June 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #162

James O’Keefe, in his interview with Stefan Molyneux, gave a “sneak spoiler” that Part 3 of the CNN expose (today) will reveal undercover footage of a CNN producer in NY
Looks like CNN’s next Crap day scheduled to start early 🙂
James has really gotten the hang of this…. drip drip drip…..on their heads… kinda like Russian water torture ……
What Kobach and Trump’s Election Integrity Commission is doing in sending out for the state data is great. And if state’s refuse to turn over the data, they look guilty. It’s like a Reverse Muh Russia situation where now the Dems have to prove they are innocent of voter fraud.
As Trump has done with immigration, this shifts the discussion from things like “Russia interfered in the election (to help Trump)” to things like “illegal immigrant voters almost handed the election to Clinton (and they did, in the popular vote).”
This will have an effect over time, in terms of public perception, and it should really help Trump in 2020 by keeping more illegal immigrant voters away from the polls then.
Unlike the Russia hoax, we know illegal votes were cast in 2016. That’s real.
There is no one better in the nation than Kobach on voter fraud. He is a huge asset.
It’s great to have the bully pulpit. Trump can set the daily frame now, particularly as Muh Russia fades away.
We still have to get health care done, but everything is turning for the better now. And the Election Integrity Commission is another key brick in the building of the MAGA wall.
Also, the travel ban is now in effect. To the dismay of the left.
The left isn’t going to like this guy either…..
Trump names former FEC member to voter fraud probe
http://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/340194-trump-names-former-fec-member-to-voter-fraud-probe?amp
Excellent. Thanks for that info, Trouble.
Trump is taking steps to make the EIC as legit and official as possible, so that when the findings come back they are seen as valid.
The left knows this, and that’s why they don’t want to give the state data. But it doesn’t matter. As I said above, if they don’t give the data then they appear to have something to hide and Trump wins anyways.
What will happen with the illegal immigrant vote in 2020 is probably like what is happening with the decline in illegal immigration since Trump took office. Even without the wall, it’s going down fast. Because people know Trump won’t stand for it.
That, by itself, could be the difference in 2020. And that makes the EIC worth it.
I am beginning to think having this much FUN breaks some kind of law some where…..SiIlly President Trump !!! “EVERYBODY” knows there is no such thing as “voter fraud” tisk tisk …; )
ha ha ha !
This is fantastic:
It’s not haiku, but it’ll do.
Good beat, you can dance to it … I’ll give it an 8-and-a-half, Dick.
Dr. Seuss would be proud!
Oh noooooooooooo you guys are not going to get going to get me laughing tonight, The Steyn/Tucker interview yesterday literally had me in stitches. Today–it was like I had some weird form of Tourette’s I kept bursting out laughing everytime I thought about the comments here…. so noooooooooo no laughing tonight… I mean it.. no…..
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! Presidential Poem.. you people…..
They always act like his tweets take hours out of his day. Just take a look at his WH schedule!
Right it hardly takes any of his time and it throws the media into a hissy fit rendering them incapable of doing anything else other than complain for a few days. Trump is a master troll. The media and the left are handling this whole thing wrong. They should ignore his twitter. Also NBC and other networks should crack down on their talent. Tell them to stick to the issues. But they won’t because they also hate Trump’s guts and are triggered by every little thing he does.
Also over the years I have seen many people use the same line of thinking when it comes to stories or issues. Don’t talk about _____ because that is a distraction. Really? I just mentioned something and I am done and moving on. I am not writing a book on it. It isn’t wasting my time.
Hope you don’t get pissed. These are my questions regarding the actions of the media today. The CONSERVATIVE media. Maybe you guys know.
1) Why when Drudge posted the link about PDJT’s tweets today, did he only say that PDJT was tweeting about Mika’s “bleeding” without referring to her bleeding from her facelift, knowing full well that people seeing the link would mentally connect to his tweet from the campaign regarding Megyn Kelly’s bleeding. For me, it was a DELIBERATE attempt to hurt PDJT.
2) Why when reporting on the House passing Kate’s law and the bill outlawing funding for sanctuary cities, did Lou Dobbs continue to criticize PAUL RYAN for doing this along with Mitch McConnell? For me, it seems when Ryan gets something RIGHT, we should APPLAUD him not accuse him of undercutting the President (although he certainly does that enough). What GOOD PURPOSE does that accomplish?
3) Why did many conservative commentators today on both FOX News and Fox Business News keep heralding it as the akin to the Second Coming because the Senate Intelligence Committee and House Intelligence Committees are interviewing Susan Rice, Podesta, etc.? For me, those committees are set up by the deep state to COVER UP for their friends, NOT bring evildoers to light. Remember Trey Gowdy and Jason Chaffertz? When the Senate JUDICIARY Committee questions someone, THAT is something to applaud. Senator Grassley is the ONLY one who will get something done and is going after Lynch. Why do conservatives think something is being accomplished with the Congressional INTELLIGENCE committees?
Any way. Not looking to argue. I am just perplexed.
I had the same reaction to #1. In fact, after hearing all of the commentary about the tweet I thought it was pretty benign when I actually read it.
I am perplexed why anyone is watching any MSM or going to Drudge. Drudge is no longer the same as it once was.
THIS.
Drudge is no longer pro-American.
He’s pro-Drudge Income at whoever’s expense.
Try Citizen Free Press instead of 30 pieces of silver Drudge. I think you’ll like it. ‘Formatted like Drudge, but for conservatives.
Swamp dwellers we previously did not recognize continue to become more visible. What appears to be a bad thing is thus a good thing. Winning, but it is like peeling the layers of an onion winning, not all is evident at once. But whatever they attemot to cover comes to light despite their best efforts, whether just an attitude or a cover up, it is all unfolding.
I don’t check on Drudge, but Tucker Carlson admonished his tweet on his show tonight, then had Newt on to explain how POTUS operates.
Tucker made valid points about the tweets.
I also thought the face lift mine was a bad choice.
And yet I liked it abyway.
Albertus:
You got #3 right with Congress COVERING for Deep Swamp.
You missed the #2 point of Lou Dobbs’ criticism of Ryan:
Dobbs knows that Ryan and McConnell take turns COVERING for each other – at America’s expense. There’s no reason these two bills shouldn’t have passed BOTH houses this week before more vacation.
There’s a vast literature going back maybe 30 years on how the inertia of journalistic & editorial routines (which includes criteria for selecting stories to report & how to report them) make news less informative. This is different than deliberate disinformation or manipulation. We’re in a somewhat transitional period for the media where social media is more able to respond to events quickly & as they happen; old media must compete but how do you simply change what you’ve been doing when, in your mind, it’s worked so far?
https://latest.gla.news/trump-attacks-psycho-joe-scarborough-crazy-mika-brzezinski-in-twitter-tear/
Buckle up buttercups …..it can get a whole lot worse
I have a feeling these two will end up doing a Thelma & Louise by the time this thing is over.
Yeah, I don’t need to watch (and won’t) to know what’ll happen.
they’re threatening an on-air “beatdown” of prez maga, have cancelled their vacay to do it. *snickers* it won’t matter; once djt labels someone, they stay labelled.
Morning Psycho and Low I.Q.
Canceled their vacay? awwwww the poor dears got their panties in a twist and they now think they can “get back” at President Trump. lol Wonder if he’ll throw another stink bomb at them (i.e., tell some more home truths)? imo he’s got the dirt on a lot of people—gathered over decades and decades of doing business and if you keep taunting him, he’ll let that dirt fly—bigly 😉 .
AKA – she cancelled her next plastic surgery appointment.
ha ha ha……..
NBC should tell them to not come in if they are going to do that. But they won’t…
Or crying in front the the cameras saying Trump broke me.
Well… in my thinking precious ” china” liberals should stay out of the china closet….there is a BULL in there !!
Trump Isn’t your typical Republican President. When he gets Sucker Punched he won’t just laugh it off and take it. He is going to kick back in the jewels.
They pushed the envelope. No turning back now.
Have a nice life. The Trump effect will now take place. It won’t take long after they get married for everything to turn south.
In this case two heads are NOT better than one! Just twice as dumb.
I am sure it will get worse. Does anyone here think Trump fired everything he has at these too? On the other hand he could just say nothing. That would probably anger Mika and Joe even more.
The more they react to the tweet, just like Meghan Kelly, they more irreverent they become. If they were smart they would ignore the tweet, but they won’t.
sorry I meant to say, “the more irrelevant they become”. It is late, and spell check is bad.
IMO he should say not another word about them. There is nothing worse than being ignored.
These two chuckle heads go out of their way every morning to trash the President. They got what they deserved. Postponing their vacay to go on air in the morning to rebut will not end well for them. *sigh* these idiots never learn….
i think DT should ignore them from this point on. they want a response.i would not give them the satisfaction.
