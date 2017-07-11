Curiosor and Curiosor – Natalia Veselnitskaya Pictured With Obama Officals in DC on June 14th, 2016…

( h/t GWP ) At the heart of the current media Russian narrative du jour is a story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya. That meeting took place on June 9th 2016 in Trump Tower.
Now it is discovered via video and images, that only 5 days later, June 14th 2016, Ms. Veselnitskava was a guest of former Obama administration Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul in Washington DC for a House of Representatives hearing on U.S. Policy Toward Putin’s Russia. [Video HERE – and Video HERE]
Ms. Natalia Veselnikskaya is pictured seated in the front row directly behind former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mr. Michael McFaul at the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This is June 14th, five days after the reported meeting with Donald Trump Jr.
It should be noted that Ambassador McFaul was very publicly discussing the ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy narrative in the media and appeared on numerous NBC and MSNBC broadcasts during the 2016 campaign, and immediately after the election.
It should also be noted that Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya was initially denied an entry visa into the United States in 2016 and appealed her situation to the U.S. District Court of New York. She was granted a parole letter allowing her to enter the United States on behalf of a client.
Here’s her filing to the U.S. District Court in New York.
.
It’s enough to make you wonder what exactly is the nature of the relationship between Natalia Veselnitskaya and President Obama’s appointees such that they would be visibly working together on a few days after her reported meeting with Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Tower….
Curiosor and Curiosor…
The Uniparty game is impeachment. It was initiated upon inauguration after everything else failed. They tried to stop the nomination and failed. They tried to stop the election and failed. Tried to prevent inauguration failed. Now they are down to impeach or die.
They are flailing, throwing – and then immediately piling on – anything and everything at anyone or anything having to do with Trump.
Team Trump has been letting the villians punch themselves out.
Not going to post image, but poo flinging monkeys is what they are.
Exactly what they are.
Some of those gifs and memes are just not my forte! Lol…
I just saw on Newsvine that the ALT-Left is now saying the e-mails of Don Jr. are verification of the Steele dossier.
Of course they are.
Pretty much every projection-accusation the left has made has been “verification of the Steele dossier”, no?
The “Steele Dossier” has verifiably false information in it. It is simply not a reliable piece of evidence. And that’s all they have. There was no crime, and they haven’t been able to “manufacture” one. As a lawyer once said “they have no case.”
The Don Jr. emails verify the Pee-Pee report?
Yes. Tomorrow Maxine Waters will tell us that the email smelled funny and was still damp.
As I have mentioned, attack Trump, then nothing there, then onto Eric, nothing there, then on to Ivanka and nothing there, tried on Barron but again failed, so I suspect they will start up next on Tiffany as now the whole garbage about Donald, Jr. has collapsed. I listened to PSB tonight and Wow! did they distort Donald, Jr.’s emails and now we know this female creature was trying to catch him. Well, he is and was doing this as a non-Trump candidacy helper, so again nothing there but maybe he should file suit and I hope he does. My question now is how did the NYT even get Donald’s emails? Hacked or how needs to be answered as supposedly they obtained them before he placed then on Twitter. They are trying way too hard and flunking at every turn. As one blogger put it today, will they never learn. NO!
Maybe they’ll find a tape of Tiffany getting tipsy and slurring her words a bit, and then the left can act scandalized for a month. She probably doesn’t drink though.
I thpught he revealed them himself.
how did the reporter get them? Don Jr is a private citizen…
That’s what they would like, but a close second is to just keep his administration pinned down so they can’t enact their agenda, and replace him at the ballot box because “he hasn’t accomplished anything”.
Thats what it seems to be, but its a petty squabble on the pinning down part. Our POTUS is fighting the big fight, the long game, and he prepped well in advance. I remember him talking about how he discussed the presidency with his kids. They know or at least planned the road ahead a long time ago.
mimbler, ain’t gonna happen as they rant and rave and lie like a carpet on the floor, Trump continues to work and is still getting a lot done, along with making connections and deals abroad. They will continue to lose and deserve to lose. Grasping at straws when I would like to see them grasping at rope necklace in vain.
Any Republican even tempted to vote to impeach (House) or remove (Senate) should know that they’ll never get another vote from a big swath of the Republican electorate.
The same threat from the GOPe primaries will apply. If the GOP tries to remove Trump, we, his army, will blow up the GOPe. Then it’s game on.
As I have stated before.
I will come down from Canada, as my admiration for your President knows no bounds.
I am still amazed at the patience of your President.
He has watched utter pieces of dog S**t disparage, and insult his beautiful family. I am watching Hannity. Don Jnr. Is a real star, and braves like a lion cub.
The clips from the MSM shown on the show, were disgusting.
Daddy Lion is going to be on the prowl tonight.
