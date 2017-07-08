July 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #170

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

63 Responses to July 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #170

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Stephen Cohen/Tucker
    on Russia

  3. AAA Triple says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Will Mexico pay for the wall? Absolutely!

    Am I still smiling and sleeping well at night? Absolutely!

    I never thought I could love our President Trump more but my love and admiration for him grows more with each passing day. I thank God everyday that President Trump is our President and I thank God twice a day that Hillary is not and that Obama is finally out of the White House!

    Goodnight Treepers! Love you all!

  4. M33 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Had a couple of ladies come into the store wanting Elizabeth Warrens book ( which we didnt have).
    Later, they were telling me how NPR had a show on the Constitution on July 4th, and that Trump supports were all upset by what was being talked about on there, not knowing those things were in the Constitution.

    Sounds like lefty bogusness to me, and something these folks are retelling rather than hearing the show themselves.

    Anyone know what this is about?

    • Lucille says:
      July 8, 2017 at 12:36 am

      NPR? Consider the source.

      Of course your customers were indicating that President Trump’s supporters are ignorant and just this side of imbecilic. I’d wager that supporters of President Trump know a great deal more about the U. S. Constitution than the average Warren supporter or Democrat. But even if the Trump supporters interviewed weren’t totally knowledgeable on Constitutional fine points, our President is.

      So, just dismiss such brainwashed Warren supporters as the anti-capitalist, anti-Republic lefties they are.

    • rjcylon says:
      July 8, 2017 at 1:07 am

      That’s interesting, because to most NPR listening, Starbucks guzzling progressives the word Constitution itself is considered hate speech because it was written by “dead white guys”.

    • Alexsandra says:
      July 8, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Why would you ask when you in less time could have easily found out in seconds by a simple key word google or bing search? It just introduces a negative that now has to be countered instead of using time and space on the positive.

      Here’s a bing search for anyone who wants to gorge on fake news. I say fake as after reading two of them I do not see how they determined these (very few) people were Trump supporters, and, even if they were, there are idiots in any group.

      https://www.bing.com/search?q=npr+declaration+of+independence+trump+supporters&form=EDGHPT&qs=PF&cvid=e2ddd0b993464f40b3debfd09a9c2698&cc=US&setlang=en-US&PC=LCTS

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 8, 2017 at 1:36 am

      M-33, It’s sad–after all that President Trump has done the last 5 months, the brainwashed Libs still won’t use their critical thinking and check out the facts themselves. They need their “leader” to tell them what to think and how to live their life. They are missing quite a few brain cells. I hope the Libs know how to drive which requires smart thinking. (Is this why the elites are trying to get driverless cars on the market–to keep the Libs dumbed down?) Gee!

  5. Lucille says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

    THE DEMOCRATS’ SOVIET INSANE ASYLUM FOR TRUMP
    The Left’s faithful devotion to socialist-style “psychiatric” disposal of political dissidents.
    July 7, 2017 – by Jamie Glazov
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267208/democrats-soviet-insane-asylum-trump-jamie-glazov

  6. nwtex says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:33 am

  7. psadie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:35 am

    The Democrat Weenies are beyond scared…they are terrified of what could be found on voter fraud.

    https://conservativedailypost.com/dems-file-emergency-lawsuit-stop-trump-protecting-americas-elections/

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Charlie Gard case: Great Ormond Street in new court bid
    http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-40535043

    Excerpt:

    Great Ormond Street Hospital has applied for a fresh hearing in the case of Charlie Gard following claims of “new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition”.
    It comes after seven medical experts suggested unpublished data showed therapy could improve the 11-month-old’s brain condition.

  9. irvingtwosmokes says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:37 am

    More under the radar winning on Friday

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed Hawaii’s attempt to challenge the rules created by the Trump administration for its travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

    The state asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an order saying the government could not omit grandparents, aunts and uncles, and other relatives of someone in the U.S. from the list of people who can still travel to the country.

    A three-judge panel said the 9th Circuit does not have jurisdiction to address the issue after the state appealed a federal judge’s decision to leave the government’s rules in place.

    http://www.atlanticbb.net/news/read/article/the_associated_press-hawaii_wants_appeals_court_to_weigh_in_on_travel_b-ap

  10. rumpole2 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I saw in passing.. news that US had dropped a couple of “Dummy” Bombs close to DMZ (and NK)

    Shock horror… threatening to drop CNN anchors on an enemy takes “warfare” to a new level.

  11. yucki says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Transl. from the Hungarian: Polish historian who lives in Hungary writes of the migration crisis in Europe and its relationship to the drive for “global governance”.

    The Third Mohammedan Invasion
    732, 1683, 2017: Now With Help of the Globalist Elite They Would Destroy Europe

    http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/07/the-third-mohammedan-invasion/

  12. MaineCoon says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Remember the press charging into the Oval Office last week at Keith S. Caught the lamp they knocked off the end table? This video is a repeat performance of the press charging into the area to get to the Trump/Putin press. Then watch Trump make a snide remark about the press to Putin!
    Same as last week, but I can’t re,ember which head of state was with him.

    Naturally, this vid is only covered by RT.

    https://www.rt.com/viral/395610-reporters-rush-putin-trump-meeting/

  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:56 am

  14. Gil says:
    July 8, 2017 at 12:56 am

    “She thought she had it. The smoking gun that would prove someone in Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. But, when a forged NSA document sent to Rachel Maddow turned out to be just more bad information from more anonymous sources, it left the crusading MSNBC host feeling a bit “triggered.”

    Still, we do feel badly for the liberal ‘journalists’ of the world…all the embarrassing fake news stories of late means that they may have to actually start doing their jobs rather than just blindly running stories from ‘anonymous sources.'”

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-07/rachel-maddow-melts-down-after-receiving-forged-nsa-document-alleging-trump-russia-c

  15. irvingtwosmokes says:
    July 8, 2017 at 1:01 am

    I believe we are getting to the point where we can snit back and

    View post on imgur.com

  16. Lucille says:
    July 8, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Gorka: ‘Stunning’ That Polish President Had to Correct Fake News About Trump Handshake
    http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/07/07/gorka-stunning-polish-president-correct-fake-news-trump-handshake/

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Rich Lowry, no Trump fan, makes an interesting observation…
    ——

    Trump is winning the argument on immigration
    http://nypost.com/2017/07/06/trump-is-winning-the-argument-on-immigration/

    Excerpt:

    It had been assumed, even by many Republicans like John McCain, that opposition to amnesty and higher levels of legal immigration would doom the GOP to minority status forevermore. Trump blew up this conventional wisdom.

    Now, intellectuals on the center-left are calling for Democrats to rethink the party’s orthodoxy on immigration, which has become more and more hostile to enforcement and to any skepticism about current high levels of immigration.

    >Snip<

    In light of the election, Josh Barro of Business Insider, William Galston of the Brookings Institution, Peter Beinart of The Atlantic, Fareed Zakaria of CNN and Stanley Greenberg of Democracy Corps, among others, have urged Democrats to recalibrate.

    Many of these writers don’t merely note the perilous politics of the maximalist Democratic position on immigration or argue that policy should take account of the economic costs as well as the benefits of immigration. They also give credence to cultural concerns over mass immigration — concerns that much of the left considers poorly disguised hate.

  18. Martin says:
    July 8, 2017 at 1:23 am

    What a dumb girl:

