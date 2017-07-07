Friday July 7th – Open Thread

July 7, 2017

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Friday July 7th – Open Thread

  2. patrickhenrycensored says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:25 am

    @ CNN
    Memeber me

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:37 am

    It’s 1963 or so and progressive jazz is still the pinnacle of cool. When Paul Desmond and Jim Hall set down to make this kind of magic, everyone listened. And if you couldn’t be there, the almost next best thing was huddling under the covers listening to a far-off radio station on your little transistor radio. 🙂

  5. AustinPrisoner says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:39 am

    POTUS should give Yucko the Clown (from the Howard Stern show) a front row seat to all press briefings and make sure he’s wearing a big red “CNN” press credential. Let Yucko ask the first question and toot the horn.

  6. Beverly says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Here’s a public service announcement: If you’re sick and tired of the games Google plays with search engine results — like putting 5-6 pages of leftwing sites on top so you have to go through several pages to get to anyone truthful or patriotic, use DuckDuckGo.com as your searcher instead.

    They don’t censor, they don’t track your searches, and they return results based on number of hits ONLY, so you get a fair, impartial result whenever you look for something.

    Also, Google is busy trying to eat the world. ALSO, Google, on its rotten homepage logo, made No commemoration of Memorial Day, and completely IGNORED Independence Day. To Hades with them.

    • Beverly says:
      July 7, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Do please pass this tip to all patriots, and anyone who wants (1) free and fair search results, (2) Internet privacy, and (3) to break Google’s stranglehold. :-)))))

  8. MTeresa says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:06 am

    St. Michael, the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray; and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and the other evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. AMEN.

    God help the Roman Catholic Church.

  9. dogsmaw says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:17 am

    “Lost in the Fifties Tonight”, a single released by country music singer Ronnie Milsap. It is a medley of “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” written by Mike Reid and Troy Seals and a cover of The Five Satins’ 1956 hit “In the Still of the Night”.

