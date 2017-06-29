June 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #161

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Folks we may see something massive come out on Friday! Our President has the MSM baffled by his confidence that something great is coming out on Friday. I have been checking the articles and all of them are stumped.
Rand Paul to his credit has a major flaw. He can’t keep his mouth shut. In this case, I admire him because he told Martha MacCallum tonight about a conversation he had with the President earlier today. This is beyond brilliant! They are going to have 2 bills ready to be introduced on Friday. The first bill will basically repeal Obamacare and have Medicaid reform in it. It will only require 50 votes. This has been spoken about for the last year amongst Republicans.
There will be a second bill which would be a spending bill with certain cookies that the Democrats have been trying to get for years. Moderate Republicans will be all in with their Democrat colleagues. This bill would require 60 votes. If passed, it becomes the law of the land meaning any future President would need 60 votes to make any changes to it. Barry from Hawaii came up 1 vote short in 2010 when Scott Brown won Ted Kennedy’s seat in Massachusetts. He ended up with 59 Democrats.
This will completely flip the narrative on its head! Republicans will have accomplished everything they have promised since 2010 and the pressure will now be on the Democrats to get something done. If they decide to do nothing, it would be as if BarryCare never happened. Those Americans that SD speaks about in the parallel track will be able to go back to what life was like prior to 2010.
Come 2018, 135 million Americans will be singing the praises of the Republican Party as they see their rates drop by 100+ percent in certain states if Democrats don’t come across to allow for 60 yes votes on the spending bill. Medicaid expansion will also still be in place since it will remain in the repeal bill. It will stop being funded by the federal government in 2024. No one will be crying that the poor were thrown off of Medicaid because of this repeal bill.
How can ANY of these people say the phrase “the polls show” with a straight face?
Remember this exchange:
Presstitute: “The polls all show Hillary ahead by a wide margin”
Trump surrogate: “Polls? What polls?”
Presstitute: “All of them”
Trump surrogate: “Oh, ok”
You could just tell he knew the polls were BS.
Would this actually be a win though? So they repeal Obamacare so the GOP can say they did it, but then they add a bunch more spending by getting democrats to vote for it, so people like Rand Paul can say they voted against it? Just sounds like a rope-a-dope to me.
Not at all! We are able to do real reform to Medicaid and how the federal government funds it going forward beyond 2024. The 2nd bill can have all the phase 3 parts put into it since Democrats have no choice but the vote in favor. Selling across state lines, grouping, tort reform, pharmaceutical reform etc. it will be what SD described as what should have been done originally instead of Onamacare.
If Democrats say you tricked us and decide they won’t vote for the spending bill, we have life as if Obamacare never happened with Medicaid reform on top of it! That is called a win-win in my book.
I’m hoping this is true. Not sure the democrats will vote for anything, up to and including paving every inner city street with gold, if it could be perceived as President Trump getting a win.
My guess is the second bill will be a bunch of spending that we will hate with no actual reform, but you’re usually very intuitive with these things, so I’m optimistic!
But don’t spending bills have to originate from the House?
they’ve got to be practical.
The president does not have to sign the second bill. Then they would need 66.
“Medicaid expansion will also still be in place since it will remain in the repeal bill. It will stop being funded by the federal government in 2024. No one will be crying that the poor were thrown off of Medicaid because of this repeal bill. ”
this is good. we can’t give them this issue to hang around our collective necks.
Two Bills are better than one.
McCallum is a dim bulb. Took forever for her to ‘get it’.
This is not one of the democrats ‘poison pills’. It is a Poison MOAB.
Both Mattis and Nikki Haley say Trump’s warning STOPPED Assad from using chemical weapons – [AUDIO, VIDEO]
http://therightscoop.com/both-mattis-and-nikki-haley-say-trumps-warning-stopped-assad-from-using-chemical-weapons-audio-video/
You need to listen to short Mattis audio! I love Mad Dog!
They asked Mattis how he knew Trump’s warning worked? Mattis replied bluntly, “they didn’t do it”.
I saw a couple of INFURIATING interviews today with a dopey liberal apologists trying to make the point that Trump had in effect “drawn a red line” just like Obama did.
They could not grasp the point that Obama did it.. but failed to act… nobody took him seriously and so Assad went ahead and used chemical weapons. In the Trump case EVERYBODY knows he would have acted. and so Assad DID NOT use Chemical weapons. Not only is the Trump case not the same as the Obama case.. it is the complete opposite.
This story fits with everything I’ve come to know about Democrats. Whatever it is they accuse Republicans of doing, they are usually the ones actually doing it. Accusing the Republicans is just a way to take the heat off of themselves. It’s called deflection.
