Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway Interview Via Media Buzz…

Kellyanne Conway appearance on Fox News Media Buzz with Howard Kurtz to discuss the media and President Trump.

  1. KBR says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    “Because media loves to cover this stuff” says Kurtz as the excuse why media is not covering anything but themselves.

  2. coveyouthband says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I could not do it. These “people” are insufferable ……….

  3. mikebrezzze says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Howie the putz!

  4. hpushkin says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Why did I watch this video just now? (Kellyanne.) I am annoyed with myself. But I know better, I always turn the teevee off when Howie comes on. I should not have watched.

  5. Sayit2016 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I find it very interesting that certain media outlets can not ( or pretend not to know ) how to connect the dots between actual journalism and fake news. What is the standard for what is considered GOOD journalism? What is a fair watermark ? Curiously, they pretend not to know the difference.

    Have none of them even asked themselves– what is fair reporting? What issues actually effect the PEOPLE. Why is it it important that what is reported is factual ? What information is vital to the People ? Further, why does the President think what they are doing is dishonest? Is he is anyway correct ?

    What happened to who,when,what,where, why ? This are the basic moorings of journalism. Journalism 101 if you will. I am not a journalist and even I know this.

    Why is there no self introspection involved here? The mind truly boggles.

    Last thought… if a so called journalist refuses to report on who, when , what , where, why…can they really call them selves a journalist ? If they are not a “journalist” why should anyone take them seriously ?

