Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

23 Responses to Wednesday June 28th – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Sharing Your Smile

    Words flow haltingly from my pen
    To end the line and back again.
    An imperfect meter frames my thoughts,
    Though couplet lines rhyme where they ought.

    I concentrate as I write this verse,
    To find a good way to converse;
    A way that pleases not only me,
    But you, the reader, you’re the key.

    I write these rhymes for fun, it’s true,
    But it’s for Treepers that I do.
    It’s a rare find to bring something nice,
    A smile or laugh, to another’s life.

    Of course, that’s also pleasing to me,
    But not to be selfish knowingly.
    Your smile in my mind makes me smile, too,
    And how we all need to smile anew!

    I’m satisfied, at home in our tree,
    Spending my time with coarse poetry.
    I’ll be content to perch on my branch,
    Thinking of words to rhyme with “perchance.”

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:24 am

  3. coveyouthband says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:24 am

    We are Blessed. PDJT at the helm. It is a once in 200 years situation. He knows it, We know it. The libs are starting to “get it”

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:33 am

    So here’s an Irish toast, in case anyone needs one today 🙂

    Here’s to a fellow who smiles
    When life runs along like a song.
    And here’s to the lad who can smile
    When everything goes dead wrong.

  5. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:37 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-27/china-suspends-fuel-sales-north-korea

    China suspends fuel sales to NK.

    As zero hedge points out …another successful tweet by Trump.

    Oh….and Amen.

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Excerpt from Dr. Sabastian Gorka’s book, Defeating Jihad:

    “Man is made in the image of his Creator. It is this reflection of God that imbues us with inherent value and dignity. The soul that each of us carries isn’t simply an expression of who he is or the eternal embodiment of his identity. It is the building block of our civilization. Judeo-Christian civilization is based upon the idea that the innate dignity of the individual, derived from his being made in God’s image, must be the central value of human society. Man is man because God made him, and he is ultimately fulfilled only through the relationship he has with his Creator.

    When men make themselves the arbiters of truth and the guarantors of (earthly) salvation, they sow the ideological seeds of tyranny. That ideology may make the state the object of worship and racial purity the goal of society, as with fascism and Nazism, or it may insist that class conflict is the engine of history and that collective control of the material “means of production” is the key to human flourishing, as with communism. In either case, the individual has no rights, and the totalitarian control of all by a self-appointed elite becomes the only way to “ensure” the perfection of humankind. Man is enslaved by his fellow man for the “greater” good of some utopia.”

  7. TheHumanCondition says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Ok, I might have had a slight notice this new episode was coming out… And it looks like it’s a good one! I might have seen a bit of it too, though… lol

    Johnny Sarcasm is back…

    Swamp Creatures

    https://intellectualfroglegs.com/swamp-creatures/

  9. Lucille says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Yes, murderers are employed by Planned Parenthood….

    Planned Parenthood Doc Caught Saying She’d “Break the Baby’s Neck” if Baby Born Alive After Abortion
    BY DEBRA BRAUN JUN 27, 2017 – ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA

    http://www.lifenews.com/2017/06/27/planned-parenthood-doc-caught-saying-shed-break-the-babys-neck-if-baby-born-alive-after-abortion/

    • Bakokitty says:
      June 28, 2017 at 2:12 am

      It is breathtaking how in your face, and up front they are regarding doing murder to unborn children. It is like they are so divorced from their own humanity, that they can’t conceive that they themselve are alive because their mother did not abort them.
      The only explanation I keep having to tell myself, is that they have embraced the evil that is from the well spring of satan.
      There is no “humanity” in those who embrace and worship death.

    • Janie M. says:
      June 28, 2017 at 2:29 am

      My God, no mercy for the innocent…. may these evil creatures rot in hell but first I want them to collect their just reward on earth.

  10. nimrodman says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:15 am

    The usual suspects, of course

    Two tourists brutally attacked and robbed in New Orleans
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-1490921/Two-tourists-brutally-attacked-robbed-New-Orleans.html

    • Texian says:
      June 28, 2017 at 2:40 am

      I guess they didn’t see my previous blog about staying away from New Orleans, the “Chicago” of the South.. Whitey people, there are better places to spend your money.. New Orleans heritage has been dismantled in favor of third world uncivilization, nothing for whitey to see there anymore, except this..

  11. Lucille says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Erdogan seizes 50 churches and monasteries, declares them Turkish state property
    JUNE 28, 2017 12:05 AM BY ROBERT SPENCER
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/06/erdogan-seizes-50-churches-and-monasteries-declares-them-turkish-state-property

  12. citizen817 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:01 am

  13. Bakokitty says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:18 am

    For MiKayla825 Kern River
    A picture taken 3 weeks ago at Hart Park, if you closely you can see the sand bags place in an attempt to keep the water from inundating they property. But now that wood deck over looking the water is under water. I believe this amount of water will continue all summer.

