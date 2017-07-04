July 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #166

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Happy birthday to my beloved country.
Love it, Citizen! Happy Independence Day, everyone!
God Bless the USA!
God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
God Bless Our Veterans!
God Bless All Treepers!
God Bless Lee Greenwood, a Christian, who honored God in the writing & singing of this song for over 32+ years and sang it at many Trump rallies!
Happy July 4th !
Here is Toby Keith at the Make America Great Again Concert. Remember how leftists boycotted and harrassed anyone who agrees to perform. I’m not a huge Toby Keith fan, but I so greatly admire his love of country and the great performance he gave to PDJT! God bless America!
Toby Keith is a total class act. Entertains the troops every chance he gets, real Blue-Dog Democrat and patriot.
He was a lifelong Dem and now an Independent. Saw a show on AXS TV last night where Sammy Hagar interviewed him. That was news so me. I respect his desire to keep his ass out of politics, but some of his songs had me convinced he was an R. Don’t blame him. Hell, Trump was a D before.
Love this! The little man-bun on the fiddle player is really cute.
PDJT Retweet
President Trump told the presstitutes, especially Fake News CNN: “I wouldn’t have to manage my anger if the Fake News and left wing would manage their fu..king stupidity.”
The presstitutes and left wing Holly- weird rate D celebrities- push Trump to his limits but when he finally explode and fight back, Trump is now the mean one.”
Happy 4th of July!
I’ve always loved this!!
GOD BLESS THE USA Written by Lee Greenwood
If tomorrow all the things were gone
I worked for all my life
And I had to start again
With just my children and my wife
I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can’t take that away
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota
To the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas
From sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston
And New York to L.A.
Where’s pride in every American heart
And it’s time we stand and say1
That I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
Thank you, Lee Greenwood.
Re posting from the 3rd….. Seems appropriate
What happened to those guys ?
THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE
THE SIGNERS
Gary Hildrith
Have you ever wondered what happened to the fifty-six men who signed the Declaration of Independence? This is the price they paid:
Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army, another had two sons captured. Nine of the fifty-six fought and died from wounds or hardships resulting from the Revolutionary War.
These men signed, and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor!
What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants. Nine were farmers and large plantation owners. All were men of means, well educated. But they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty could be death if they were captured.
Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships swept from the seas by the British navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts, and died in rags.
Thomas McKeam was so hounded by the British that he was forced to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Congress without pay, and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him, and poverty was his reward.
Vandals or soldiers or both, looted the properties of Ellery, Clymer, Hall, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Ruttledge, and Middleton.
Perhaps one of the most inspiring examples of “undaunted resolution” was at the Battle of Yorktown. Thomas Nelson, Jr. was returning from Philadelphia to become Governor of Virginia and joined General Washington just outside of Yorktown. He then noted that British General Cornwallis had taken over the Nelson home for his headqurt, but that the patriot’s were directing their artillery fire all over the town except for the vicinity of his own beautiful home. Nelson asked why they were not firing in that direction, and the soldiers replied, “Out of respect to you, Sir.” Nelson quietly urged General Washington to open fire, and stepping forward to the nearest cannon, aimed at his own house and fired. The other guns joined in, and the Nelson home was destroyed. Nelson died bankrupt.
Francis Lewis’s Long Island home was looted and gutted, his home and properties destroyed. His wife was thrown into a damp dark prison cell without a bed. Health ruined, Mrs. Lewis soon died from the effects of the confinement. The Lewis’s son would later die in British captivity, also.
“Honest John” Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she lay dying, when British and Hessian troops invaded New Jersey just months after he signed the Declaration. Their thirteen children fled for their lives. His fields and his grist mill were laid to waste. All winter, and for more than a year, Hart lived in forests and caves, finally returning home to find his wife dead, his chidrvanished and his farm destroyed. Rebuilding proved too be too great a task. A few weeks later, by the spring of 1779, John Hart was dead from exhaustion and a broken heart.
Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates.
New Jersey’s Richard Stockton, after rescuing his wife and children from advancing British troops, was betrayed by a loyalist, imprisoned, beaten and nearly starved. He returned an invalid to find his home gutted, and his library and papers burned. He, too, never recovered, dying in 1781 a broken man.
William Ellery of Rhode Island, who marveled that he had seen only “undaunted resolution” in the faces of his co-signers, also had his home burned.
Only days after Lewis Morris of New York signed the Declaration, British troops ravaged his 2,000-acre estate, butchered his cattle and drove his family off the land. Three of Morris’ sons fought the British.
When the British seized the New York houses of the wealthy Philip Livingston, he sold off everything else, and gave the money to the Revolution. He died in 1778.
Arthur Middleton, Edward Rutledge and Thomas Heyward Jr. went home to South Carolin tight. In the British invasion of the South, Heyward was wounded and all three were captured. As he rotted on a prison ship in St. Augustine, Heyward’s plantation was raided, buildings burned, and his wife, who witnessed it all, died. Other Southern signers suffered the same general fate.
