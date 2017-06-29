Sarah Sanders and Secretary Steven Mnuchin White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm Livestream…

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hold a press briefing for Thursday June 29th. Approximately start time 2:15pm
UPDATE: Video Added
RSBN Livestream Link – WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream
Advertisements
As a joke, it would be nice to collect all the ugly stuff Mika and Joe said about Trump the last number of months, included negative tweets , etc… and at end of the tape show Trump’s tweet against them. And ask the Question: Do you blame Trump for tweeting about Joe/Mika?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She should also ask them why the don’t report on the dems attacking piglosi????
LikeLike
The awful and easily triggered Meghan McCain sat next to Mike Huckabee today (Outnumbered on FOX) and had the audacity to tell him that his daughter has the hardest job in the world right now because she has to defend President Trump’s tweets.
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure Huckabee (both of them) know this is a game. The only one’s too self involved to notice are the pearl clutching media and while they are obsessing over Trump tweets, he does something huge that they never bothered to notice until it was too late. It happens so often I really cant believe they fall for it…but they do…every time! I almost feel sorry for them. Almost.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s rich coming from someone who is the daughter of an actual traitor to this nation (John McCain).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
Didn’t her father name call Cruz and others “cuckoo birds” or something?
LikeLike
Trump should acquire five kittens for the Whitehouse. He needs to call them CNN, MSNBC, NBC, WAPO, and NYT. Then, every night, he should invite journalists in to watch him play with them with a laser pointer.
LikeLiked by 9 people
FOLKS WE ARE DESTROYING THEM!!!!!!!!!!
As always Sarah did fantastic! These morons don’t realize that everyday Americans that love their country love President Trump because he doesn’t take sh…t from anybody! I don’t know how many of you had a chance to watch this clip from June 20th! Frank Luntz and CBS are shocked by the response of 20 or so “Everyday Americans” about our President pushing the President of Montenegro out of the way to stand in front of the group.
MUST WATCH!
This is a perfect example of how they will react to the tweets. Here is what they were saying:
Woman 1: I LOVE it, I LOVE it, it was great
Woman 1: We weren’t rude, We LOVE it because we are America
Man 1: They have been rude for years sucking us dry and taking advantage of us
Woman 1: It was a love tap
Woman 2: It was a comradeship
Man 2: It is our Party, we paid for that party. Why should we have to sit in the back because they are European and elitist? He said this is my place!
Man 3: After 8 years (previous administration) he is saying we are MAGA and what he did was show it on the world stage. It put us right to the front!
Man 4: They have been laughing at us over the past years even after we have protected them, he showed we are strong and won’t be laughed at no more
LikeLiked by 6 people
The liberal media are arrogant. They spew false outrage based on a tweet and, as usual, try to use the sexist angle when they can. Where is all their outrage when their liberal media and their lib followers constantly personally attack Trump, his wife, Ivanka, and the women in his administration? The American people are on to them and know they are corrupt and just an extension of the corrupt Dem party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump was elected by an entire nation of fighters! http://i.imgur.com/HKH4qTh.jpg
LikeLiked by 2 people
ok, Mr. President, in case you read this. I’m very busy working, especially with economy doing fantastic business is booming. I read your texts first thing every morning (sorry, God). They always make me smile. I’m having a late lunch sitting here on my branch, and lo and behold, there’s a big lullaballoo about some Joe and Mika tweets. And I thought, I didn’t see those earlier. I try to keep up, honestly I do, but there’s SO much winning, I do get behind at times.
So, I went to go read them. Those tweets are so hilarious and you are so brilliant, I swear I may laugh for a week! Thank you for EVERYTHING. We love you, forever and ever we love you!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish that if a reporter chooses as his/her first question to re-ask a question that has been asked and answered at least twice Sarah or Shawn would disallows the second follow up question.
And if the press gang up and try to force a second question Sarah or Shawn just end the session and leave the room.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moaning Joe (and his dog)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meanwhile, the Senate fails to bring a healthcare bill to the floor and ObamaCare is still the law of the land. The MSM will never do the important job of informing the public and will only spin the story in favor of their corporate masters. Why do we put up with this never ending BS?
LikeLike
The media continue to act like they matter anymore. However, most people realize they are liars. There was a time when the majority believed the media and the media abused this position by creating propaganda rather than truth. From the NY Slimes Walter Durante covering for Stalin committing genocide, Walter Cronkite lying about the Tet Offensive in ’68, 60 Minutes rigging an exploding gas tank,…. the list goes on and on. From attacking people and causes they don’t like to covering up the crimes of people and causes they do, the media have lost the power they once had.
President Trump knew about the lying media and he immediately and consistently branded them from the beginning. President Trump has given a World Wide voice to what many of us have know for decades. It is encouraging people to stand up to the lying media. I believe Sarah Palin’s suit against the NY Slimes is just the beginning. I anticipate more as people with deep pockets begin to stand up for themselves. The media is going down like the Titanic. Like that ill fated ship, the captain of the media ignored the warning signs and continued full speed ahead into the ice berg. Now, the unsinkable media is going down but like the band playing on the deck, they continue to act like nothing is the matter.
