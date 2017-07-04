Poland Prepares To Welcome U.S. President Donald Trump…

The people of Poland are preparing a warm welcome for U.S. President Trump as he arrives for a visit ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. A welcoming production video presentation:

The Poles are honoured to welcome @realDonaldTrump in Poland this week. Received this great movie about it: pic.twitter.com/I3rQMlzHhY — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) July 4, 2017

Happy #4thOfJuly2017 dear friends from America. We stand with you and your president. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/RLh2BCdeQn — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) July 4, 2017

Advertisements