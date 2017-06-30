Project Veritas Releases More Video From CNN Investigative Series…

(NEW YORK) — Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.
When asked by an undercover journalist if CNN is impartial, Carr plainly responded, “In theory.” He then continued to talk about CNN’s views on President Trump:
“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown that he is hilariously unqualified for this. He’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just fucking crazy.”
He continues to attack Trump personally, instead of focusing on his policy:
“He’s not actually a Republican. He just adopted that because that was the party he thought he could win in. He doesn’t believe anything that these people believe. The man is on his third wife. I guarantee you he’s paid for abortions. He doesn’t give a shit about abortion. He doesn’t care about gay marriage.”
He also attacked Kellyanne Conway, stating that she “looks like she got hit with a shovel.” (read more)
And they want him to stop tweeting, Because it’s not fair…..
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
LikeLiked by 17 people
My “Whaaaambulance” stocks just shot through the roof! Thank you President Donald Trump! 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
And because Kraphammer thinks it’s beneath the dignity of the office of the president. What BS. I hope President Trump destroys all of the msm idiots. GO Trump!
LikeLiked by 10 people
You know, we watched GWB cower behind the ‘dignity of the presidency’ for 8 long years. He was beaten like a pinata every single day, and he sat in mute silence; never once defending himself. SCREW THAT.
I want a president with SPINE, teeth, and claws; a president unafraid to hit back–and HARD! Reagan did so all the time, in his cheerful, joyous manner. President Trump does so now, in his own way.
I STAND WITH TRUMP!!
LikeLiked by 30 people
Absolutely, R-C, that is one of the things I despised about Bush. Finally, we have a champion who fights for us. God bless him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I used to be a huge g. bush and gwbush fan, that family is beneath the dignity of the Presidency. They lied to all of us and pretended to be something they were not. I cannot believe how ardently I supported them. Thank God for President Donald J. Trump!!! and First Lady Melania, thank God for the entire Trump family. We are indebted to you all like we are our military, we can never repay all that you are doing and sacrificing for all of us and for our Beautiful America!!!
And brother sleepy’s tweet the other day stating somewhat the same, ya, act of love idiot, go tell the families that lost their precious children and family members how that act of love worked out for them, you horrible vacuous…..ok, I’ll stop right there, y’all fill in the blank as you choose.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ditto that, American Georgia Grace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, Sister, Amen!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Jeb and the Bush Crime Family ” by Roger Stone tells it all !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very familiar with it. And all that Steve Piezenek has written and informed us about them…I am sure you know of him too, former CIA (White Hat no doubt!!), helped found Delta Force, worked for 5 Administrations, brilliantly talented person who I trust.
LikeLike
I was just thinking about the Bush family yesterday and how I had been fooled. My mom proudly displayed Bush Jr. and Laura in a signed, framed picture. She was proud of that picture because she thought she was doing good for America and all of the people by donating to their campaign.
I was wondering how angry my Mom would be in learning the truth and how fast that picture would go in the bin. I don’t think she’d believe me at first, but I know for sure after our talk she would research whatever I’d have said or left with her. It was her way. Boy, I know she’d be angry and hurt, real hurt. They sure did fool us good didn’t they? At least we’re never to old and it’s never too late to learn. We are better off knowing what we do now.
LikeLike
Ever since President Reagan the POTUS has been the winner of the “win win” ticket.
Until President Trump won.
LikeLiked by 1 person
R-C, I would like your comment if I could. Ditto! I agree!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, baby!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Bushes were wimps and traitors. I want Trump to fight back because if he won’t, who will?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved Reagan’s Verbal Judo. Remember the time at the debate where he brought up the age issue himself by saying he wasn’t going to bring up the inexperience of his opponent? Pure gold!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dana Perino still clearly thinks that was the only way to do things. Makes me sick to hear her praising Bush for that.
It was nauseating. And it only emboldened the haters to attack even more.
LikeLike
How about a little oral sex in the oval office during Bill Clinton’s time? Hmmmm? How about that for being beneath the dignity of the President? Hmmm? I can’t hear you, Krauthummer. Where was the outrage then?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Despite being married and the ongoing affair was with a woman his daughters she.
