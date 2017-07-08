Saturday July 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy CATERDAY!!! Treepers!
Thank you, Garrison.
Another fine piece of music to soothe the soul.
Blessed Saturday to all!
🐱
Virginia: Muslim “obsessed with Islam” tried to join U.S. military to imitate Fort Hood jihad mass murderer
July 7, 2017 by Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/virginia-muslim-obsessed-with-islam-tried-to-join-u-s-military-to-imitate-fort-hood-jihad-mass-murderer
Ardy
My constant companion for nine long years,
Every day, and every hour of the day.
I’ll miss you and your bright brown eyes,
Ever beside me and now gone away.
Always welcoming me when I come home,
Faithful and true up until the end.
You filled my life with your unbounded joy.
It’s much too soon but goodbye, dear friend.
God bless and so sorry for your loss, BakoCarl, painful indeed. 💖💕💖
BakoCarl, my deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved Ardy.
Our fur babies make life sweeter ❤️
I’m so sorry. It’s so sad to say goodbye to those dear ones.
Caturday!
I like to call this one “Infiltrating the Taliban”
^^^Like
😁❤️😁
Cat and Dog Buddies – even in sleep they celebrate Caturday…
Happy Caturday!
bigger picture 😉
Lawyers for Sarah Palin and New York Times Appear Before Federal Judge
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/07/lawyers-for-sarah-palin-and-new-york-times-appear-before-federal-judge/
Clinton appointed judge (Jed S. Rakoff)
bb spelled his name wrong
🦉
