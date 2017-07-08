President Trump Arrives Home – Helps Marine With Hat During Windy Reception…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive home to a windy Joint Base Andrews. One of the Marine-One guard’s caps blows off and POTUS Trump assists.
Advertisements
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive home to a windy Joint Base Andrews. One of the Marine-One guard’s caps blows off and POTUS Trump assists.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That is reason we average American loves PTrump and fake msm, globalist can not understand.
LikeLiked by 17 people
SR, yes he responds like a normal caring person. We have certainly had enough of the say one thing do another phonies. That’s why we deplorables love him.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Does anyone have any idea why I can see every other blogger’s response except Sundance? I am using Google Chrome. Please help!
LikeLike
I’m using Chrome, and I can see it. Not sure why you can’t…
LikeLike
Thanks. I am completely stumped!
LikeLike
I love my President 🇺🇸 Amazing. I cannot be more proud of being a US citizen every single day because we have President Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why was he not saluting? He did not salute the President.!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our lion is home. A special man indeed!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great scene. And that Marine didn’t flinch. OORAH.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. The Marine did not move a muscle!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I fear he will catch it from his senior NCO though. Maybe not.
LikeLike
At attention!!! Unless otherwise ordered… AT ATTENTION!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No he is at attention and will not budge until the appropriate moment, hat or no hat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct, crazypeoplemusic..
United States Marines DO NOT SALUTE, “uncovered”
LikeLike
Just watching him walk, I think–“that’s presidential”.
I got so tired of the saunter.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You mean the fake playa plod?
Me too, on Day 1.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shower Shoe Shuffle
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the bunny hop down the stairs of the plane.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not to mention the weak wrists and hands. UGH. Shall we go on?! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
That disgusting “I’m just so much more cool than you” saunter … repulsive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I’m just phoning this in.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not know how long we need to wait Hillary, podesta, Rice, Lynch, previous holdovers, deep state or anyone see the court.
LikeLike
Luke 18, 1-8
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love our POTUS so
blub blub
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yet, all the FOX host can talk about is Russia, collusion, and the Trump campaign. Good grief.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thats My President!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Far be it from me to correct Sundance, but my retired Marine husband says that anyone can wear a hat. Marines however wear ‘covers’.
Semper fi!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hubby’s right! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 4 people
patrickhenrycensored says:
July 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm
No worries,
Trump’s got you ‘covered.’
LikeLiked by 3 people
New USMC Uniform reg – “Staple/superglue covers to head of Marine One guards.”
Cover = “cap” in civilian.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad I read ahead, I was thinking the same thing.
LikeLike
Now that is a “Blue Collar” President. That is what I love about him. What other President would stoop down and retrieve somebody’s hat?
LikeLiked by 9 people
None!! Only a President Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Twice.
I can’t speak for soldiers but that shows respect in my eyes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grrrrrr not ha but cover.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can envision a meme of PTrump putting a MAGA hat back on the Marine…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a special moment for the marine who lost his hat and lost it again after POTUS picked it up. haha. Glad to see POTUS and FLOTUS back safely on American soil.
LikeLiked by 8 people
A very disciplined LCpl. A very presidential President. CiC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump is an anomaly for sure, he has a bankroll the size of a small country but he has a servant’s heart, pure gold!
LikeLiked by 15 people
^^This ^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes he does
LikeLike
Love Melania’s black and white outfit, too. She looks fab as always.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She got in car not on Marine One, right? I didn’t see her get on unless she got on in back out of camera range.
LikeLike
I have rageful memories of Obama half-saluting a Marine with a paper coffee cup in his hand. What a difference!!! President Trump is not just a great leader, but a truly decent man. We are blessed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
THIS:
LikeLike
Right!?! Like what we all saw when President Trump stopped and stood next to Dr. Ben Carson at the debate backstage. We knew what was going on. You know what I’m talking about. Who else would have done that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eeep – “Candidate” Trump at that time.
LikeLike
Our candidate Trump
LikeLike
Amen! As I watched the video my first thought was how good it is to have a president who respects what our military does and treats them that way. Does not act like he is far above them. I am happy about that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a guy, what a President! He is brilliant and he has a huge heart! I am so proud of him and Melania! USA USA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is article on circa about a meeting and it seems Fusion GPS already spilled the beans. PTrump knows all about dirty dossier and actors behind that plan. MOAB is coming soon on many people but Mueller is making me sick and he is still hiring lot of bad peoples.
LikeLike
Welcome back Sir!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t help but think maybe something is up? Why did Melania get in the SUV but PDJT went to Marine 1? All I can think is something is going on that demands President Trump’s immediate attention! Scanning the net ………………….
LikeLike
Scotty, I noticed that also. Hope it isn’t anything.
LikeLike
I imagine she is picking up Barron.
LikeLike
I hope it is something simple like that:) I am sure our Lion is tired and needs a wee break!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOVED THIS!!!! What a sweetheart!!! Can you imagine O doing that?? This will go down as one of PDJT’s most endearing — and MAGA — moments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
obozo would have stepped on the hat. He epitomized the meaning of lowlife!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll take Booger Eating Morons for 100, Alex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so proud of our President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh crap, now what?
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/07/08/donald-trump-jr-met-with-russian-lawyer-during-election-but-didnt-follow-up
LikeLike
Total nothing story. Donald Trump Jr. met with a russian lawyer before the election (I believe) to discuss a law that is the reason russia will not allow Americans to adopt russian children. I imagine it would be in connection to Donald Jr.s very close ties to St. Judes. Of course, since they have nothing else, the MSM will blow this all out of proportion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And it was a “White Hat”!
LikeLike
Gals, how about yet another superb Melania ensemble … looked like a lace overlay skirt hitting yet again at the perfect length, the one most flattering to any woman. She does not make a false move. I’m trying to channel her walk. 🙂
LikeLike
Sundance, with the utmost respect towards you sir . We Marines don’t call them “Caps or hats ” . We call them “Covers” sir .
That Marine showed perfect military bearing .
Semper Fi.
Cpl USMC 90-94
2nd Tracks 2nd MARDIV
90-94.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are HOME, safe and sound after another highly successful overseas trip.
THIS CALLS FOR A CELEBRATION!!
Might I suggest the YouTube CNN Election Night coverage, vintage 2016?
It’s crisp, sweet, full bodied and has a fantastic finish!
LikeLiked by 1 person