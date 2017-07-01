Associated Press Issues Correction For Six Months of Russian #FakeNews Reporting…

The Associated Press becomes the latest news organization attempting to distance themselves from the ‘Vast 2016 Russian Election Conspiracy Theory’ narrative, otherwise known as ‘muh Russia’. [LINK]
Obviously posting their “clarification” over six months of Fake News citations, late on a Friday night leading into a holiday weekend shows the slyness of the creeping toward the exit. Nothing to see here folks, move along, move along; pay no attention to the creepy journalists hugging the walls slinking off… nothing to see here.
This latest AP walk-back follows on the heels of the New York Times exit a few days ago.
Both corrections reference a Russian Election Interference Joint Analysis Report, widely called the “Russian Intelligence Report”, which has been falsely used by most media to frame a narrative that 17 agencies within the U.S. intelligence community agreed that Russia attempted to interfere with the U.S. election.
It is not coincidental the two most politicized intelligence operatives, John Brennan (CIA) and James Comey (FBI), presented the information along with like-minded political traveler ODNI James Clapper. While Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA) is also included in the report authorship, it is largely -and intentionally- overlooked that Rogers only held a “moderate confidence” in the overall report finding. It was Brennan and Comey who claimed “high confidence” in the report content.
We have continually pointed out at the time the report was written it appeared to be entirely political in construct. The intent of the report was to provide source material for the overall Russian conspiracy narrative; and also establish some framework for the White House to take action, vis-a-vis sanctions.
Against the backdrop of the December 2016 sanctions announcement, President Obama’s administration released the Joint Analysis Report claiming it outlined details of Russia’s involvement hacking into targeted political data-base or computer systems during the election.
Except it didn’t
Not even a little.
The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) was/is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.
This might as well be a report blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. Just because you didn’t actually win the Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian government are targeting you for your portion of the lottery revenue.
The December FBI report was/is, well, quite simply, pure horse-pucky.
What the report does well is using ridiculous technical terminology to describe innocuous common activity. Example: “ATPT29” is Olaf, the round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street.
This paragraph below is priceless in it’s humorous and disingenuous gobblespeak:
Both groups have historically targeted government organizations, think tanks, universities, and corporations around the world. APT29 has been observed crafting targeted spearphishing campaigns leveraging web links to a malicious dropper; once executed, the code delivers Remote Access Tools (RATs) and evades detection using a range of techniques.
APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns. Once APT28 and APT29 have access to victims, both groups exfiltrate and analyze information to gain intelligence value.
These groups use this information to craft highly targeted spearphishing campaigns. These actors set up operational infrastructure to obfuscate their source infrastructure, host domains and malware for targeting organizations, establish command and control nodes, and harvest credentials and other valuable information from their targets.
(*note the emphasis I placed in the quote) All that nonsense is saying is a general explanation for how hacking, any hacking, is generally carried out. The entire FBI report was nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.
Here’s the “report“:
What was alarming to consider was: A) how far the various radical leftists were willing to go to create a straw man crisis for political benefit; and B) how diminished the executive office of the U.S. presidency actually became amid this level of ridiculous propaganda.
There’s no doubt the intended outcome was to create internal confusion amid the U.S. electorate, and seed a media narrative. There were/are millions of people who bought into these widely discussed fabrications.
Consider the example inside a Yahoo News article showcasing the report:
[…] The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office. (link)
There was no evidence the DNC was “hacked” (WikiLeaks claims the information was an inside job of “leaking”), Hillary Clinton blames the Macedonians, and even John Podesta admitted himself he was a victim of an ordinary “phishing” password change scam. Not exactly a “hack” per se’.
Does hacking exist, of course it does. Do hackers exist in every country connected by the internet, of course they do. Do state governments participate in hacking offense and defense, again – yes, of course they do. And yes, the FBI and U.S. intelligence community act purposefully against all participants they can catch.
