July 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #168

Posted on July 6, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

10 Responses to July 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #168

  1. SR says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:26 am

    This week will be interesting and short. Still waiting for CNN CEO resignation announcement and layoffs from many fake msm.

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:26 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

  7. rumpole2 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I get the feeling that once again reprehensible Libtarded behavior will simply fade away. CNNBlackmail is not gaining much traction. Dims and liberals do have a knack of just carrying on despite a storm of criticism. Only republicans take things to heart… resign, recuse themselves etc.
    As I have said before.. unless there are some ARRESTS… legal consequences when people cross the line. They will keep doing it.
    CNNBlackmailgate may be a clear indication of reprehensible (and criminal) behavior on CNN’s part… a blow to their “reputation” but… they already have a bad reputation… you can’t “tarnish” what is already black.