Would you be surprised if we were to find out that Obama, Hillary, Podesta and others in the Democratic party conspired and colluded with Russia to give Hillary the election? After all, who sold whom 20% of the U.S. uranium resources?
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/06/claires-compleat-embarrassment.php
I read that too. Completely pathetic. Don’t worry – Wolf Blitzer will grill her about this next time she’s on CNN.
Everything the Democrats ( aka progressive/elites ) claim about those opposing them doing is a blueprint of what they’re doing. A tactic out of the Alinskey tactics manual derived directly from Stalin’s SOP!
“Accuse others of what YOU do.” Karl Marx
“Guess How Esquire Describes Eric Trump’s New Haircut? Yep, Racist
Gimme the ‘Hitler Youth,’ please.” by Trey Sanchez – 6.28.2017
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/guess-how-esquire-describes-eric-trumps-new-haircut-yep-racist
This is offensive.
s’ok…some wag immediately tagged the esquire site with pics of david beckham and other hollywood inhabitants with the exact same haircut. *snickers*
Isn’t this silly? smh
News at a new low if you can call it news.
I looked up Christine Flammia who wrote the story. Her previous articles are about flip-flops, boat shoes and sunglasses making men attractive — one being Joe Biden.
If a black man cuts his hair like that, nobody says anything.
In other words, Esquire itself is making Racist comments, they wouldn’t be saying that about a black man, they’re just saying it because Eric’s White.
The Energy explosion that will occur under our President will eventually get us to drive down the national debt. It is complete synergy among these departments. I would also add Secretary Acosta (Labor) and Ivanka Trump with the Apprenticeship Program that will have 6.5 million Americans ready to take on the jobs that will be sprouting up throughout our country. That 6.5 million figure will actually grow to greater than 10+ million by 2020.
The signs have been right in front of us.
http://www.alternet.org/environment/trump-administration-kill-fracking-rule-public-lands
From the article linked above:
A spokeswoman for Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke confirmed with the Associated Press that the administration intends to submit a new rule.
“Every energy-producing area has different needs and requirements, which is why the states are far more effective at regulating hydraulic fracturing than the federal government,” he said.
President Trump has plans to open up federal lands for more energy development. As a candidate, Trump campaigned on a promise to “unleash America’s $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, plus hundreds of years in clean coal reserves.”
This was followed by:
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-issues-lease-56-million-tons-coal-central-utah
From the article linked above:
U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke today announced the approval of a $22 million coal lease on the Greens Hollow tract in central Utah to Canyon Fuel Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Bowie Resource Partners, LLC. Coal mining in the area currently supports nearly 1,700 mining and related jobs.
Back in March
https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/environment-trump/3743538.html
From the article linked above:
Trump is reportedly preparing to use executive orders to overturn some of Obama’s policies on air and water quality. He already issued one this week: an order to cancel the Clean Water Rule.
The rule lets the federal government define what waters are protected under environmental regulations – such as small streams and wetlands that connect to a larger ecosystem.
Yesterday
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/06/27/trump-administration-to-propose-repealing-rule-giving-epa-broad-authority-over-water-pollution/?utm_term=.31ee99da1539
From the article linked above:
Trump administration to propose repealing rule giving EPA broad authority over water pollution
President Trump’s administration will revoke a rule that gives the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority over regulating the pollution of wetlands and tributaries that run into the nation’s largest rivers, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Tuesday.
21 states have taken our President’s message and are all in with fracking! 5 others are on the cusp of starting. States like NY and MD have banned it and will pay the ultimate consequences when they become ghost towns. The shame is that there are 17 states that just don’t have deposits of oil or gas to even consider fracking.
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/20150120/map-fracking-boom-state-state
Several neighbors bought land in PA and NYS in the Marcellus play long before it opened. Sad, their gamble is being thwarted by pols ( who probably didn’t get in ) .
Watching Lou Dobbs’ show tonight, he said that the Senate will not put the 2 bills up for vote because they are dead on arrival. If that were to happen, Mitch McConnell deserves to die a slow and gruesome death!
CNN
V
Most trusted name in News
V
Highest rated Cable News network
V
Fake news
V
Very fake News
V
Nothing Burger joint
V
And they are still falling LOL
Well well well.
Winning is terrific, the sky is blue (and unpolluted), factories are employing and the stock market has profited Warren, bezos and a host of antiAmerican propagandists.
Works for me
Dan Heller, Republican Senator from NV, saw his cause to saying he was against the Republican bill go from bad to worse! Our favorite company (Anthem) announced today that it is pulling out of every county in NV except 3.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/anthem-retreats-further-from-obamacare-scaling-back-in-nevada/ar-BBDqj8X
From the article linked above:
Anthem Inc.’s decision to quit offering Obamacare plans in much of Nevada will leave large parts of the state without options on the health law’s exchanges.
