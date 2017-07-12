House Appropriations Bill Would Cut State Dept. Funding – However, Less Than Half of POTUS Budget Cut Proposal…

Posted on July 12, 2017 by

The House Appropriations Committee has proposed a State Department budget with significant cuts of 14 percent.  However, those proposed cuts are only half of the proposed “deep state” spending cuts in President Donald Trump’s budget outline.

WASHINGTON DC – […]  The panel’s spending bill for State and Foreign Operations which includes State Department funding and other agencies and programs is $47.4 billion, an overall 17 percent cut. That figure includes $12 billion in Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) funding that does not count toward budget caps.

The cuts, while deep, are less severe than those proposed by President Trump in his budget. The president’s blueprint would have cut State’s funding by roughly twice as much. (read more)

It might be challenging to see what this budgetary angle is to the larger aims of the Trump administration, but the spending proposal of the Trump administration is actually targeted toward a larger objective of swamp draining.  And therein, we find the entire apparatus of the administrative state, ‘deep state’, UniParty pushing back.

The State Department’s spending is the root cause of foreign government lobbying within the U.S. and within DC specifically.  The larger aim to eliminate the influence of lobbying is best achieved by actually eliminating the need for the lobbying.

Cut off the source of funds the lobbyists are paid to solicit and you necessarily stop the lobbying itself.  If there are no resources, financial or otherwise, for foreign governments to try and capture, there’s no reason for their lobbyists to try and influence the politicians toward their own international objectives.

This budgetary approach is, at its root purpose, specifically fundamental to understanding how President Trump is methodically putting into place a system to eliminate the corrupt influence upon elected officials in Washington DC.   However, the politicians have become accustomed to the indulgences afforded to them by the outside foreign interests.

Various foreign governments spend lavishly on politicians in order to gain benefits from the U.S. Treasury and domestic policy. The politicians get rich from these expenditures and live a life filled with indulgence.

If President Trump is successful on reducing the amount of money the politicians can spend the DC swamp begins to drain.  Cut off the head and the rest of the snake begins to wither.

The DC apparatus, both sides of the UniParty, will fight any reductions in spending specifically because of this reason.

[…]  Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), the panel’s ranking member, said the cuts harmed “critical” areas of national security.

“Diplomacy and development are critical pillars of our national security, and a 17 percent cut to these investments will only hurt the United States’ ability to help our allies, alleviate poverty and disease, and promote democratic values,” she said.

The bill maintains the same $6.1 billion for embassy security, an issue that gained prominence after the 2012 attack in Benghazi.

The bill also withholds funds from the United Nations Security Council and U.N. bodies headed by countries that support terrorism. (link)

Here’s where you insert your prior understanding of the Trump mid-East policy that withdraws U.S. financial support, and policy, for nations that engage in the advanced messaging of extremist entities (See Qatar -vs- the GCC).

Without filled coffers to apportion, senators like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, et al will not have anyone knocking on their door with *quid-pro-quo junket tickets etc.   Deep State becomes less influential and politicians are forced to focus their time on U.S. best interests.

A reminder how the influence and indulgences game is played:

♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
*NOTE→ ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.

Remove the money, and you remove the ENTIRE purpose of the multinational lobbying.

See how that works?

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, President Trump, Secretary of State, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

70 Responses to House Appropriations Bill Would Cut State Dept. Funding – However, Less Than Half of POTUS Budget Cut Proposal…

  1. M33 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Well, surprise, surprise…

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. seekingthetruth2 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Just because a particular budget provides for a specific sum of money, does not mean it has to be spent. In fact, don’t spend beyond what you want to and that will lower the baseline for the following year.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • SpanglishKC says:
      July 12, 2017 at 7:36 pm

      Except that’s never happened. I’ve done biz with Feds and state govs in past. Best time to sell is at end of fiscal year when they are desparate to spend all of their oney budgeted so they will get as much the following year if not more.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        July 12, 2017 at 8:21 pm

        I think things will be different this time. TREX will do what our President thinks is best for our country. TREX ran a multi billion corporation when he was the CEO of Exxon. This man knows the ins and outs. He isn’t a politician and doesn’t profess to be one. If he and our President say 31%, they could care less f these morons come up with 17%. They will figure out where that extra 14% will be saved. Notice that the freeze hasn’t been lifted and probably never will be over the next 8 years!