But what does that intellectual truism have to do with the specific allegation that hostile Russian hackers attempted to gain entry into the DNC or John Podesta? These are two entirely different issues which the Obama administration (Brennan and Comey) attempted to conflate simply for political and ideological purposes.
Here is where we see the overall intended and conflated outcome. Consider the Yaho0 media paragraph above against the headline which accompanied the content:
There’s a reasonable case to be made that all of those previous political players have quite a bit to hide within the construct of the entire narrative. Some like James Comey, and possibly Susan Rice, appear to have violated laws on leaking information and unmasking U.S. citizens within intelligence reports.
Former CIA Director John Brennan has clearly established his own exit from the risk matrix. While former ODNI James Clapper is almost too inept to be held accountable for any of it.
It would be disingenuous in the extreme to ignore that NSA Director Mike Rogers was the least willing and least engaged intelligence leader within the scheme and simultaneously highly political ODNI James Clapper was calling for him to be fired.
Admiral Mike Rogers traveled to Trump Tower (after the election) on Friday November 11th without notifying the White House or Clapper. The next day, November 12th, President-Elect Trump moved the entire Transition Team to his New Jersey country club.
Admiral Mike Rogers remains the current head of the NSA.
Six months? They are gonna’ have to go back quite a bit further than that!
The Dershowitz commentary is just more common sense that the clueless Dems need to listen to. These dolts know that they can’t prove what they are trying to sell. It’s just pathetic.
You know how many times FOX and FBN quoted the 17 U.S. Intelligence Agencies nonsense over and over again as being legit? Too many times to say. Also, during the so-called Intelligence Hearings, the RINOs said it over and over again. Moreover, the RINOs said it many times during interviews on T.V. No one questioned the legitimacy of the so-called findings.
That highlights how CORRUPT those agencies are.
Allot of firing needs to be done.
AND LAZY They simply wait for one agency to do the reporting and then use that same info in their stories. That’s why the AP getting this wrong and then retracting it is so foundation-shaking. Maybe the AP needs to be investigated as well
Charlie G’ass’po’Rino has sum splaining to do!
How will Rice testify now?
WSB,
Great question!!!
Behind closed doors so “We The People” will never know exactly what was said – either by her or by those who asked the (not very hard) questions.
The Trump Broke Me ranks swell.
One of my favorite personalities coming in and out of the golden elevators @ Trump Tower was Anthony Scaramucci.
His threatened 100 Million $$$ lawsuit against CNN may have helped shut off some of the Russia propaganda spewing out of the MSM sewers and swamps.
LikeLiked by 15 people
You probably already know this, but CNN is owned by Time Warner, which AT&T is trying to buy, and AT&T is rumored to be interested in “neutralizing” Zucker when/if that happens. Scaramucci’s threatened lawsuit seems to have alarmed Zucker because of this. Too bad someone didn’t threaten CNN with a RussiaRussiaRussia lawsuit months ago, eh?
http://nypost.com/2017/06/28/cnn-boss-in-crosshairs-if-att-time-warner-merger-approved/
In the latest Veritas video, Sucker was headed to the limo with a whole bunch of manila folders and gobs of ppwk!?
Thought he would have had an “assistant” for such things.
Or thumb drive or somethin…
Seemed to be in a rush, also…
Dunno
Zucker…
Danged wpress.. 😁
Both work.
Z & S are close on the qwerty…
Fat fingers, I guess..
Lol
Trying to empty his file cabinets a little at a time perhaps.
To an unknown location… no doubt…
The whole “While comey was in Cali thang” …
and all that.
Exactly!
That was just his “personal stuff” that he didn’t want anyone else to find. (can one tell I’m a believer?)
This has been a lie from Minute One–and they all know it. They’ve willfully and purposefully misled a largely ignorant public who have NO idea what our much-discussed “17 intelligence agencies” actually do. (For instance, US Coast Guard Intelligence has NOTHING to do with political intelligence whatsoever.)
