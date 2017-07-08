Saturday July 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Happy CATERDAY!!! Treepers!

  2. Lucille says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Virginia: Muslim “obsessed with Islam” tried to join U.S. military to imitate Fort Hood jihad mass murderer
    July 7, 2017 by Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/virginia-muslim-obsessed-with-islam-tried-to-join-u-s-military-to-imitate-fort-hood-jihad-mass-murderer

  3. BakoCarl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Ardy

    My constant companion for nine long years,
    Every day, and every hour of the day.
    I’ll miss you and your bright brown eyes,
    Ever beside me and now gone away.

    Always welcoming me when I come home,
    Faithful and true up until the end.
    You filled my life with your unbounded joy.
    It’s much too soon but goodbye, dear friend.

  5. nimrodman says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Caturday!
    I like to call this one “Infiltrating the Taliban”

  7. Lucille says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Cat and Dog Buddies – even in sleep they celebrate Caturday…

  9. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:53 am


    Happy Caturday!