LikeLike
^^age not she
😣
LikeLike
Agree with you wholeheartedly, STRINGY THEORY. Additionally, I add a piece of advice to Trump doubters and supporters alike: WHEN THE PRESIDENT STOPS SPEAKING THE TRUTH, THEN, AND ONLY THEN, YOU MAY WORRY. IN THE MEANTIME, SEE IF YOU CAN MATCH THIS EXTRAORDINARY MAN IN SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER AS OFTEN AS HE DOES.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Van Jones tries to dismiss O’Keefe’s other videos as “edited” and “out of context”.
O’Keefe then releases his next video…showing CNN editing a video to show things out of context.
I love it!
LikeLiked by 18 people
LOL hey Van…if you said “O’Keefe’s other videos as “edited” and “out of context”. you should have said an unnamed source told you that…..people would believe you then
LikeLiked by 8 people
Standard liberal go-to lines when caught on video. Same old, same old.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmmm…..how can a one sentence question followed by a one sentence reply be ‘out of context’…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now we have proof of Van Jones being a cowardly progressive, lying to protect his little lunch box at CNN. Lying is what progressives do; they can’t help it. Obama was the prototype. Van Jones? He’s just a poorly-made knock off. Whatever he says ain’t worth spit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Commie !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep,v j is died in the wool, self admitted I think, Commie….. hmmmmm look at those initials, v j, what female also possesses those initials and is of the Commie mooslimb persuasion….hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
LikeLike
Van Jones is indeed openly communist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks fred2w, appreciate the confirmation because I thought I had heard that.
LikeLike
Yes and Van is on a tour called “We Rise!” He has a night booked here in New Orleans atnrhe Saengar Theatre. Nightmare!
LikeLike
O’Keefe has been very Trumpian this time around.
LikeLiked by 6 people
O’Keefe has simply wanted the truth to be reported. He, like many of We, The People, are sick and tired of seeing garbage on television that we suspect and believe not to be true.
If Trump’s Administration ever did something wrong and tried to cover it up, I would expect the same response and action from O’Keefe. That’s all we want – the truth to be told as it happens.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I wish O’Keefe had an undercover video of Mika and Joe. Oh wait. They trash Trump on air.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You never know. Yes, they trash him on air, but wouldn’t it be hysterical if there was an undercover video showing Joe and Mika lavishing praise on Trump and admitting they are doing it all for the ratings?
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they’ve been to Mar a Lago, maybe there is. Remember it was security cameras at Trump’s hotel that Vindicated Corey Lewandowski.
LikeLike
Perfect place to include an experience I had today. While checking out at the grocery store, the lady asked for my id for some cold medicine. I thought all that stuff was kept behind the pharmacy counter, but apparently some over the counter stuff requires it, and out discussion got to drugs in America.
The young sweet little bag girl, said “I hate being part of my generation”…. I took the opportunity to after a little bit “our President is fixing the drug situation and getting all the bad guys out of our country.” She sighed and said I hope so. “I said he is, MS13 all the bad guys, and all the people abusing children, he’s getting the pedophiles too” I said if you want to learn about it go online to the Conservative Treehouse….I sang SDs praises saying it isn’t punditry he bases his arguments in fact and provides links to prove it.
I said if you want to hear good news that is where it is reported that is where you will hear the truth because no one elsde is reporting it. She said “I really do want to hear some good news” I said be sure to go to CTH……p.s. the cashier got very quiet and didn’t join in, but that didn’t stop me, she looked a lot like my mother in law, ardent D-wing who wanted, oh Lord have Mercy, h-da-beast to win becuz she is a woman. My husband took her to task!!
Anyway, great post Mark, Warmest Best and Happy 4th of July to you and ALL Treepers!!!, Best, GA Grace….. oh, p.s. I finally got a chance to look more in depth at your Art Blog today, you are BEYOND EXTREMELY Talented!!! WOW JUST WOW!!!! And I saw that someone from Georgia bought some of your work! Congratulations!! I will keep checking back and maybe buy something myself! Just stunning work!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent story! Keep pointing them to the CTH. There is a growing number of trustworthy sites but NO ONE has the analysis like Sundance! And I too see many of this generation getting tired of the way “their” behavior has been displayed for the world to see. Some actually are starting to “get it”.
