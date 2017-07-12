House Appropriations Bill Would Cut State Dept. Funding – However, Less Than Half of POTUS Budget Cut Proposal…

The House Appropriations Committee has proposed a State Department budget with significant cuts of 14 percent. However, those proposed cuts are only half of the proposed “deep state” spending cuts in President Donald Trump’s budget outline.
WASHINGTON DC – […] The panel’s spending bill for State and Foreign Operations which includes State Department funding and other agencies and programs is $47.4 billion, an overall 17 percent cut. That figure includes $12 billion in Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) funding that does not count toward budget caps.
The cuts, while deep, are less severe than those proposed by President Trump in his budget. The president’s blueprint would have cut State’s funding by roughly twice as much. (read more)
It might be challenging to see what this budgetary angle is to the larger aims of the Trump administration, but the spending proposal of the Trump administration is actually targeted toward a larger objective of swamp draining. And therein, we find the entire apparatus of the administrative state, ‘deep state’, UniParty pushing back.
The State Department’s spending is the root cause of foreign government lobbying within the U.S. and within DC specifically. The larger aim to eliminate the influence of lobbying is best achieved by actually eliminating the need for the lobbying.
Cut off the source of funds the lobbyists are paid to solicit and you necessarily stop the lobbying itself. If there are no resources, financial or otherwise, for foreign governments to try and capture, there’s no reason for their lobbyists to try and influence the politicians toward their own international objectives.
This budgetary approach is, at its root purpose, specifically fundamental to understanding how President Trump is methodically putting into place a system to eliminate the corrupt influence upon elected officials in Washington DC. However, the politicians have become accustomed to the indulgences afforded to them by the outside foreign interests.
Various foreign governments spend lavishly on politicians in order to gain benefits from the U.S. Treasury and domestic policy. The politicians get rich from these expenditures and live a life filled with indulgence.
If President Trump is successful on reducing the amount of money the politicians can spend the DC swamp begins to drain. Cut off the head and the rest of the snake begins to wither.
The DC apparatus, both sides of the UniParty, will fight any reductions in spending specifically because of this reason.
[…] Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), the panel’s ranking member, said the cuts harmed “critical” areas of national security.
“Diplomacy and development are critical pillars of our national security, and a 17 percent cut to these investments will only hurt the United States’ ability to help our allies, alleviate poverty and disease, and promote democratic values,” she said.
The bill maintains the same $6.1 billion for embassy security, an issue that gained prominence after the 2012 attack in Benghazi.
The bill also withholds funds from the United Nations Security Council and U.N. bodies headed by countries that support terrorism. (link)
Here’s where you insert your prior understanding of the Trump mid-East policy that withdraws U.S. financial support, and policy, for nations that engage in the advanced messaging of extremist entities (See Qatar -vs- the GCC).
Without filled coffers to apportion, senators like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, et al will not have anyone knocking on their door with *quid-pro-quo junket tickets etc. Deep State becomes less influential and politicians are forced to focus their time on U.S. best interests.
A reminder how the influence and indulgences game is played:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
*NOTE→ ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Remove the money, and you remove the ENTIRE purpose of the multinational lobbying.
See how that works?
Well, surprise, surprise…
6 months, I was expecting more than this…….
/S
Just because a particular budget provides for a specific sum of money, does not mean it has to be spent. In fact, don’t spend beyond what you want to and that will lower the baseline for the following year.
Except that’s never happened. I’ve done biz with Feds and state govs in past. Best time to sell is at end of fiscal year when they are desparate to spend all of their oney budgeted so they will get as much the following year if not more.
I think things will be different this time. TREX will do what our President thinks is best for our country. TREX ran a multi billion corporation when he was the CEO of Exxon. This man knows the ins and outs. He isn’t a politician and doesn’t profess to be one. If he and our President say 31%, they could care less f these morons come up with 17%. They will figure out where that extra 14% will be saved. Notice that the freeze hasn’t been lifted and probably never will be over the next 8 years!
This is EXACTLY true. I know a bit about government budgeting and accounting and this is a nice, quiet way to make significant cuts.
