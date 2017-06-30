Project Veritas Releases More Video From CNN Investigative Series…

(NEW YORK) — Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.

When asked by an undercover journalist if CNN is impartial, Carr plainly responded, “In theory.” He then continued to talk about CNN’s views on President Trump:

“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown that he is hilariously unqualified for this. He’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just fucking crazy.”

He continues to attack Trump personally, instead of focusing on his policy:

“He’s not actually a Republican. He just adopted that because that was the party he thought he could win in. He doesn’t believe anything that these people believe. The man is on his third wife. I guarantee you he’s paid for abortions. He doesn’t give a shit about abortion. He doesn’t care about gay marriage.”

He also attacked Kellyanne Conway, stating that she “looks like she got hit with a shovel.” (read more)

  1. TwoLaine says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    And they want him to stop tweeting, Because it’s not fair…..

    Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!

    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 30, 2017 at 1:07 pm

      My “Whaaaambulance” stocks just shot through the roof! Thank you President Donald Trump! 🙂

    • Stringy theory says:
      June 30, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      And because Kraphammer thinks it’s beneath the dignity of the office of the president. What BS. I hope President Trump destroys all of the msm idiots. GO Trump!

      • R-C says:
        June 30, 2017 at 1:21 pm

        You know, we watched GWB cower behind the ‘dignity of the presidency’ for 8 long years. He was beaten like a pinata every single day, and he sat in mute silence; never once defending himself. SCREW THAT.

        I want a president with SPINE, teeth, and claws; a president unafraid to hit back–and HARD! Reagan did so all the time, in his cheerful, joyous manner. President Trump does so now, in his own way.

        I STAND WITH TRUMP!!

        • Stringy theory says:
          June 30, 2017 at 1:28 pm

          Absolutely, R-C, that is one of the things I despised about Bush. Finally, we have a champion who fights for us. God bless him.

          • American Georgia Grace says:
            June 30, 2017 at 1:40 pm

            I used to be a huge g. bush and gwbush fan, that family is beneath the dignity of the Presidency. They lied to all of us and pretended to be something they were not. I cannot believe how ardently I supported them. Thank God for President Donald J. Trump!!! and First Lady Melania, thank God for the entire Trump family. We are indebted to you all like we are our military, we can never repay all that you are doing and sacrificing for all of us and for our Beautiful America!!!

            And brother sleepy’s tweet the other day stating somewhat the same, ya, act of love idiot, go tell the families that lost their precious children and family members how that act of love worked out for them, you horrible vacuous…..ok, I’ll stop right there, y’all fill in the blank as you choose.

            • webgirlpdx says:
              June 30, 2017 at 1:53 pm

              Ditto that, American Georgia Grace.

            • beaujest says:
              June 30, 2017 at 2:08 pm

              “Jeb and the Bush Crime Family ” by Roger Stone tells it all !

              • American Georgia Grace says:
                June 30, 2017 at 2:13 pm

                Very familiar with it. And all that Steve Piezenek has written and informed us about them…I am sure you know of him too, former CIA (White Hat no doubt!!), helped found Delta Force, worked for 5 Administrations, brilliantly talented person who I trust.

            • maiingankwe says:
              June 30, 2017 at 3:12 pm

              I was just thinking about the Bush family yesterday and how I had been fooled. My mom proudly displayed Bush Jr. and Laura in a signed, framed picture. She was proud of that picture because she thought she was doing good for America and all of the people by donating to their campaign.

              I was wondering how angry my Mom would be in learning the truth and how fast that picture would go in the bin. I don’t think she’d believe me at first, but I know for sure after our talk she would research whatever I’d have said or left with her. It was her way. Boy, I know she’d be angry and hurt, real hurt. They sure did fool us good didn’t they? At least we’re never to old and it’s never too late to learn. We are better off knowing what we do now.

          • Watcher says:
            June 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm

            Ever since President Reagan the POTUS has been the winner of the “win win” ticket.
            Until President Trump won.

        • Sam says:
          June 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

          R-C, I would like your comment if I could. Ditto! I agree!

        • COLibertyBelle says:
          June 30, 2017 at 1:53 pm

          Amen, baby!!!!!!!!

        • F104 says:
          June 30, 2017 at 2:05 pm

          The Bushes were wimps and traitors. I want Trump to fight back because if he won’t, who will?

