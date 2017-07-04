Washington Post Reporter Admits Syrians Cheer for President Trump…

Washington Post reporter David Ignatius throws bucket of cold water on popular MSM narrative that President Trump’s strategic approach toward Syria is not effective. As Ignatius admits, Syrians are very supportive of U.S. President Donald Trump.
.
DAVID IGNATIUS: I’m going to say something that in some ways is sympathetic to Trump. As I traveled across Syria, meeting with Syrian fighters who were trying to take down the regime of Bashar al Assad, every time the name “President Trump” was mentioned, there were cheers from the audience. One Syrian Kurdish commander used a vulgar term, in Spanish it would be cojones, to describe what President Trump has got and why they like him.
More seriously, the big attacks that have taken place around Raqqa, one in particular, a surprise landing by helicopter, I was told by the top US commanders, would not have taken place if it hadn’t been for President Trump’s decision to delegate military authorities down to the level of command. I mean, under Obama that would have taken a couple weeks of White House meetings and then they still wouldn’t have made up their mind.
so terrorists love Trump. wonderful for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Syria has terrorists.
Not everyone in Syria is a terrorist.
Those that are not Terrorists, love President Trump.
LikeLiked by 13 people
@Tree Houseron – They are Muslims, they learned to lie at their mother’s breast – truth & Muslim cant be put in the same sentence.
LikeLike
Huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, those are the Syrians fighting the terrorists funded by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others who President Trump read the riot act to on his trip to the Middle East.
But you knew that.
Mosul is being cleaned up of ISIS and Raqua is in the early stages of being taken down.
The policy of attack and allow to escape ISIS elements has been replaced with surround and annihilate the ISIS terrorists.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Qatar was told to stop selling Liquefied Natural Gas to China (so we can) and to stop funding terrorism along with the Saudis.
LikeLike
http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/04/07/syrian-survivor-thanks-trump-nr.cnn
LikeLike
Ohio, I don’t know the name of the CNN reporter but I’ve seen her in a number of CNN clips posted here and at other sites and…. she always looks like she’s sucking on a lemon. It must be her perception of gravitas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is the bimbo Brooke Baldwin!
LikeLike
do you know what a troll is?
LikeLike
This is a Kurd/moderate opposition force fighting ISIS.
LikeLike
Remember the old saying “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter”. Or as PT would say “it’s complicated”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They never said terrorists love Trump – they said Syrians. All Syrians are not terrorists – so stop showing your Democrat attitude.
LikeLike
Once again SD has warned us that the trolls purposely wait to be the first to post and usually have a partner to like their post! This POS troll doesn’t want to admit that our Lion is arming the Kurds who are fighting with every ounce of the blood for themselves but also for us. American men and women aren’t dying in Raqqa or Syria because of the Kurds and our President’s decision to arm them.
This POS is crying because Barry’s creatures are being destroyed everywhere they fight! Now their intentions are to get the hell out of the battle and run back to European countries like England that give them a heros welcome before they blow their citizens up. Do me a favor and get the fu….k out our our Treehouse!
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANKS FOR REMINDING EVERYONE!
LikeLike
To hellboundanddown
Your post is the Mamet Principle at work.
LikeLike
As we Trust God and Trust Trump45, so does T45 Trust his people. No micro managing. That kind of leadership will make people follow you to the end of the Earth….count me first in line to follow
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
Standing right next to you, Grace!!
Mr. President is well versed in the art of delegation and I TRUST him!!
MAGA On 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
Glad to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Minnie!! 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
💝
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shoulda sais proud to stand….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 17 people
Indeed!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://s15-us2.ixquick.com/cgi-bin/serveimage?url=http%3A%2F%2Ft0.gstatic.com%2Fimages%3Fq%3Dtbn%3AANd9GcQEc3BidTa2eLfqifcM5sHtKbq3a6W6azRCCTIjXA3a3L6bmUppRA&sp=ae26b262dfbfc25b75587e1cc803c590&anticache=322470
LikeLike
stoopid computer… I seemed to have suffered an ID 10+ issue… (I am an idiot)
LikeLike
Nah, don’t ya know? It’s the Russians 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best cartoon of the week! LOL. I’m sending it to everyone!
LikeLike
Bad Ass, Inc.
LikeLike
video of US reinforcements entering Raqqa as clashes are heavier
LikeLiked by 4 people
The part about him delegating, and not micro managing, is a recurrent theme that gets overlooked.
President Trump, as a CEO, cannot micromanage 500 companies, instead he hires talented, competent people and lets them manage the company.
This is how he can run a successful Winery in Virginia, when he’s a Teetotaller, for instance. He hires competent people who know all about running a Winery, and allows them to do a great job.
Similarly, he has chosen to run the country this way. President Trump does not need to make every decision for the military, he only needs to provide a direction, let General Mattis and the great men and women he has at lower levels do what they think is best.
This doesn’t mean you’re hands off. It means, and this is important…. it means that you set an agenda, delegate to your employees, and expect them to fulfill the agenda. Nothing to argue about. Do your job. I will LET you do your job. Do the good job I know you’re capable of.
This attitude shift has made a YUGE difference, in every, every possible department of the U.S. Government.
LikeLiked by 21 people
🎯
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are 100% correct. When there are highly competent professions working well as a team, they’re likely to know far more about the domain than their supervisor ever will. The smart manager stays out of it except when the team needs something from management or problems arise that impede great teamwork. Basically, give the team the resources it needs, then watch the talented pros manage themselves and produce outstanding results.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s called empowerment, it leads to happy and loyal employees. Happy 4th of July everyone!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very good analysis. I was an “administrator” of several totally different businesses and organizations many years ago, and people would ask me how I could go from one to another. I always replied that basic organizatio/administative skills were very much the same in every endeavor…you just had to know how to use them. And, that’s the same thing you are saying about POTUS. His keen sense of “reading” people and selecting the right people, even if for a limited period, seems to be serving him very well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
CFR member and role model to “journalist” Joe Scarborough – David Ignatius – saying something “sympathetic to Trump”? What’s up his sleeve?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He just made a horrible mistake, and told the truth in public. You’re not supposed to do that, and even thought President Trump is changing all that, it’s too early for David to be honest at these organizations, he’ll be promptly fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The clip of him commenting he’s going to make that comment needs to be shared on social networks, etc. so low information voters understand that the networks are starting from a place of bias and hatred of a president and administration that does not share their political views.
LikeLiked by 5 people
By the way, David Ignatius likely just got fired from the Washington Post, AND MSNBC on Independence Day. There’s no room for honesty at either of those organizations, David.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No good deed, or honest reporting, goes unpunished. A sad commentary on the state of things that with the rapidly advancing Trump agenda may yet change. Will be interesting to see what happens with Ignatius. What does it mean if he isn’t promptly fired?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The slip he made needs to be shared and put in commercials so Americans see the plan is never to be favorable to this administration. Americans could stop trusting the press if the inherent bias in all the reporting was known to low information voters who don’t watch politics and trust the liberal journalists on the networks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reporter babe looks like somebody just kicked her dog, she was miserable about him giving a begrudging compliment to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One Syrian Kurdish commander used a vulgar term –
Well, at least he acknowledged what we already know!!
Yes, OUR Commander in Chief has brass ones!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yuge clangers! 😁
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLike
Brave Kurdish commander uses a vulgar term
That WaPo reporter is a scumbag, he just had to somehow diminish the commander because he likes Trump
It didn’t work
LikeLike
Syrians and Americans both cheer for President Trump —
Globalists and socialists do not…
LikeLiked by 3 people
So a WaPo journalist is admitting that those who oppose Bashar Assad cheer for Donald Trump and also relates that our President actually delegates military authority those who are in command. Sounds like more winning to me and on Independence Day to boot! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA – best day since inauguration!
🚂 Choo Choo, Baby 🚂
LikeLike
Obama has only got one ball
Macron has two, but very small
Trudeau has something sim’lar
But poor old Merkel has no balls at all
Trump on the other hand….. 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
😁
However, one never knows about Frau Merkel, does one?