And “thank you” for the compliments on regarding my blog. I still have quite a few pieces to post that no one has seen. Hopefully this weekend I’ll get something up.
Yes. Someone FINALLY liked my work enough to buy an original or two. Hopefully others will follow if they see something they like
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, the youngins are starting to give me hope, lots of reporting here that they are engaged and fed up and want a fighting chance in life. I think everyone is waking up to the fact that President Trump is providing that to all of us!
…. I saw you are getting prints of the two horses. I will keep checking back to see when you might get them in. Thanks
LikeLike
I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump was bankrolling O’Keefe behind the scenes. I feel quite certain that Trump knew exactly what was in this video…it explains the Mika facelift tweet; he knew Kelly Ann was getting his with a shovel in this video.
Now he can tweet all he wants about the crazy-ass hysteria by the Fake News Media over the Mika thing, and the CRICKETS we’ll hear from the FNM about a CNN producer saying that a woman looks like she was hit with a shovel.
Trump is a genius at seizing the Moral High Ground and then driving his agenda forward. A true media master at work and I’m so happy to be alive to have witnessed and, indeed, taken part in this.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. While the President may like O’Keefe’s work, there is no way he would be “bankrolling” it.
LikeLike
“He’s not actually a Republican.”
Maybe he didn’t used to be, but he’s an American and he has always said how much he loves this country and he saw it being completely destroyed and he wanted to try and do something about it. He has more courage and brains than anyone in the media or DC can even begin to understand.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That’s ok with me . . . . . judging by what passes for the Republican party today, I’m not a Republican either.
LikeLiked by 31 people
StrandedinCA,
The ONLY reason I “registered” as a republican(t) (in Florida), is because I live in a closed primary state. Otherwise I would have voted for him as an Independent! I wish President Trump would revive his REFORM party, I would be the first to sign up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You and me both, Skipper!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need Trump to start a new party “The MAGA Party” !!!
LikeLike
I always considered myself Republican until the last two years. Now I’m just me. I don’t need a label.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Preach it, Stranded!
LikeLike
Amen, I always say now I am a Patriot, and explain Uniparty and their D & R wings and Fake Media wing
LikeLike
Yes. He’s this perfect non-Republican for this former Republican gal…..
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m not actually a republican either although registered as one. The establishment globalists have never been my cup of tea. Put me in with the Trump conservatives.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Standing shoulder to shoulder with you decisiontime16!
LikeLike
I registered as a Republican in 1972 , The Party doesn’t represent my interests any longer. I am for the American First Party. I am curious does CNN consider Amash from Michigan a Republican , Sasse a Republican, I for one am done with these cucks.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah…the punk says that as if being a republican matters in the least. The republican party is broken and irredeemable; puppets of the globalists who lured them in with easy money.
I’m not a republican either! I’m an AMERICAN. And..
I STAND WITH TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 17 people
R-C, you echo my sentiments exact.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My Dad always said, ” I am an American “. One of 13 children, parents spoke Slovak. He passed just before he turned 92 yrs of life and 69 yrs of Marriage. Love my parents and how they taught me to love America.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Beautiful donnajeanz, thank you for sharing your story!! Happy 4th!!