Tomorrow looms ominous for those threatening his cubs.
Agreed Howie. This whole thing was obviously a failed set up. The Dems and the MSM are throwing every bit of slime they have in their arsenal because they have nothing but lies and innuendo to use against the president. They also know damn well that payback is a you know what. President Trump has held his fire all this time. When he hits backs the whole Deep State will get rocked to its core. They know it and are in full desperation mode hoping to get him impeached because if they don’t they know what’s gonna happen to them and the entire Deep State apparatus when the president drops the hammer on them!
This was for Comey to get his FISA warrants. Bad Faith to the max. This Goldstone fellow is dirty.
Another excellent researched article by LR. The lightning fast speed that a copious amount of info can be uncovered by competent and determined researchers on anyone including in this case Natalia Veselnitskaya in this cyber world is incredible.
We need our own special counsel.
Sounds to me Trump Jr. took a bait. The strange thing is Paul Manafort was supposed to be an experienced operative. And he also did not see it through.
Seems to me like Don Jr did NOT take any bait.
Having a meeting isn’t taking the bait. I’m sure Manafort saw right through it, hence the lack of follow up.
This whole story is based on third hand information and innuendo. It’s worse than tabloid journalism.
IMO it’s quite possible they fully planned this out. Trump operations tend to be like this. 1. Do or say something controversial. 2. Mainstream news is whipped into a frenzy. 3. People start paying attention and chattering. 4. Trump drops a bomb.
I am certain they knew or at least strongly suspected this is how this would play out. She’s connected to the Obama Admin and the Clinton campaign and was used as fodder for an illegal FISA warrant against Trump.
Not only that but this is circumstantial evidence that Trump Tower WAS BUGGED! THink about this: how did the NYT know about the contents of this meeting? Who is the leaker? In this case the info came from a Trump Tower wire tap.
This story is just beginning!
I posted this at Gateway Pundit too
———————-
It’s as if the Deep State doesn’t realize there is an internet these days and that they won’t get caught.
It’s clear as day, Step by Step
– Deep State uses Natalia Veselnitskaya to get meeting with Trump campaign.
– Deep State uses bureaucracy to get her into the country
– Deep State creates fake Russian hacking attempt narrative, leaks to media – Russia has now just gone from new friendly ally, to sworn US enemy based on nothing but a phony created narrative
– Deep State names a list of Russians that govt needs to monitor… Natalia Veselnitskaya is named… wink… wink
– Deep State acquires FISA to “legally” spy on Trump. Translation: they simply got court permission to commit an illegal act with no legal consequence
– Obama uses executive orders to allow deep state to conspire with media and leak and unmask with no legal consequence
– Deep State “investigates” Natalia Veselnitskaya and all of her communications. Oh my God, she met with Trump!!!!!!!! wink. wink. What a surprise. Leak. Leak. Leak. Leak.
All fake.
The real story is this: The Trump campaign met with someone from a friendly ally country, who claimed to have opposition research damaging to their opponent. Nothing wrong with that. Nothing illegal. Nothing even morally questionable, considering that opposition research is 50% of every election in human history.
The fake news media, the Obama administration, NeverTrump GOPers and Deep State changed Russia from an ally to a fake enemy (after the fact and under everyone’s noses) to make any communication with anyone even remotely connected to Russia seem incendiary.
Everything you see and hear is fake. Russia Gov’t wanted Trump to win? So what? Every country in Europe, and in addition Mexico and Canada, openly and gleefully supported, encouraged, and meddled in the election to help Clinton win.
That isn’t a crime. Every nation is allowed to have an opinion. They are allowed to try and influence public opinion, just as we are… and just as we do bigger and worse than any nation in the history of earth.
Fake
Fake
Fake
It’s frustrating, but it won’t work. The American People won’t stand for it. Never have, never will.
Bill Clinton lied under oath and obstructed justice – actual real crimes. And when he was impeached, the vast majority of the public punished Republicans for trying to oust him. Why? It’s real simple… they voted him in, and the American public decides who our Presidents are. Not bullets. Not impeachment. Not Congress.
If the Democrats run their 2018 midterms on “Impeach Trump” – they will lose seats like we’ve never seen before.
Winner, winner chicken dinner. You hit the nail on the head. Now who are the “three anonymous leakers who told the NYT? DNC or Obama or Hillary operatives. Super big smoking gun. This this is about 50x bigger than Watergate.
Russian attorney is related to the company that produced the Steele dossier. It is all coming together as one big dirty trick. Lets get the Grand Jury ready!
For the life of me, I just cannot believe how this Russian woman (whose plane had just landed) was able to meet with Donald Trump Jr and Steve Bannon in Trump Tower and five days later she is sitting front & center at a Congressional hearing on Capitol Hill as a special guest of Obama’s Ambassador to Russia……..And………..