To my mind, this goes WAY beyond a ‘retraction’ or ‘correction’ of an ‘error’. They did this knowingly and with a very specific nefarious purpose in mind.
Yes it does R-C.
I believe O’Keefe has several of the msm slob mob on video saying they knew it wasn’t true.
One of them said they did it for ratings.
I’m pretty sure the first amendment does not cover this.
And it was a BIG Hillary talking point. Sure…sometimes she wanted to say 72 instead of 17, but still. The sleazy Three gave it to Hillary so I guess they were the chicken and she was the egg. Which means all their strings are being pulled by…..I shudder to think.
All roads lead back to the Obama Whitehouse. That’s where it all started and that’s where it will all end. Obama and the Clinton campaign were the only people “colluding” to sway the election. Their is absolutely no proof that Putins FSB interfered in any way with the election. The story was made up from whole cloth by Obama and culminated in the ruse where he kicked out the Russian diplomats to further the fake meme that the Russians hacked the election. Comey politicized the FISA court on behalf of the Clinton campaign and Susan Rice unmasked the targeted individuals associated with Trump to make it look like they were in contact with the Russians. Lynch forced Comey to twist the Clinton illegal server investigation and the MSM bought every lie hook line and sinker. The rest as they say is history!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The AP also contributed consistent anti law enforcement rhetoric (e.g. choke hold death) that they knew was baseless. This led to the killing of good officers. They incited assassins to target law enforcement, as the Obama Whitehouse added more combustibles and then stood back to watch the slaughter
LikeLiked by 13 people
President Trump is right again… “The media has become the enemy of the American People”!
LikeLiked by 11 people
The media has been weaponized against us. And those yippers and yappers have the NERVE to cluck about their safety being jeopardized by PDJT stirring up anti media feelings.
Did you ever wonder why, now, when we all need it.. there is a way to bypass the media? In the very darkest time, there is a light.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Feel like we going through Watergate in reverse…This is so crazy….
Do believe that the Democratic party needs to do a whole whole lot of back pedaling . Just maybe the media will start investigating where they need to investigate…
Just maybe the media will start reporting & working for the good of America and the American people.
The MSM has demonstrated who they are and what they are capable of. No matter what they do or say now, they can never be trusted again.
That is what is sad–Very sad that America has so many unreliable news sources.
I remember when i was growing up in the 50s & 60s how America used to brag how our country didn’t keep secrets and real truth from its citizens.
From the first debate:
LOL 😂!
Ahhhha
That’s why the above the flap story on USA Today (at newsstands ALL weekend, with at least 1 copy avail at ALL times… for casual perusing) bout the poor truckers…
Imo
For me it is non-complicated in regard to the vigor put into the Russian lie. One reason being with Trump, a lot of people are going to lose a lot of money. Another reason being with Trump, a lot of people are going to be facing serious legal ramifications.
It has nothing to do with good for the American people or good for the Nation. Once one realizes it is all personal in nature, why worry about it? Treat the whole thing as crime cover-up for the purpose of saving the ass of criminals, then let the discovered evidence speak for itself…..guilty or not guilty.
Why is it taking so long? I get the feeling Trump sees is benefitting with the delay. Trump sees how much is being accomplished while the cats are away.
“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as the night, and WHEN you move, fall like a thunderbolt”
Sun Tzu
” The Art of WAR”
LikeLiked by 9 people
He’s got that down pat, that’s for sure!
Good to see they corrected the supposed number of agencies involved but when will they own up to the fact that it was all BS?
” In stories published April 6, June 2, June 26 and June 29, The Associated Press reported that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have agreed that Russia tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump…”
Something about the dates cries out for interpretation but I can’t put my finger on it. My first thought was that the sequencing is odd: claim appears in early April, disappears for a month, reappears at the beginning of June; then the claim is absent from AP’s reporting for almost an entire month before appearing twice within a week at the end of June.