        • jmclever says:
          June 30, 2017 at 2:13 pm

          I loved Reagan’s Verbal Judo. Remember the time at the debate where he brought up the age issue himself by saying he wasn’t going to bring up the inexperience of his opponent? Pure gold!

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          June 30, 2017 at 2:34 pm

          Dana Perino still clearly thinks that was the only way to do things. Makes me sick to hear her praising Bush for that.

          It was nauseating. And it only emboldened the haters to attack even more.

      • Emily Summer says:
        June 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        How about a little oral sex in the oval office during Bill Clinton’s time? Hmmmm? How about that for being beneath the dignity of the President? Hmmm? I can’t hear you, Krauthummer. Where was the outrage then?

      • Donald says:
        June 30, 2017 at 2:09 pm

        Agree with you wholeheartedly, STRINGY THEORY. Additionally, I add a piece of advice to Trump doubters and supporters alike: WHEN THE PRESIDENT STOPS SPEAKING THE TRUTH, THEN, AND ONLY THEN, YOU MAY WORRY. IN THE MEANTIME, SEE IF YOU CAN MATCH THIS EXTRAORDINARY MAN IN SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER AS OFTEN AS HE DOES.

  2. wheatietoo says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Van Jones tries to dismiss O’Keefe’s other videos as “edited” and “out of context”.

    O’Keefe then releases his next video…showing CNN editing a video to show things out of context.
    I love it!

  3. PNWLifer says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    O’Keefe has been very Trumpian this time around.

    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      O’Keefe has simply wanted the truth to be reported. He, like many of We, The People, are sick and tired of seeing garbage on television that we suspect and believe not to be true.

      If Trump’s Administration ever did something wrong and tried to cover it up, I would expect the same response and action from O’Keefe. That’s all we want – the truth to be told as it happens.

      • flova says:
        June 30, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        I wish O’Keefe had an undercover video of Mika and Joe. Oh wait. They trash Trump on air.

        • Mark T. (artist) says:
          June 30, 2017 at 1:47 pm

          You never know. Yes, they trash him on air, but wouldn’t it be hysterical if there was an undercover video showing Joe and Mika lavishing praise on Trump and admitting they are doing it all for the ratings?

          • jmclever says:
            June 30, 2017 at 2:15 pm

            If they’ve been to Mar a Lago, maybe there is. Remember it was security cameras at Trump’s hotel that Vindicated Corey Lewandowski.

      • American Georgia Grace says:
        June 30, 2017 at 2:03 pm

        Perfect place to include an experience I had today. While checking out at the grocery store, the lady asked for my id for some cold medicine. I thought all that stuff was kept behind the pharmacy counter, but apparently some over the counter stuff requires it, and out discussion got to drugs in America.

        The young sweet little bag girl, said “I hate being part of my generation”…. I took the opportunity to after a little bit “our President is fixing the drug situation and getting all the bad guys out of our country.” She sighed and said I hope so. “I said he is, MS13 all the bad guys, and all the people abusing children, he’s getting the pedophiles too” I said if you want to learn about it go online to the Conservative Treehouse….I sang SDs praises saying it isn’t punditry he bases his arguments in fact and provides links to prove it.

        I said if you want to hear good news that is where it is reported that is where you will hear the truth because no one elsde is reporting it. She said “I really do want to hear some good news” I said be sure to go to CTH……p.s. the cashier got very quiet and didn’t join in, but that didn’t stop me, she looked a lot like my mother in law, ardent D-wing who wanted, oh Lord have Mercy, h-da-beast to win becuz she is a woman. My husband took her to task!!

        Anyway, great post Mark, Warmest Best and Happy 4th of July to you and ALL Treepers!!!, Best, GA Grace….. oh, p.s. I finally got a chance to look more in depth at your Art Blog today, you are BEYOND EXTREMELY Talented!!! WOW JUST WOW!!!! And I saw that someone from Georgia bought some of your work! Congratulations!! I will keep checking back and maybe buy something myself! Just stunning work!

        • Mark T. (artist) says:
          June 30, 2017 at 2:08 pm

          Excellent story! Keep pointing them to the CTH. There is a growing number of trustworthy sites but NO ONE has the analysis like Sundance! And I too see many of this generation getting tired of the way “their” behavior has been displayed for the world to see. Some actually are starting to “get it”.

