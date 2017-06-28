June 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #160

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
BEGONE, FAKE NEWS!!!
…and take your climate change with you!!!
….and take Billary, Obamie, and Soros and all their thugs with you.
Don’t forget Mooch, even if you have to drag her …….
Her? but…but…but isn’t she a he?
Mooch even wanted fake history. Remember when she said “we need to change our whole history”? You can’t really do that because history is stuff that already happened. The only way to change it would be to lie about it.
“news”
I must admit, I’m not tired of winning. Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of fake news.
CNN IS FAKE NEWS
Stefan Molyneux
NO SYMPATHY for CNN…. LOL
CNN to be stripped of it’s title “Very Fake News” ===> Downgraded to ” Very Fake”
Could it be The End is nigh for very fake news? And since Trump met with Swamp Creatures today…
Ok, I might have had a slight notice this new episode was coming out… And it looks like it’s a good one! I might have seen a bit of it too, though… lol
Johnny Sarcasm is back…
Swamp Creatures
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/swamp-creatures/
THX
Here is the YT version 🙂
Trump vs The Swamp Creatures – Intellectual Froglegs
Thanks!
Listening while catching up here. 😉
Looks like there is a coup attempt going on in Venezuela & President Maduro is blaming the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He always blames the US. He blames the Untied states for all the woes of Venezuela if their is or was a coup it is because his own government realizes the country is at this moment a failed state. It is really only a mater of time if a coup or civil war happens for that country.
The country is already in a state of Anarchy.
I think it’s reached the boiling point.
Note reading reports of Police helicopter throwing grenades at Venezuela supreme court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is video of the helicopter on twitter that they said was stolen by a police officer named Oscar Perez.
Sounds like he is trying to lead the coup.
Maduro has called out the military & there are tanks on the streets now. It doesn’t look good for the protesters.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-40426642
Might very well have just been an excuse to declare martial law and try to do a military crack down. Which means we are at that critical point of a failed state it would seem. Ether Madruo leaves now via coup and exil or in 6 month government control will collapse around everywhere except the capital and key government areas. He is not popular enough to have military secure the whole country for him. Its too rural and large and his opposition is centered strongest the further you get from the capital.
My, Maduro is looking healthy. Good to know he’s fairing well.
/s
Yeah …he HAS toilet paper…..
If Obama had a brother …
FBI Chief McCabe faces three federal inquiries into his behavior:
http://circa.com/politics/fbi-chief-andrew-mccabe-faces-three-separate-federal-inquiries-into-his-behavior
Does anyone have any insight into this hot mess?
We all knew McCabe was the guy whose wife got gobs of dough from Terry McAuliffe (Hillary) and other Dems for a race she couldn’t hope to win. So what a surprise when he was named acting FBI Director.
Who made the decision to promote McCabe? Sessions? Rosenstein? or PDJT? Why doesn’t the hiring authority sack him, given the circumstances? Or do you think the powers that be just want to wait and let the new guy, Christopher Wray, handle it?
I’d be hesitant to have that McCabe with his fingers in the pie one day longer than I had to. I’d hire a frickin’ Kelly Girl to fill in on a temporary basis, or something.
Sylvia – I’m with you… this guy should change his name to McViolation… the #2 guy, I repeat, THE #2 GUY in the FBI wears a t-shirt that says vote for my wife and we’re expected to believe he’s never heard of the Hatch Act? Heck, as a lowly USG employee, I worried I violated the Hatch Act when I gave $5 to the Red Cross.
IMHO, the only justification I can imagine for him remaining in his position has to be that he is to be “Trumpolined” (i.e., the process whereby an obvious miscreant is led down a primrose path happily hopping along until our illustrious President unexpectedly and cleverly eliminates the ground beneath the miscreant’s feet – somewhat akin to Lucy yanking the football).
Then again, I could be wrong and he’s just a lousy investigator and terrible lawyer and no one will hire him.
Comey promoted McCabe to be his deputy in 2016. As the deputy, he was in position to take over when Comey was fired.
It would have been bad optics to fire them both at the same time, especially considering the “obstruction” ruse.
Yes, I’m sure you are right.
