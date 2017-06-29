Thursday June 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The vast mass of humanity . . . have never doubted and will never doubt that courage is splendid, that fidelity is noble, that distressed ladies should be rescued, and vanquished enemies spared. There are a large number of cultivated persons who doubt these maxims of daily life.
G.K. Chesterton
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
Amen
I am wondering if some treepers would be able to help me with some information.
I read somewhere ( may be on CTH) that in the USA , if a petition containing a hundred signatures or more, was adressed to the government then the reason for the petition would have to be adressed or looked at by the government. Is my information wrong? Thanks in advance for considering this question.
I think its on the Whitehouse.gov website.
Sorry, it’s 100,000 signatures in a 30 day time period.. This was put in place by President Trump.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/about
Most Treepers know that Snopes is a left-wing apologist entity looking to assist the Left. Here’s a case in point….
SNOPES CARRIES WATER FOR MUHAMMAD
“Mostly False” Indiana billboard is actually 100% true.
June 28, 2017 – Robert Spencer
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267124/snopes-carries-water-muhammad-robert-spencer
If anyone has a update on Crossthread’s wife, please drop it here. I haven’t heard anything since the day after she got home. Hope things are improving. Thanks
{‘Word-up’: If anyone plans to attend the following events this weekend … please don’t allow the Leftists to ‘bait’ you into any illegal, mischievous, or belligerent behaviors. Although there have been calls to bring firearms — please don’t. Consider bringing protective vests, acrylic shields and eyewear protection instead. Pray before going. Check with the park service to see if you can bring umbrellas or canopies for shade. Prepare for spending time in the Summer heat — lots of water and first aid supplies.}
June 13, 2017
By Amy Lynne Thomas
‘Antifa To Burn Flag And Desecrate Graves In Gettysburg’:
[Other attempts to desecrate or remove American monuments and erase American history …
— Arizona: Demands to remove six Confederate monuments …
— Texas: Demands to remove ‘Sam Houston memorials and landmarks with his name …
— Virginia: Demands to take down Confederate monuments …
— Maryland: Demands for removal of several Confederate monuments …
— Michigan: Statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard removed stating he was racist … ]
https://harrisburg100.blog/2017/06/13/antifa-to-burn-flag-and-desecrate-graves-in-gettysburg/
June 27, 2017
By Mari A. Schaefer
‘Protests Planned At Gettysburg Battlefield This Weekend’:
"Officials in Gettysburg are preparing for protests at Gettysburg Battlefield This Weekend coinciding with the 154th anniversary of the Civil War battle."
[Protests/demands to remove American monuments …
— St. Louis: Confederate monument in city park to be removed …
— New Orleans: Four Confederate statues to be removed …
— Orlando: A statue to be relocated to a local cemetery. … ]
http://www.philly.com/philly/news/pennsylvania/confederate-gettysburg-protests-battle-anniversary-20170627.html
June 27, 2017
By Warner Todd Huston
Leftists Promising To ‘Desecrate Graves’ And Protest During 154th Anniversary Of The Battle Of Gettysburg:
http://www.breitbart.org/big-government/2017/06/27/leftists-promising-to-desecrate-graves-and-protest-during-154th-anniversary-of-battle-of-gettysburg/
The Lost Secrets Of Liberty:
