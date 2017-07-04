Washington Post Reporter Admits Syrians Cheer for President Trump…

Washington Post reporter David Ignatius throws bucket of cold water on popular MSM narrative that President Trump’s strategic approach toward Syria is not effective. As Ignatius admits, Syrians are very supportive of U.S. President Donald Trump.

.

DAVID IGNATIUS: I’m going to say something that in some ways is sympathetic to Trump. As I traveled across Syria, meeting with Syrian fighters who were trying to take down the regime of Bashar al Assad, every time the name “President Trump” was mentioned, there were cheers from the audience. One Syrian Kurdish commander used a vulgar term, in Spanish it would be cojones, to describe what President Trump has got and why they like him.

More seriously, the big attacks that have taken place around Raqqa, one in particular, a surprise landing by helicopter, I was told by the top US commanders, would not have taken place if it hadn’t been for President Trump’s decision to delegate military authorities down to the level of command. I mean, under Obama that would have taken a couple weeks of White House meetings and then they still wouldn’t have made up their mind.

 

  hellboundanddown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    so terrorists love Trump. wonderful for them.

  American Georgia Grace says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    As we Trust God and Trust Trump45, so does T45 Trust his people. No micro managing. That kind of leadership will make people follow you to the end of the Earth….count me first in line to follow
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  waltherppk says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:55 pm

  quintrillion says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    video of US reinforcements entering Raqqa as clashes are heavier

  treehouseron says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    The part about him delegating, and not micro managing, is a recurrent theme that gets overlooked.

    President Trump, as a CEO, cannot micromanage 500 companies, instead he hires talented, competent people and lets them manage the company.

    This is how he can run a successful Winery in Virginia, when he’s a Teetotaller, for instance. He hires competent people who know all about running a Winery, and allows them to do a great job.

    Similarly, he has chosen to run the country this way. President Trump does not need to make every decision for the military, he only needs to provide a direction, let General Mattis and the great men and women he has at lower levels do what they think is best.

    This doesn’t mean you’re hands off. It means, and this is important…. it means that you set an agenda, delegate to your employees, and expect them to fulfill the agenda. Nothing to argue about. Do your job. I will LET you do your job. Do the good job I know you’re capable of.

    This attitude shift has made a YUGE difference, in every, every possible department of the U.S. Government.

    Minnie says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      🎯

    jrapdx says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      You are 100% correct. When there are highly competent professions working well as a team, they’re likely to know far more about the domain than their supervisor ever will. The smart manager stays out of it except when the team needs something from management or problems arise that impede great teamwork. Basically, give the team the resources it needs, then watch the talented pros manage themselves and produce outstanding results.

    Duhders says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      It’s called empowerment, it leads to happy and loyal employees. Happy 4th of July everyone!

    Tegan says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Very good analysis. I was an “administrator” of several totally different businesses and organizations many years ago, and people would ask me how I could go from one to another. I always replied that basic organizatio/administative skills were very much the same in every endeavor…you just had to know how to use them. And, that’s the same thing you are saying about POTUS. His keen sense of “reading” people and selecting the right people, even if for a limited period, seems to be serving him very well.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  Curry Worsham says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    CFR member and role model to “journalist” Joe Scarborough – David Ignatius – saying something “sympathetic to Trump”? What’s up his sleeve?

    treehouseron says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      He just made a horrible mistake, and told the truth in public. You’re not supposed to do that, and even thought President Trump is changing all that, it’s too early for David to be honest at these organizations, he’ll be promptly fired.

    camulla says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      The clip of him commenting he’s going to make that comment needs to be shared on social networks, etc. so low information voters understand that the networks are starting from a place of bias and hatred of a president and administration that does not share their political views.

  treehouseron says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    By the way, David Ignatius likely just got fired from the Washington Post, AND MSNBC on Independence Day. There’s no room for honesty at either of those organizations, David.

    jrapdx says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      No good deed, or honest reporting, goes unpunished. A sad commentary on the state of things that with the rapidly advancing Trump agenda may yet change. Will be interesting to see what happens with Ignatius. What does it mean if he isn’t promptly fired?

    camulla says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:31 pm

      The slip he made needs to be shared and put in commercials so Americans see the plan is never to be favorable to this administration. Americans could stop trusting the press if the inherent bias in all the reporting was known to low information voters who don’t watch politics and trust the liberal journalists on the networks.

      Liked by 1 person

      treehouseron says:
        July 4, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        The reporter babe looks like somebody just kicked her dog, she was miserable about him giving a begrudging compliment to President Trump.

