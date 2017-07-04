President Trump and First Lady White House Independence Day Picnic – 5:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 4, 2017 by

To celebrate Independence Day President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump will participate in the military families picnic on the South Lawn.  Afterward, together with their family, they will view Independence Day fireworks from the Truman Balcony.

A 5:00pm Livestream is anticipated.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream LinkAlternate Link

  1. carrierh says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Great to have after 8 sickening years a president and First Lady who actually mingle and celebrate with us.

  2. itisblankinside says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    What an amazing, patriotic parade we had today in Hillsboro, Oregon! Twice, maybe three times the people lining the streets celebrating America! MAGA

  3. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:07 pm

  4. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:08 pm

  5. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Here comes POTUS, FLOTUS, VP and Second lady. 🙂

  6. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:18 pm

  7. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:19 pm

  8. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:22 pm

  9. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:26 pm

  10. sundance says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:27 pm

  11. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:27 pm

  12. sundance says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:28 pm

  13. Kalena says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    VP Pence walked in our parade today!! Grandville is a suburb of Grand Rapids (SW side). This 4th of July parade is very popular here. This is a VERY conservative area of the county.

  14. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Don’t forget. There will be a live stream tonight at 9pm ET for the fireworks display at the white house.

  15. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:32 pm

  16. janc1955 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Melania looking just awful, as usual. 🙂 The Marine who sang the National Anthem was smiling from ear to ear when he finished, obviously thrilled to be there. PDJT saw it and said, “Let’s get a picture.” 🙂

  17. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Best of all, no scowling Mooch looking like this was all a horrible pain in the rear.

  18. Dora says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    James Rosen reported that the president went off script when he said these words.

  19. BillRiser says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Watching him standing there with Melania tells you why he stays so young!