          And “thank you” for the compliments on regarding my blog. I still have quite a few pieces to post that no one has seen. Hopefully this weekend I’ll get something up.

          Yes. Someone FINALLY liked my work enough to buy an original or two. Hopefully others will follow if they see something they like

          • American Georgia Grace says:
            June 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

            Yep, the youngins are starting to give me hope, lots of reporting here that they are engaged and fed up and want a fighting chance in life. I think everyone is waking up to the fact that President Trump is providing that to all of us!
            …. I saw you are getting prints of the two horses. I will keep checking back to see when you might get them in. Thanks

    • doit4atlas says:
      June 30, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump was bankrolling O’Keefe behind the scenes. I feel quite certain that Trump knew exactly what was in this video…it explains the Mika facelift tweet; he knew Kelly Ann was getting his with a shovel in this video.

      Now he can tweet all he wants about the crazy-ass hysteria by the Fake News Media over the Mika thing, and the CRICKETS we’ll hear from the FNM about a CNN producer saying that a woman looks like she was hit with a shovel.

      Trump is a genius at seizing the Moral High Ground and then driving his agenda forward. A true media master at work and I’m so happy to be alive to have witnessed and, indeed, taken part in this.

      MAGA!

  4. Katie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    “He’s not actually a Republican.”

    Maybe he didn’t used to be, but he’s an American and he has always said how much he loves this country and he saw it being completely destroyed and he wanted to try and do something about it. He has more courage and brains than anyone in the media or DC can even begin to understand.

  5. Bree says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Disgusting people running the show. How can anyone follow these liars? This is what’s telling people what to believe. These filthy individuals run our media, pathetic. Keep tweeting President Trump!!! We are with you.

  6. unconqueredone says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Perhaps there should be term limits on the existence of old media outlets as well as all Federal positions! Fake news CNN must hate to be upstaged by real investigative journalism Project Veritas.

  7. PDQ says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    And, hey y’all, American Voters are “Stupid as s**t”.
    This may be the death knell statement for this horrible excuse of a news organization.

  8. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Not sure there’s press briefing today but I’d love the see Kellyanne come out and take the first question from Acosta (and then maybe smack him in the face with a shovel)

  9. helmhood says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Classic liberal projection. Notice how everything this nozzle Carr says, can be turned back as a reflection of who he is:

    “On the inside, we all recognize Jimmy Carr is a clown and that he is hilariously unqualified to be called a journalist. Jimmy Carr is really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize Jimmy Carr is just f-ing crazy

    Jimmy Carr is not actually an American… He doesn’t believe anything that the American people believe. I guarantee you Jimmy Carr doesn’t give a s–t about killing babies. Jimmy Carr doesn’t care about traditional marriage.”

    Comment edited by Admin…

    • F104 says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      One of the things I noticed is that he doesn’t look at the person he is talking to. He is constantly looking off to one side or another.

  10. TwoLaine says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    It’s not the first time we’ve heard this, yet they all still air this blathering idiot Team Obama Crook, as a consultant every chance they get.

    • redlegleader68 says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      Remember your George Carlin: “Its a big club, and YOU ain’t in it!!” How else dose he get on as a “contributor?” Bwahahaha …

  11. VegasGuy says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Isn’t their tag line……..”The most TWISTED name in NEWS”?

    They just try to pronounce it as “Trusted”……………….A little (free) speech impediment there maybe?……

  12. Pam says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    How true this statement is. Great work by O’Keefe!

  13. Monadnock says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    You know, Trump didn’t start all this sheeeet talk – the Left owns that – so as far as I’m concerned, he can open up a new can of Twitter whoop azz on these people every day the sun rises from now until the day, many years from now, that he moves on to meet his eternal reward. My president gets a complete pass on this from me.

  14. Nationalist says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    I just cancelled my longtime Progressive Auto Insurance policy where I was a ‘diamond member’ and switched to another company who has better coverage, lower rates, and a neutral political stance. I let my old agent know exactly why I was switching.

    Progressive is major advertiser on CNN and big supporter of various liberal crap elsewhere…so, it feels good man.

  15. webgirlpdx says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    All those disgusting CNN folks maybe hunkering down…..for now….but be assured stock holders and the parent Time folks, along with AT&T highers up are watching.

    Just a matter of time. BOOM!

  16. Lurker says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Well, this is another “deplorables” moment.
    How many shuddered in disgust watching this today? “the voters are stupid”
    I was already irked at the MSM but this is beyond ridiculous.

