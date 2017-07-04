Poland Prepares To Welcome U.S. President Donald Trump…

Posted on July 4, 2017 by

The people of Poland are preparing a warm welcome for U.S. President Trump as he arrives for a visit ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany.  A welcoming production video presentation:

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    This should be very, very interesting….

  2. Minnie says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇸

    Oh what a wonderful celebration it will be!!

    🎉

  3. MK Wood says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Time to plan a vacation to Central Europe.

  4. Spanky says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    The future of Europe relies on those who are not, at the moment, figured into their future. Godspeed President Trump in your journey to ur true allies in Eastern Europe.

    • crossrib says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      I am (to use a cliche) ‘blown away’ by this comment. I am a LONG time reader and an infrequent commenter on this blog and for whatever that is worth, I don’t recognize your name but I am floored (another cliche) by the first sentence of your statement.

    • crossrib says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      Bravo Zulu, my friend.

  5. FreeLayerOK says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Awesome video! Booking a flight to visit Poland sounds pretty good right now.

  6. Jlwary says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    My grandparents were from Warsaw…So proud of where my family has come from. So proud to be American. My father passed in 2011. POTUS reminds me of him… in looks, mannerisms, kindness, patriotism… so much winning for Americans! 🇺🇸 🇵🇱

    • Minnie says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      God bless you ❤️

    • Wend says:
      July 4, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      My great-grandfather as well. Lived and worked in Warsaw for a year and a half.

    • Paula Kinziger says:
      July 4, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      Bless you and your family!

    • suejeanne1 says:
      July 4, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      If the EU/NATO/Globalist-New World Order Types are so upset about President Trump meeting with Poland’s leaders, why?

      Increasingly, with the furor and tempest-in-a-teapot over every tweet, why so much effort to abridge OUR right to hear the truth? (Keep tweeting, Mr. President – you are messing with their algorithms, big-time.)

      A full-scale effort – since the election – to cloud the election results, to blame Russia for Hillary’s loss without dwelling overly much on Hillary’s terrible security of state secrets.

      Worried SO much about Russia this, Russia that, incursions by Russia, Trump working secretly with Russia – could it be an all-out effort to stop Trump and Poland, to generate distrust among the Polish people about Trump? Are there Carville-Greenberg flaks there now, attempting to massage and flog public opinion against Trump?

      What if the EU – led by Merkel – had every intention of forcing wave upon wave of refugees upon Poland, Hungary and the other Eastern European countries – it would be critical to put the big squeeze on Poland and the others would be rolled over –

      if the EU and people over here are so worried about Russia, why didn’t they raise holy hell when Obama cancelled the Missile Shield program?

      God Bless America and God Bless the Polish People – I pray the rosary, thinking of those guys at the Gdansk Shipyard, courageous in the face of the Soviet empire, but on their knees, praying the rosary – maybe someone can find that image in the archives somewhere.

  7. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Love the video of the marchers in Poland saying “Jesus Christ is our King!”

  8. PDQ says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    and in Munich, Germany:

    Liked by 5 people

  9. emet says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    One day Germans will flee to Poland from Muslim-controlled Germany.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. MaineCoon says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    I just saw this vid on twitter. Wonderful. I know the Polish people and our President will have a great and respectful interaction.

    In the meantime, there are riots in Hamburg protesting G20. Great. Wish our President would stay in Poland.

  11. The Boss says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    The Poles are just as thrilled with President Trump as we are. Winning is contagious.

  12. Bronson says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Greast opportunity to open a new stratigic market in eastern Europe for American LNG, arms, a perfect counterbalance against Russia. Russia arms iran, we arms Poland, Ukraine, etc.
    Also a country like Poland has cheap labor, we can use Poland to set up American assembly plants there to undermine German manufacturing, think of it like a European NAFTA, american made products are assembled in Poland and shipped to Germany and France, use the EU against the EU itself.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    They have been preparing for this day since their famous march in November 2015! This is as much a gift from God to them as our President has been to us!

    The last 45 seconds of the video above will bring tears to your eyes!

    To the Muslim population in America: Make no mistake, America is a Christian Nation Now more than ever…….

    …….And in America Jesus Christ is the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.

    If you do not respect that, you are not worthy of America.

    To the globalist political establishment that includes the Left and Republicans posing as conservatives………

    You no longer have control of the United States of America….

    Your mechanism of deception and manipulation including the Main Stream Media, Hollywood, the United Nations, NASA and Planned Parenthood have been exposed…..

    YOUR LUCIFERIAN REIGN IS OVER!

    We need more patriots like this Polish woman! Full 3 minute speech below

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ye89BIAx-SE

  14. lisaginnz says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    That.Is.Awesome! …. side note, there is Polish and Scandinavian blood in me as an adopted baby who grew up in an Irish-Dutch Catholic family in Wilmette Illinois… I live in NZ now. My co-worker and his lovely wife are visiting family in Poland right now then the two of them will visit a few other European countries…. As he has/had never been to Europe, I told him “watch out for any bad guys (eg crims or terrorist lovin’ types)… use your common sense” which of course he agreed… but I continued “…. but you’ll be fine in Poland…” and he also agreed to that.

    #ProudOfMyPolishRoots
    #MAGA
    #MakePolandGreatAgainToo
    #LovePoland

  15. Elroy says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    My father is visiting Krakow as I write this. He’s a huge Trump supporter but says the media coverage there is very negative about our President. The narrative is that the government is bussing in supporters for Trump.

    • fedback says:
      July 4, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      Mainstream media in Poland is liberal.

    • A2 says:
      July 4, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      The ‘busing’ in of supporters is a big nothing pierogi. It has been repeated all over the leftwing press for the past 15 hours.The purpose is to discredit the Polish government by raising the bogey man of the Communist past when people were forced to attend gov rallies.

      People will show up because they want to, not because they were ordered to attend.

  16. evadouglas says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Interesting…images of Presidents Reagan and G.W. Bush…none of Clinton and Obama… probably just ‘forgot’ to include them… 🙂

  17. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Thank you Poland.

  18. md070264 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Saint John Paul II thank you for your faith and the faithful of your homeland , Pray for us all….

  19. Ono says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Poland went to war against the Hitler German regime on saddles against tanks…as did the Russians their loss of life was the highest in WWII…They were our allies!!! yet MSM has dubbed them our enemies???

    Japan destroyed Hawaii, Germany destroyed the free world in Europe, yet the press has dubbed an ally in WWII who had the greatest loss of human life as our enemy…

    Have you heard the word?

    It’s Rothschild…

    http://www.holocaustforgotten.com/poland.htm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II_casualties

    https://thedaysofnoah.wordpress.com/2011/01/03/the-rothschild-1901-1919-the-secret-creators-of-world-war-1/

  20. Pam says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    I get the feeling we will see another red carpet welcome or at least the red carpet treatment. God bless America and Poland.