        Like

        Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      This is EXACTLY true. I know a bit about government budgeting and accounting and this is a nice, quiet way to make significant cuts.

      I posted a link to an article a week or so ago, and I think another Treeper did as well, about a former State Dept. employee who went back to the agency to visit a friend or go to lunch or something

      It seems many people at State, although Democrats, had apparently been hopeful that TRex would bring reorganization to State as the bureaucracy had been ignored and left to run on its own while the jet setting Secs of State were out covering themselves with fame and glory.

      Instead of reorganization, the former State employee discovered a major DOWNSIZING had been undertaken. Lights were off, doors closed, furniture moved out into the halls waiting to be removed. Many who were eligible retired, and their positions not filled. Others close to retirement were waiting and hoping for a buy out offer. Entire departments were reduced to one person.

      T Rex is a businessman. He’ll create efficiency. And I just bet you Wilbur Ross will do the same at Commerce, Mnuchin at Treasury, and so on. It’s gonna be great!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      July 12, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      This was my thought and TRex could be a freeze on spending when he wants those anti-Trumpers to stop spending.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    No problem, just redirect any surplus funds into building THE WALL.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
      • treepertrappedinoregon says:
        July 12, 2017 at 6:17 pm

        Well, I am indeed honored to have SD reply to one of my comments. $1.6 Billion is a good place to start. 🙂

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
        • Marka3 (@marksa23) says:
          July 12, 2017 at 6:48 pm

          That is only 10% of the cost of the wall and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn is dead set against a wall along the border(he get lots of support from Texas ranchers along the border who do not want a wall on their land), and has said so in several interviews. He couches his opposition by saying things like “there are other things we can do to improve our border security”, yada yada yada. Trump’s got to fight the Uniparty on this one.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • babethebeagle says:
            July 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm

            We’ll see what they do next year … closer to election time! Our big chance to drain that swamp, and send those swamp critters out to dry!

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • annieoakley says:
            July 12, 2017 at 7:03 pm

            Someone has been saying that Texas Ranchers are all completely against a wall on their land. They may not want to deed half of their ranch to Mexico but for some it is too late and some are tired of finding dead people on their property. John cornyn has never had a dead person on HIS property.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            July 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

            You know, I don’t doubt what you are saying at all but I confess it puzzles me.

            I have seen a number of interviews with ranchers whose property is on the border. They all have stories of the illegals crossing their property and damaging their land, littering, killing crops and livestock, and threatening the ranchers and families phyiscally has me scratching my hand about their objections.

            Do you, or does anyone else, know why a border wall or fence would be objectionable to a rancher?

            Is it that they want access to the water for their livestock? I am so ignorant I don’t even know if that would be a real thing or not. All I can think is that Rio Grande river water must be icky and I wouldn’t want any of my animals to drink out of that germy cesspool…

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • mimbler says:
              July 12, 2017 at 7:49 pm

              Yes, we don’t know what percentage of ranchers along the border actually don’t want the wall, we just know what we’ve been told by people we don’t trust.

              But for whatever percentage don’t want it, I could think of some reasons;
              Loss of view
              Loss of access to river for recreation, water and livestock
              Loss of land (compensated or not)
              Loss of illegal labor that wades across

              For myself, the added security to me and my family would be worth any of the speculations I’ve listed above,

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • Sylvia Avery says:
                July 12, 2017 at 7:55 pm

                One thing, I read somewhere when the discussion about building the wall began in earnest several months ago that the federal government already owns a strip of land all along the border. I think it was something like sixty feet?

                I remember reading that and thinking that would cut a lot of time out of the process if the government already owns the land they wouldn’t have to tie up time and money trying to buy land.

                I do get your point about losing the view and access to the river for recreation and so on. Those would be definite drawbacks, but still!

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
                • mimbler says:
                  July 12, 2017 at 8:04 pm

                  Oh, I agree with you! First of all, the good of the country should come first, but even for them, the added security/privacy should add value to their land and their enjoyment of it.

                  I can’t even see myself allowing my children to play outside there in the current situation with the stories I’ve heard.

                  Liked by 2 people

                  Reply
            • blessedtobetexan says:
              July 12, 2017 at 8:08 pm

              The Rio Grande is not icky! It pains me to think of conceding our part of the river to Mexico because they refuse to obey our laws.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
      • Larry Bucar says:
        July 12, 2017 at 7:29 pm

        Nice exposé of how the “The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s)” diamond bullet. Did you or can you discuss the other 3 diamond bullets in a similar manner as this “influence and indulgences game is played” post?