In Nevada, officials including Republican governor Brian Sandoval called the situation a crisis on Wednesday. Anthem will now offer plans on the Affordable Care Act’s exchange in just three of the state’s more-populated counties, after previously selling coverage statewide. That leaves about 8,000 people in 13 counties and Carson City without access to Obamacare health plans and the government subsidies that often come with them, according to the state’s Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.
I’d laugh at Heller, but what is happening to Americans isn’t funny. I hope Heller’s constituents vote him out on his tush.
Poor RINO.
Is CNN still Broadcasting?
Is Hillary still walking free?
If only Evan Evan Evan had really gotten a fact check on the fly……
Some of you may remember this gal from the post-election protests in January in DC. Pink cat hats, terrible parents with their children holding disgusting signs. Well, she has surfaced again and this tweet made me LOL. 😛
LikeLiked by 8 people
As I read down the list.. I thought she might be in with a chance with Muslims…. but no she really is less attractive than a goat 🙂
LMAO! 😀
I didn’t link directly to his tweet b/c there is too much NSFW replies. I did want to see the end of the Muslim tweet but it’s a screenshot on his twitter. It may go on & on .. who knows.
That is funny.
Not PC….and full as heck!
Oh, please warn us next time! I am in tears! 🙂
Recently I saw an interesting article which was posted at a website called “HelloChristian.” So, I signed up for their news feed. What should pop up in my mailbox subsequently but the following article full of misinformation and perhaps even disinformation.
Should Christians Be Concerned About President Trump’s Lies?
June 27, 2017 by Will Maule
Aarrggghhhhhh! Read only at the risk of brain death…
https://hellochristian.com/8314-should-christians-be-concerned-about-president-trumps-lies
Of course I unsubscribed. I’d rather trust the knowledge and Christ-like attitude of someone like Rev. Franklin Graham.
We always have to be on the watch for false prophets, don’t we Lucille? Sadly many will be tricked.
Thanks for the warning.
Rarely has pop culture been more prescient than in this little song from The Jeffersons, prophesizing the Soeteros to a “t”.
PS Somebody needs to do a The Husseins clip based on this song – with images of “retarded old baby in the candy shop” Soetero, with his smile phonier than a Michelle Obama dollar bill, living it up on millionaire islands, yachts, and castles.
Did anyone see Nancy Palosi’s latest interview?It’s on gateway pundit.
It confirms the rumors that Nancy is….. well… crazy as a craphouse 🐀. Either that or she’s told so many lies she can keep up with them all and is a complete ball of confusion.
Gin and lies are a deadly combo.
Checked GWP, but can’t find it.
Moron
I have been thinking about why Jeff Zucker would be willing to compromise CNN’s integrity as a news organization with the constant muh-Russia meme. But I read recently about the ratings bonanza that it seems to have been for CNN. So pushing the Russia bs has generated eyeballs which then generates advertising dollars. I recently realized that I could’ve figured out why Zucker is compromising CNN by just stinking to the basics: Follow the Money. Think about it. Advertising dollars come in. Profits are up. Would I be correct in thinking that Zucker’s paycheck is indexed to the profits he oversees? I think Zucker sold CNN’s reputation in exchange for a big fat paycheck. He could clearly care less about the long term repurcussions for CNN of this strategy. Journalistic ethics? Forget it. The money is much more important. Zucker is leaving a trail of ethical destruction in his wake and is laughing all the way to the bank. Karma is not a nice woman and I sincerely hope she meets with Mr Zucker soon.
Nah. All roads lead to pizzagate.
He’s trying desperately to avoid being tossed out when AT & T takes over.
You can’t make this stuff up.
a clear case of “TDS”
June 28, 2017
Obama’s Criminal Enterprise Collapsing
By Daniel John Sobieski
“As former FBI Director James Comey’s best friend, Robert Mueller, stocks his Seinfeld investigation-about-nothing with every Democratic lawyer and Hillary and/or Obama donor he can find, we are treated to the delicious irony of collusion with Russia being confirmed — and the colluder-in-chief being Ex-president Barack Hussein Obama.”
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/06/obamas_criminal_enterprise_collapsing.html
This is one of PJW’s best…
Look at those clowns…. lol
Anderson Cooper’s pic needs Elmo in it. Lol
It seems that the Slovaks GET IT and are taking steps to protect themselves unlike the rest of Europe. Watch the Poles and Hungarians follow suit.
https://www.infowars.com/czechs-writing-own-second-amendment-to-combat-islamic-terror/
Greg Abbott@GregAbbott_TX
Dallas voter fraud investigation is expanding. Texas is cracking down on cheating at the ballot box.
