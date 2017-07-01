What Kind of Sorcery is This?…

As storms and high winds disrupt the summer vibe in Moscow, Moscowvites are forced to take evasive action to avoid the onslaught of runaway porta-potties in Red Square.
Yikes.
Spare a thought for the ladies sitting in the porta-potties when they became sentient!
No sorcery, in mother Russia, porta-potties run to you.
Video should have Frank Sinatra “Summer Wind” playing in the background 🙂
LOL!
Donna, you brought “The Pope of Greenwich Village” to mind.
That would change the climate wherever it ends up.
🤣😂 Slow news day, Sundance?? 😂🤣
Pota-potty aka Portaloo in English speaking lands 🙂
Hence the ABBA song… “Portaloo” 🙂
The song takes on extra Poignancy with the vid above…
Portaloo – Couldn’t escape if I wanted to. ..
Good to see the kitties all together for the holiday festivities. 😎🎉
They’ve seen much, but, runaway porta – potties… in Red Square??
Spicious
Happy and Thankfull 4th to everyone!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Special thanks to those that have, and are presently, serving our Great country!!
May the Lord, bless you and keep you.
You are in our prayers!
Sundance, isn’t there a missing spicious kitty?
So the choice of toilet plot thickens….
Boys, Girls, plus a choice of departure times LOL
Hope they get a warm welcome… wherever they end up! 😆
Just had a Vindaloo at the local curry house…..
Damned Portaloos… one never arrives when you need it… then a whole bunch show up at once.
Looks like the beginning of a sh!t storm…
Heehee… You win!!
Well its global warming of course…. (Sarcasm)!
OR the hand of God, take your pick.
On another note …..
CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, & NBC are on top of this story, with new information showing Trump’s involvement with Russian Port-a-Pottie collusion.
Kathy Griffin will decapitate a port-a-pottie, Madonna will insist on blowing it up & the cast of Caesar will stab the “pottie ” to death.
Hundreds of snowflake will cry & pet puppies, campuses will riot over the “vile hate sh*t” they are being subjected to. The DNC will declare the Russians hacked their “pottie’s ” too, causing it to look like Bernie Sanders election was messed with by Hillary & them.
Not to be out done or forgotten, Hillary will declare this is the reason she lost the election. And…. a special counsel will be named for Congress to investigate the Russian port-a-pottie collusion of Trump ….. Man the Sh*t’s really gonna fly now.
If all goes as planned, this video should show. If it does, pay particular attention to the end. Vicious gangs of “Keep Left” signs . . . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2A6UJEj81k
LOVED it! Thanks, Cymrygirl!
I saw something very similar during hurricane Bonnie in August ’98. We were sitting in the dark with no electricity but we had a generator. The TV was on with live storm coverage in the heart of downtown with terrible flooding with the storm basically stationary at this point and all of a sudden out of nowhere came this porta potty floating down the street in the heart of downtown. No joke folks. LOL
Ask, and ye shall receive…
BREAKING NEWS: Putin hacks the port-a-potties. Film at 11.
Maybe we need to send the Russians some good ole American triple-scooper wheat belly beauties, to anchor those blue potties…. Time to reactivate Lend-Lease.
