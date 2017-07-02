Sunday July 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Snowfall
Cold deepens, heaping chill on old bones
Graying clouds drowse across lowering skies
Wispy thoughts wander within the still air
Life slips through autumn as winter draws nigh
White crystals drift from cloudy climes
Snowflakes floating free dance nature’s ballet
Hushed thoughts with sound stilled, silence reigns
Faint wisps of life waft through time’s byways
Snow settles, blanketing sight and sound
Snow pillows pile snugly in downy mounds
Thoughts grow dim, ever remaining unsaid
Dreaming in peace in their earthbound bed
LikeLike
Beautiful. Thanks you.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sunday and a happy 4th Treepers!
LikeLike
Beautiful, ethereal, the voice of an angel.
Thank you, Garrison. Blessed Sunday to you and yours.
LikeLike