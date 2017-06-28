Media Study: Trump/Russia Narrative Consuming 55 Percent of All News Reporting…

A study from the Media Research Center finds a jaw-dropping amount of time spent chasing the ‘vast Russian election conspiracy’.

Media Research Center – […] For this report, MRC analysts reviewed all 364 evening news stories — totaling nearly 640 minutes — that discussed President Trump or other top administration officials. Of those, 246 were full reports focused solely on the administration; the rest were brief, anchor-read items (36), or stories about other topics that included some mention of the administration (82).

The Russia investigation was by far the dominant topic in these stories, totaling 353 minutes of airtime, or more than half of all Trump coverage during this period. The Russia story was featured or mentioned in 171 evening news stories (126 full reports, seven brief, anchor items and another 38 mentions in stories on other topics).

ABC’s World News Tonight was the most enraptured by the Russia story, devoting 134 minutes to the investigation, or nearly two-thirds (63%) of all of its Trump news during this period. The CBS Evening News churned out 124 minutes of Russia news (54% of its Trump coverage), while NBC Nightly News spent a total of 95 minutes talking about the investigation (48% of its overall Trump coverage)  (read more)

Media Study: Trump/Russia Narrative Consuming 55 Percent of All News Reporting…

  1. LEET says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    So basically the top two “news” getters were a conspiracy and a hoax.

  2. trumpthepress says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    They are the most anti-american folks around. Hope the networks get shutdown. They are nothing more than communists IMHO causing violence through their false narratives. Criminal!

  3. fedback says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Just a nothing burger according to CNN

  4. Greg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    And that’s just the big three networks. Add in the cable networks and the percentage will be MUCH higher.

  5. AmericaFirst says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    But don’t impugn their journalistic “cred”!

  6. anotherworriedmom says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I’m borrowing from another treeper:

    CNN = Clownish Nothingburger Network

  7. Ploni says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Treepers!

    We have to screeeeeeeeaaaaam!

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      Actually we should remain quiet and allow them to destroy themselves as well as the Democrat party. It is absolutely working yet they can’t help themselves. Even Congress is getting called out to do more for Americans and less about this garbage!

      http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/339146-poll-voters-grow-weary-of-russia-probes

      From the article linked above:

      Sixty-four percent of voters said the investigations into President Trump and Russia are hurting the country. Fifty-six percent of voters said it’s time for Congress and the media to move on to other issues, compared to 44 percent who said the focus should stay on Russia.

      But far more — 73 percent — say they’re concerned that the Russia probes have caused Congress to lose focus on the issues important to them. That figure encompasses 81 percent of Republicans, 74 percent of independents and 68 percent of Democrats.

  9. budmc says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:15 pm

  10. fedback says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    CNN’s Cuomo wants ‘whole fake news thing to end right now’
    Well, MSM came up with the fake news term in order to shut down the independent media with the fake news term.
    Now it has backfired spectacularly

  12. citizen817 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    All the News networks, including cable, have disgraced themselves to the point of
    Non Credibility. If I want real news, this site is the only place to be!

  13. FL_GUY says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The topics that the media is refusing to cover are the ones most important to people. They are not covering them because President Trump is doing a great job in those categories.

  14. FairestWitness says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Former President Obama must be laughing his ass off at how easily he duped the entire MSM into covering his concocted CRAP!

  15. Howie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    NBNN Nothing Burger News Network.

  16. Budman says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    O/T Lets not forget that not only did Comey, Democrats but our blessed Republicans all knew for months that President Trump was NOT under investigation by the F.B.I. for the Muh Russia investigations. That would be Ryan, the Turtle, McShame and many more did and said NOTHING! Go get em Sarah!

  17. aprilyn43 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    So the liberal propaganda “Fake News” media is reporting on Fake News….. Wow!

    I really think Trump should just uninvite the “fake news media” from the White House press briefings. There’s no reason to brief ppl who are just going to write what they want anyways. The lie has to stop somewhere & they’ve given the Trump administration no options. Pull the plug on the “”fake news media” swamp & put ppl in that are real journalists.

  18. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Trump admin. is accomplishing so much while the Russia narrative continues.

    The Trump administration EPA announced that they will rescind one of the biggest power-grabs by a federal agency in U.S. history.

    In 2015, the Obama EPA finalized a rule that would have brought almost all “navigable” waters in the U.S. under federal government control. The “Waters of the U.S.” rule targeted creeks, streams, and inland rivers even if they were on private property.

    The rule would have given the EPA jurisdiction not only over the water, but over much of the surrounding land as well.

    But one of the first acts of the Trump administration was to order a review of the rule with the intent of repealing it.

  19. Pam says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    The dominance of the Russia story day after day just shows why people don’t trust the media anymore. The MSM is in total denial about it and has their heads in the sand.

  20. fangdog says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Actually, Trump used the “Fake News” to his advantage. While the media was occupied with their concoction Trump got MAGA progress done virtually unimpeded.

  21. NJF says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    It’s the best comeback ever to tweets like these.

    Kinda proud of myself bc I doubt I’ve tweeted more than 10x, other than just retweets.

  22. rashamon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Now who is dumping the money? Follow the money.

