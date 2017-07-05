Wednesday July 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Watching the Beach Boys celebrating 4th of July! Help Me Rhonda playing now. Everyone knows the words. Brings back memories 🙂
Makes me miss hula hoops and slinkys and 7/11 slurpes.
July 4, 2017
By Michael Snyder
“This Is Our Second American Revolution”:
” .. Many had believed that it would be impossible for us to ever take our government back, but the election of Donald Trump showed us that anything is possible if we will just work together.
Today, our Republic is hanging only by a thread. If our founders had not stood up and fought for their way of life, the United States of America would not exist today, and if we do not stand up and fight for our way of life now, there will be nothing to pass on to our children and our grandchildren.
There are many that believe that America is too far gone, and so they are content to sit back and wait for everything to fall apart.
But that is not my choice.
I choose to fight for America.
So today, on the 241st anniversary of our Independence Day, I am publicly announcing that I am running for Congress in Idaho’s first Congressional district.
Every generation of Americans has had to fight for liberty and freedom, and now it is our turn. …
… My hope is that what I am doing will inspire many others to do the same thing.” …
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/this-is-our-second-american-revolution
https://www.michaelsnyderforcongress.com/
[I wish that Michael Snyder were running for the Maryland Governorship office …]
Our patriotic neighbors to the north are in big trouble…
Ontario “Human Rights Commission” fines man $12,000 for not removing his shoes in room where Muslims prayed
July 4, 2017 by Robert Spencer
Canada gallops forward into multicultural harmony and peace, which will apparently be characterized by strict adherence to Sharia.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/ontario-human-rights-commission-fines-man-12000-for-not-removing-his-shoes-in-room-where-muslims-prayed
Been around thousands of Canadian tourists. Lordy, they can really put the booze away. Must have mega kidneys & livers. I always wondered about that…..now I understand. Drinking to forget.
Totally unrelated to the glorious celebrations of Independence Day or “politics”… But thought some here might appreciate how even city living here can still be the “wild West”! Be sure to ck out the embedded links in the article as well. Fortunately no one was hurt. Funny it even made Drudge via the Denver Post…
http://fox21news.com/2017/07/04/video-bear-who-spent-five-hours-inside-colorado-springs-home-euthanized/
