President Trump Wins – G20 Concedes on Climate Trade and Trade Provisions…

The left-wing media are trying desperately to put their best-face-spin on their concessions to President Trump surrounding climate change and free/fair trade provisions included within the G20 Communique.

However, the verbiage directly and specifically paves the way for the U.S. team to begin leveraging economic market power with unilateral trade agreements.

Hamburg (AFP) – US President Donald Trump won key concessions on climate and trade Saturday from world leaders at the most fractious G20 summit to date, in exchange for preserving the unity of the club of major industrialised and emerging economies. In a final statement agreed by all 20 economies, 19 members including Russia, China and the European Union acknowledged Trump’s decision to go his own way on taking the US out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

But they also accommodated Washington’s wish to “work closely with other countries to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently”. While renewing a key anti-protectionist pledge, the communique for the first time underlined the right of countries to protect their markets with “legitimate trade defence instruments”. Such wording gives room for Trump to push on with his “America First” policy. (more)

As if they had any alternative.

The size and scope of the U.S. market represents $19+ trillion in economic leverage; access to that market has never been proposed or used with such intensity as President Trump has predictably positioned.

Any nation wanting to do business within the largest economy in the world, will do so on terms determined by President Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Those terms will specifically be structured to reverse decades of lost U.W. wealth which has punished the middle-class.

The G20 trade and energy communique language is yet another example of the world’s economic underwriters, multinational banks and corporations, coming to grips with a U.S. administration that will no longer provide any quarter to multinational entities who have eroded the core of the U.S. economy.

To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct the G20 underwriters were seeking to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:

♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.

♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.

♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).

♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.

The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States and those who are allied with a similar perspective.

Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they cannot exploit.

If you can see the long-term ramifications, you can understand the inherent anger, and also have context for the severity of the opposition to President Trump’s approach.

There are trillions of dollars in economic activity now being restructured by President Trump. The downstream consequences are seismic shifts in geopolitical and strategic alliances. Through the use of economics America will engage in a process of protecting allies and simultaneously advancing freedom and democracy.

Simply put this approach destroys the cancer of elitist controlled leftist economic construct; which are entirely intended to benefit a small number of global elites who control the multinational banking and multinational corporate institutional systems.

“Climate” issues were the Trojan horse, the false ruse, the talking point, the scheme to get economic systems in place -yes, political systems- to control the distributive flow of larger economic wealth within all nations. Period. What ObamaCare was to our loss of healthcare individualism, so too was the Paris Treaty a political tool to deconstruct the system of U.S. national economic individualism.

Steve Mnuchin tells press on Air Force One "tremendous substance" to parts of communique on trade.

"Incredible consensus" on trade. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 8, 2017

"Obviously the communique says we chose to get out of the Paris agreement," Cohn said on AF1, but doesn't mean we don't support environment. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 8, 2017

