July 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #174

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
I wrote this 2 days ago and it is looking more and more likely it will get done very similar to this! We are closer NOW than we have ever been in the Senate! The other great thing is that the House will do an up and down vote soon thereafter.
Ted Cruz’s amendment in the revised bill is being scored by the CBO. They also asked for the revised bill to be scored by the CBO without the Cruz amendment. You are going to see a major difference in the savings in premiums between the Cruz plan versus the non Cruz plan. Folks that don’t have pre existing conditions will see massive savings starting immediately. Keep in mind that is a large number of Americans that decided to pay a tax penalty in the past with the IRS.
I truly think what will occur is that the final bill will not only includesthe Cruz amendment but it will leave the ObamaCare’s net investment income taxes (3.8% & 0.9%) applied to individuals making more than $200,000 and married couples making more than $250,000. The tax falls on forms of income that include capital gains, dividends, and interests. This will generate approximately $231 billion dollars over 10 years. Those funds will be used to subsidize the folks that have to buy the Obamacare policy because of pre existing conditions. This will help lower their costs. This also kills the Democrat talking point that all Republicans care about are the rich.
http://nypost.com/2017/07/09/ted-cruzs-compromise-could-save-health-care-reform/
From the article linked above:
Sen. Ted Cruz’s proposal may offer the way forward for the stalled Senate health-care bill, delivering as it does a real escape from ObamaCare while still allowing for targeted help for people with pre-existing conditions.
The Cruz amendment would let any insurer who offers ObamaCare-compliant policies also sell insurance that doesn’t meet the one-size-fits-all mandates. That would let healthy, younger people buy affordable coverage — without subsidies, but also without forcing them to subsidize insurance for older folks.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-07-11/gop-said-to-drop-tax-cuts-for-big-earners-in-revised-health-bill
From the article linked above:
Senate Republican leaders dropped provisions that would repeal two taxes on high earners in a revised draft of their health-care bill sent to the Congressional Budget Office, according to GOP senators.
Republican leaders are now planning to retain Obamacare’s 3.8 percent tax on net investment income for people who earn more than $200,000 and couples with incomes over $250,000, as well as a 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on the same incomes.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/conservatives-revolt-over-talk-of-keeping-obamacare-tax/ar-BBDWykm
From the article linked above:
“Our official position is we want to repeal all the taxes. That being said, we understand the logistics of having to have enough revenue,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said. “And so I’m not at this point closing that off to negotiations because I think it would be premature to do that.”
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told his constituents in a telephone town hall last week that he’s “personally not opposed” to keeping ObamaCare taxes to pay for health benefits.
Would be so great if we can get health care done now, Flep.
Thanks for the info.
MAG I am getting closer and closer to calling it for the good guys! I am waiting for the CBO score and initial reactions before doing so.
and i hope we keep in mind the saying “the perfect is the enemy of the good”
also, i saw a tweet yesterday (tues.) of a USA today poll on obamacare. only 11% want to keep it. roughly 45-45 (give or take) want repeal, repair. this is a safe issue for Repubs. and not doing anything will be a missed opportunity, to say the least.
sg well said! This will kill their talking points that the Republicans only want to take care of the rich! The fact that out President would have to pay those 2 taxes is the sweetest part of this! They can’t throw it in his face! The middle class gets saved BIGLY by the Cruz amendment and the folks with pre existing conditions won’t be destroyed because the revenue from the tax money will be used predominantly for them.
Our Lion can throw it in their faces that this bill took care of EVERY American and most importantly has HEART!
Fleporeblog….do you think there is anything to this horrible report about McConnell’s latest bill being proposed for vote?
—–
http://www.dailywire.com/news/18436/betrayal-mcconnell-plans-vote-trumpcare-bill-would-ben-shapiro
Excerpt:
The bill purportedly under consideration would constitute an ultimate betrayal of Congressional conservatives; it would strip out proposed language strengthening market options, the proposed Cruz-Lee Consumer Freedom Amendment.