😂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Huh? I trust this guy about as far as I can throw his specs. Who’s he playing?
LikeLike
After 8 years of Obama you bet the Kurds like him. And the troll knows darn well the Kurds are on our side
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am told, a fair amount of salt takes the bitterness out of the taste when you have to eat crow…
LikeLike
Hmmmm, I always heard it was a teaspoon of sugar.
Makes the cumuppance palatable.
😁
LikeLike
If the salt don’t take the bitterness out, you can always rub it in the wound…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent 👍
LikeLike
That may be a vulgar term to a beta but not to those who understand patron
LikeLiked by 1 person
In related news, coalition forces just blew several holes in Raqqa’s 1,300 years-old Old City Wall, because ISIS booby-trapped existing breeches. This should significantly reduce the time and casualties needed to liberate Raqqa.
Never would have happened under Obama, Bush, or Clinton.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correction at the end he says “this image of strength is something that they like.”
No sir, it is something that they fear …
And respect. Finally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The greatest tragedy out of this mess are tens of thousands of christians slaughtered by muslim supermacists in syria and iraq. And there are names of those who started the so-called ayrab spring, Hussein Osama and Facebook’s Zuckerface. They should be tried for crimes against humanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘I am going to say something that in some ways is sympathetic to Trump’
The free independent U.S media…. WaPo reporter acts like he is committing heresy
LikeLiked by 4 people
@feedback – By the laws of the liberal propaganda news media, HE IS.
LikeLike
The fact that Syrians are cheering President Trump’s actions is not what the MSM have wanted us to know.
I gather that the positive responses to Trump’s moves are from fighters who have opposed ISIS and themselves have been attacked by Syrian government forces. That last fact seems to confirm the analyses of Sundance that Assad has been more interested in attacking domestic political opponents than ISIS.
The “messages” from Trump have been warnings to Assad to back off from trying to eliminate political foes among the non-extremist domestic opposition. That’s what the journalist’s story seemed to be reporting, definitely not compliant with the standard “narrative”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not surprising since arrogant Obama (surely bound for the left’s Mt. Olympus) thinks he’s the smartest, knows all, and therefore could run everything on his own, especially the military, which he sees as a means for Marxist cultural experimentation, and not as a military force that is expert in areas he really knows nothing about (or doesn’t care to really know).
LikeLike
Respectfully you are wrong , Obama didn’t make a military move without getting the Ok from his Commander/Mommy Valarie Jarrett, and she didn’t have a clue either , always worried about the downside and hence paralyzed into half- baked measures but always accompanied by useless Telepropter rhetoric.
LikeLike
Our POTUS hires warriors!
Wictor has a long thread on operations there as well. Idk what his background is, anyone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wictor is a former music journalist who seems to study modern military closely, particularly munitions. He frequently cites video evidence to back up his opinions.
LikeLike
Spend more time on Thomas Wictor’s Twitter. He does an amazing amount of research and knows how to interpret what he finds, so that we all may understand what is going on in the Mid East, and here at home, for that matter.
LikeLike
Is David Ignatius too effeminate to say BALLS? As Joe Dan said, Trump’s are the size of church bells.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s obviously never seen a pair before!
LikeLike
The “Left” will use this to their benefit, the “Left” Hates Trump & can’t allow him to be seen as good. CNN… one has to wonder what their end game is, trusting them is insanity.
Hope for the best, expect the worst.
LikeLike
“I’m going to say something that in some ways is sympathetic to Trump” ….. I like how he had to add a caveat, as if it is out of the norm to say something “sympathetic”, and as if there’s a need to give a trigger happy audience a safe space warning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brace yourselves. I’m going to tell the truth- David(the CIA guy at Compost) Ignatius…
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Alex – That is so funny & so true – And so sad.
LikeLike
Bas!
PDJT has ’em.
Obama never did.
LikeLike
Darn spell check!
BALLS!
LikeLike
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
★☆ C O J O N E S★ el A C E R O ★T R U M P ★☆ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
LikeLike
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
★☆★☆ B A L L S★ of S T E E L ★T R U M P ★☆★☆ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
LikeLike