Thank you President Trump for freeing us from the lying media. That’s one ship that will not have memorial wreathes placed at the site of the sinking. People will celebrate like the munchkins after the house fell on the witch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah. She is the best. I like Sean in his current promotion role. Sarah handles the prison inmates better.
The failed squirrel chasing media needs to have a dunce room for those that ask dunce questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can always hope right?
LikeLike
Typical Whitehouse press briefing.
– “Sarah, did the sun rise over the Whitehouse today?”
– ” Sarah, how did the sun rise this morning, was it slow or fast?”
– “Sarah, did the president think the sun rising was expected?”
– “Sarah, are we expecting the sun to set today? If so, what time?”
– “Sarah, If the sun rose this morning, then what do we expect will happen tomorrow?”
– “Sarah, why was the sun so bright when it appeared?”
– “Sarah, You said the sun rose this morning. Do his cabinet agree with this?”
– ” “Sarah, when did the president find out about the sun rising this morning?”
– “Sarah, the president mentioned nothing yesterday about the sun. Was he taken by surprise by this?”
– Sarah, was the president prepared for the sun rising this morning, and does he have any contingency plans for tomorrow?”
– “Sarah, you said the sun rose at 5.53am. In California they said it rose at 6.45am. Why the discrepecncy? Is the president lying?”
– “Sarah, from our unnamed sources, this is exactly the same sun that rose over Russia. Is the president hiding something from the American people?”
– “Sarah, is Trump colluding with the Russians over the sun?”
– “Sarah, did the cabinet find out why the sun rose this morning? Are they informed enough to make decisions on such matters”
– “Sarah, The NYTs has said that the sun is basically a huge nuclear reactor. Seeing as this is the same sun that rose over Russia, are we to suspect there was some collusion over uranium?”
– “Sarah, was this the same sun that rose over the Whitehouse yesterday?”
– “Sarah, Is the president fully informed over what the sun is?”
– “Sarah, did the president make a secret recording of the sun rising? Was anyone else present with him when the sun actually rose?”
– “Sarah. A cabinet member said that you would get more people voting if the sun comes out. Is the president colluding with the sun to fix the election?”
– Sarah, This is the same sun those rose over the Obama Whitehouse. Isn’t this just a continuation of the Obama policy, and a complete vindication of everything Obama achieved?
– “Sarah, the sun is extremely hot, and appears to be getting hotter as the summer months progress. Why is the president ignoring this, and what will happen to the planet if we don’t tax it?”
– “Sarah, the sun clearly has strong ties to the word son. Why is the president so keen on using such sexist language?”
– ” Sarah, What time are we expecting the sun to rise tomorrow?”
– “Sarah, How many times has the sun risen in the past?”
– “Sarah, Why does the president seem to be at war with the sun all the time?”
– “Sarah, how come this Whitehouse is always talking about the sun? Isn’t this distracting from his policy agenda?”
– “Sarah. How does the president expect to govern when all he will do is talk about the sun rising?”
– “Sarah, you mentioned the president described the sun as white hot. Why is he so racist and sexist towards the sun. Doesn’t this demean the office of presidency?”
– “Sarah. When can we expect the president to stop focusing on the sun, and focus more on policy?”
– North Korea is getting ready to launch a nuclear missile at the USA. Is the president worried at all?”
The end
LikeLike
You can only listen to a pair of Marxist monkeys for so long before you have to say something
LikeLike
The position of the main stream media is three fold:
1- the President’s tweet was “beneath the dignity of the office of the President”.
2- there is no tactic, no narrative, no trick which is beneath us in our fight to shame and destroy Pres Trump
3- there is no tactic, no narrative, no trick which is beneath us in our fight to shame and destroy the American people.
LikeLike
There is now some talk about the Presidents tweets being below the dignity of the Office.
What I know is this. There has been no respect, zero, given to the “Office” of the President since the election. In most cases less than zero respect.
I get it, the left leaning MSM does not like Trump. But when you promote lies, pick on the FLOTUS, attack his older kids and their spouses and even go as far as to attack the 11 year old child of the President, things have gone to far.
It is the media that has no respect for the Office of the President or for themselves at this point.
I’m not going to lie. That tweet should have never been sent in my opinion, by the President.
But there is an insanity that because you are in the media you can say whatever you want, but will complain when someone strikes back at you.
Not just in this case. There is outrage that the President refers to them as “Fake News”, but to date there is no evidence they will correct that and report the truth.
When you have 3 people fired, multiple people being honest and saying the truth off camera, and have a credible report that the boss is ordering you to drop real stories and report and promote a lie, the media is out of control.
Over the last month there are two reports that came out. One that most MSM outlets promote negative stories over 72 % of the time. Some as high as 93% of the time.
And the other telling that almost 400 minutes were spent in the last month during primetime about Trump/Russia. But less than 25 minutes was spent in total time on the economy, jobs, taxes, and health care.
The story that is made up and has no basis in facts gets all the air time. But the stories that are real and have meaning to people and are fact based get almost no air time.
Todays story is a classic example of the left and their absurd tactics.
“Do as I say, Not as I do”. Or, I can and will do whatever I want, but you can never do it back.
LikeLike