But Krudhummer said Trump is a meanie like Hugo Chavez and we are all living in a Banana Republic. So Paranoid Schizoid Mika and Psycho Joe have hurt feelings and that’s Sad.
For fun take a look…Pepe is back and on track…we just keep winning while the left just keeps spinning…let’s lighten up and have some fun…President Trump’s winning has just begun!
Check it out:
http://www.gabriellesadventures.com/walking-winner-wonderland/
WH contacted the gay Repub group that was denied access to Gay Pride Parade in Charlotte, NC last week. First I’ve heard of this:
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article158655174.html
This Charlotte gay group participated in the Starbucks sit- in last week! Scroll down and there’s a great local news vid. re. the Starbucks thang. Sorry, don’t know how to embed it separately:
https://www.facebook.com/deplorablepride
Trump just keeps on breaking the bleeders…or is that bleedhers? MAGA!
Has anybody ever sen Anderson Cooper and Rachel Maddow in the same room at the same time?
*seen
LOL! A wig change, and wallah, yep, I see it.
Yeah….. If Rachel is in the mood to be soft and pink and feminine… she dressed up as Anderson Cooper 🙂
Yikes! Come to think of it, no.
There were no cuts to your sentence, White Lash!
Maybe he went on to say… Nothing Burger “with fries”… there is still NO BEEF!
Even if (big if) it were “taken out of context” is is NOT A HOAX
Van Jones offered no explanation of how “Russians story is a nothing burger” could be put in a context that did NOT reveal that CNN is VERY fake news.
Why not just ask him if he thinks it’s a nothing burger or if he believes it. Get him on record.
Watch President Trump appoint The TWITTER bird as his ” Communication Specialist”
( evil grin )
Sean HannityVerified account @seanhannity 8h
Notice any difference in how @CNN and @FoxNews describe Trump’s energy speech? #ClintonNewsNetwork #FakeNews #Hannity
She is not a news anchor. Morning Psycho is not a news report. They are not journalists or reporters. They are just paid shills.
hahaha
WHY?
It will be “yesterday’s news” tomorrow… they missed the boat already.
I Imagine most people will be blowing up screen-shots to highlight all crazy Mika’s bad face-lift scars.
Gotta be for the ratings. Surely, they, themselves, wouldn’t be that needy for the face time to blast The President…would they? umm
Maybe she’ll have to wear a hat under those hot lights..
They should have Mika’s cuckhold ex-husband she cheated on with psycho Joe on in the morning, that add something interesting to their low rated show.
Mika and Joe delaying vacation to “cash in” on Faceliftgate
EVERYBODY will be scrutinizing Mika to spot Bad Face-lift scars….
OBVIOUS when you know to look
This is interesting. I’m surprised at how many younger kids seem to be leaning conservative and are Trump fans. I know there are still a lot of raging liberal youngsters, but I’ve been noticing several instances of young kids with unabashed support for Trump. It’s really encouraging.
The kids are alright…..; )
I have a question. Why do so many think it is great strategy that the “Mika tweet” was a distraction over the other great things that happened today? I would think President Trump would want as many people as possible to hear about the passage of the immigration bills and the energy announcements. Why steal the news cycle with a tweet about two nobodies? These immigration bills and the energy announcements are candy for both traditional conservatives, and the crossover dem voters he pulled in 2016. These are the type things that need to be widely consumed by the public – if they are he will win again in 2020. I wish everyone could watch that speech he gave at the DOE today; it was uber presidential in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I’m afraid the tweet prevented some good things being reported. I don’t think Project Veritas released their third CNN video today because of it, too, but it’s being released tomorrow early.
You do realize the don’t cover any of those things on the news. The MSM will never cover his speeches or the things he is accomplishing. So his tweets are just the laser pointer to the media cats. Keeps them chasing their tails.
Exactly, Rene. If the Lamestream Media bothers covering the great things our President does, it’s in a negative way. Those who are connected to Truthful Media will be informed about everything President Trump does. So he should tweet away.
Trump likes to toy with the media. He is a master at it and he does seem to do it for effect at various points, as he seemed to do last week when he said he had no Comey tapes on the day the AHCA draft dropped.
Not sure what the purpose was today (why he might want a distraction), but I do think part of it was to just send a message to various outlets that he will lash out at them if he wants (won’t be constrained by having to be ‘presidential’).
