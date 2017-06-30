Project Veritas Releases More Video From CNN Investigative Series…

(NEW YORK) — Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.

When asked by an undercover journalist if CNN is impartial, Carr plainly responded, “In theory.” He then continued to talk about CNN’s views on President Trump:

“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown that he is hilariously unqualified for this. He’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just fucking crazy.”

He continues to attack Trump personally, instead of focusing on his policy:

“He’s not actually a Republican. He just adopted that because that was the party he thought he could win in. He doesn’t believe anything that these people believe. The man is on his third wife. I guarantee you he’s paid for abortions. He doesn’t give a shit about abortion. He doesn’t care about gay marriage.”

He also attacked Kellyanne Conway, stating that she “looks like she got hit with a shovel.” (read more)