Second thought was, compared to CNN, eg, AP was disciplined about how often they reported the claim, which I can’t make heads or tails of. There’s a tempting interpretation but I’m resisting those. Perhaps concern for their reputation kept them from investing too much in the claim.
And finally, AP is the 3rd media outlet to issue corrections of som sort (CNN, NYT) but AP’s a newswire w/ at least the appearance of being just a news wire. So why them ? trying to set an example? not willing to go down w/ the ship? Idk
Hi Jupitercomm!!
I’m curious also regarding the timing. I’m wondering if perhaps Anthony Scarsmucci’s legal team is also the legal team President Trump has assembled to handle the “Russia Matter.” Scaramuci assembled his team awfully quickly, within a day or two after CNN’s publication, and they were obviously precision-sharp!!
Perhaps they also threatened libel suits on behalf of the President? Given the impact this false narrative has had on the entire nation, damages could be YUGE!
LikeLike
Trump is very aware of what is going on with the media, and has been for years! His tweets are very strategic, so just sit back and watch what happens with Joe and Mika! They are part of the swamp and Joe has some pretty deep, dark secrets in his closet! They are the next RATS to go!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Oh yes, Sunny. Oh yes…..
Mika….Megan on line one……
This is something that bothers me about the senators and media….they all say he lies all the time. What has he lied about? Give us the list. Personally; can’t think of even one.
It’s obvious that this is nothing but a political hit job. Mueller and the swamp will do everything they can possibly do to derail Trump and get him out of office. Americans need to keep speaking up and contacting the swamp to let them know we are on to this hack job. This is the only way to prevent it.
They accomplished their goal for the most part by completely hijacking the narrative since the election. Russian relations are in the toilet and General Flynn was illegally unmasked and resigned. They even have a Special Counsel with wide ranging powers thats even more farcical when you look at Obama/Clinton scandals…
At the very least it’s a reminder that the government is weaponized and President Trump has few friends. The media nor democrats will apologize and who cares. They can play their games like the Morning Joe garbage and we can MAGA….
Happy 4th of July
The AP, AFP, and Reuters are (and have long been) examples of corrupt international “news agencies”. The have been circulating fake/distorted news for many years with impunity. Their malfeasance was quite evident in European media going back decades and eventually expanded to America. They have served OPEC countries and all political parties going along with the globalist cr@p. Don’t expect them to change anytime soon;
Anyone within their structure with honest journalistic aspirations is summarily dismissed. John Bonifield and Jimmy Carr, at CNN, are recent examples of the characters hired for the job. No compunction. no shame, no patriotism, no respect for the public; just as vile as they come.
AP is trying to hide behind the July 4th break . they are a fraud, more propaganda, big part of ownership is Rothchilds banking
Time for the Democrats to go back to formulating policies that will resonate with the American people. Who are we kidding.? All the Democrats can peddle is the same old useless and destructive leftist policies. That’s why they went the false conspiracy route. They have nothing to offer the American people, and in the process of trying to bring down President Trump with fake news they have damaged their brand even more. They’re trying to play a game of political chicken against the president and they’re getting thrashed. The Democrats are afraid of admitting to their Moonbat voters that all of this was a fake premise all along. It would mean the loss of a lot of voters. Now it’s pretty clear why Bernie is under investigation. He’s the main beneficiary of people bailing on the Democrats. We’re witnessing a political party implosion with the Democrats. The GOP better get off it’s butts and help implement the president’s policies or they’re next to go.
If I know PDJT he looks at it as 6-1. 6 big companies against him. He likes those odds. Me too…… 🙂
I guess each agency needs to have it in writing whether they signed the paper that stated they were part of the document in question.
AG should question each agency and find out the people that signed off on the report. Interrogate them and find out the other co-conspirators.
Who created the report, what are all their names, and titles, and go after each of them, and get all their files.
Let’s nail these traitors.