Nobody caught this until NOW????
OUR INTEL AGENTS FAILED BIGLY!
Her VISA was declined, then mysteriously it was approved. Somebody should have been documenting her movement in this country.
OUTRAGEOUS!
And they weren’t concerned at the time because the whole “Russia is ba narrative didn’t start until October. When this meeting took place the “Russian collusion” narrative hadn’t started yet. So Trump Jr. has no reason to be weary of meeting with a “Russian.”
They are rewriting recent history, as if we are all stupid.
Not Bannon. Manafort and Kushner…allegedly.
Steve Bannon? The meeting happened in June 2016. Bannon was not on the Trump campaign.
I’m also not a “spelling Nazi”; but, Sundance spelled “curiouser” without the “u” a few times in this post. I sense that this may have been intentional.
If so, is this spelling significant for some reason? What’s the “punch-line” that I’m missing?
Curiouser and Curiouser!!!
The swamp…. As lost as Alice. As mad as the Hatter.
Must be the Russian spelling. 🙂
I really think they thought Hillary was going to win and they were setting up the entire Trump family on phony charges backed up by the traitorous pukes in the CIA and FBI. They intended to destroy Trump and his entire family for shedding light on the crime family running this government.
They are still trying. My bet, he is gonna nuke em’. He knows what they are up to. he still has the power to declass all of it and the power of the pardon. I hope he uses it to take them all down. Drop the gloves Mr. President.
I agree.
I think Pres Trump’s silence (other than a couple tweets per day) speaks volumes right now.
It is now clear to me that he is waiting to trip them all up on a conspiracy of treason. I believe there needs to be two witneses to treason…maybe this is just a connect-the-dots strategy.
Too many peole doth protest.
Oooooohhhhhhh,
baby oh baby oh baby oh baby oh baby oh ……..
Wouldn’t it be a hoot if Trump just simply did not tweet anything, no nothing for a few days? The MIM’s would go out of their minds with anticipation and fakery.
Oh…please..please..please….LOL
Ory,
I think you are right. The Dems would have crucified them.
This is all crap and another nadaburger!
That is what I think too. They are admitting they have nothing up to this point. They are throwing everything they have out there and hoping something sticks to the wall. The Trump camp is onto this; this story is going to boomerang back onto them when things like this article by SD and the Gateway Pundit start to post. It will take a few days, but just watch.
Sundance doing the work the Drive By Lame Stream Media refuses to do.
I haven’t started reading the comments yet, have to wait until my gut quits hurting from laughing at curiousior cat.
Coming from a squirrel, that is quite a compliment.
I said it before and Ill say it again. She is an attractive woman.
Who is “she”?
The Russian? At least a six pack.
Not.
Attractive.
At.
All.
Shes a 2:00 a.m.’er (or whenever the bars close nowadays).
Am I correct in remembering Hillary having one or two fund raisers in Europe?
Yes, Rupert Murdoch gave her one.
When was the first FISA request rejected?
Applied for might be the right question.
Both.
I need a refresh on the whole timeline.
I think it was July 2016 when it was rejected.
All of this is wonderful cover for the great things POTUS Trump is actually accomplishing.
Well, that is the optimistic view.
The gateway pundit is also pointing out that it appears Emin is sitting behind Natalia.
This was a set up.
Clear as day.
This whole meeting was a set up. U.S. intel agencies have been sitting on this waiting to use it. Impeachment is the game. What Trump is not grasping is that being innocent of any crime is irrelevant. This is not a legal trial in a court of law to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. It is a political trial. Mueller will manufacture the pretext….even if it pure BS. The Congress will vote to impeach because it’s the political result they need to save the corrupt system. They don’t need any evidence of wrongdoing. They will knowingly lie and sleep well at night. Foolish Sessions left his president naked to the jackals when he recused himself. He had no idea what the real game was.
So get the word out.
Tell your friends and relatives.
Show up at public buildings with signs.
This is it.
The election was just the beginning.
We the people can demand truth.
We can demand accountability.
We can demand the rule of law be upheld.
Do it.
That is where this is headed, and they will get the votes to impeach. The desire still is what it has been for the RINOs all along: get Paul Ryan in the White House. Getting Pence out of the way will be a piece of cake after toppling Trump.
they do this at their peril. if they attempt to remove a duly elected, much beloved by his base President on a flimsy pretext, it will start Civil War II.
That is where this is heading, with the help of the RINOS. It has always been so. He must nuke em all. RINOS included. If he does not they will try to impeach him eventually, leading to civil war. Sessions does not have a big secret investigation going on. He is rearranging the furniture in his office. Rosey is running the show with his pal Muelley.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As you said, Impeachment is a political process. You also assume that the Deplorables will stay home and watch it happen on TV. I sort of envision about 5 million people marching on Washington in protest, voicing their first amendment rights. Backed up with their second amendment rights.
