July 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #172

Comey’s private memos on Trump conversations contained classified material
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/341225-comeys-private-memos-on-trump-conversations-contained-classified#
What does it take to get someone indicted and convicted inside Washington, DC?
If he was a gs-9 he would have already been sentenced
Comey leaked memos had secret and confidential Intel within them.
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/341225-comeys-private-memos-on-trump-conversations-contained-classified
BOMBSHELL: New Report Shows Guccifer 2.0-DNC Files Were Copied Locally—Not Hacked
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/bombshell-new-report-shows-guccifer-2-0-dnc-files-copied-locally-not-hacked/
https://theforensicator.wordpress.com/guccifer-2-ngp-van-metadata-analysis/
Not saying I agree with the conclusions of this analysis, but I am reporting it.
There is proof that Hillary Clinton was behind the Russian lawyer that tried to set up the Trump campaign. As DJT jr said, “she was vague, ambiguous and didn’t make any sense”. That sure sounds like Hillary to me.
This was little noted….much like his speech in the Fake News….
Paul Joseph Watson on Clooney
Why yes he is citizen817; couldn’t agree more!
As much as I love PDJT, the MSM’s constant attacks on him aren’t what pisses me off.
Rather, I am DISGUSTED that these people have been allowed to amass power in every institution throughout our land….the media, government, academia, big businesses and then they think we are so freaking stupid not to notice what they are up to.
And I am especially mad at our weak forebears that allowed this to happen and did nothing about it.
Decades of lies and abuse of power and authority. Much worse than anything CNN or MSNBC lies about today.
Rather, I am DISGUSTED that these people have been allowed to amass power in every institution throughout our land….the media, government, academia, big businesses and then they think we are so freaking stupid not to notice what they are up to.
We voted and then went on vacation
Sixteen of the past twenty four years were Clinton/Obama…W was an incompetent hand holder of the Deep State and a fraud…That’s BIGLY damage and the only comfort I have is our Foinders knew someone like President Trump would/could come along…I mean we were literaly done if Crooked Hillary won…Done….
Our forebears? Like our forefathers? I think they did a fabulous job. The baby-boomer generation…..not so much. Boomers made a huge mess. The mayor of NYC is a perfect example of the mentality that got us here. So immature and selfish.
I wouldn’t be so hard on the baby-boomer generation.
Pres Trump is a boomer.
And the boomers gave you the Internet, cell phones and personal computers.
The mess we are in cannot be attributed to just ‘one’ generation.
It has been brewing for a long time.
Source as we know is a left wing dumpster fire, but this has them scared…
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/07/trumps-leak-vendetta-sends-chills-240274
National security officials across the federal government say they are seeing new restrictions on who can access sensitive information, fueling fears in the intelligence and security community that the Trump administration has stepped up a stealthy operation to smoke out leakers.
Officials at various national security agencies also say they are becoming more concerned that the administration is carefully tracking what they’re doing and who they’re talking to — then plotting to use them as a scapegoat or accuse them of leaks.
One U.S. official voiced concern over even talking to superiors about a benign call from a reporter. The agency this official works for had started limiting staff access to information, they said, and it would make it far easier to figure out who was talking to people in the media.
There was suspicion, the official said, that the agency was even tracking what they printed, to keep tabs on what information they were accessing.
“I’m just trying to keep my head down,” another U.S. intelligence official recently told POLITICO.
Excellent.
President Trump did a fabulous job at the G20! I love our President and his family thru thick and thin. Will never waiver.
BANNON IS HERCULES.
Images blown up. A bit salty, but amazing.
I think what you are hearing is a lot of noise! Ted Cruz’s amendment in the revised bill is being scored by the CBO. They also asked for the revised bill to be scored by the CBO without the Cruz amendment. You are going to see a major difference in the savings in premiums between the Cruz plan versus the non Cruz plan. Folks that don’t have pre existing conditions will see massive savings starting immediately. Keep in mind that is a large number of Americans that decided to pay a tax penalty in the past with the IRS.
http://nypost.com/2017/07/09/ted-cruzs-compromise-could-save-health-care-reform/
From the article linked above:
Sen. Ted Cruz’s proposal may offer the way forward for the stalled Senate health-care bill, delivering as it does a real escape from ObamaCare while still allowing for targeted help for people with pre-existing conditions.
