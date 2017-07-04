Washington Post Reporter Admits Syrians Cheer for President Trump…

Washington Post reporter David Ignatius throws bucket of cold water on popular MSM narrative that President Trump’s strategic approach toward Syria is not effective. As Ignatius admits, Syrians are very supportive of U.S. President Donald Trump.

.

DAVID IGNATIUS: I’m going to say something that in some ways is sympathetic to Trump. As I traveled across Syria, meeting with Syrian fighters who were trying to take down the regime of Bashar al Assad, every time the name “President Trump” was mentioned, there were cheers from the audience. One Syrian Kurdish commander used a vulgar term, in Spanish it would be cojones, to describe what President Trump has got and why they like him.

More seriously, the big attacks that have taken place around Raqqa, one in particular, a surprise landing by helicopter, I was told by the top US commanders, would not have taken place if it hadn’t been for President Trump’s decision to delegate military authorities down to the level of command. I mean, under Obama that would have taken a couple weeks of White House meetings and then they still wouldn’t have made up their mind.

Advertisements