    Back some years ago, my brother was going thru a nasty divorce. He finally found an attorney to work with him because the ‘appeasement’ wasn’t working. His comment fits this so much today with voting for Trump — “I want someone who is going to sling mud and get dirty. That’s the only way I don’t get railroaded”.

    Trump is in the swamp and slinging mud on Twitter. I for one and glad he’s willing to not go the router of “appeasement”.

  17. stillers213 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I actually saw video of people protesting fake news outside of CNN. LMAO!!!

  19. Ploni says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Actually, Mr. Carr . . .

    Donald Trump is excellent as President of the United States and CNN is “really bad” at journalism.

  20. Lunatic Fringe says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I’m genuinely bummed about this [CNN being skewed] in the way I was when Lance Armstrong was found to be doping. CNN I hope you’re happy that you tainted something we all wanted to be good.

    • LCSmom says:
      June 30, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      I think they’ve been that way all along. Only now they are open about it.

      Remember that they censored out all the bad stuff about Sadam Hussain so they could keep access in Iraq before he was overthrown.

      • cjzak says:
        June 30, 2017 at 2:35 pm

        If we admit it, I think we all realize all news organizations are driven by this and do it most of the time. Some are just a bit more ethical about it, but their need, the underlying business model, is for ratings, readers, watchers etc. to satisfy the advertisers who pay the bills. Some of the corrupt and outright lying the old time newspaper publishers insisted their reporters do is hair raising if you read about them.

        Until the public turns away from these arrogant clowns, they will continue to try and see who can make the most noise to lure the hits of viewers and readers to their operations. All they care about is getting the most exposure for their advertisers and big money supporters. The bottom line drives the car. If that means leaning far left, then so be it.

        CNN is the poster child for this stuff as has been revealed by PV, but they all do it. They test the wind each day to see where they go with their reporting to get the biggest reactions and they don’t care if it’s positive or negative. They also are being funded by some very left wing globalist billionaires which adds tremendously to the direction they slide to. But we all know this stuff and Pres. Trump knows it better than anyone which is why he tweaks them every chance he gets if they go too far with him.

        We the ‘stupid’ people have the power to change the media’s modus operandi if we choose and it will help Pres. Trump. Just shut them off and refuse to buy their print offerings and if enough of us do so, they will either have to change or their business will die. No great loss anyway to us and if we force the issue there may be other news organizations that will be born that are much more honest and actually report the undistorted facts like they should. The lefty billionaires will hate to have to change, but they love their money too much to let it go too far, imo. That is unless they are the ones most consumed with hate for Pres. Trump because he’s in their way and they are the ones most involved in the globalist agenda which will bring them more money than the news organizations successes if fully implemented.

  21. Adam says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    His use of the term “we recognize” seems like evidence that groupthink has blinded them to their obvious bias.

  22. Pam says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm

  23. Pam says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

  24. Running Fast says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Copy and paste when contacting your local airport. I just emailed Denver Int info@flydenver.com:

    Subject: TV Channels in Terminal: Turn off Fake CNN
    Body: It has been reported that your TV screens are tuned to CNN. That company is now being demonstrated by their own admissions, Project Veritas expose, as “fake news” literally making stuff up.

    Broadcasting that bile in your terminals is an insult to your travelers and an affront to common decency. I recommend you look into changing the channel to something of a little more substance, maybe more local based out of Denver, or simply turning it off.

  25. Snow White says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    These moron elitists are not good enough to shine our PTrump’s shoes and they call him a clown, unqualified and crazy? Arrrgh. …where are the tarr and feathers for these low life scum who’ve accomplished nothing in their life besides pushing lies and disinformation to low info population? This just makes me angry. These clowns should not have a platform to spew their hate and stupidity.

    • coloradochloe says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      I agree Snow White.

      We are long past the time and place in our country where the first amendment gives these obviously biased people any protection.

      They a not journalists deserving a press pass.

      They should be a pariah absolutely every where they go.

      CNN should not be pumped into our airports, schools and hospitals.

      If Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and MacDonalds want to have them on that is one thing.

      But government owned and operated buildings, no.

      Time for the taxpayers to speak up and speak up loudly.

  27. 6x47 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    The downfall of journalism came when the romantic image of “crusading reporter” replaced the ideal of the dogged reporter relentlessly pursuing the truth.

