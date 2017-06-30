President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In Joint Statement…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In delivered remarks and issued a joint statement from the Rose Garden at the White House.
Advertisements
Earlier today President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In delivered remarks and issued a joint statement from the Rose Garden at the White House.
Pres Trump is so polite and such a statesman with all of the visiting dignitaries / heads of state. It’s such a refreshing change.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He really is a big hearted guy!
LikeLike
South Korean President described President Trump as a determined and pragmatic man.
Good observation
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your President is truly a marvel. A Lion among sheep.
Yet a few minutes ago. I had on Fox for and there was a talking head talking about a mysterious GOP, now deceased operative that was Blah blah blah…T.V. Now off, and heading out to the yard to pick berries.
The media. My goodness what an embarrassment. No. Shameful is a better descriptor.
Thank you all, for the education and enlightenment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Berries are way better the TV 🙂
LikeLike
As a Norwegian – I had some difficulties to hear what reporters was shouting out as “questions” at the end there. I try to understand it. Listening three times. Anyone? Even so – what disgrace the msm media are in the US as in Norway. Fake “News”. Or just Fake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am an American. I speak only American. And, I could not understand the questions they were shouting out. It is a disgrace and I am embarrassed to know that people in other countries see this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS didn’t feed the seagulls today; notice that?
Not one liddle crumb!
LikeLiked by 1 person