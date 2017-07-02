Sunday July 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

5 Responses to Sunday July 2nd – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Snowfall

    Cold deepens, heaping chill on old bones
    Graying clouds drowse across lowering skies
    Wispy thoughts wander within the still air
    Life slips through autumn as winter draws nigh

    White crystals drift from cloudy climes
    Snowflakes floating free dance nature’s ballet
    Hushed thoughts with sound stilled, silence reigns
    Faint wisps of life waft through time’s byways

    Snow settles, blanketing sight and sound
    Snow pillows pile snugly in downy mounds
    Thoughts grow dim, ever remaining unsaid
    Dreaming in peace in their earthbound bed

  2. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Have a blessed Sunday and a happy 4th Treepers!

