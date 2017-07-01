What Kind of Sorcery is This?…

Posted on July 1, 2017 by

As storms and high winds disrupt the summer vibe in Moscow, Moscowvites are forced to take evasive action to avoid the onslaught of runaway porta-potties in Red Square.

Yikes.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor & Quizzes, Russia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to What Kind of Sorcery is This?…

  1. rumpole2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Spare a thought for the ladies sitting in the porta-potties when they became sentient!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. jefcool64 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    No sorcery, in mother Russia, porta-potties run to you.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Video should have Frank Sinatra “Summer Wind” playing in the background 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Sloth1963 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    That would change the climate wherever it ends up.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. NewNonna!!! says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    🤣😂 Slow news day, Sundance?? 😂🤣

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Pota-potty aka Portaloo in English speaking lands 🙂

    Hence the ABBA song… “Portaloo” 🙂

    The song takes on extra Poignancy with the vid above…

    Portaloo – Couldn’t escape if I wanted to. ..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. LafnH2O says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Good to see the kitties all together for the holiday festivities. 😎🎉
    They’ve seen much, but, runaway porta – potties… in Red Square??

    Spicious

    Happy and Thankfull 4th to everyone!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Special thanks to those that have, and are presently, serving our Great country!!

    May the Lord, bless you and keep you.
    You are in our prayers!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. rumpole2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    So the choice of toilet plot thickens….

    Boys, Girls, plus a choice of departure times LOL

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. rumpole2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Just had a Vindaloo at the local curry house…..
    Damned Portaloos… one never arrives when you need it… then a whole bunch show up at once.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 1, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Looks like the beginning of a sh!t storm…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. aprilyn43 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Well its global warming of course…. (Sarcasm)!
    OR the hand of God, take your pick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • aprilyn43 says:
      July 1, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      On another note …..
      CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, & NBC are on top of this story, with new information showing Trump’s involvement with Russian Port-a-Pottie collusion.
      Kathy Griffin will decapitate a port-a-pottie, Madonna will insist on blowing it up & the cast of Caesar will stab the “pottie ” to death.
      Hundreds of snowflake will cry & pet puppies, campuses will riot over the “vile hate sh*t” they are being subjected to. The DNC will declare the Russians hacked their “pottie’s ” too, causing it to look like Bernie Sanders election was messed with by Hillary & them.
      Not to be out done or forgotten, Hillary will declare this is the reason she lost the election. And…. a special counsel will be named for Congress to investigate the Russian port-a-pottie collusion of Trump ….. Man the Sh*t’s really gonna fly now.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Cymrygirl says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    If all goes as planned, this video should show. If it does, pay particular attention to the end. Vicious gangs of “Keep Left” signs . . . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2A6UJEj81k

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I saw something very similar during hurricane Bonnie in August ’98. We were sitting in the dark with no electricity but we had a generator. The TV was on with live storm coverage in the heart of downtown with terrible flooding with the storm basically stationary at this point and all of a sudden out of nowhere came this porta potty floating down the street in the heart of downtown. No joke folks. LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Alison says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    BREAKING NEWS: Putin hacks the port-a-potties. Film at 11.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. SafeSpace says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Maybe we need to send the Russians some good ole American triple-scooper wheat belly beauties, to anchor those blue potties…. Time to reactivate Lend-Lease.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s