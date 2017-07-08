July 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #170

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
good. glad the WSJ wrote an article like this. but still, i can only speak for myself, none of this is a surprise to this Trump supporter.
Stephen Cohen/Tucker
on Russia
Thank you!!
“I think maybe today we witnessed President Trump emerging as an American statesman.” – Stephen Cohen
i never thought he wasn’t.
The thing that liberals will not snap or admit to is; that Putin would much prefer hilly as an adversary than Trump.
so true. and from the look of him yesterday (with the President) , i believe it.
Will Mexico pay for the wall? Absolutely!
Am I still smiling and sleeping well at night? Absolutely!
I never thought I could love our President Trump more but my love and admiration for him grows more with each passing day. I thank God everyday that President Trump is our President and I thank God twice a day that Hillary is not and that Obama is finally out of the White House!
Goodnight Treepers! Love you all!
Yes, yes, yes.
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🦁
AMEN. TRUMP 2020
Covfefe Wall!
Covfefe President Trump
Had a couple of ladies come into the store wanting Elizabeth Warrens book ( which we didnt have).
Later, they were telling me how NPR had a show on the Constitution on July 4th, and that Trump supports were all upset by what was being talked about on there, not knowing those things were in the Constitution.
Sounds like lefty bogusness to me, and something these folks are retelling rather than hearing the show themselves.
Anyone know what this is about?
NPR? Consider the source.
Of course your customers were indicating that President Trump’s supporters are ignorant and just this side of imbecilic. I’d wager that supporters of President Trump know a great deal more about the U. S. Constitution than the average Warren supporter or Democrat. But even if the Trump supporters interviewed weren’t totally knowledgeable on Constitutional fine points, our President is.
So, just dismiss such brainwashed Warren supporters as the anti-capitalist, anti-Republic lefties they are.
Yeah, I have a couple liberal friends so I see it all. This is what they were talking about…
http://www.thedailybeast.com/npr-tweets-out-the-declaration-of-independence-and-trump-supporters-were-offended
And I hate to use the discredited Snopes site, but they think the main responder likely a troll (not a Trump supporter). How would you know, honestly?
http://www.snopes.com/2017/07/06/nprs-declaration-independence-tweets/
It’s all bogus…meant to make Trump supporters look stupid. In fact, you don’t know who these people are nor who they support by tweets. And I took a quick look at a couple of them and some apparent liberals reacted just as badly until they realized it was the Declaration of Independence also.
NPR didn’t do anything wrong. It was liberal sites trying to spin it as slander against Trump supporters.
That’s interesting, because to most NPR listening, Starbucks guzzling progressives the word Constitution itself is considered hate speech because it was written by “dead white guys”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would you ask when you in less time could have easily found out in seconds by a simple key word google or bing search? It just introduces a negative that now has to be countered instead of using time and space on the positive.
Here’s a bing search for anyone who wants to gorge on fake news. I say fake as after reading two of them I do not see how they determined these (very few) people were Trump supporters, and, even if they were, there are idiots in any group.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=npr+declaration+of+independence+trump+supporters&form=EDGHPT&qs=PF&cvid=e2ddd0b993464f40b3debfd09a9c2698&cc=US&setlang=en-US&PC=LCTS
M-33, It’s sad–after all that President Trump has done the last 5 months, the brainwashed Libs still won’t use their critical thinking and check out the facts themselves. They need their “leader” to tell them what to think and how to live their life. They are missing quite a few brain cells. I hope the Libs know how to drive which requires smart thinking. (Is this why the elites are trying to get driverless cars on the market–to keep the Libs dumbed down?) Gee!
THE DEMOCRATS’ SOVIET INSANE ASYLUM FOR TRUMP
The Left’s faithful devotion to socialist-style “psychiatric” disposal of political dissidents.
July 7, 2017 – by Jamie Glazov
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267208/democrats-soviet-insane-asylum-trump-jamie-glazov
God bless President Trump!
The Democrat Weenies are beyond scared…they are terrified of what could be found on voter fraud.
https://conservativedailypost.com/dems-file-emergency-lawsuit-stop-trump-protecting-americas-elections/
So obvious, they don’t even try to hide their culpability.
Stoonads!
Charlie Gard case: Great Ormond Street in new court bid
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-40535043
Excerpt:
Great Ormond Street Hospital has applied for a fresh hearing in the case of Charlie Gard following claims of “new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition”.
It comes after seven medical experts suggested unpublished data showed therapy could improve the 11-month-old’s brain condition.
They’ll drag this on through the court again. How ling does this child have?
Again, who’s baby is this? Why does a judge decide your fate?
More under the radar winning on Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed Hawaii’s attempt to challenge the rules created by the Trump administration for its travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.
The state asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an order saying the government could not omit grandparents, aunts and uncles, and other relatives of someone in the U.S. from the list of people who can still travel to the country.