    Every journo imagines himself the savior of the world, not a seeker of facts.

    • fred2w says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      Well said.

    • StormyeyesC says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      News used to be 1 hour in the morning and 1 hour in the evening. Then Ted Turner started CNN as a 24 hr. news channel in 1979. Turner famously stated: “We won’t be signing off until the world ends. We’ll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event . . . we’ll play Nearer, My God, to Thee before we sign off.”

      I remember saying “how can anyone fill 24 with only news?’. Now we have several “news” channels, that, due to the fact that there is not enough news of interest to fill 24 hours, ( I hear the same thing reported hour after hour), the one 24 hr. “news” channel become 3 or more of them. News turned to news opinion and then news invention. These channels should have some entertainment beyond fake news.

  28. Gil says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    The managing editor of Forbes on fbn just adamantly stated POTUS will be impeached and Cavuto said absolutely, absolutely. (I paraphrase).
    I cannot wait to see them eat crow.

  29. emet says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    More Trump twitter rampages please. Make them howl.
    “nemo me impune lacessit”

  30. greenvalleygal says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    President Trump is America’s tweet-heart! My clever hubby came up with that one.

  31. fedback says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Drudge hasn’t linked to the new O’Keefe video

  32. MIKE says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    FNN must have a mandatory reprogramming class for their new hirees. Alisyn Scamerota used to be a sweet girl back in her F & F mornings. May she be the next recipient of a lasar-guided surface- to- twittersphere missile from our Commander -in-Chief.

  33. MaineCoon says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    After referencing CNN as a culture of malpractice and deception, O’Keefe’s final words summed up media:

    “In the final analysis, this is about a conflict of visions between a dying legacy mainstream establishment media that seems to characterize and interpret reality vs, an American people that craves unfiltered, raw, real, true information.

    NO MORE FAKE NEWS”

    (Fittingly, O’Keefe turns the BIG CNN logo face down and exits his “CNN newsroom)

    O’Keefe’s videos are short, simple, yet impactful. As SD once said, the less said sometimes the better.

    President Trump has 7.5 remaining years of service.

    My forecast, John Bonifield, Jimmy Carr, Van Jones, Camerata, Cuomo, Zucker et al and CNN will deservedly be long gone. Good riddance. They did not serve us well.

  34. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

  35. Honest Abbey says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    “He’s not even a Republican”

    And Bernie Sanders isn’t even a Democrat, so go ahead CNN……feel free to sabotage his campaign, right?

    Is THAT their justification for why they are so CORRUPT?

    PATHETIC!!!

  36. wantsomebacon says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I love how O’keefe puts the CNN sign facedown at the end! Classic! ha 🙂

  37. fedback says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Feel free to tweet Cuomo and Camerota

  38. daughnworks247 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Two things I’ve always admired about Trump which speak to him as a man.
    1. When the construction recession hit in ’90-91, because of bad tax law w/ REIT’s, Trump’s company went bankrupt. It cost him billions but Trump became a spokesperson for the entire industry and went to Congress to try to fix the problem. The 7 billion a staffer was trying to save on a CBO score, ended up costing the economy 700 billion and millions of jobs.
    BUT Trump came roaring back. He did not quit. He became a multi-BILLIONAIRE TWICE.
    Not just once but twice.

    2. We all knew Marla Maples was the rebound from Ivana. Marla got pregnant, out of wedlock, quickly. We all saw it happen. Trump had enough money. He could have swept the problem under the rug like so many other powerful men, but he did not. Trump honorably married Marla and raised Tiffany because that’s what old-line Presbyterians do.

    The venom and wildly negative conjecture coming from Carr is disturbing. Carr assumes Trump has “paid for abortions”, does not care about gay marriage, or is not a Republican. None of this is true and even though Trump has been a public figure for 4 decades, there’s not even a hint of any of it being true……. but that doesn’t stop Carr.

    Who raised these people to be so hateful? Where are their mothers? It would be like me, going to a Rotary Meeting, speaking to the entire group and calling my neighbor a child molester. It’s “bearing false witness” and as a society, we don’t do it. Additionally, they have the gall to pretend they are the victims when confronted with repercussions for their behavior.

    No wonder the American people don’t trust the media anymore.

    • redlegleader68 says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Great post, DW, but I would quibble just a little bit with this: “…because that’s what old-line Presbyterians do.”