The Cruz amendment would let any insurer who offers ObamaCare-compliant policies also sell insurance that doesn’t meet the one-size-fits-all mandates. That would let healthy, younger people buy affordable coverage — without subsidies, but also without forcing them to subsidize insurance for older folks.
https://wdef.com/2017/07/09/cruz-says-gop-critics-of-his-health-bill-should-not-to-be-deceived-by-democrats-attacks/
From the article linked above:
Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says that as Congress heads back to work following the July 4 recess, Republican critics of his proposed fix to the Senate’s health care bill should not be “deceived” by attacks launched by Democratic members.
In response to criticism of his proposed amendment launched by Senator Chuck Grassley, Cruz said “it’s important for Republicans not to be deceived by the attacks that are coming out of Chuck Schumer and the Democrats.”
“Schumer doesn’t want us to pass this. Schumer wants this to fail. And so no Republican should be deceived when Schumer– Schumer made the argument, he called it a hoax. Now, look, I’ll note that Schumer and Obama, they know a lot about healthcare hoaxes. You know, Obamacare was sold to the American people on a whole series of lies,” said Cruz.
I truly think what will occur is that the final bill includes the Cruz amendment and leaves the ObamaCare’s net investment income tax (3.8%) applied to individuals making more than $200,000 and married couples making more than $250,000. The tax falls on forms of income that include capital gains, dividends, and interests. This will generate approximately $172 billion dollars over 10 years. Those funds will be used to subsidize the folks that have to buy the Obamacare policy because of pre existing conditions. This will help lower their costs. This also kills the Democrat talking point that all Republicans care about are the rich.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/conservatives-revolt-over-talk-of-keeping-obamacare-tax/ar-BBDWykm
From the article linked above:
GOP lawmakers have floated keeping ObamaCare’s 3.8-percent net investment income tax (NIIT) to help pay for more generous healthcare subsidies for low-income people. Democrats criticized an earlier version of the Senate’s ObamaCare repeal bill for eliminating the tax because it generally applies to high earners.
“Our official position is we want to repeal all the taxes. That being said, we understand the logistics of having to have enough revenue,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said. “And so I’m not at this point closing that off to negotiations because I think it would be premature to do that.”
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told his constituents in a telephone town hall last week that he’s “personally not opposed” to keeping ObamaCare taxes to pay for health benefits.
Fine if they keep the tax and it can be dealt with later if need be…They must show they are going to reduce premiums and deductibles back to at least pre-Obamacare for those paying for health insurance..They need to deal with costs such as prescription drugs etc…Get the dang ball rolling and chip away if no quick repeal…
They are screwed! McConnell can talk all the sh…t in the world about working with Democrats. Our President called his bluff before he ever bluffed. That tweet kills all of them. 49 current Republican Senators voted for the bill that was vetoed by Barry in 2015. Corey Gardner voted for it in the House. There are your 50 Senators that are required. If they try to jettison Ted Cruz’s amendment, our President will ask the Republicans to vote on the 2015 bill. He will tell them he has absolutely no interest in propping up Obozocare by promising to commit to the subsidy payments.
Don’t forget that Democrats had a chance in the budget bill at the end of April to have our President pay the subsidy payments throughout 2018 as long as $1.5 billion was approved for the bricks and mortar towards the WALL. They told Mick to fly a hike. Guess what, September 30th is around the corner and the price has NOW gone up! $5 billion towards the WALL for a guarantee to pay the subsidies throughout 2018. Our President will announce that the Governor of KY, a dear friend (Bevin) will be running for Mitch’s seat in 2020. The same year our Lion is running. Mitch is FU…KED and he absolutely knows it.
I noticed recently that there have been a number of posters who are concerned about the repeal and replace of Obamacare.
I say only this:
Has President Trump failed you yet?
I think you will find the answer is a resounding “NO!”
And remember folks, we are only 6 months in!
Some of Reagan’s greatest feats occurred YEARS into his presidency.
And Trump demands more of himself than Reagan ever did!
Total trust in Trump here. And Trump will win. If he does not win on the upside, he wins bigger and longer on the downside, and his opponents walk away with NOTHING.
I’m sorry, but I can’t pretend – this is hilarious!
Page 2 of President Trump’s pledge to us states:
“I will work with Congress to introduce the following broader legislative measures
and fight for their passage within the first 100 days of my Administration:”
“WORK” with. So there is a part for Patriots to do. While it may seem POTUS can handle all this by himself, is that logical? IMHO no. We have a part in this process as Congress is a separate power.
https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf
The CIRCUS continues with a Bernie challenger…is he transgender or what? LOL.
http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/bernie-sanders-faces-feisty-democratic-challenger-n780861
