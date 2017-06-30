Friday June 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

50 Responses to Friday June 30th – Open Thread

  1. Minnie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:19 am

    God Bless America 🙏

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

  5. Howie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Trump Tweets are like Tazer Shots. Now the leftists are in a stunned PC conundrum. Should Psycho Joe defend Crazy Mika on his Show, or should Crazy defend herself to show she is a real modern feminist? Do Pajama Boys defend their female masters? Stay tuned for the next episode of The Morning Psycho Show.

  6. citizen817 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Justice Department Dropping “Redskins” Fight: Trump Administration Putting An End To “PC” America

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/justice-department-dropping-redskins-fight-trump-administration-putting-end-pc-america/

  7. nimrodman says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Czech Republic Parliament Passes Constitutional Right to Bear Arms
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/06/29/czech-republic-passes-constitutional-right-to-bear-arms/

    “Czech lawmakers have passed legislation in the lower parliament that would see the right to bear firearms enshrined in the country’s constitution in a move directed against tighter regulations from the European Union”

  8. Mike says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:38 am

    This is so very cruel and cold. And yet I can’t stop laughing. Paid liars like Joe and Mika have earned every bit of mockery and scorn they get.

  9. Mike says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Truth.

    https://gab.ai/PhilipSchuyler/posts/9357856

    Philip SchuylerPRO · @PhilipSchuyler
    📰 Mika Brzezinski · 3 hours
    MSNBC,
    You smear Trump nonstop 24/7 for 2 yrs.
    Trump makes one [true] remark abt one of your ppl and you screech.
    This is why USA despises you.

  10. nwtex says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Catholic school refuses to allow girl, 13, who sued to play on the boys basketball team to enrol next year
    29 June 2017

    …Sydney Phillips, 13, was a star player on the girls team and pushed to play on the boys team but archdiocese officials said that league rules prevented her

    …St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth, New Jersey, expelled a girl over her battle to play on a boys basketball team

    …The school later reversed its decision and took her back but is now saying she is not welcome this fall

    …Sydney and her younger sister, Kaitlyn’s application to attend classes next year has been rejected

    …Their parents say they will head to court once again to get them admitted

    Regarding their refusal to be admitted next year, archdiocese spokesman, Jim Goodness said the private school is not required to accept anyone’s enrollment.

    ‘As a private institution, they have the right not to accept a registration, and that’s what they did,’ Goodness said.

    He declined to comment on the reasons for denying the Phillips family request to enroll for the next year.

    The girls’ father, Scott Phillips, says he will go to court once again to fight the decision.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4648878/School-says-girl-sued-play-boys-team-return.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus

  13. Mike says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:33 am

    I’m not too fond of “Old Yeller,” Sundance’s nemesis, Mark Levin but he is very on point here. Did Sundance say this two days ago, and now Levin is stealing it? I’ve seen that happen a time or two. Anyway, here:

  14. usnveteran says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:40 am

    June 29, 2017
    By Dane Wigington
    ‘Climate Engineering, Government Criminality, And Vaccine Dangers’:
    Major Northern California Event:
    On the evening of Friday, July 28, 2017, a major public awareness event is scheduled at the Red Lion Ballroom (which seats 600) in Redding, California. This gathering will address three of the most primary threats as we collectively face: covert climate engineering, completely out of control government criminality and lethal vaccinations.

    This is a FREE public education event organized and funded exclusively by GeoengineeringWatch.org, there is no admission fee.

    — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny will present
    “Vaccines 101 – The Science You Need To Know” 6pm – 6:50pm.
    — Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org will present
    “Geoengineering: Waging Weather Warfare On World Populations. 7pm – 7:45pm.
    — Kevin Shipp will present:
    “Shadow Government: The Unconstitutional Power Of Government Secrecy. 8pm – 8:50pm.
    http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-government-criminality-and-vaccine-dangers-the-event/

    June 29, 2017
    New Video Report: Boeing 787 Leaving Huge Vapor Trial Through Sky Over Russia …

  15. Howie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Hit this MSNBC poll. We are ahead by 1 percent.
    http://www.msn.com/

  16. Mike says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Say what you want about Trump, but “Trump the brawler,” as Tucker Carlson calls him here, is my favorite side of Trump. I am fully enjoying the left have a collective fainting couch episode.

  17. Mike says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Oops, sorry, I should’ve put all my posts in the presidential thread.

  18. nimrodman says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Investigators Believe USS Fitzgerald Crew Fought Flooding For An Hour Before Distress Call Reached Help
    https://news.usni.org/2017/06/21/investigators-believe-uss-fitzgerald-crew-fought-flooding-for-an-hour-before-distress-call-reached-help

    • nimrodman says:
      June 30, 2017 at 1:52 am

      “The impact not only ripped a hole in the steel superstructure in the stateroom but also shifted the contents and shape of the steel so Benson was “squeezed out the hull and was outside the skin of the ship,” a sailor familiar with the damage to the ship told USNI News. “He’s lucky to be alive.”

      “Fitzgerald sailors had to bend back the door of the stateroom to pluck Benson from the side of the ship and bring him inside. He and two other sailors were later evacuated from the ship via a Japanese helicopter to a Navy hospital at Yokosuka. Pictures of Benson’s stateroom from the door show the steel bent back to reveal open air, and a photo of the ship’s exterior pier-side shows almost the entire stateroom was crushed.”

    • usnveteran says:
      June 30, 2017 at 2:00 am

      nimrodman ~
      O!M!G!
      I’ve been trying to keep up with all the reports and theories … it is certainly not covered by the main-scream-news.

      • Howie says:
        June 30, 2017 at 2:10 am

        Maybe they both tried to pass on the 1.

      • nimrodman says:
        June 30, 2017 at 2:15 am

        Glad to be of service, veteran.

        I keep checking back on an article at Vessel of Interest blog by Steffan Watkins to see new comments, it’s up to 182 comments now and I noticed this new comment by Ken, currently 4th up from bottom and dated Jun 27.

        Ken gave a link to that usni story, which is dated Jun 21, making it 8 days old already.

        Here’s Steffan’s article, he was an early proponent of the 1:30am (not 2:30) collision time based on his analysis of AIS data.
        http://www.vesselofinterest.com/2017/06/mapping-acx-crystals-collision-with-uss.html

        Steffan speculated that the Crystal was on autopilot and after a huge initial deflection from the collision, the autopilot swung the Crystal back around to its pre-collision heading, suggesting an absent or inattentive crew took some time to disengage the autopilot and then swing around to return to the collision site (the “180-degree turn” believed by some to be “erratic maneuvering” BEFORE the collision).

        I have suspected Steffan’s hypothesis will be proved correct when investigations are finalized and released.

        YMMV.