LikeLike
I STAND WITH YOU AND TRUMP, R-C!!! Proud to do it!! ‘Merica!!! God bless and Happy 4th of July to you and all Treepers and Patriots!!! MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right, CNN, that’s exactly the point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am for The Make America Great Again Party, registered as a Republican, but I dont like those who are in DC and really do not want to be called a Republican. They dirtied the brand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Registered Independent my whole life. However, only non-Republican I ever voted for was Ross Perot. Donald Trump would have been the 2nd non-Republican I voted for in my lifetime. But instead he went R and crushed the GOPe side of party which made this election even sweeter than what it already is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think I’d agree that PDJT is not actually a Republican. I’d put him more in the AMERICAN category ….. just like the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just found & am watching “Hating Breitbart.” It was made in 2013 & it is freaky how pertinent it is to today. I think Trump is a Tea Party guy & it looks like he & Steve Bannon are continuing Andrew’s #WAR on CNN & the MSM. Godspeed, Mr. President, I stand with you & wish you all the best!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank goodness he isn’t actually a republican. There needs to be another great American political party born anyway. I wish there were no parties but that’s not happening so let’s make a new one and lose the republicans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disgusting people running the show. How can anyone follow these liars? This is what’s telling people what to believe. These filthy individuals run our media, pathetic. Keep tweeting President Trump!!! We are with you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Filthy is right. They are disgusting trash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is the only sane on up there! He and his cabinet, family..but not the rest of them.
Keep tweeting! I want to know you are ok and not lost the fight in you as you fight for me and all Deplorables!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
So maybe his presence in the grand scheme of things reforms two parties at once? Or destroys them at once!
LikeLike
Perhaps there should be term limits on the existence of old media outlets as well as all Federal positions! Fake news CNN must hate to be upstaged by real investigative journalism Project Veritas.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And, hey y’all, American Voters are “Stupid as s**t”.
This may be the death knell statement for this horrible excuse of a news organization.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anybody who actually watches CNN is “Stupid as s**t”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Indeed.
I never saw so many vile groups of people continually bite the hand that feeds them…starting with Hillary’s “deplorable” comment.
Self-Centered and Delusional.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unless the people watching it are only looking for a comedy channel 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s exactly what Jon Gruber said. And it’s exactly what those in Washington DC think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except that they are telling the truth, for once, about a wide swath of the Electorate. I believe they mean “their viewers are stupid as sh*t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure there’s press briefing today but I’d love the see Kellyanne come out and take the first question from Acosta (and then maybe smack him in the face with a shovel)
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe PDJT watched the video before it was released and the “facelift” tweet was in defense of Kellyanne…
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump wanted CNN on record making it about sexism, then the world gets see how they treat their own producer……VERY FAKE NEWS!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting point PDQ.
And very possible.
The “facelift” tweet had so many celebrities in a tizzy all of them up in arms defending low IQ Mika.
Now this chucklehead comes out today and insults Kellyanne.
This is something I really don’t think we should let go.
He deserves to go to his grave with this engraved on his tombstone.
The jerk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m kinda curious: would that shovel whack sound more like a “CLANG!” or a “GONG!”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe more like a “CLAONG!”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Depends on the shovel, don’t you know? Snow shovels and corn scoops sound much different than earth-turning spades and garden trowels. Do you think city slicker CNN producer would know the difference? LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Classic liberal projection. Notice how everything this nozzle Carr says, can be turned back as a reflection of who he is:
“On the inside, we all recognize Jimmy Carr is a clown and that he is hilariously unqualified to be called a journalist. Jimmy Carr is really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize Jimmy Carr is just f-ing crazy
Jimmy Carr is not actually an American… He doesn’t believe anything that the American people believe. I guarantee you Jimmy Carr doesn’t give a s–t about killing babies. Jimmy Carr doesn’t care about traditional marriage.”
Comment edited by Admin…
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of the things I noticed is that he doesn’t look at the person he is talking to. He is constantly looking off to one side or another.
LikeLike
It’s not the first time we’ve heard this, yet they all still air this blathering idiot Team Obama Crook, as a consultant every chance they get.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember your George Carlin: “Its a big club, and YOU ain’t in it!!” How else dose he get on as a “contributor?” Bwahahaha …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t their tag line……..”The most TWISTED name in NEWS”?
They just try to pronounce it as “Trusted”……………….A little (free) speech impediment there maybe?……
LikeLiked by 4 people
How true this statement is. Great work by O’Keefe!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree! But I just love the way our President accelerates their demise!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love this ^^^^^^^ :0)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Then SPREAD IT! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can I post it on GAB? I post your tag name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol Mark. Love this! My thoughts exactly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂😂😂Good one Mark.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pres Trump is so right about this.
Of course we can help them with their self-destruct.