You seem to forget that Trump is holding all the evidence cards against his foes. He is just waiting to drop the hammer.
The Art of War.
The problem is his foes are not POTUS and they are not targets of the Deep State.
!2 Days of Christmas. (quoting Katica)
That’s 12 not !2
Now you know why Clinton said something to the effect “they are all going to hang” if Trump wins after the Matt Lauer interview.
You really believe the a Republicans are foolish enough to follow the evilcrats into impeachment? I have no doubt the NeverTrumpers will but they are not all that stupid.
This crap has Comey’s fingerprints all over it.
True. Others up-thread have noted his seemingly urgent visit to the NY Times about a month ago, followed by FYI tweets from one of his cronies about a ticking time bomb planted at the NYT. Today that same person tweeted out “BOOM”
This was the “boom”?
The Don Jr crap?
If this is all they have they are thru – done – kaput.
Just part of what Mueller and his 15 democrat henchmen are covering up.
What really galls me is the “Well-I-never” attitudes of the despicable pundit class gasping over the notion of opposition research.
Yeah, didn’t WaPo offer a multi-million dollar Bounty for any ‘dirt’ on DJT?
Or was that the NYTimes.
Not to mention what they did to Sarah Palin during the election and after. Didn’t one of these creepy news organizations send an army of people to Alaska to pick through her emails?
The declaration says she can’t read or write English. Was there a translator at the meeting, or can she speak English?
Wait, haven’t they been saying she worked as a lawyer for the Russian government? That Visa application doesn’t say anything about her working for the Russian government.
She has said she has no connection to the Russian Government.
Can someone explain to me how what happened in media and senate today is not slander or defamation of private citizen Trump jr???
Sean Hannity means well but he is so NOT providing effective coverage of this issue.
He ALWAYS goes back to “Well, what about HJRC” when the problem is the long knives wielded by RINOS, Ene-Media, Nevertrumpers, Dims and Deep State.
Watching Don Jr with Sean and he seems flustered. Like he’s beginning to understand the lengths to which the fothermuckers will go. I’m not sure even Trump Sr. had a grasp of just how evil the government has become under Hussein.
Yes, he’s dealt in the dirty world of real estate but this is a different scene.
I feel he needs Bannon like no other time in his presidency. Bannon knows how to play dirty and is not afraid of keeping his hands clean.
Hannity is a good egg. Not the brightest bulb. Needs someone else to do the work he himself should be able to do.
Hannity has been loyal but he is not a newsman just a MSM talking head.
Nuke em’.
So this is the reason Mitch announced a 2 week extension of the Senate today. Plausible deniability, oh yes, we’re trying so hard to pass the President’s agenda, all the while he’s probably schemed with the Dims and Ene-Media to take Trump out.
Hey Mitch, we knew after the first couple weeks your heart wasn’t in repealing Obamacare. After almost six months we aren’t expecting much anymore. You guys lied to get elected.
Here’s to you fighting a tough primary though, that ought to be fun!
The Power of the Presidency will save the President. Impeachment is the Red Badge of Courage that the Uniparty won’t dare to commence. Weak Johnson and Crooked Hillary’s husband survived it. DJT should tell the traitors to ” Make My Day”. There will be 10 Million of us in DC with tar and feathers if they try it.
They are trying it. That is what this is all about. Good Grief.
Curiousor and curiousor indeed. The tangled web of deep state, very fake news drive by media, UniParty deceit is becoming quite stunning.
Who can investigate the back story? Nobody.
It was fun watching Tucker Carlson take Peters apart tonight. How dare we get along with Russia!
Peters became unhinged at the thought.
https://www.yahoo.com/celebrity/kathy-griffin-reveals-photo-her-030436878.html
Before Donald Trump Jr. met with Russian intermediary Rob Goldstone, comedian Kathy Griffin met him first.
In a now-deleted tweet, Griffin, 56, posted a photo of herself and Goldstone, writing, “Don’t recall taking this photo with Russian intermediary Rob Goldstone, but I am in my Dynasty hat waiting for my interview with Mr. Mueller.”
Griffin initially tweeted that the photo was taken in 2010, but deleted that tweet and posted another without a date.
The only reason I can think of for this scheme at the time frame was FISA.
http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-jr-email-chain-natalia-veselnitskaya-visa-expired-chuck-grassley-2017-7
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the US administration on Tuesday how the Russian lawyer who met President Donald Trump’s son in New York in June 2016 was allowed to enter the United States.
Grassley, in a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said US permission for the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, to travel to the United States had been set to expire on Jan. 7, 2016, and her request for an extension had been denied, Grassley’s office said in a statement.