      Might I humbly suggest, “…because that’s what strong, independent American Men do.” ?

    • coloradochloe says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      Excellent post daughnworks.

      I too have wondered where the old tired legacy media gets these people.

      Smug Mr Smarty Pants Carr seems to think a lot of himself and his opinions and freely shares them with O’Keefe’s under cover man.

      He has the self awareness of a two year old and is a producer at CNN !?

      Perhaps he had “one too many” or something but if Carr is an example of a typical producer at CNN now we know what the problem is, don’t we.

      We have now met two CNN producers and neither of them seem to have any kind of intellect or talent.

      It appears that to work as a producer at CNN the only skill set you need is a hatred of Pres Trump, a hatred of the American voters and the ability to talk about yourself and your opinions all day long.

      No wonder CNN has to force feed its self to viewers via hospital waiting rooms, airports and children in schools.

  39. FL_GUY says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    OMG!

    “On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown that he is hilariously unqualified for this. He’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just f!cking crazy.”

    This exactly describes OBAMA! Where was CNN during Os 8 years of incompetence, corruption and hurting the USA in every way possible? Oh, that’s right, they were cheering him on.The left always projects on to others what is really themselves.

    • Honest Abbey says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      “Hilariously Unqualified”

      “Halariously” is not an adjective NORMAL people would use to describe the lacking qualifications of the most powerful person in the world.

      Trashing President Trump has become a routine comedy skit for the MSM…….but nobody is laughing with them, we’re all laughing AT THEM.

  40. Sharon says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    CNN could not have succeeded (for many years) if they did not have an easily-influenced audience.

    Those whose hold on power requires deception will always find an audience willing to be deceived.

    Con men often have successful businesses with lots of self-selected customers.

  41. MC227 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Trump has a long term rental agreement in all their heads and it’s FREE! WINNING! It is Trumptastic!

  42. Sam says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Didn’t the kind of thing CNN, ABC,CBS, NBC, MSNBC, DEMS, RINOS are doing used to be called the politics of personal destruction? I think it did. It isn’t working on Trump and I hope it never does.

    I too was appalled at the level of hate toward G.w. Bush. And Rove told him to take the “high moral ground” and not reply. That was really stupid and very bad advice.

    Trump will prevail as long as we and his family support him. And we do.

  43. PatriotKate says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    I don’t know why people are just now figuring out that CNN is fake news. They’ve been fake news almost since the beginning. They stage FF’s and are simply the arm of the controllers. They are run and funded by See-Eye-A. Here’s a fake news broadcast FROM 1991! Desert Storm. They have been doing it so long that they are just now getting caught, because it’ become so blatant and we now have other sources of news.

  44. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    I’m a little bit shocked by the venom on display. Intellectually, I knew it, but somehow seeing it, hearing it is shocking to me. And it makes me SUPER ANGRY.

  45. Joan says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    So it looks like CNN will now have another resignation. Justice!

  46. sg says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Everyone knew what Trump was before we voted for him. One of the best articles before the election was entitled “the flight 93 election”. worth re-reading.the issues he ran on -immig., judges, the wall, rolling back regulations –no doubt in my mind he believes in all those things and is not just doing them because its what his base wants. he is trying to keep america safe, trying to make us more prosperous, etc. this was our last chance to turn things around. I see Trump as bold, audacious and a man who loves his country -unlike the two bit punk he succeeded.

  47. scott467 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    “Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.”

    _________________

    I never understand the use of this term “left-leaning”.

    Nobody ever says the tiny number of Conservatives in the news media are “right-leaning”, they’re just plainly called “right-wing” Conservatives (that’s the nicest thing they’re called).

    The other 95% of the news media, if we would be just as direct, are primarily God-hating anti-American Marxists. They don’t just ‘lean’ Left. They went to the Left end of the political spectrum, built a bunker, and declared war on God and country.

    Saying that most of the national news media is “left-leaning” is like saying a woman is a little bit pregnant. Either she is, or she ain’t. There’s no in between, she’s not ‘leaning’ toward being pregnant.

    If the national news media ‘leaned’ any further Left, they would be horizontal.

    .

  48. mikeyboo says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    For me, the biggest take away from the CNN piece is the moment when the interviewer asks the CNN spokesperson abut what Trump’s “incompetence” says about the voters-to which CNN spokesperson replied “they’re dumb as shit”.