Don’t watch and don’t buy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, Trump didn’t start all this sheeeet talk – the Left owns that – so as far as I’m concerned, he can open up a new can of Twitter whoop azz on these people every day the sun rises from now until the day, many years from now, that he moves on to meet his eternal reward. My president gets a complete pass on this from me.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Like!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You and I and most of us here is why they want him to stop tweeting.
The tweeting is hurting them and drawing his supporters closer to him. I just laugh at all the clucking and tut-tutting about it not being presidential.
Who cares anymore? We want results and promises fulfilled. And to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just cancelled my longtime Progressive Auto Insurance policy where I was a ‘diamond member’ and switched to another company who has better coverage, lower rates, and a neutral political stance. I let my old agent know exactly why I was switching.
Progressive is major advertiser on CNN and big supporter of various liberal crap elsewhere…so, it feels good man.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Progressive is ultra-liberal. Nicely done my friend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A company name like “Progressive” is enough to turn me off.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am exactly where you are… a “diamond member”. I cannot find a better policy that is cheaper. Who did you go with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
State Farm
LikeLike
Try Liberty Mutual. It’s good.
LikeLike
I tried Liberty but am better off with State Farm.
LikeLike
Interesting. Today I cancelled my House Beautiful subscription after being a subscriber for almost 50 years. I got fed up with their liberal slant and non-traditional life styles and the cost now for an annual subscription.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All those disgusting CNN folks maybe hunkering down…..for now….but be assured stock holders and the parent Time folks, along with AT&T highers up are watching.
Just a matter of time. BOOM!
LikeLiked by 3 people
fireworks, webgirlpdx, fireworks!!! Happy 4th to you and yours. Best, GA Grace, ‘Merica!!
LikeLike
Well, this is another “deplorables” moment.
How many shuddered in disgust watching this today? “the voters are stupid”
I was already irked at the MSM but this is beyond ridiculous.
Back some years ago, my brother was going thru a nasty divorce. He finally found an attorney to work with him because the ‘appeasement’ wasn’t working. His comment fits this so much today with voting for Trump — “I want someone who is going to sling mud and get dirty. That’s the only way I don’t get railroaded”.
Trump is in the swamp and slinging mud on Twitter. I for one and glad he’s willing to not go the router of “appeasement”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I actually saw video of people protesting fake news outside of CNN. LMAO!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And more…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cough! Good one! Cough, cough!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good article at Breitbart (I know they are inconsistent) about HRC and the real reason she lost. It ties back to the deplorables.
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2017/06/29/not-with-her-study-reveals-deplorables-were-once-relatively-supportive-of-hillary-clinton/
LikeLike
Actually, Mr. Carr . . .
Donald Trump is excellent as President of the United States and CNN is “really bad” at journalism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m genuinely bummed about this [CNN being skewed] in the way I was when Lance Armstrong was found to be doping. CNN I hope you’re happy that you tainted something we all wanted to be good.
LikeLike
I think they’ve been that way all along. Only now they are open about it.
Remember that they censored out all the bad stuff about Sadam Hussain so they could keep access in Iraq before he was overthrown.
LikeLike
If we admit it, I think we all realize all news organizations are driven by this and do it most of the time. Some are just a bit more ethical about it, but their need, the underlying business model, is for ratings, readers, watchers etc. to satisfy the advertisers who pay the bills. Some of the corrupt and outright lying the old time newspaper publishers insisted their reporters do is hair raising if you read about them.
Until the public turns away from these arrogant clowns, they will continue to try and see who can make the most noise to lure the hits of viewers and readers to their operations. All they care about is getting the most exposure for their advertisers and big money supporters. The bottom line drives the car. If that means leaning far left, then so be it.
CNN is the poster child for this stuff as has been revealed by PV, but they all do it. They test the wind each day to see where they go with their reporting to get the biggest reactions and they don’t care if it’s positive or negative. They also are being funded by some very left wing globalist billionaires which adds tremendously to the direction they slide to. But we all know this stuff and Pres. Trump knows it better than anyone which is why he tweaks them every chance he gets if they go too far with him.