  Minnie says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    One Syrian Kurdish commander used a vulgar term –

    Well, at least he acknowledged what we already know!!

    Yes, OUR Commander in Chief has brass ones!!!!!

  C. Lowell says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Syrians and Americans both cheer for President Trump —

    Globalists and socialists do not…

  kiskiminetas says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    So a WaPo journalist is admitting that those who oppose Bashar Assad cheer for Donald Trump and also relates that our President actually delegates military authority those who are in command. Sounds like more winning to me and on Independence Day to boot! MAGA

  rumpole2 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Obama has only got one ball
    Macron has two, but very small
    Trudeau has something sim’lar
    But poor old Merkel has no balls at all

    Trump on the other hand….. 😎

  rashamon says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Huh? I trust this guy about as far as I can throw his specs. Who’s he playing?

  Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    After 8 years of Obama you bet the Kurds like him. And the troll knows darn well the Kurds are on our side

  deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I am told, a fair amount of salt takes the bitterness out of the taste when you have to eat crow…

  Southpaw says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    That may be a vulgar term to a beta but not to those who understand patron

  keeler says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    In related news, coalition forces just blew several holes in Raqqa’s 1,300 years-old Old City Wall, because ISIS booby-trapped existing breeches. This should significantly reduce the time and casualties needed to liberate Raqqa.

    Never would have happened under Obama, Bush, or Clinton.

  Peter says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Correction at the end he says “this image of strength is something that they like.”

    No sir, it is something that they fear …

    And respect. Finally.

  Bronson says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    The greatest tragedy out of this mess are tens of thousands of christians slaughtered by muslim supermacists in syria and iraq. And there are names of those who started the so-called ayrab spring, Hussein Osama and Facebook’s Zuckerface. They should be tried for crimes against humanity.

  fedback says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    ‘I am going to say something that in some ways is sympathetic to Trump’
    The free independent U.S media…. WaPo reporter acts like he is committing heresy

  jrapdx says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    The fact that Syrians are cheering President Trump’s actions is not what the MSM have wanted us to know.

    I gather that the positive responses to Trump’s moves are from fighters who have opposed ISIS and themselves have been attacked by Syrian government forces. That last fact seems to confirm the analyses of Sundance that Assad has been more interested in attacking domestic political opponents than ISIS.

    The “messages” from Trump have been warnings to Assad to back off from trying to eliminate political foes among the non-extremist domestic opposition. That’s what the journalist’s story seemed to be reporting, definitely not compliant with the standard “narrative”.

  deplorabledooku says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Not surprising since arrogant Obama (surely bound for the left’s Mt. Olympus) thinks he’s the smartest, knows all, and therefore could run everything on his own, especially the military, which he sees as a means for Marxist cultural experimentation, and not as a military force that is expert in areas he really knows nothing about (or doesn’t care to really know).

    nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
      July 4, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Respectfully you are wrong , Obama didn’t make a military move without getting the Ok from his Commander/Mommy Valarie Jarrett, and she didn’t have a clue either , always worried about the downside and hence paralyzed into half- baked measures but always accompanied by useless Telepropter rhetoric.

  NJF says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Our POTUS hires warriors!

    Wictor has a long thread on operations there as well. Idk what his background is, anyone?

    rsanchez1990 says:
      July 4, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Wictor is a former music journalist who seems to study modern military closely, particularly munitions. He frequently cites video evidence to back up his opinions.

    Nibbler Myers says:
      July 4, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      Spend more time on Thomas Wictor’s Twitter. He does an amazing amount of research and knows how to interpret what he finds, so that we all may understand what is going on in the Mid East, and here at home, for that matter.

  rsanchez1990 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Is David Ignatius too effeminate to say BALLS? As Joe Dan said, Trump’s are the size of church bells.

  aprilyn43 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    The “Left” will use this to their benefit, the “Left” Hates Trump & can’t allow him to be seen as good. CNN… one has to wonder what their end game is, trusting them is insanity.
    Hope for the best, expect the worst.

  Deploraboss says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    “I’m going to say something that in some ways is sympathetic to Trump” ….. I like how he had to add a caveat, as if it is out of the norm to say something “sympathetic”, and as if there’s a need to give a trigger happy audience a safe space warning.

  ALEX says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Brace yourselves. I’m going to tell the truth- David(the CIA guy at Compost) Ignatius…

  Atticus says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Bas!
    PDJT has ’em.
    Obama never did.

  hellinahandbasket says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    ★☆ C O J O N E S★ el A C E R O ★T R U M P ★☆ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

  hellinahandbasket says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    ★☆★☆ B A L L S★ of S T E E L ★T R U M P ★☆★☆ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

