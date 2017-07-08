President Trump Arrives Home – Helps Marine With Hat During Windy Reception…

Posted on July 8, 2017 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive home to a windy Joint Base Andrews.   One of the Marine-One guard’s caps blows off and POTUS Trump assists.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

71 Responses to President Trump Arrives Home – Helps Marine With Hat During Windy Reception…

  1. sundance says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Lion2017 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Our lion is home. A special man indeed!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. JoD says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. CharterOakie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Great scene. And that Marine didn’t flinch. OORAH.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Just watching him walk, I think–“that’s presidential”.

    I got so tired of the saunter.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. SR says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    I do not know how long we need to wait Hillary, podesta, Rice, Lynch, previous holdovers, deep state or anyone see the court.

    Like

    Reply
  8. ginaswo says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I love our POTUS so
    blub blub

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Yet, all the FOX host can talk about is Russia, collusion, and the Trump campaign. Good grief.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. justgoodcovfefe says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Thats My President!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Katie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Far be it from me to correct Sundance, but my retired Marine husband says that anyone can wear a hat. Marines however wear ‘covers’.

    Semper fi!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. jeans2nd says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    New USMC Uniform reg – “Staple/superglue covers to head of Marine One guards.”
    Cover = “cap” in civilian.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. daystarminsite says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Now that is a “Blue Collar” President. That is what I love about him. What other President would stoop down and retrieve somebody’s hat?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. Deploraboss says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I can envision a meme of PTrump putting a MAGA hat back on the Marine…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    What a special moment for the marine who lost his hat and lost it again after POTUS picked it up. haha. Glad to see POTUS and FLOTUS back safely on American soil.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. SNAKESRULE says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    A very disciplined LCpl. A very presidential President. CiC.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. mikebrezzze says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Trump is an anomaly for sure, he has a bankroll the size of a small country but he has a servant’s heart, pure gold!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Love Melania’s black and white outfit, too. She looks fab as always.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. NoeliCannoli says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I have rageful memories of Obama half-saluting a Marine with a paper coffee cup in his hand. What a difference!!! President Trump is not just a great leader, but a truly decent man. We are blessed.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Constance Morrow says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    What a guy, what a President! He is brilliant and he has a huge heart! I am so proud of him and Melania! USA USA!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. SR says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    There is article on circa about a meeting and it seems Fusion GPS already spilled the beans. PTrump knows all about dirty dossier and actors behind that plan. MOAB is coming soon on many people but Mueller is making me sick and he is still hiring lot of bad peoples.

    Like

    Reply
  22. codasouthtexas says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Welcome back Sir!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Scotty19541 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I can’t help but think maybe something is up? Why did Melania get in the SUV but PDJT went to Marine 1? All I can think is something is going on that demands President Trump’s immediate attention! Scanning the net ………………….

    Like

    Reply
  24. akearn says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    LOVED THIS!!!! What a sweetheart!!! Can you imagine O doing that?? This will go down as one of PDJT’s most endearing — and MAGA — moments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Joe Collins says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I’m so proud of our President!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Scotty19541 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      Total nothing story. Donald Trump Jr. met with a russian lawyer before the election (I believe) to discuss a law that is the reason russia will not allow Americans to adopt russian children. I imagine it would be in connection to Donald Jr.s very close ties to St. Judes. Of course, since they have nothing else, the MSM will blow this all out of proportion.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  27. nickr says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    And it was a “White Hat”!

    Like

    Reply
  28. akearn says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Gals, how about yet another superb Melania ensemble … looked like a lace overlay skirt hitting yet again at the perfect length, the one most flattering to any woman. She does not make a false move. I’m trying to channel her walk. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  29. 6.5 Creedmore says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Sundance, with the utmost respect towards you sir . We Marines don’t call them “Caps or hats ” . We call them “Covers” sir .

    That Marine showed perfect military bearing .

    Semper Fi.
    Cpl USMC 90-94
    2nd Tracks 2nd MARDIV
    90-94.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. JoD says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are HOME, safe and sound after another highly successful overseas trip.
    THIS CALLS FOR A CELEBRATION!!
    Might I suggest the YouTube CNN Election Night coverage, vintage 2016?
    It’s crisp, sweet, full bodied and has a fantastic finish!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s