We the ‘stupid’ people have the power to change the media’s modus operandi if we choose and it will help Pres. Trump. Just shut them off and refuse to buy their print offerings and if enough of us do so, they will either have to change or their business will die. No great loss anyway to us and if we force the issue there may be other news organizations that will be born that are much more honest and actually report the undistorted facts like they should. The lefty billionaires will hate to have to change, but they love their money too much to let it go too far, imo. That is unless they are the ones most consumed with hate for Pres. Trump because he’s in their way and they are the ones most involved in the globalist agenda which will bring them more money than the news organizations successes if fully implemented.
LikeLike
His use of the term “we recognize” seems like evidence that groupthink has blinded them to their obvious bias.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about all of the above??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Copy and paste when contacting your local airport. I just emailed Denver Int info@flydenver.com:
Subject: TV Channels in Terminal: Turn off Fake CNN
Body: It has been reported that your TV screens are tuned to CNN. That company is now being demonstrated by their own admissions, Project Veritas expose, as “fake news” literally making stuff up.
Broadcasting that bile in your terminals is an insult to your travelers and an affront to common decency. I recommend you look into changing the channel to something of a little more substance, maybe more local based out of Denver, or simply turning it off.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Done – you guys down my way: http://www.atl.com/contact-us/contact-us-executive-office/
LikeLiked by 1 person
On it redleg!! God bless, Happy 4th of July!!!to you and Mrs. redleg!! Warmest Best, GA Grace, ‘Merica!!!!
LikeLike
These moron elitists are not good enough to shine our PTrump’s shoes and they call him a clown, unqualified and crazy? Arrrgh. …where are the tarr and feathers for these low life scum who’ve accomplished nothing in their life besides pushing lies and disinformation to low info population? This just makes me angry. These clowns should not have a platform to spew their hate and stupidity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree Snow White.
We are long past the time and place in our country where the first amendment gives these obviously biased people any protection.
They a not journalists deserving a press pass.
They should be a pariah absolutely every where they go.
CNN should not be pumped into our airports, schools and hospitals.
If Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and MacDonalds want to have them on that is one thing.
But government owned and operated buildings, no.
Time for the taxpayers to speak up and speak up loudly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
The downfall of journalism came when the romantic image of “crusading reporter” replaced the ideal of the dogged reporter relentlessly pursuing the truth.
Every journo imagines himself the savior of the world, not a seeker of facts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said.
LikeLike
News used to be 1 hour in the morning and 1 hour in the evening. Then Ted Turner started CNN as a 24 hr. news channel in 1979. Turner famously stated: “We won’t be signing off until the world ends. We’ll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event . . . we’ll play Nearer, My God, to Thee before we sign off.”
I remember saying “how can anyone fill 24 with only news?’. Now we have several “news” channels, that, due to the fact that there is not enough news of interest to fill 24 hours, ( I hear the same thing reported hour after hour), the one 24 hr. “news” channel become 3 or more of them. News turned to news opinion and then news invention. These channels should have some entertainment beyond fake news.
LikeLike
The managing editor of Forbes on fbn just adamantly stated POTUS will be impeached and Cavuto said absolutely, absolutely. (I paraphrase).
I cannot wait to see them eat crow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those idiots
LikeLike
These ‘wise ones’ were silent while Obama’s regime enacted the greatest thefts, abuses of power and lawlessness in US history.
Long list of Obama’s abuses of power and lawbreaking – http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2011/06/president-barack-obamas-complete-list.html
Spit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They were silent because they supported it. Traitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama despicably promoted thugs, traitors, terrorists and tyrants at every turn along with racial division and hatred of whites and law enforcement.
The DNC funded Occupy, BLM and Antifa.
Open borders and benefits for illegals.
Spit again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems like you should join the rest of us and STOP WATCHING MSM. Turn off Fox News. If you stop watching they go bye-bye. Who gives a darn what Cavuto or the Forbes guy say… just turn it off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have to let their sponsors know why you are cutting them off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and boycott the sponsors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And get them out of our schools, hospitals and airports.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ive bought my roku but have cable contract til october. I watch very sporadically, and the 1 time I turn on cavuto, I saw that.