AP: “Not all 17 intelligence agencies…” That’s right, AP. Not even 10. Or 6. Or 4. Three only. 3. But you couldn’t even make that clear. Still obfuscating. Fake News!
Exactly
At 1:14 he say “Whenever you got the President of the United States under investigation” ….Wrong……I would love to see if he talks to a homeless person. Calling James OKeefe….
Grrrrr, right? How many times have we, through Congressional hearings, been told by those same intelligence agencies that President Trump is NOT under investigation? And Van Jones just blunts out that the President is under investigation. Of course, I doubt CNN ever reported that because that is real news.
Van Jones just slandered James O’Keefe as a hoaxster and fraudster. James should sue him.
Media manipulation like this should be a crime, maybe even Treason, if the intent is to take down the President of the USA, getting the MASSES of citizens believing this non-sense to either incite RIOTS, encourage people to assassinate COPS or Reps or President of the USA.
I hope NEW LAWS are enacted on the MEDIA, and government grants or money given to the MEDIA should be revoked if they engage in subversive behavior.
‘Media manipulation like this should be a crime, maybe even Treason, if the intent is to take down the President of the USA, getting the MASSES of citizens believing this non-sense to either incite RIOTS, encourage people to assassinate COPS or Reps or President of the USA.”
The reality is that we are seeing the same tactics here in America that were used by the media to promote resistance and violence against El-Sisi and his supporters..
El-Sisi is still fighting the UN, the EU & dozens of “journalism” organizations who believe all journalists are gods, all are above the law and none should ever be imprisoned. IMO, it will be nigh unto impossible to bring sedition or subversive charges against the media in America like El-Sisi was forced to do in Egypt.
Problem is, this is not a new problem. Washington even had this problem. Check out the
what Adam’s did with the Alien and Sedition Acts
See http://www.ushistory.org/us/19e.asp
Also, checkout the immigration issues that the Federalist where dealing with the Whiskey Rebellion.
http://www.mountvernon.org/digital-encyclopedia/article/whiskey-rebellion/
Seem the problems have not change since 1776
It’s no coincidence that with the fake Russia story finally dying, that Mika and Joe are the next useful idiots trying to undo POTUS Trump. “He’s crazy/unhinged/unstable/lies” is the new strategy. (Ironic isn’t it since Hillary and Obama never tell the truth?). “He must be removed for the good of the country” will be the rallying cry.
It makes me sick!
Sorry if this has been postulated already…haven’t been on much lately.
They have tried this “incompetence” strategy several times. It’ a tired strategy.
Somebody seems to place a lot of stock in the Mika and Joe unfunny comedy team. As if by them saying it this time, it will finally be believed.
They tried siccing the Pope on The Donald, it didn’t work.
So, there must be some deep underbelly belching going on to cause this to happen all of a sudden which has me believing something else is going down that we quite can’t see yet. Some covert CYA leaking going on amidst some secret grand juries underway in order to save jail time, perhaps! Hummm! Also it looks like all the angst displayed by many here on CTH over Session’s recusal over the ‘muh Russia’ campaign collusion nothing-burger, was all for naught.
The Russians Hacked Mika and Joe
Apparently….. the surgeon who botched Mika “Scarface” Brzezinski’s facelift was one “Ivan Pavlov III”… a decedent of the infamous RUSSIAN experimenter. Need I say more?
Clearly the “amateurish” operation wounds seen by witnesses at Mar-a-Lago are PROOF that Mika (and Joe) have had brain implants… ELECTRODES, controlled remotely, that deliver electric shocks to the brain… conditioning REFLEX outbursts of hate when TRIGGERED by the word “Trump” (or anything associated with Trump)
YES…. the Russians have HACKED Mika and Joe!!!!
Explains an awful lot…….
Mika and Joe now “SALIVATE” (spew hate) on cue to “THE BELL” (Any Trump reference)
Pavlov’s Dog – Julia
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
From Sundance’s post:
“What was alarming to consider was: A) how far the various radical leftists were willing to go to create a straw man crisis for political benefit; and B) how diminished the executive office of the U.S. presidency actually became amid this level of ridiculous propaganda.”