I posted a link to an article a week or so ago, and I think another Treeper did as well, about a former State Dept. employee who went back to the agency to visit a friend or go to lunch or something
It seems many people at State, although Democrats, had apparently been hopeful that TRex would bring reorganization to State as the bureaucracy had been ignored and left to run on its own while the jet setting Secs of State were out covering themselves with fame and glory.
Instead of reorganization, the former State employee discovered a major DOWNSIZING had been undertaken. Lights were off, doors closed, furniture moved out into the halls waiting to be removed. Many who were eligible retired, and their positions not filled. Others close to retirement were waiting and hoping for a buy out offer. Entire departments were reduced to one person.
T Rex is a businessman. He’ll create efficiency. And I just bet you Wilbur Ross will do the same at Commerce, Mnuchin at Treasury, and so on. It’s gonna be great!!!
Sylvia,
I don’t want to be a pain in the rumpus, but could you please give us that link again for some of us who may have missed it? I’d so appreciate it. 😁
This was my thought and TRex could be a freeze on spending when he wants those anti-Trumpers to stop spending.
No problem, just redirect any surplus funds into building THE WALL.
Well, I am indeed honored to have SD reply to one of my comments. $1.6 Billion is a good place to start. 🙂
That is only 10% of the cost of the wall and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn is dead set against a wall along the border(he get lots of support from Texas ranchers along the border who do not want a wall on their land), and has said so in several interviews. He couches his opposition by saying things like “there are other things we can do to improve our border security”, yada yada yada. Trump’s got to fight the Uniparty on this one.
We’ll see what they do next year … closer to election time! Our big chance to drain that swamp, and send those swamp critters out to dry!
Someone has been saying that Texas Ranchers are all completely against a wall on their land. They may not want to deed half of their ranch to Mexico but for some it is too late and some are tired of finding dead people on their property. John cornyn has never had a dead person on HIS property.
I have family that live less than 5 miles from border….believe me, they want a wall!
You know, I don’t doubt what you are saying at all but I confess it puzzles me.
I have seen a number of interviews with ranchers whose property is on the border. They all have stories of the illegals crossing their property and damaging their land, littering, killing crops and livestock, and threatening the ranchers and families phyiscally has me scratching my hand about their objections.
Do you, or does anyone else, know why a border wall or fence would be objectionable to a rancher?
Is it that they want access to the water for their livestock? I am so ignorant I don’t even know if that would be a real thing or not. All I can think is that Rio Grande river water must be icky and I wouldn’t want any of my animals to drink out of that germy cesspool…
Yes, we don’t know what percentage of ranchers along the border actually don’t want the wall, we just know what we’ve been told by people we don’t trust.
But for whatever percentage don’t want it, I could think of some reasons;
Loss of view
Loss of access to river for recreation, water and livestock
Loss of land (compensated or not)
Loss of illegal labor that wades across
For myself, the added security to me and my family would be worth any of the speculations I’ve listed above,
One thing, I read somewhere when the discussion about building the wall began in earnest several months ago that the federal government already owns a strip of land all along the border. I think it was something like sixty feet?
I remember reading that and thinking that would cut a lot of time out of the process if the government already owns the land they wouldn’t have to tie up time and money trying to buy land.
I do get your point about losing the view and access to the river for recreation and so on. Those would be definite drawbacks, but still!
Oh, I agree with you! First of all, the good of the country should come first, but even for them, the added security/privacy should add value to their land and their enjoyment of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Rio Grande is not icky! It pains me to think of conceding our part of the river to Mexico because they refuse to obey our laws.
Nice exposé of how the “The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s)” diamond bullet. Did you or can you discuss the other 3 diamond bullets in a similar manner as this “influence and indulgences game is played” post?
Just say’n the enormous amount of spending approved by the same nuts the last eight has really benefited the American Citizen!
You can not fix stupid but November 2018 the folks will take a giant swipe at it.
Also possible many dnc and GOPe members just maybe at Gitmo along with the rapid removal of McConnell and Ryan. Two names defining corruption.