LikeLike
Right and did they happen to say how that would ever occur if the Congress remains republican and the majority of people sitting out here who voted for him are still hanging around? They just cannot stop with themselves from being dumb.
LikeLike
OH…..and what exactly would happen then? They’d rank his bar license /s
LikeLike
What for – tweeting?
LikeLike
And by who – the republican house?
LikeLike
More Trump twitter rampages please. Make them howl.
“nemo me impune lacessit”
LikeLiked by 5 people
“No one cuts me with impunity” – Motto of Stuarts of Scotland – (Trump is 1/2 Scot – but of the McLeod clan) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nemo_me_impune_lacessit
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is America’s tweet-heart! My clever hubby came up with that one.
LikeLiked by 9 people
love, Love, LOVE THAT!!
I want it printed on a tee shirt!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant…your hubby should get a tee shirt together.
Dump the tweety bird, and replace it with an American 🦅 and a caption with that aggressive sound they make.
Your hubby is ace..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drudge hasn’t linked to the new O’Keefe video
LikeLike
FNN must have a mandatory reprogramming class for their new hirees. Alisyn Scamerota used to be a sweet girl back in her F & F mornings. May she be the next recipient of a lasar-guided surface- to- twittersphere missile from our Commander -in-Chief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen Mike😁😁😁😁
LikeLike
After referencing CNN as a culture of malpractice and deception, O’Keefe’s final words summed up media:
“In the final analysis, this is about a conflict of visions between a dying legacy mainstream establishment media that seems to characterize and interpret reality vs, an American people that craves unfiltered, raw, real, true information.
NO MORE FAKE NEWS”
(Fittingly, O’Keefe turns the BIG CNN logo face down and exits his “CNN newsroom)
O’Keefe’s videos are short, simple, yet impactful. As SD once said, the less said sometimes the better.
President Trump has 7.5 remaining years of service.
My forecast, John Bonifield, Jimmy Carr, Van Jones, Camerata, Cuomo, Zucker et al and CNN will deservedly be long gone. Good riddance. They did not serve us well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
“He’s not even a Republican”
And Bernie Sanders isn’t even a Democrat, so go ahead CNN……feel free to sabotage his campaign, right?
Is THAT their justification for why they are so CORRUPT?
PATHETIC!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“He’s not even a Republican”
That doesn’t bother us. In fact, it’s a point in his favor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love how O’keefe puts the CNN sign facedown at the end! Classic! ha 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Feel free to tweet Cuomo and Camerota
LikeLike
Two things I’ve always admired about Trump which speak to him as a man.
1. When the construction recession hit in ’90-91, because of bad tax law w/ REIT’s, Trump’s company went bankrupt. It cost him billions but Trump became a spokesperson for the entire industry and went to Congress to try to fix the problem. The 7 billion a staffer was trying to save on a CBO score, ended up costing the economy 700 billion and millions of jobs.
BUT Trump came roaring back. He did not quit. He became a multi-BILLIONAIRE TWICE.
Not just once but twice.
2. We all knew Marla Maples was the rebound from Ivana. Marla got pregnant, out of wedlock, quickly. We all saw it happen. Trump had enough money. He could have swept the problem under the rug like so many other powerful men, but he did not. Trump honorably married Marla and raised Tiffany because that’s what old-line Presbyterians do.
The venom and wildly negative conjecture coming from Carr is disturbing. Carr assumes Trump has “paid for abortions”, does not care about gay marriage, or is not a Republican. None of this is true and even though Trump has been a public figure for 4 decades, there’s not even a hint of any of it being true……. but that doesn’t stop Carr.
Who raised these people to be so hateful? Where are their mothers? It would be like me, going to a Rotary Meeting, speaking to the entire group and calling my neighbor a child molester. It’s “bearing false witness” and as a society, we don’t do it. Additionally, they have the gall to pretend they are the victims when confronted with repercussions for their behavior.
No wonder the American people don’t trust the media anymore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great post, DW, but I would quibble just a little bit with this: “…because that’s what old-line Presbyterians do.”