A three-judge panel said the 9th Circuit does not have jurisdiction to address the issue after the state appealed a federal judge’s decision to leave the government’s rules in place.
http://www.atlanticbb.net/news/read/article/the_associated_press-hawaii_wants_appeals_court_to_weigh_in_on_travel_b-ap
I saw in passing.. news that US had dropped a couple of “Dummy” Bombs close to DMZ (and NK)
Shock horror… threatening to drop CNN anchors on an enemy takes “warfare” to a new level.
Shock horror
A couple Lancer’s can do that to people
Yeah. I remember it was reported as B-1 bombers from Guam.
Transl. from the Hungarian: Polish historian who lives in Hungary writes of the migration crisis in Europe and its relationship to the drive for “global governance”.
The Third Mohammedan Invasion
732, 1683, 2017: Now With Help of the Globalist Elite They Would Destroy Europe
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/07/the-third-mohammedan-invasion/
Remember the press charging into the Oval Office last week at Keith S. Caught the lamp they knocked off the end table? This video is a repeat performance of the press charging into the area to get to the Trump/Putin press. Then watch Trump make a snide remark about the press to Putin!
Same as last week, but I can’t re,ember which head of state was with him.
Naturally, this vid is only covered by RT.
https://www.rt.com/viral/395610-reporters-rush-putin-trump-meeting/
Infowars has 2 separate compilations of memes with other audio added, linked from a link so I dont have the id to post. Good ones that I still hadnt seen.
Even people who arent deeply following what is happening can get a sense of the absurdity from cnn.
look at that face. and to think the b*tch could’ve been Pres.
We dodged an asteroid!
“She thought she had it. The smoking gun that would prove someone in Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. But, when a forged NSA document sent to Rachel Maddow turned out to be just more bad information from more anonymous sources, it left the crusading MSNBC host feeling a bit “triggered.”
Still, we do feel badly for the liberal ‘journalists’ of the world…all the embarrassing fake news stories of late means that they may have to actually start doing their jobs rather than just blindly running stories from ‘anonymous sources.'”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-07/rachel-maddow-melts-down-after-receiving-forged-nsa-document-alleging-trump-russia-c
You can put lipstick on a mustache, but………..
People with fake/uncertain genders/sexual orientation are NOT likely to be good at life, facts, rational thought. These jelly-brains are simply not suited to news and “journalism”
Agenda readers.
PHC 😂😂😂😂😂
I believe we are getting to the point where we can snit back and
CNN is defeated. Time to move in and occupy their studios. Start “War Crime” trials.
Nuremberg
Pittsburgh.. it’s closer.
I would put up with the 60 mi drive and the drivers Squirrel Hill Tunnel phobia to watch it
It is bound to be Streamed live. Maybe on the new TNN (Trump News Network) (formerly known as CNN)
can the genesis of the russian nonsense be pinpointed? i know it was mentioned before the election, but i don’t remember how the whole thing got started.
‘Snit back’
I like it!
LOL…muscle relaxer typo
Snit back, sounds like a good plan though.
Gorka: ‘Stunning’ That Polish President Had to Correct Fake News About Trump Handshake
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/07/07/gorka-stunning-polish-president-correct-fake-news-trump-handshake/
Rich Lowry, no Trump fan, makes an interesting observation…
——
Trump is winning the argument on immigration
http://nypost.com/2017/07/06/trump-is-winning-the-argument-on-immigration/
Excerpt:
It had been assumed, even by many Republicans like John McCain, that opposition to amnesty and higher levels of legal immigration would doom the GOP to minority status forevermore. Trump blew up this conventional wisdom.
Now, intellectuals on the center-left are calling for Democrats to rethink the party’s orthodoxy on immigration, which has become more and more hostile to enforcement and to any skepticism about current high levels of immigration.
>Snip<
In light of the election, Josh Barro of Business Insider, William Galston of the Brookings Institution, Peter Beinart of The Atlantic, Fareed Zakaria of CNN and Stanley Greenberg of Democracy Corps, among others, have urged Democrats to recalibrate.
Many of these writers don’t merely note the perilous politics of the maximalist Democratic position on immigration or argue that policy should take account of the economic costs as well as the benefits of immigration. They also give credence to cultural concerns over mass immigration — concerns that much of the left considers poorly disguised hate.
and heres hoping the Dems. never change their position.
Pelosi forever! May she live to 99 – or more! Possibly in prison at some point, but long enough to ensure decades of Trump Republicans in office!
i thought i was too tired to laugh..but your comment made me. 😉
😁😁
What they also don’t mention is of course the stealth pro mass immigration positions of a lot of the GOPe… ie the Uniparty… obviously these writers haven’t been reading Sundance.
they may support it, but i don’t see DT ever signing anything into law.
What a dumb girl:
