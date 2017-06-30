Friday June 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God Bless America 🙏
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
G_d help us.
Don’t let the never-Trumpers in the State Dept. ruin things.
The administration is full of em’. He will give em’ the boot this fall. Help is on the way.
Some great flat-pickin’ . . .
Bluegrass…Nice!
Best yet.
I saw the things you wrote yesterday, but it was close to midnight so I didn’t comment much. As soon as the next day comes, everyone goes to that day.
Trump Tweets are like Tazer Shots. Now the leftists are in a stunned PC conundrum. Should Psycho Joe defend Crazy Mika on his Show, or should Crazy defend herself to show she is a real modern feminist? Do Pajama Boys defend their female masters? Stay tuned for the next episode of The Morning Psycho Show.
“Do Pajama Boys defend their female masters?”
It’s the white knights to the rescue!
Crazy might tke Psycho for a walk if he is a good boy.
Lol, very good, nicely summed up,those two network gossips.
Justice Department Dropping “Redskins” Fight: Trump Administration Putting An End To “PC” America
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/justice-department-dropping-redskins-fight-trump-administration-putting-end-pc-america/
Czech Republic Parliament Passes Constitutional Right to Bear Arms
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/06/29/czech-republic-passes-constitutional-right-to-bear-arms/
“Czech lawmakers have passed legislation in the lower parliament that would see the right to bear firearms enshrined in the country’s constitution in a move directed against tighter regulations from the European Union”
nimrodman ~
Meanwhile, from our side of the swamp ….
June 29, 2017
By Alan Korwin
Concealed And Carry For Congress, But Not For You …
‘In a “more guns” bill that alarmed even pro-gun rights activists, representative Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) has proposed arming federal legislators to the exclusion of regular citizens. …’
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/29/concealed-carry-for-congress-but-not-for-you/
Czech’s have long had access to firearms, but they were licensed. Does this signify a change in that restriction ? Maybe “Constitutional Carry” perhaps ?
LikeLike
This is so very cruel and cold. And yet I can’t stop laughing. Paid liars like Joe and Mika have earned every bit of mockery and scorn they get.
They have a Special Show today. Barnicle is gong to perform shock therapy on Psycho Joe live on TV.
I say skip the shock therapy and go straight to lobotomy. Maybe then they’d do something useful with their lives like take out the trash at Mcdonalds or clear poop out of people’s yards.
A new Psycho Team member haz joined the fray.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4653162/Kathy-Griffin-blasts-Trump-Mika-tweet.html
Oh swell, the has-been is standing up for wanna-be’s. They all think we give a rats. -ss. , we don’t !
Mika will issue a statement on this very serious matter.
Joe has his own statement too.
Real, fake or self-inflicted ? Or did she have a disagreement with “Morning Joe ” ?
Truth.
https://gab.ai/PhilipSchuyler/posts/9357856
Philip SchuylerPRO · @PhilipSchuyler
📰 Mika Brzezinski · 3 hours
MSNBC,
You smear Trump nonstop 24/7 for 2 yrs.
Trump makes one [true] remark abt one of your ppl and you screech.
This is why USA despises you.
Only one way to settle this…
Trumpzilla vs. Psycho Joe
Trump’s a big strong guy. He’d snap Joe like a stick, and then go enjoy a taco bowl.
Yeah, something like that. Add shrill feminine screeching to the guy Trump is pummeling and you’re good to go
Catholic school refuses to allow girl, 13, who sued to play on the boys basketball team to enrol next year
29 June 2017
…Sydney Phillips, 13, was a star player on the girls team and pushed to play on the boys team but archdiocese officials said that league rules prevented her
…St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth, New Jersey, expelled a girl over her battle to play on a boys basketball team
…The school later reversed its decision and took her back but is now saying she is not welcome this fall
…Sydney and her younger sister, Kaitlyn’s application to attend classes next year has been rejected
…Their parents say they will head to court once again to get them admitted
Regarding their refusal to be admitted next year, archdiocese spokesman, Jim Goodness said the private school is not required to accept anyone’s enrollment.
‘As a private institution, they have the right not to accept a registration, and that’s what they did,’ Goodness said.
He declined to comment on the reasons for denying the Phillips family request to enroll for the next year.