        Like

        Reply
  4. litlbit2 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Just say’n the enormous amount of spending approved by the same nuts the last eight has really benefited the American Citizen!

    You can not fix stupid but November 2018 the folks will take a giant swipe at it.
    Also possible many dnc and GOPe members just maybe at Gitmo along with the rapid removal of McConnell and Ryan. Two names defining corruption.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      July 12, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      LOL! litlbit you got me started. “McCain, McConnell and Ryan!” So the announcer voice comes on and sez: “Is your foundation, nation or organization seeking a DEEPER level of corruption and worthlessness?” “Is there just too much effectiveness where there should be graft, misdirection of funds and outright THEFT?” “Are you wondering whether you could be / should be doing more to raise your principle string-pullers to the status of ‘Above the Law’?”

      “Then CHEER UP, little darlin’s cuz help is just a phone call away! It’s time to call McCain, McConnell and Ryan at 1-800-Swamp-Me!” “Yez, call now for extraordinary obfuscation, misdirection, hostility to honesty, cynical self-promotion and (everybody’s favorite) P-P-P-POWER MONGERING!

      “Don’t WAIT to see if your favorite company or corporation or charity or ‘benevolent’ organization can be made even MORE sleazy and DECADENT!” “The time to call is NOW” “Call, 1-800-Swamp-Me” “That’s, 1-800-Swamp-Me for McCain, McConnell and Ryan – The Names Proudly DEFINING Corruption!” “Operators are standing by so call NOW!” (Not affiliated with any legitimate organizations, useful, actual swamp creatures or any patriotic ventures designed to make America great again…)

      LOL! THANK YOU, litlbit2!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Precision analogy, Sundance – “cut off the head and the rest of the snake begins to wither”.

    Says it all 👍

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Wend says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Nita Lowey-uh huh. I was a diplomat for five and a half years. If you think “diplomacy [huge Embassies and staffs] and development” have anything to do with national security I have some swampland in Florida to sell you. But I keep the gators, turtles and egrets.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      July 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Yes, most of the diplomats I see on tv appear to have stockholm syndrome, and are little more than lobbyists for the country they represent (hint: not the US). I can’t see what we get for it,

      Like

      Reply
  7. MOA says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    There’s an easy formula to live by.
    Sack one third of a Dept, any Dept , and no-one will notice any difference.
    Go to it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. emet says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    If you cut DOS staff too far, there will be nobody to get the congressmen laid when on those fact-finding tours

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. pyromancer76 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Good heads up on this process for us to think about, Sundance. What I have understood is that the Congress might appropriate, but the Executive has discretion on spending. I hope the bills are written, or amended, with lots of discretion (wiggle room) in mind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Ask yourself, or your friends, this question:

    Why is the House Appropriations Committee, which is entirely controlled by Republicans, proposing to spend twice what the Republican president is requesting?

    .

    Yeah, THAT !

    [Insert 2016 CPAC reminder of the standing ovation for Speaker Paul Ryan less than a month after he passed a $2+ trillion Omnibus spending bill and eliminated debt ceiling for two years]

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • wethepeoplehandbook says:
      July 12, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      Yes, the legislature writes appropriations, but the checks are cut by the President via the Department of Treasury. They just appropriate. They have no authority to mandate spending. He does not have to spend all that is appropriated.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Stringy theory says:
      July 12, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Because they are uniparty puppets that do their masters’ bidding. I say to hell with them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Daniel says:
      July 12, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      I stated here long ago more important than the power of the purse is the power to NOT SPEND. And Rex Tillerson has that ability regardless of what allocations the congress “forces” on the State Department. He can simply not spend it on that which is “not needful” to use terms familiar within the Constitution.

      And the nicest thing about it is that it is practice and policy that budgets are set by prior years’ spending. Not spending much this year means a budget cut the next. So unless someone makes some sort of radical and noticeable change, Rex can simply refuse to spend or make the case for his “spending more wisely.”