….and also the high percentage of Americans (very close to 50%) who accepted/still accept their original statement.
The self-selected ignorant who choose not to be informed about those who are deceiving them, self-selected and increasingly self-deceived.
The liars have a very large self-selected, self-deceived audience who were/are represented by the voters who gave Hillary the popular vote. They continue to be a danger within our Republic.
17 Intelligence Agencies Did Not Say Russia Hacked Election
Stefan Molyneux
The claim of 17 started with Hillary during the campaign. The “intelligence” agencies were just going along with her story.
Interesting, they obviously thought she’d win, and didn’t want to get on her bad side. As if she has a good one. She hasn’t even got a personality.
Interesting because out of all those agencies, they all missed that Trump was going to win.
I maintain the “Russian theme” was chosen as the COVER UP for the Obama Administration’s efforts to SURVEIL TRUMP (and other Republicans), which dated back to at least June 2016.
Once Mrs Clinton lost the election they needed a convenient “fall guy,” because they believed that after Mr Trump assumed the Presidency their efforts to illegally collect Intel on him would come to light.
However, despite their daily assaults on now President Trump by the Deep State’s holdovers and news media, I remain confident that the work of honest reporters like Circa News will eventually succeed in exposing this Govt cabal, their problem being this is just TOO BIG A STORY to make it disappear.
Makes sense.
Trump got a ton of flak for not immediately believing and kowtowing to “all 17 agencies.” All we heard for months was “but how can you not believe 17 agencies?” As if Trump was stupid. Screw you AP. I don’t forgive and forget so easily.
NOTHING will change, until (unless) ARRESTS of the high level people involved start.
“Revelations” and people called to testify before the Senate etc achieves……. NOTHING!!!
Been there…., done that…. makes for “shock” headlines, perhaps another book outlining political shenanigans, but the bad actors just run out the clock on the scandal du jour.. and pop up later doing more.
Judy Woodruff on PBS pushed this “assessment” crap, and pushed it hard.
I hope President Trump does defund them.
Enough is enough.
Nothing like a good “neck tie” party to get the attention of the worms in the Deep State. Mueller must be made to investigate Obama/Clinton collusion and how the FISA court was manipulated to unmask Trump supporters and spin the muh Russia crapola. RIce and Lynch have there asses on the line as they left smoking guns at the scene of the crimes. If we don’t get justice from the Justice Department on this, we’ll know that the silent coup by the Deep State worked.
And yet…..nothing will change in the destroy Trump mantra and the lies created to do it from the media, and none will take action against those peddling the propaganda.
The FCC should have taken action as they have the power to pull license and hit those breaking the rules/laws with fines. Not a peep out them through this whole charade.
One wonders why those who could/can curtail or stop this don’t/won’t!
As far as I am concerned, anyone and everyone who quoted the “17 intelligence agencies” LIE needs to apologize to the President, on camera. Don’t bother apologizing to me, I knew you were full of shot from the beginning. That list includes KILLary, Franken, almost everyone who spoke in front of a camera at FNC. Manderson Vanderbilt, apologize, NOW. Then resign. You suck at what you do.
Also; all you talking heads who want to banter on about how our President’s tweets are beneath the dignity of the office, blah, blah, blah, know this; we have tried your political polite discourse and decorum rules in the past, and THEY DO NOT WORK. So shut the hell up, and get on board the TTrain or be gone. Are you get tin’ this, Tucker?
Weekend rant concluded.
I wish all Treepers a very special and great Independence Day weekend. We are taking our country back from those creepy libprogs. This is a special moment in American history, and we are part of it. MAGA.
Perhaps Julie Pace would care to explain to us all how her employer got it so obviously wrong. Not that she will, as to do so requires honor and decency.