LOL! litlbit you got me started. “McCain, McConnell and Ryan!” So the announcer voice comes on and sez: “Is your foundation, nation or organization seeking a DEEPER level of corruption and worthlessness?” “Is there just too much effectiveness where there should be graft, misdirection of funds and outright THEFT?” “Are you wondering whether you could be / should be doing more to raise your principle string-pullers to the status of ‘Above the Law’?”
“Then CHEER UP, little darlin’s cuz help is just a phone call away! It’s time to call McCain, McConnell and Ryan at 1-800-Swamp-Me!” “Yez, call now for extraordinary obfuscation, misdirection, hostility to honesty, cynical self-promotion and (everybody’s favorite) P-P-P-POWER MONGERING!”
“Don’t WAIT to see if your favorite company or corporation or charity or ‘benevolent’ organization can be made even MORE sleazy and DECADENT!” “The time to call is NOW” “Call, 1-800-Swamp-Me” “That’s, 1-800-Swamp-Me for McCain, McConnell and Ryan – The Names Proudly DEFINING Corruption!” “Operators are standing by so call NOW!” (Not affiliated with any legitimate organizations, useful, actual swamp creatures or any patriotic ventures designed to make America great again…)
LOL! THANK YOU, litlbit2!
We should have JoeDan Gorman make this into a commercial on Intellectual Froglegs!
Precision analogy, Sundance – “cut off the head and the rest of the snake begins to wither”.
Says it all 👍
Yes it does!
More accurate would be to stop feeding the snake at the head and the body withers.
Nita Lowey-uh huh. I was a diplomat for five and a half years. If you think “diplomacy [huge Embassies and staffs] and development” have anything to do with national security I have some swampland in Florida to sell you. But I keep the gators, turtles and egrets.
Yes, most of the diplomats I see on tv appear to have stockholm syndrome, and are little more than lobbyists for the country they represent (hint: not the US). I can’t see what we get for it,
There’s an easy formula to live by.
Sack one third of a Dept, any Dept , and no-one will notice any difference.
Go to it.
If you cut DOS staff too far, there will be nobody to get the congressmen laid when on those fact-finding tours
Then they will probably be taking a lot of “fact-finding” tours to Thailand, instead…
Ha ha you bad!
Good heads up on this process for us to think about, Sundance. What I have understood is that the Congress might appropriate, but the Executive has discretion on spending. I hope the bills are written, or amended, with lots of discretion (wiggle room) in mind.
Ask yourself, or your friends, this question:
Why is the House Appropriations Committee, which is entirely controlled by Republicans, proposing to spend twice what the Republican president is requesting?
.
Yeah, THAT !
[Insert 2016 CPAC reminder of the standing ovation for Speaker Paul Ryan less than a month after he passed a $2+ trillion Omnibus spending bill and eliminated debt ceiling for two years]
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, the legislature writes appropriations, but the checks are cut by the President via the Department of Treasury. They just appropriate. They have no authority to mandate spending. He does not have to spend all that is appropriated.
very true. the exec. branch spends it. or not.
Because they are uniparty puppets that do their masters’ bidding. I say to hell with them.
I stated here long ago more important than the power of the purse is the power to NOT SPEND. And Rex Tillerson has that ability regardless of what allocations the congress “forces” on the State Department. He can simply not spend it on that which is “not needful” to use terms familiar within the Constitution.
And the nicest thing about it is that it is practice and policy that budgets are set by prior years’ spending. Not spending much this year means a budget cut the next. So unless someone makes some sort of radical and noticeable change, Rex can simply refuse to spend or make the case for his “spending more wisely.”
Unless there’s something I am missing, Rex can do what he wants within the budget including spending far less than that which has been allocated. The deep state there will make every attempt to spend every dime, of course, but I’m sure there are ways to remove incentive such as creating some sort of bonus or bounty system for saving money.
Omnibus?
Exactly. But it’s not government. Businesses are just the same, only on a smaller scale.
An example: Many years ago I was brought in to save a small business. It owed $700,000 in late loan payments and was insolvent. In 11-months I had all the loans current and $800,000 in cash in the banks. I set special bonuses for sales people and lowered prices, micro managed expenses, even counted the foam coffee cups – Iron hand approach but I got it done. And I got paid well doing it :).
