat his American counterpart Donald Trump to a lobster dinner with an unparalleled view over the Eiffel Tower when he visits Paris this week, according to reports.
[…] According to Paris Match, the French president will treat Mr Trump to a gastronomic dinner in the famed Jules Verne restaurant run by multi-Michelin starred super chef Alain Ducasse, which offers one of the finest views of the capital – from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.
The restaurant, which will be closed to the public, boasts one Michelin star with the reputed food guide describing the venue as offering “cuisine of great finesse” at the “summit of French heritage”. (read more)
It should be noted, in the modern era of terrorist threats, the French have decided to permanently surround the Eiffel Tower with an 8 foot blast shield. Unfortunately, this security measure will not be in place by the time President Trump and First Lady Melania are guests at the high profile venue.
I don’t like this at all!
They shouldn’t go 😦
I don’t like it either — not one bit.
My exact sentiment.
I’d demur on the snails.
Lobster? But PDJT likes a well done steak with ketchup!
…and 2 scoops of Ice Cream for dessert!
That would Drive Alain Ducasse to a stroke.
I hope I’m wrong…
This trip concerns me in so many ways. This is the same country that had an 84 year old Catholic priest nearly decapitated while conducting mass at the alter. This is the same country where the former President was shot at (supposedly accidentally) and continued to move along with his speech as if nothing happened. No one from their form of secret service even jumped on the stage.
Folks we need to pray, pray and pray some more!
ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!
From the article SD shared:
President Trump should use a person who “tastes/tests” the food first.
Standard White House operating procedure.
I hope our Secret Service is up to the task. In former days I would have been confident in their ability to handle most anything. Not any more.
No federal agency seems to have escaped the grubbiness of BO’s political ways and his social engineering. I suspect they have been more focused on getting their pronouns reflecting the 32 genders down pat rather than security training.
Pray. God chose Donald Trump. Pray that He will hold him safely in the palm of His hand…
I’m not worried about this, but I don’t see the point either. Why waste your time with someone like Macron?
Did Y’all see this gem yet?
LOL!!!! Excellent!!!!
OH THAT JUST FREAKING ROCKS!
Am concerned about this, however, I will trust President Trump to have a plan to keep them safe. He would not jeopardize Melania, let alone himself. Also, will engage others to pray for them & their safety.
Surely Bastille Day celebration is older than 100 years. I think the 100 years refers to entry of US into WWI.
The Trump Administration is doing great things at home and abroad. Ever notice every time he has a huge diplomatic success, they throw more bs dirt to try to change the narrative?
Yep. No coincidence, either.
Anything happens to POTUS and FLOTUS I think some Bastille Day justice will be in order, and MSM heads should roll. Literally.
I would expect security to be tight. Macron’s ass in on the line as well. They get to Trump, they get to him too.
Chill everyone. Trump & wifey will be fine. The French security force/police are tough when they have to be. I’ve personally seen their specialized police teams. They remind me of the NYC police officers stationed in Brooklyn– very tough.
But are they on our side?
I’m sure Macaroon has cued up all the protesters…
It’s odd so many of us had the same feeling about this trip…..I had it when I first heard about it during the G20 meetings I think. PDJT is in my daily prayers and I’m sure those of millions, let’s hope it is enough.
