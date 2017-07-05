Wednesday July 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Wednesday July 5th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:19 am

  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Watching the Beach Boys celebrating 4th of July! Help Me Rhonda playing now. Everyone knows the words. Brings back memories 🙂

  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Makes me miss hula hoops and slinkys and 7/11 slurpes.

  4. usnveteran says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:55 am

    July 4, 2017
    By Michael Snyder
    “This Is Our Second American Revolution”:
    ” .. Many had believed that it would be impossible for us to ever take our government back, but the election of Donald Trump showed us that anything is possible if we will just work together.

    Today, our Republic is hanging only by a thread. If our founders had not stood up and fought for their way of life, the United States of America would not exist today, and if we do not stand up and fight for our way of life now, there will be nothing to pass on to our children and our grandchildren.

    There are many that believe that America is too far gone, and so they are content to sit back and wait for everything to fall apart.

    But that is not my choice.

    I choose to fight for America.

    So today, on the 241st anniversary of our Independence Day, I am publicly announcing that I am running for Congress in Idaho’s first Congressional district.

    Every generation of Americans has had to fight for liberty and freedom, and now it is our turn. …

    … My hope is that what I am doing will inspire many others to do the same thing.” …
    http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/this-is-our-second-american-revolution
    https://www.michaelsnyderforcongress.com/

    [I wish that Michael Snyder were running for the Maryland Governorship office …]

  5. Lucille says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Our patriotic neighbors to the north are in big trouble…

    Ontario “Human Rights Commission” fines man $12,000 for not removing his shoes in room where Muslims prayed
    July 4, 2017 by Robert Spencer

    Canada gallops forward into multicultural harmony and peace, which will apparently be characterized by strict adherence to Sharia.

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/ontario-human-rights-commission-fines-man-12000-for-not-removing-his-shoes-in-room-where-muslims-prayed

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      July 5, 2017 at 1:23 am

      Been around thousands of Canadian tourists. Lordy, they can really put the booze away. Must have mega kidneys & livers. I always wondered about that…..now I understand. Drinking to forget.

  6. b4im2old says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Totally unrelated to the glorious celebrations of Independence Day or “politics”… But thought some here might appreciate how even city living here can still be the “wild West”! Be sure to ck out the embedded links in the article as well. Fortunately no one was hurt. Funny it even made Drudge via the Denver Post…
    http://fox21news.com/2017/07/04/video-bear-who-spent-five-hours-inside-colorado-springs-home-euthanized/