The girls’ father, Scott Phillips, says he will go to court once again to fight the decision.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4648878/School-says-girl-sued-play-boys-team-return.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
Poo Flingers cancel vacation to defend themselves.
http://nypost.com/2017/06/29/joe-and-mika-delay-vacation-plans-to-respond-to-trump-on-air/
I’m not too fond of “Old Yeller,” Sundance’s nemesis, Mark Levin but he is very on point here. Did Sundance say this two days ago, and now Levin is stealing it? I’ve seen that happen a time or two. Anyway, here:
Clapping Seal???? Hi Mark.
June 29, 2017
By Dane Wigington
‘Climate Engineering, Government Criminality, And Vaccine Dangers’:
Major Northern California Event:
On the evening of Friday, July 28, 2017, a major public awareness event is scheduled at the Red Lion Ballroom (which seats 600) in Redding, California. This gathering will address three of the most primary threats as we collectively face: covert climate engineering, completely out of control government criminality and lethal vaccinations.
This is a FREE public education event organized and funded exclusively by GeoengineeringWatch.org, there is no admission fee.
— Dr. Sherri Tenpenny will present
“Vaccines 101 – The Science You Need To Know” 6pm – 6:50pm.
— Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org will present
“Geoengineering: Waging Weather Warfare On World Populations. 7pm – 7:45pm.
— Kevin Shipp will present:
“Shadow Government: The Unconstitutional Power Of Government Secrecy. 8pm – 8:50pm.
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-government-criminality-and-vaccine-dangers-the-event/
June 29, 2017
New Video Report: Boeing 787 Leaving Huge Vapor Trial Through Sky Over Russia …
https://www.metabunk.org/debunked-dane-wigingtons-10-bullet-points-regarding-geoengineering.t615/
Vaccines are good things.
Hit this MSNBC poll. We are ahead by 1 percent.
http://www.msn.com/
Say what you want about Trump, but “Trump the brawler,” as Tucker Carlson calls him here, is my favorite side of Trump. I am fully enjoying the left have a collective fainting couch episode.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM haz become a tragic comedy. LOL.
Oops, sorry, I should’ve put all my posts in the presidential thread.
Investigators Believe USS Fitzgerald Crew Fought Flooding For An Hour Before Distress Call Reached Help
https://news.usni.org/2017/06/21/investigators-believe-uss-fitzgerald-crew-fought-flooding-for-an-hour-before-distress-call-reached-help
“The impact not only ripped a hole in the steel superstructure in the stateroom but also shifted the contents and shape of the steel so Benson was “squeezed out the hull and was outside the skin of the ship,” a sailor familiar with the damage to the ship told USNI News. “He’s lucky to be alive.”
“Fitzgerald sailors had to bend back the door of the stateroom to pluck Benson from the side of the ship and bring him inside. He and two other sailors were later evacuated from the ship via a Japanese helicopter to a Navy hospital at Yokosuka. Pictures of Benson’s stateroom from the door show the steel bent back to reveal open air, and a photo of the ship’s exterior pier-side shows almost the entire stateroom was crushed.”
nimrodman ~
O!M!G!
I’ve been trying to keep up with all the reports and theories … it is certainly not covered by the main-scream-news.
Maybe they both tried to pass on the 1.
Glad to be of service, veteran.
I keep checking back on an article at Vessel of Interest blog by Steffan Watkins to see new comments, it’s up to 182 comments now and I noticed this new comment by Ken, currently 4th up from bottom and dated Jun 27.
Ken gave a link to that usni story, which is dated Jun 21, making it 8 days old already.
Here’s Steffan’s article, he was an early proponent of the 1:30am (not 2:30) collision time based on his analysis of AIS data.
http://www.vesselofinterest.com/2017/06/mapping-acx-crystals-collision-with-uss.html
Steffan speculated that the Crystal was on autopilot and after a huge initial deflection from the collision, the autopilot swung the Crystal back around to its pre-collision heading, suggesting an absent or inattentive crew took some time to disengage the autopilot and then swing around to return to the collision site (the “180-degree turn” believed by some to be “erratic maneuvering” BEFORE the collision).
I have suspected Steffan’s hypothesis will be proved correct when investigations are finalized and released.
YMMV.