Among the first to sign had been John Hancock, who wrote in big, bold script so George III “could read my name without spectacles and could now double his reward for 500 pounds for my head.” If the cause of the revolution commands it, roared Hancock, “Burn Boston and make John Hancock a beggar!”
Here were men who believed in a cause far beyond themselves.
Such were the stories and sacrifices of the America revolution. These were not wild eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall, straight, and unwavering, they pledged: “For the support of this Declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
Thank you for posting this. May we regain a semblance of that sort of resolve and purpose again. And to be reminded to remain grateful for the sacrifice and indomitable spirit of those giants who walked before us…
Happy Independence Day – US peeps!
A good day to reflect how blessed you are to have TRUMP
(and not any of the other possibilities)
Thank you, Rumpole! Best wishes for you patriots around the world!
Independence Day Patriots!
Published on Jul 6, 2013
This video features some music to celebrate the 4th of July
1) Born In The USA – Bruce Springstein
2) America The Beautiful – Julianne Johnson
3) The Star Bangled Banner – Jane Jenkins Herlong
4) Yankee Doodle Dandy – Mary Carpenter
5) God Bless America – LeAnne Rimes
6) Our Country – John Mellencamp
7) Americian Woman – The Guess Who
8) Independence Day – Martina McBride
9) Battle Hymn Of The Republic – Herbie Mann
10) This Land Is Your Land – The New Christy Minstrels
The New Christy Minstrels! OMG it’s been while.
a while
Love them! A lot of their vets formed great bands-the Byrds, Dillard and Clark, etc.
Sorry. Bruce Springsteen and Born in the USA was an anti American song. Look it up
So is he, IMO.
Or just listen to all the words.
NOT Bruce, PLEASE! Commie jerk
Don’t be a party pooper!
I don’t listen to America haters… Sorry.
He was great up to The River, with wonderful words and music. Then he lost his saxophonist, the soul of the band, and had to go political to keep any sort of following. Who cares anymore.
Clarence “Big Man” Clemens was great.
And he is a little runt too ! As well as a big commie turd….
Happy birthday America from a friend on the other side of your northern border. Thumbs up for a year filled with accomplishment and wonder. And a little fun as well, if the past few days is any indication. Well, OK, here’s to a year of LOTS OF FUN!
Been having a good time for two years now. Love me some PDJT.
Canadians… so nice they stay up half the night just to wish us a happy birthday 🙂
BTW you won’t get mad if we send Justin Bieber back but keep Pamela Anderson, will you???????
I’ll trade you a Justin for a Bieber.
Canadian, ay? Sorry, I am compelled to do that… Fun? I suspect we ain’t seen nuthin’ yet… Good to see you here sir.
anyone know if Trump has any public appearances scheduled for today?
Have a really great 4th, my fellow Treepers. From your appreciative friend up in Canada.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know about the rest of you but it seems like all of us did our duty when we elected Trump. We didn’t forget the founders or the fallen and we have carried the torch forward. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
i remember Kate Smith singing this! She could really belt this one out!
“God Bless America is an American patriotic song written by Irving Berlin in 1918 and revised by him in 1938. The later version was recorded by Kate Smith, and became her signature song.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
More background about this great song:
http://performingsongwriter.com/god-bless-america/
These were “real” singers. God truly did BLESS AMERICA! MAGA.
Great picture-that is one beautiful building.
One of my favorite 4th of July traditions is watching the Pops Goes the 4th concert on television. Here’s my favorite part, the sing-along:
This is the first 4th of July in a long, long time that I felt safe, proud and happy to be an American. I’m still smiling and sleeping well at night since our President Trump took office. Happy 4th of July Treepers, stay safe and love you all! Good night!
Feels like a true 4th of July this year. A President who loves the Country and loves freedom.
Happy Independence Day, everyone! If you’re like me, you realize how fortunate we are that we are getting our country back – that the pendulum is swinging the other way…and hard. I just want to say that it was a rollercoaster getting to this point and that, without the Treehouse, it wouldn’t have been a fun ride at all. You guys are the best! But it’s Sundance’s excellent analysis and writing expertise and the skill and commitment of the moderators that bring us all here.
I have a suggestion to make. To those who can afford to do so, why don’t we throw some extra cash in the old tip jar. Sundance never asks but that doesn’t mean we can’t show our appreciation on such a special day this year. Like I said, just a suggestion. Have a great day!
Galatians 5:1 “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.”
Second Corinthians 3:17 “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”
John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
Happy 4th of July , Dear Sundance and Dear Treepers!
Happy Birthday, Dear America!!
Thank You, Dear President Trump!!!
Remember this from the Trump rally in Anaheim, CA, when the organizers said they didn’t have time for the National Anthem? I loved this moment.
Thank you veterans for your service and in remembrance of those who gave the last full measure.
I have a feeling that the only way Trump can lose in 2020 is if Obama endorses him.
Stopped at a Hobby Lobby (nice store) in search of a decorative mirror.
Instead, left with a really beautiful matted and framed copy of the Declaration of Independence.
Happy Fourth of July to all!