Whether it passes with or without the Cruz amendment, it will ultimately fail. It may buy a little time, but healthcare insurance is going to eventually implode because what you just outlined violates the reasons that make insurance work in the first place. And even if this did work, it will ultimately fail because no one is dealing with the cost of healthcare. They talk about insurance premiums but not the skyrocketing cost of care itself. And it is the cost of the care that ultimately drives most of the cost of the insurance. If that is not dealt with, there really cannot be affordable care. There is a ridiculous stupidity on the part of many, including those in Congress, that just don’t get that. Rand Paul, who is a doctor himself, doesn’t understand it and thinks insurance could be had for $1 a day if the insurers gave up their profits. But even those profits wouldn’t reduce costs enough to make premiums $1 a day.
I just want to point out that the investment taxes forced by the criminal Obama administration on individuals earning over $200,000 and couples earning over $250,000 reinstituted the much hated and grossly unfair “marriage penalty”. Clearly, non-married couples do not have to pay these abominable taxes before their added incomes exceed $400,000.
Honestly, I don’t understand what McConnell is doing.
Senate GOP outlines revised health bill
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/341496-senate-gop-outlines-revised-health-bill?amp
JULY 12, 2017
FBI Director Confirmation Hearing Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be the next FBI director.
THIS PROGRAM HAS NOT YET AIRED
Airing LIVE Wednesday, Jul 12 9:30am EDT on C-SPAN3
Really looking forward to this, Dogs.
Thanks for the viewing info.
We are tired and angry from this non stop Russia story. I am sure PTRUMP is getting frustrated too, may it’s time for few rallies in toss states.
LikeLiked by 4 people
KY and WI-1 should be ground zero for a massive PTrump rally MOAB.
He’s waiting to strike back. I know the president and all of us are frustrated, but imagine how scared out of their minds the Deep State association is. Every attempt to get the president out of office has failed and the president hasn’t even began his counterattack on them. They know it’s coming but they don’t know when it will be, and when it happens it’s gonna be a doozy!
RINO, fake msm, globalist , rats and many want Trump to be replaced by Pence. Then Pence will be target as super conservative religious crazy.
I am sure PTrump have lot of info access and will be waiting for all chips on the table before full Moab.
A wonderful woman who represents our country with grace and honor. Melania is the polar opposite of the previous “First Lady.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Make America Safe Again! Sec Kelly was in Mexico three days last week and AG Sessions is doing his part:
Tuesday July 11, 2017
-snip-
In Texas speech, AG Sessions blames Obama-era policies for drug epidemic
-snip-
In May, Sessions issued a two-page memorandum, directing his federal prosecutors to pursue the most severe penalties possible, rolling back a policy under the previous administration that eased sentences for some nonviolent drug offenses.
-snip-
Sessions praised President Donald Trump’s vision to increase border security and keep undocumented immigrants out of the country, adding that most drugs come into the U.S. through the southern border.
“It’s why I’ve urged cities and other jurisdictions to cooperate with federal authorities and turn over criminal aliens for deportation, which is what 80 percent of American people want us to do,” he said.
http://www.readingeagle.com/ap/article/in-texas-speech-ag-sessions-blames-obama-era-policies-for-drug-epidemic
i’m sure most have heard about the destestable Schumer (ab)using senate rules to stall hundreds of Trump appointees. i got the link of an article about it from “west wing reads.” there needs to be a push back against what he is doing .
in re wall funding bill. is it good enough for anne coulter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Ms. Coulter representing anyone but herself?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is, in my humble opinion, the best submission to the infowars.com CNN meme contest that I have seen so far.
Granted, I don’t buy into Alex Jones and some of the nuttery that goes on at Infowars, I still appreciate this contest that they are running.
Here you go, enjoy:
Haaa…that was great!
To make it even better Tom Hanks (Woody) is a liberal and Tim Allen (Buzz) is a Trump supporter! LOL #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
That dichotomy was not lost on me either.
Awesome! I can’t wait to see all the finalists!
‘Make America Safe Again:’ President Trump Receives Support From Nigerian Girls Kidnapped by Boko Haram
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/america-safe-again-president-trump-144441515.html
Excerpt:
During their visit, the two girls read a letter to President Trump, urging him to uphold America’s national security as an example for other nations in the world.
