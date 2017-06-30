President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In Joint Statement…

Posted on June 30, 2017 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In delivered remarks and issued a joint statement from the Rose Garden at the White House.

8 Responses to President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In Joint Statement…

  1. anotherworriedmom says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Pres Trump is so polite and such a statesman with all of the visiting dignitaries / heads of state. It’s such a refreshing change.

  2. fedback says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    South Korean President described President Trump as a determined and pragmatic man.
    Good observation

  3. dekester says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Your President is truly a marvel. A Lion among sheep.

    Yet a few minutes ago. I had on Fox for and there was a talking head talking about a mysterious GOP, now deceased operative that was Blah blah blah…T.V. Now off, and heading out to the yard to pick berries.

    The media. My goodness what an embarrassment. No. Shameful is a better descriptor.

    Thank you all, for the education and enlightenment.

  4. OS says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    As a Norwegian – I had some difficulties to hear what reporters was shouting out as “questions” at the end there. I try to understand it. Listening three times. Anyone? Even so – what disgrace the msm media are in the US as in Norway. Fake “News”. Or just Fake.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      I am an American. I speak only American. And, I could not understand the questions they were shouting out. It is a disgrace and I am embarrassed to know that people in other countries see this.

  5. abigailstraight says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    POTUS didn’t feed the seagulls today; notice that?
    Not one liddle crumb!

