Poland Prepares To Welcome U.S. President Donald Trump…

The people of Poland are preparing a warm welcome for U.S. President Trump as he arrives for a visit ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. A welcoming production video presentation:
This should be very, very interesting….
Oh what a wonderful celebration it will be!!
thanks covey…love these men…bought Gaucho as an LP and wore it out !
They were great-real musicians’ musicians. Check out “Countdown to Ecstasy”, their second album.
Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, the lead guitarist, is now a heavy war-games, strategy theorist. He was going to run for Congress but decided not to.
Time to plan a vacation to Central Europe.
Krakow is Beautiful!! 🙂
Gorgeous, as are the Tatry mountains on the border with the Czech Republic.
The future of Europe relies on those who are not, at the moment, figured into their future. Godspeed President Trump in your journey to ur true allies in Eastern Europe.
I am (to use a cliche) ‘blown away’ by this comment. I am a LONG time reader and an infrequent commenter on this blog and for whatever that is worth, I don’t recognize your name but I am floored (another cliche) by the first sentence of your statement.
Bravo Zulu, my friend.
Awesome video! Booking a flight to visit Poland sounds pretty good right now.
My grandparents were from Warsaw…So proud of where my family has come from. So proud to be American. My father passed in 2011. POTUS reminds me of him… in looks, mannerisms, kindness, patriotism… so much winning for Americans! 🇺🇸 🇵🇱
God bless you ❤️
God bless you, as well, Minnie ❤️
My great-grandfather as well. Lived and worked in Warsaw for a year and a half.
Bless you and your family!
If the EU/NATO/Globalist-New World Order Types are so upset about President Trump meeting with Poland’s leaders, why?
Increasingly, with the furor and tempest-in-a-teapot over every tweet, why so much effort to abridge OUR right to hear the truth? (Keep tweeting, Mr. President – you are messing with their algorithms, big-time.)
A full-scale effort – since the election – to cloud the election results, to blame Russia for Hillary’s loss without dwelling overly much on Hillary’s terrible security of state secrets.
Worried SO much about Russia this, Russia that, incursions by Russia, Trump working secretly with Russia – could it be an all-out effort to stop Trump and Poland, to generate distrust among the Polish people about Trump? Are there Carville-Greenberg flaks there now, attempting to massage and flog public opinion against Trump?
What if the EU – led by Merkel – had every intention of forcing wave upon wave of refugees upon Poland, Hungary and the other Eastern European countries – it would be critical to put the big squeeze on Poland and the others would be rolled over –
if the EU and people over here are so worried about Russia, why didn’t they raise holy hell when Obama cancelled the Missile Shield program?
God Bless America and God Bless the Polish People – I pray the rosary, thinking of those guys at the Gdansk Shipyard, courageous in the face of the Soviet empire, but on their knees, praying the rosary – maybe someone can find that image in the archives somewhere.
Love the video of the marchers in Poland saying “Jesus Christ is our King!”
Me too! I’ve watched that powerful video multiple times. I was looking forward to this trip before, but I’m even more excited now!!
And – the luciferian reign is over!!
*BOOM*
and in Munich, Germany:
One day Germans will flee to Poland from Muslim-controlled Germany.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Already starting to do so, emet. They are buying property in Poland, Hungary and even Russia.
I just saw this vid on twitter. Wonderful. I know the Polish people and our President will have a great and respectful interaction.
In the meantime, there are riots in Hamburg protesting G20. Great. Wish our President would stay in Poland.
Oh and the food!!
The food 😁
Great food indeed 🙂
The only valid reason for POTUS to go to that stupid meeting is to meet Putin. POTUS could use the time to visit all the cool countries then meet with Putin in Russia!
The Poles are just as thrilled with President Trump as we are. Winning is contagious.
As is safety and a willingness to protect your people at all costs 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Greast opportunity to open a new stratigic market in eastern Europe for American LNG, arms, a perfect counterbalance against Russia. Russia arms iran, we arms Poland, Ukraine, etc.
Also a country like Poland has cheap labor, we can use Poland to set up American assembly plants there to undermine German manufacturing, think of it like a European NAFTA, american made products are assembled in Poland and shipped to Germany and France, use the EU against the EU itself.
They have been preparing for this day since their famous march in November 2015! This is as much a gift from God to them as our President has been to us!
The last 45 seconds of the video above will bring tears to your eyes!
To the Muslim population in America: Make no mistake, America is a Christian Nation Now more than ever…….
…….And in America Jesus Christ is the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.
If you do not respect that, you are not worthy of America.
To the globalist political establishment that includes the Left and Republicans posing as conservatives………
You no longer have control of the United States of America….
Your mechanism of deception and manipulation including the Main Stream Media, Hollywood, the United Nations, NASA and Planned Parenthood have been exposed…..
YOUR LUCIFERIAN REIGN IS OVER!
We need more patriots like this Polish woman! Full 3 minute speech below
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ye89BIAx-SE
Do you remember how the Polish people came out to see Pope John Paul II even though their communist masters were doing everything they could to keep crowds away? The Polish people have a mind of their own, and they are fierce.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, we do! My husband will agree! Lol!
That.Is.Awesome! …. side note, there is Polish and Scandinavian blood in me as an adopted baby who grew up in an Irish-Dutch Catholic family in Wilmette Illinois… I live in NZ now. My co-worker and his lovely wife are visiting family in Poland right now then the two of them will visit a few other European countries…. As he has/had never been to Europe, I told him “watch out for any bad guys (eg crims or terrorist lovin’ types)… use your common sense” which of course he agreed… but I continued “…. but you’ll be fine in Poland…” and he also agreed to that.
#ProudOfMyPolishRoots
#MAGA
#MakePolandGreatAgainToo
#LovePoland
My father is visiting Krakow as I write this. He’s a huge Trump supporter but says the media coverage there is very negative about our President. The narrative is that the government is bussing in supporters for Trump.
Mainstream media in Poland is liberal.
The ‘busing’ in of supporters is a big nothing pierogi. It has been repeated all over the leftwing press for the past 15 hours.The purpose is to discredit the Polish government by raising the bogey man of the Communist past when people were forced to attend gov rallies.
People will show up because they want to, not because they were ordered to attend.
Interesting…images of Presidents Reagan and G.W. Bush…none of Clinton and Obama… probably just ‘forgot’ to include them… 🙂
Thank you Poland.
Saint John Paul II thank you for your faith and the faithful of your homeland , Pray for us all….
Poland went to war against the Hitler German regime on saddles against tanks…as did the Russians their loss of life was the highest in WWII…They were our allies!!! yet MSM has dubbed them our enemies???
Japan destroyed Hawaii, Germany destroyed the free world in Europe, yet the press has dubbed an ally in WWII who had the greatest loss of human life as our enemy…
Have you heard the word?
It’s Rothschild…
http://www.holocaustforgotten.com/poland.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II_casualties
https://thedaysofnoah.wordpress.com/2011/01/03/the-rothschild-1901-1919-the-secret-creators-of-world-war-1/
I get the feeling we will see another red carpet welcome or at least the red carpet treatment. God bless America and Poland.
