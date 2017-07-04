President Trump and First Lady White House Independence Day Picnic – 5:00pm Livestream…

To celebrate Independence Day President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump will participate in the military families picnic on the South Lawn. Afterward, together with their family, they will view Independence Day fireworks from the Truman Balcony.
A 5:00pm Livestream is anticipated.
Great to have after 8 sickening years a president and First Lady who actually mingle and celebrate with us.
Having a backyard Bar-B-Que today for the first time in 10 years,
Just haven’t been in the mood . . .
What an amazing, patriotic parade we had today in Hillsboro, Oregon! Twice, maybe three times the people lining the streets celebrating America! MAGA
Here comes POTUS, FLOTUS, VP and Second lady. 🙂
Wishing I could have seen a good view of what Melania was wearing, complete with shoes. It was a beautiful shade of blue!
VP Pence walked in our parade today!! Grandville is a suburb of Grand Rapids (SW side). This 4th of July parade is very popular here. This is a VERY conservative area of the county.
Don’t forget. There will be a live stream tonight at 9pm ET for the fireworks display at the white house.
Thank you Pam, for the info. We will be sure to watch it.
Melania looking just awful, as usual. 🙂 The Marine who sang the National Anthem was smiling from ear to ear when he finished, obviously thrilled to be there. PDJT saw it and said, “Let’s get a picture.” 🙂
Best of all, no scowling Mooch looking like this was all a horrible pain in the rear.
Good Grief and Thank God the FLOTUS scenery has changed.
James Rosen reported that the president went off script when he said these words.
Watching him standing there with Melania tells you why he stays so young!