The White House published an extract of the letter, which reads:
“Mr. President, we urge you to keep America safe and strong. We know that some people are trying to discourage you. Do not be discouraged. You are right to keep American [sic.] safe and strong. Not only for America. But for the world. If American [sic.] is not safe and strong, where can people like us look for hope, when there is danger? Finally, we urge you to keep making America prosperous.”
Presidential Retweet:
Ugh, don’t want the Olympics here and especially don’t want California to benefit. I guess it would be another big win for Trump though. I’ll support anything he thinks is good.
Seen this?
Sharia LeBoef got himself arrested.
Heheh.
And…*Language Warning*
“Sharia LeBeouf”
Excellent, I love it! That’s right up there with Lyin’ Ted and Crooked Hillary! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Behavior this erratic needs compassion and evaluation. Making jokes at his expense is cruel and potentially very harmful. James Woods added,
James WoodsVerified account @RealJamesWoods
I’m not a medical professional, but any rational observer of this behavior would encourage psychiatric evaluation. He clearly needs help. https://twitter.com/realjameswoods/status/884871286303870976 …
This is a talented young man who clearly needs help. Is there no loved one who can get him help? This is abnormal.
It is confirmed. President Trump has a time machine
https://mobile.twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/482559061716905984?lang=en
http://freebeacon.com/politics/top-lawmaker-demands-investigation-comey-former-obama-officials-leaks-classified-intel/
The Free Beacon reported last week that leaks of classified information have reached an unprecedented level under Trump, with at least one leak a day targeting the current administration.
“This is not just standard Washington fair,” DeSantis said. “It’s happening on such a scale with this president that it’s much different.”
“Really, it has a whiff of people inside the bureaucracy who do neacon.com/politics/top-lawmaker-demands-investigation-comey-former-obama-officials-leaks-classified-inot accept the election results, so they’re rebelling against the elected president by leaking and doing things to damage him politically,” the lawmaker explained. “It’s unprecedented, certainly in modern American history. The way you stop the leaks is if people are leaking info that is classified, and that’s a crime, DOJ has got to pursue that.”
The ongoing leaks also are likely to spur Congress to revoke multiple laws that have authorized the federal government to conduct spy operations and surveillance on the American public, including laws governing the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, or FISA, which authorizes American surveillance operations.
“If the bureaucracy is going to weaponize this stuff, I think Congress is going to be much less willing to give them the authority to do this,” DeSantis said. “It is a big deal, and if no one is held accountable it’s going to continue to happen.”
DeSantis also expressed confusion at the Trump administration’s continued unwillingness to fire Obama administration holdovers and fill the government with officials who are more willing to implement the White House’s vision.
“Any Obama holdover at any of these agencies, you’ve got to get them out of there because clearly they’re not on the same team and particularly on the [White House] National Security Council,” DeSantis said.
Former senior Obama administration officials who have been tied to these leaks should be brought before Congress and questioned about their actions, DeSantis said.
“I think Congress and some members on the Intelligence Committee can call Ben Rhodes to testify,” DeSantis said. “He may be able to invoke executive privilege from when Obama was president, but he definitely can’t do that in any interactions he’s had since then.”
DeSantis identified Rhodes and other senior Obama administration officials as being “involved with feeding journalists some of these [leaks]. I believe he’s in touch with people on the National Security Council. It would be absolutely legitimate as part of leak investigation to bring him in and put him under oath, and I would absolutely support doing that.”
DeSantis also chided the press—particularly the New York Times and Washington Post, which have received a majority of the leaks—for continuously relying on anonymous sources, such as former Obama administration officials.
“The press has helped facilitate this breakdown,” he said. “They run stories that say former officials say, and basically that means Obama people are saying it. A lot of times these are people who are not even in the government anymore and the media will take stuff and run with it and a lot of times it’s not fully the truth.”
“In the zeal to get Trump on something, they rely almost entirely on people that aren’t willing to raise their hand and testify under oath or name themselves,” DeSantis said, adding that, “Republicans don’t trust any of these newspapers.
Presidential Retweet:
what was the idiot protesting?
