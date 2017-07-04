President Trump and First Lady White House Independence Day Picnic – 5:00pm Livestream…

To celebrate Independence Day President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump will participate in the military families picnic on the South Lawn. Afterward, together with their family, they will view Independence Day fireworks from the Truman Balcony.

A 5:00pm Livestream is anticipated.

WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – Alternate Link

Getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July with a big crowd at the White House. Happy 4th to everyone. Our country will grow and prosper! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

#HappyIndependenceDay 🇺🇸

We are the land of the free because of the brave. Thank you to the heroes who serve! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2017

Advertisements