      Unless there’s something I am missing, Rex can do what he wants within the budget including spending far less than that which has been allocated. The deep state there will make every attempt to spend every dime, of course, but I’m sure there are ways to remove incentive such as creating some sort of bonus or bounty system for saving money.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • waltherppk says:
      July 12, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Omnibus?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • JAS says:
      July 12, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Exactly. But it’s not government. Businesses are just the same, only on a smaller scale.

      An example: Many years ago I was brought in to save a small business. It owed $700,000 in late loan payments and was insolvent. In 11-months I had all the loans current and $800,000 in cash in the banks. I set special bonuses for sales people and lowered prices, micro managed expenses, even counted the foam coffee cups – Iron hand approach but I got it done. And I got paid well doing it :).

      AND, the most important thing, I didn’t fire anyone, except thieves, and every principal kept their salaries and benefits.

      Waste and theft, especially theft, are terrible, terrible things. And that is what goes on in DC, day in and day out. A LOT of theft.

      You’d be really surprised how many people get kickbacks from suppliers, never buy coffee, toilet paper, paper towels, school supplies, car maintenance, inkjet cartridges, copy paper, and the list goes on an on and on…..

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  11. Southpaw says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Peopose something on the end accept something in the middle. Staties feels like a win, got more than proposed. Less than prior outlay. Repeat for eight years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Monadnock says:
      July 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      That’s it, Southpaw – if we recall PDJT’s negotiating method, i.e. to propose something huge and then “settle” for something less…. which is actually what he wanted all along, this doesn’t seem like a bad thing to me. 🙂

      MAGA!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Dale Fontana says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    I eagerly await the day (which won’t ever come) when representatives or Senators will actually agree to reduce resources that finance their ever-increasing command of power over the citizenry and fund their exclusive rackets. That’s like expecting the fox to agree to a substantial reductions of available chickens he can feast on. The Deep State requires resources to continue the rackets and those resources come from the powerless and the controlled….that’s us, folks. Until the citizens demand no less and are willing to release the fury of hell on them, there can be no substantive change. Seeing how imformed and “tuned in” everyone in the electorate seems to be, what do you think the odds are?????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Exmil-UK says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Because Paul Ryan is controlled by blackmail? (otherwise IMHO he would never have been selected by “Deep State” interests to be Speaker.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Irons says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Take the money without a fuss, then don’t spend it. I am sure Mr Tillerson knows how to direct funds without allowing the swamp part to get at them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      July 12, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      Excellent idea !! Maybe the State Department should have a program where they assist in completion of The Wall.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • essential liberties says:
        July 12, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        Heh, now that I would like to see. A program where the state department snowflake “elites” are required to dig ditches and lay foundations for the wall, paid for by the money they would have slushed around whoring themselves out to the deep state. Oh, it would be delicious to watch… out it on television to watch the meltdowns and it would be reality tv at it’s finest!

        Like

        Reply
  15. Stringy theory says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    It’seems a start, but the swamp denizens are constantly fighting back. I applaud POTUS for doing what he can. I am sure he won’the let up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. snarkybeach says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Baseline budgeting needs to be eliminated, immediately!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. blessdog says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    since everything that Trump does is a next level negotiation (as in saying he’s going to straight up pull out of NAFTA, which ends up bringing Canada and Mexico to the table – where if he started with negotiating, they likely wouldn’t have taken him seriously), i have to assume that his budget is designed to end up bringing the swamp close to where he ends up….
    The man is a wizard and a force of nature…

    the fish rots from the head down

    MAGA!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. ALEX says:
    July 12, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    President Trump and Mulvaney deserve great credit for their budget. This put the pressure on and we will see, but any cuts should be applauded as far as I’m concerned…These issues smoke out the frauds…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Maquis says:
    July 12, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    You don’t drain a swamp in a day, you have to keep at it, bit by bit. Our Prez knows the drill.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      July 12, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      And, this is an extension of the President’s no foreign lobbying rule he placed on his executive hires when they leave office.

      Like

      Reply
  20. SG says:
    July 12, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    this will take awhile. but at least we are moving in the right direction.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    July 12, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. A2 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    So sad.
    No more John McSwain foreign Presidential tours.

    (I need to pause to wipe away my tears).

    Like

    Reply
  23. Anita says:
    July 12, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Glad to hear this. i read some years back something like…How do you get rid of lobbyists? Shrink the government so there’s no one or nothing to lobby about. Don’t forget Tillerson already got rid of how many State Dept. employees? At least the entire 7th floor. MAGA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s