I don’t know why Trump tweeted out what he did today, but I’m pretty sure it was a deliberate, calculated action. Trump does not seem irrational or impulsive, unlike the way he’s characterized. Usually he sets things up and has a reason for what he does, even when it is just tweeting.
The proof is, the tweet today was about something that happened 6 months ago. So he’s been saving it for some reason. Who knows what he’s got cooked up….
It’s quite possible the MSM would have been a sh*tfest of freaking out on the institution of the travel restrictions all day today.
I’m guessing they would have been rushing out to all the major airports to stir things up ahead of the 8 PM start of the new rules.
Between that and the request for Voter Roles from the 50 states…..ick.
They would never have covered the cool stuff that happened today anyway. When have they ever done that?
Prez of S. Korea, etc.? Who cares? /s
when does the media report anything positive this administration accomplishes? All we have heard is Russia, Russia, Russia, PDJT has been busy for the last 5 months accomplishing positive things including this week which was totally ignored because media was worried about Sean turning off camera’s at briefings and other stupid things.
There are many good reasons for it, but one of the explanations is this:
– LIke any bill, the reason these aren’t already passed is because the other side has found issues involved and highlighted those issues. So they have a set narrative they use to fight the things President Trump is getting done.
– by tweeting something about Mika, one of the reasons he does it is so that the media focuses on that… which is harmless to him and the things he’s trying to get accomplished. It takes all the air out of the room and they can’t put forward any honest criticism of the other things he’s doing, because they’re too busy criticising things that mean nothing.
So instead of all day long, them talking about ‘undocumented workers’ being ‘seperated from their families’ and things like that, which have proven effective in the past to combat any kind of illegal immigrant legislation, they spent all day long talking about facelifts and sexism.
Stuff like that is mainly a byproduct though, we don’t know why he picked today to tweet that but history has told us he has a good reason, usually. He must have something going on that he wants to divert focus away from.
Stop and Watch This Comedian’s Hilarious Video Calling Out Dem Scare Tactics on Health Care
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/06/909294-stop-watch-comedians-hilarious-video-calling-dem-scare-tactics-health-care/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Owned&utm_term=ijamerica&utm_campaign=ods&utm_content=Politics
Nice. It has kind of a Dr. Suess feel to it.
Fantastic!
I know some people seem down about Hawaii challenging the new travel ban. It doesn’t matter. They are just trying to set up roadblocks for Trump. But the SCOTUS has ruled for the moment, and Trump won.
Thus, all that entities like Hawaii can do now is akin to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. It doesn’t matter. The liberal ship is still going down, and Trump is victorious.
are they trying to challenge the travel ban on some technicality? i don’t remember exactly what exception the court made.
And, so it begins. All things must be a fight.
State officials refuse to turn over voter roll data to Trump election panel
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/state-officials-refuse-to-turn-over-voter-roll-data-to-trump-election-panel/ar-BBDt4yx?ocid=ientp
excerpt:
State officials from Virginia, California and Kentucky said Thursday that they will refuse a request for voter roll data from President Trump’s commission on election integrity.
Earlier Thursday, it was reported that the commission sent letters to all 50 states asking for voters’ names, birthdays, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers and their voting history dating back to 2006.
Matt Blevin’s Kentucky? Rand Paul and Turtle’s Kentucky?
I’ll see you play and raise you two. Stop all funds going to these States immediately
Let this be the beginning of the end to the burning of our precious flag.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/29/donald-trumps-mad-genius-drives-schoolmarms-of-pol/
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was great. Enjoyed very much.
PTrump is very smart and planned person. Every tweet is planned in advance for every morning. PTrump knows the reaction from every tweet but he knows a lot more than fake MSM. Mika and Joe know very well what they were doing in last 3 months and what PTrump know about their personal and professional life. I am happy and have more respect for PTrump for attacking this fake MSM which republican never did in last 20 years. Mitt lost the election due to fake msm and he worked very hard to make msm happy. The same fake msm gave Obama free ride from last 8 years.
This pretty much summarizes it.
The people want a fighter against the Swamp hordes.
Trump is going to give them that. And they will love him for it.
PTrump is the voice of many Americans who can not say what they want to say due to many constraints. PTrump is my voice and make me smile that someone wake up as a God’s son for me and attack fake MSM.
Again, thank you for all that you do here on the site and Twitter. It really helped us to stay connected when we have tuned out everything.