His arrest. Ask a black cop for a cigarette when the cop said no, Sharia called him the N word. White cop arrested him for drunk and disorderly…that set Sharia off.
Here’s our girl again …
8 days before meeting. Wow
This is why I always encourage Mccain,Graham,Flake etc on every Sunday morning show..The left thinks it’s neat for them to trash President Trump, but they are looked at as warmongering old psychos..
Arizona must be so proud
We’re number oneee…oh wait….
Emin and Aras Agalorov on right with Robert De Niro on left circa 2009…This was Moscow opening for restaurant Nobu…These folks aren’t some unknowns…
I think I pee’d a little. I mean, not on the bed in a Russian hotel or anything, but from laughter. This one’s short but hilarious…Cuomo looks like a confused primate.
Sundance had posted the thread about our possible economic war with China. Did anyone notice at the G20, Merkel was positioned next to Jinping almost the entire time? She and the EU have been against Trump and they are not happy about him stopping the TPP and pulling out of the Climate Accord.
I feel like our only friends are central or eastern Europe, like Poland and Hungary, and El Sisi and Netanyahu. All the other foreign leaders are crap. I honestly don’t trust Saudi Arabia either, despite their royal welcome to our president. They’re trying to get a Islam blasphemy law passed in the U.N. and it rubbed me the wrong way seeing their soccer players not take a moment of silence for Manchester, “it’s not our culture”.
But back to Merkel, wondering others’ thoughts on China and their relationships with our supposed allies and conspiring against our administration.
Perhaps add Japan, Taiwan and India as friendlies. Don’t know about the Baltic states, Singapore or Brazil. UK under May is likely a subtle unfriendly. Canada and Ausralia not so subtle.
Add Phillipines to friendly list.
We’ll save Australia… don’t wanna hurt no kangaroo!
Yep, people are tired of hearing about it.
So far, this poll is 90% Yes.
This was a good interview also. This Calif sheriff explains why sanctuary City laws not only endanger citizens….but also actually do more harm to the illegal immigrants they are trying to sheild from Federal law.
July 10, 2017
By Benjamin Arie
Sanctuary City Releases Felon:
http://conservativetribune.com/sanctuary-city-releases-suspect/
July 10, 2017
Trump Cancels Obama’s Special Immigration Program For Foreign Entrepreneurs:
‘The Trump administration put a hold on an Obama-era policy that was designed to encourage foreign entrepreneurs to settle in the U.S. {and a sneaky path to citizenship} to build their companies, saying immigration officials are already overwhelmed with more important work. …’ … … …
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jul/10/trump-nix-obama-immigration-program-entrepreneurs/
Macron the elitist left’s idol and leader gives voice to extreme stereotyping of their perceived plantation inferiors.
That first tweet was a mistake, sorry! Macron is not right-wing, what the tweeter intended to say more correctly is that the choice of Macron by libs is that the Democrat Party is pure arbitrariness and hypocrisy. They are also thieves since they produce nothing of value and must steal.
#2 for the win !
Europe’s childless leaders.
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/07/europes-childless-leaders.php
Someone in the comments wrote:
“If you do the arithmetic on what a 1.1 birthrate really means in just 2-3 generations, it’s startling.
10 adult couples, (20 people), are replaced by 11 children in the first generation.” Wow.
Macron and the Barren Elite
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/emmanuel-macron-and-the-barren-elite-of-a-changing-continent/article/2622925
I’ve said for a long time, that the basis for the left is that human life is cheap and disposable.
Our lives are cheap to leftists, and then someone notices that they have no children.
Very disturbing on so many levels.
Last night there was a discussion on finding new candidates to run for office. I was too tired to find the info but I saw where a Bernie campaign staffer has a new movement going. It’s called “Brand New Congress” They are running Rep in Rep districts & Dems in Dem districts.
The kicker is that they have to pledge to stand by the platform of The Brand New Congress. You probably guessed it … free college & medicaid for all. They already have a few candidates. This may be interesting to keep our eyes on.
2 links for info:
Robb2018.com
https://brandnewcongress.org/
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5499357866001/?#sp=show-clips