Might I humbly suggest, “…because that’s what strong, independent American Men do.” ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent post daughnworks.
I too have wondered where the old tired legacy media gets these people.
Smug Mr Smarty Pants Carr seems to think a lot of himself and his opinions and freely shares them with O’Keefe’s under cover man.
He has the self awareness of a two year old and is a producer at CNN !?
Perhaps he had “one too many” or something but if Carr is an example of a typical producer at CNN now we know what the problem is, don’t we.
We have now met two CNN producers and neither of them seem to have any kind of intellect or talent.
It appears that to work as a producer at CNN the only skill set you need is a hatred of Pres Trump, a hatred of the American voters and the ability to talk about yourself and your opinions all day long.
No wonder CNN has to force feed its self to viewers via hospital waiting rooms, airports and children in schools.
LikeLike
OMG!
“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown that he is hilariously unqualified for this. He’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just f!cking crazy.”
This exactly describes OBAMA! Where was CNN during Os 8 years of incompetence, corruption and hurting the USA in every way possible? Oh, that’s right, they were cheering him on.The left always projects on to others what is really themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Hilariously Unqualified”
“Halariously” is not an adjective NORMAL people would use to describe the lacking qualifications of the most powerful person in the world.
Trashing President Trump has become a routine comedy skit for the MSM…….but nobody is laughing with them, we’re all laughing AT THEM.
LikeLike
CNN could not have succeeded (for many years) if they did not have an easily-influenced audience.
Those whose hold on power requires deception will always find an audience willing to be deceived.
Con men often have successful businesses with lots of self-selected customers.
LikeLike
Trump has a long term rental agreement in all their heads and it’s FREE! WINNING! It is Trumptastic!
LikeLike
Didn’t the kind of thing CNN, ABC,CBS, NBC, MSNBC, DEMS, RINOS are doing used to be called the politics of personal destruction? I think it did. It isn’t working on Trump and I hope it never does.
I too was appalled at the level of hate toward G.w. Bush. And Rove told him to take the “high moral ground” and not reply. That was really stupid and very bad advice.
Trump will prevail as long as we and his family support him. And we do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know why people are just now figuring out that CNN is fake news. They’ve been fake news almost since the beginning. They stage FF’s and are simply the arm of the controllers. They are run and funded by See-Eye-A. Here’s a fake news broadcast FROM 1991! Desert Storm. They have been doing it so long that they are just now getting caught, because it’ become so blatant and we now have other sources of news.
LikeLike
I’m a little bit shocked by the venom on display. Intellectually, I knew it, but somehow seeing it, hearing it is shocking to me. And it makes me SUPER ANGRY.
LikeLike
So it looks like CNN will now have another resignation. Justice!
LikeLike
Everyone knew what Trump was before we voted for him. One of the best articles before the election was entitled “the flight 93 election”. worth re-reading.the issues he ran on -immig., judges, the wall, rolling back regulations –no doubt in my mind he believes in all those things and is not just doing them because its what his base wants. he is trying to keep america safe, trying to make us more prosperous, etc. this was our last chance to turn things around. I see Trump as bold, audacious and a man who loves his country -unlike the two bit punk he succeeded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.”
_________________
I never understand the use of this term “left-leaning”.
Nobody ever says the tiny number of Conservatives in the news media are “right-leaning”, they’re just plainly called “right-wing” Conservatives (that’s the nicest thing they’re called).
The other 95% of the news media, if we would be just as direct, are primarily God-hating anti-American Marxists. They don’t just ‘lean’ Left. They went to the Left end of the political spectrum, built a bunker, and declared war on God and country.
Saying that most of the national news media is “left-leaning” is like saying a woman is a little bit pregnant. Either she is, or she ain’t. There’s no in between, she’s not ‘leaning’ toward being pregnant.
If the national news media ‘leaned’ any further Left, they would be horizontal.
.
LikeLike
For me, the biggest take away from the CNN piece is the moment when the interviewer asks the CNN spokesperson abut what Trump’s “incompetence” says about the voters-to which CNN spokesperson replied “they’re dumb as shit”.
LikeLike