God Bless You, Sundance.
Here’s an excerpt from an interesting (and hopeful) current prophecy from prophet Johnny Enlow. There could be a shift starting next Tuesday!
“God is neither Republican nor Democrat, nor right-wing Christian nor left-wing Christian, and there is great cleaning-up to do on all sides. He has chosen Trump as His lead instrument of correction for clean-up and resetting America and the world. His name Trump is designed to let us know God is playing His high cards right now. He is taking out the enemy in many places where the enemy thought he held the high cards. The two of trump will take out the Ace, King or Queen of anything – anytime.”
“I believe we are about to see the shift that I said would happen around July 4th … and you will see it much harder for the fowl birds of the “dirty birds” media to sack President Trump. They gave it their all in the first-half of the year, but they are now beginning to get “gassed” because of the relentless moving forward of Trump and his administration. Expect this July 4th shift to be significant even though the enemy will keep attempting against their “swamp being drained”. However, the swamp is going to be drained like an unplugged cesspool. There is still a lot of arguing because all haven’t clearly seen the players at the bottom of the swamp. Some crooks are hiding under other crooks, but even that is not going to work for very long. It is a monumental overhaul that God has called for at this time and ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet.’ “
The fake MSM, corp, rats, RINO, few radio host and others want PTRUMP to stop tweeting. PTrump drives the news media every morning and they have nothing to talk. CNN and NYT layoffs are coming soon and end of two major fake MSM. PTrump knows he need to end this fake MSM for MAGA. ME money is drying and MSM is upset.
“The fake MSM, corp, rats, RINO, few radio host and others want PTRUMP to stop tweeting.”
I WANT Liberals to stop acting like psycho cry babies……
Everybody “WANTS” things …..; )
Fox is creating fake poll to stop Trump to tweet. After CNN and NBC , fox is next. Fox is a part of corp media.
That is why I always say pull the plug don’t watch any of them, if someone has a favorite show catch it online then
Wonder what their excuse was to vote NO?
http://www.pacificpundit.com/2017/06/29/which-seven-house-republicans-voted-against-kates-law/
Trump needs to make a video (like his weekly address) and post their photos along with a blurb about the global companies that support/fund them, and we the people will take care of the rest. We will primary them. The citizenry should be holding office, not these scum lawyers that roost in office forever. I do not believe this is what our forefathers intended. Term limits! Drain the swamp! Vote in the people who will push the Pres’s agenda. Not these lobbyist puppets. Expose them all!
I was thinking……President Trump stated they had removed Approx 6 THOUSAND MS-16 thugs from the US..SIX THOUSAND!
ARMY
Unit Name Consists of [1]: Approx Number of men:
Division 3 or more Brigades or Regiments 10,000 to 15,000
Brigade 3 or more Battalions 1500 to 3500
Regiment[2] 2 or more Battalions 1000 to 2000
Battalion 4 or more Companies 400 to 1000
Yes this is a war people…..
Wow. Great way to put in in perspective.
I just took a look at Black Rifle Coffee Company’s YouTube channel. Those guys are caffeinated crazy!!! I was hooked after the first one. (Dear wife did not approve of the girl in the car trunk though. 🙂 ) After an hour and a half, I had to take a break. They must have 4 hours of content. Some is hilarious. Definitely not PC! I have to go back to watch the rest of the El Salvador ones…
How to make Covefefe…
Watched this the other day & it really reminded me of Trump. You don’t need to watch the whole thing & Raven’s rambling can be annoying, but his explanation of how to create a ‘good guy’ in pro wrestling is similar to the same psychology Trump uses in the political arena
99-Year Old Veteran Checks Last Thing Off Bucket List/
Nia Harden
6:18 PM, Jun 24, 2017
11:23 AM, Jun 26, 2017
http://www.wxyz.com/news/99-year-old-veteran-checks-last-thing-off-bucket-list
Gotta LOVE this guy! Former Staff Sergeant George Lusko served during WWII.
“If I get up in that I could die happy,” Lusko told them.
Saturday, he flew in a B-25 Bomber from the Yankee Air Museum.
Generation Z – The Trump Generation:
this is the kind on nonsense i get tired of. from conservative publicatins. in this case the wash. times. “Conservatives stick with Trump despite lack of legis. victories” what conservatives and what are they talking about? Trump himself pointed out there have been 35 or so bills passed. and they are slowly working on some of the other big things.