AND, the most important thing, I didn’t fire anyone, except thieves, and every principal kept their salaries and benefits.
Waste and theft, especially theft, are terrible, terrible things. And that is what goes on in DC, day in and day out. A LOT of theft.
You’d be really surprised how many people get kickbacks from suppliers, never buy coffee, toilet paper, paper towels, school supplies, car maintenance, inkjet cartridges, copy paper, and the list goes on an on and on…..
This is impressive.
Peopose something on the end accept something in the middle. Staties feels like a win, got more than proposed. Less than prior outlay. Repeat for eight years.
That’s it, Southpaw – if we recall PDJT’s negotiating method, i.e. to propose something huge and then “settle” for something less…. which is actually what he wanted all along, this doesn’t seem like a bad thing to me. 🙂
MAGA!
I eagerly await the day (which won’t ever come) when representatives or Senators will actually agree to reduce resources that finance their ever-increasing command of power over the citizenry and fund their exclusive rackets. That’s like expecting the fox to agree to a substantial reductions of available chickens he can feast on. The Deep State requires resources to continue the rackets and those resources come from the powerless and the controlled….that’s us, folks. Until the citizens demand no less and are willing to release the fury of hell on them, there can be no substantive change. Seeing how imformed and “tuned in” everyone in the electorate seems to be, what do you think the odds are?????
Because Paul Ryan is controlled by blackmail? (otherwise IMHO he would never have been selected by “Deep State” interests to be Speaker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He has to be controlled by blackmail, he certainly does not heed email from constituents or US taxpayers.
Take the money without a fuss, then don’t spend it. I am sure Mr Tillerson knows how to direct funds without allowing the swamp part to get at them.
Excellent idea !! Maybe the State Department should have a program where they assist in completion of The Wall.
Heh, now that I would like to see. A program where the state department snowflake “elites” are required to dig ditches and lay foundations for the wall, paid for by the money they would have slushed around whoring themselves out to the deep state. Oh, it would be delicious to watch… out it on television to watch the meltdowns and it would be reality tv at it’s finest!
It’seems a start, but the swamp denizens are constantly fighting back. I applaud POTUS for doing what he can. I am sure he won’the let up.
Baseline budgeting needs to be eliminated, immediately!
Amen! Never more than inflation, never without appropriation.
since everything that Trump does is a next level negotiation (as in saying he’s going to straight up pull out of NAFTA, which ends up bringing Canada and Mexico to the table – where if he started with negotiating, they likely wouldn’t have taken him seriously), i have to assume that his budget is designed to end up bringing the swamp close to where he ends up….
The man is a wizard and a force of nature…
the fish rots from the head down
MAGA!!
close to where he WANTS to end up is what i meant to write…
We got it, and you’re dead-on, our Man rocks.
I like how SD put it awhile back-(from PDJT’s view) Negotiate and maybe you’ll keep something, otherwise I’ll terminate and you get NOTHING!
Yea but with current leadership we still end up with crap.
Really getting (polite narrative) upset here with the loser leadership that has ignored every campaign promise and conservative principle they ran on.
President Trump and Mulvaney deserve great credit for their budget. This put the pressure on and we will see, but any cuts should be applauded as far as I’m concerned…These issues smoke out the frauds…
You don’t drain a swamp in a day, you have to keep at it, bit by bit. Our Prez knows the drill.
And, this is an extension of the President’s no foreign lobbying rule he placed on his executive hires when they leave office.
this will take awhile. but at least we are moving in the right direction.
So sad.
No more John McSwain foreign Presidential tours.
(I need to pause to wipe away my tears).
Glad to hear this. i read some years back something like…How do you get rid of lobbyists? Shrink the government so there’s no one or nothing to lobby about. Don’t forget Tillerson already got rid of how many State Dept. employees? At least the entire 7th floor. MAGA!
Interesting location they chose, like the Seventh Level of Hell. They can’t get there soon enough.
Indeed. Dante’s seventh circle of hell was reserved for ‘violence’, i.e. the warmongers, murderers and plunderers.
