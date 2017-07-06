July 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #168

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This week will be interesting and short. Still waiting for CNN CEO resignation announcement and layoffs from many fake msm.
Don’t hold your breath unless you want to set a world record !
I agree, but getting anyone to prosecute the “Back Prince” is unlikely !
Ana Navarro is sooooo far down in the gutter. Kinda hope she’s one of the first disgraced CNN peeps. Or at least in the first batch.
I get the feeling that once again reprehensible Libtarded behavior will simply fade away. CNNBlackmail is not gaining much traction. Dims and liberals do have a knack of just carrying on despite a storm of criticism. Only republicans take things to heart… resign, recuse themselves etc.
As I have said before.. unless there are some ARRESTS… legal consequences when people cross the line. They will keep doing it.
CNNBlackmailgate may be a clear indication of reprehensible (and criminal) behavior on CNN’s part… a blow to their “reputation” but… they already have a bad reputation… you can’t “tarnish” what is already black.
