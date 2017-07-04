Tuesday July 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Independence Day! (“Brexit 1776”)
God Bless the USA!
God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
God Bless Our Veterans!
God Bless All Treepers!
God Bless Lee Greenwood, a Christian, who honored God in the writing & singing of this song for over 32+ years and sang it at many Trump rallies!
Happy July 4th!
Awesome!!!
BigMamaTEA says: July 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm
. . . can we have one where the “patriot bulldozer” busts out to save the day?
Patriotic ‘Dozer
Day after day the news comes and goes,
But the fake news, it lingers then stays.
It clogs your mind, and muddles your thoughts,
And the stink never, ever goes away.
As time goes on, this festering heap grows –
A present of garbage from the press.
The piles of fake news climb ever higher
Until you can’t live with the foul-smelling mess.
How can we remove the sight and the smell?
Truckers won’t touch it ‘cause it’s toxic waste.
Home porches are piled, the alleys are full,
The entire neighborhood is now debased.
What’s that we hear now, coming from afar?
A clatter-clank-rumble vibrating the ground,
Diesel smoke billows from twin flapper stacks,
One huge machine with that big diesel sound.
Two giant tracks with an enormous blade,
PTrump wearing a red MAGA hard hat.
It’s big, it’s yellow, it’s named Big Tweet.
He’s driving a U-blade D11 CAT.
The stars and stripes float behind the cab,
And another flag painted on the side.
With MAGA hat and America First shirt,
It’s a ‘dozer full of patriotic pride.
Busting through the press’ garbage pile,
Comes our PTrump driving his Big Tweet.
PTrump’s Big Tweet’s got the press on the run,
And how they cry and bitch and bleat.
The alley’s now clean and the air is clear,
PTrump’s Big Tweet has pushed it all away.
We know the press will foul it again,
But, for now, Big Tweet’s won us the day.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/07/04/us-backed-syrian-fighters-breach-old-city-raqqa-officials-say.html
Independence Day
Independence Day is here.
Get out of bed; stand up and cheer.
Get up now, it’s well past dawn,
Get the flags out on the lawn.
Roust the kids; wake up each.
Pack the car – off to the beach.
Look for a good, shady spot
So we’ll be cool when it’s hot.
All the kids play in the waves;
It’s so nice when they behave.
Mmm. Those Coney dogs are best;
Think I’ll lean back for a rest.
Now we’ve all had lots of fun.
Playing here, in sand and sun.
Pack the car, we’re going home,
And then a picnic with Aunt Joan.
All set in Joan’s big backyard.
Kids playing ball, we’re playing cards.
Sun’s well down, it’s getting dark.
Watch fireworks next door in the park.
One last time, back into the car.
Home soon now, it’s not very far.
Unload the car, all put away,
Home safe now, from a happy day.
All of us, up the stairs we tread,
And get the kids ready for bed.
After our day of sun and sand,
Together now, all holding hands.
We bow our heads and thank the One
Who gave us the sun and sand and fun,
Who gave us our right to be free,
And live our lives in liberty.
All the kids are now tucked in,
Us too, and what a day it’s been!
Our country, of all, is the best,
Since by our God, we’ve all been blest.
May we remember . . .
All our rights have come from God,
Whether at home or abroad.
He’s our Creator, we owe Him
All we have, both life and limb.
Though we, in life, don’t seek His face,
He treats us with mercy and grace.
And though we’ve lived a sinner’s role,
He loves us so, He saved our souls.
America! America! God shed His grace on thee,
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
God Bless America!
God Bless America
Happy Independence Day, America!
Love,
A grateful citizen.
Paul Simon is justifiably respected for his songwriting talents, but what people often overlook (largely his choice) is that he’s an absolutely killer guitar player. He’s one of these guy’s who can make a guitar go anywhere he want’s it to go. Nonetheless, as he did on his Graceland recording, he usually let’s others take the lead guitar parts. But still, the whole enterprise is pure Paul Simon. I first heard Gracelend on a really good stereo system—-and was immediately blown away by the quality of the music and, especially, Simon’s performance. These songs remain (in my opinion anyway) some of his very best work. Happy 4th Treepers!
I wore my CD of that out when it came out…. Actually had a girlfriend ask me “do you have any other music “?
I don’t know about the rest of you but it seems like all of us did our duty when we elected Trump. We didn’t forget the founders or the fallen and we have carried the torch forward. MAGA!
But…but…but he was only planning a July 4th celebration….
Resident of New York’s reclusive “Islamberg” arrested with massive weapons stockpile
July 3, 2017 3:23 PM By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/resident-of-new-yorks-reclusive-islamberg-arrested-with-massive-weapons-stockpile
Jump on the Daily Mail, the libs haters have taken over the comment section on articles about PDJT….. Go Get em!
Happy Independence Day….. US Peeps.
So… today you celebrate “Beating the English” ?
In Wales they like to “Beat the English” still to this day 🙂