It seems to me it is bad optics not to ask for his resignation now in light of all this. But I’m a simple soul. If I were him I’d spend some time updating my resume, though.
I’d like to think the hammer will drop on McCabe soon, but they may be using him to sniff out leakers, and perhaps there is a trap that isn’t quite ready to be sprung.
I don’t get it, that’s for sure. I’d like his head.
But I am sure this has all been carefully reviewed and planned out, and we’ll see it unfold in due time.
Still fuming about dumbass Susan Collins, whose solution to solving a “Look, squirrel!” Medicaid “problem” in her state affecting 300,000 (1 out of 5) Mainers is to continue to saddle 300,000,000 Americans with ObamaCare.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
thats a lot of potential voters. perhaps they can give her some deal to get her vote.i can’t believe this thing is that complicated.
is her manner of speaking affected, or is she just that old?
It’s what stupid sounds like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i was just taking a sip of my hot tea when i read your first sentence.
Us Treepers are ready for another rally….
sg, Collins appears to have Parkinson’s disease. She has the tremors, sometimes worse than others, and the same goes for her impaired speech. Every time she (and a few others you know well) appear on TV, I’m shocked by the reality of the low caliber of people running our Country. Imagine being a foreigner and watching Collins or Chuck Schumer for ten minutes.
It is not complicated, it is very simple.. lobbyists give her money.. she serves them and her loyalty is to her party machine who will spend money on her re-election when the time comes.. and the simpleton people believe the slick propaganda onslaught.. “I will fix your healthcare!..” And the people will say “Hooray!!” and vote for her again.. Throw in a little voter fraud.. and viola.. she is re-elected.. Rinse and repeat..
Hope Sen. Collins replacement has better math skills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right, Mike. She is holding Americans, needing healthcare, hostage b/c of her inadequate ability to run her own state. I just looked and Maine Medicaid is out of control. It’s down just a bit — 265,000 affected, b/c of reduced eligibility for childless adults and parents.
I’d like to think, as one commented here earlier, that President Trump already knows who her replacement will be. LOL
Me, too.–Still fuming.
Collins has different priorities and concerns than President Trump and WeThePeople do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most are probably Somalis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why I was saying ……start polling her state– ASK the people. I honestly doubt she is speaking for them….
LikeLike
Maine has become a welfare state overrun by “refugees.” They need their Medicaid bailout.
LikeLike
Her ‘medicaid recipients’ all vote democrat. They don’t even vote for her.
LikeLike
Happy Birthday, James. You are doing heroic journalism. War!
Andrew would be very proud of what you have exposed again and again.
I second that beautiful birthday message.
And thank you, James, for sharing your birthday gift with us WeThePeople.
God Bless You and keep you safe.
Happy Birthday, James! Also my BFs name. Thanks for your wonderful work.
There is no possible “conservative” I have not read, understood and admired since the 60’s.
There is no possible understanding of “politics” I have not contemplated since the 60’s, and I mean understood as fully following and thinking about both the assertions and rationalizations of politics.
Trump (IMO) is singular and beneficent.
Trump connects with reality.
And his connection is artistic as well as real.
Folks who do not understand Trump condemn themselves.
i have not heard anything about Russia , it seems, this week. or maybe its my imagination.
I have, it’s just been along the lines of Obama knew Russia was trying to influence the election but he said nothing, ooops CNN pulled another Russian boo boo and tried to sell Anthony Scaramuci as a Russian agent, stuff like that.
Russia is Russia…. ; )
Russia, Russia, Russia?
Here’s a link to a Fort Ross, California, where in 1812 the Russians came, made a treaty with the California Indians, built a colony and fort, Fort Ross. It exists today as a state park conservancy.
It perpetuates the friendship between Russians, Indians and Americans.
Great video on this page about the attraction. Our life with Russians as it should be but isn’t.
What a wonderful place for POTUS to meet with Putin.
A California attraction you should come and experience.
http://www.fortross.org
is DT really going to have a meeting with Putin soon?
LikeLike
In late July they will meet at G-20 in Germany to some degree…They both will be in attendance…
Three Seas Summit, Warsaw, Poland-July 6-7. President Trump attending on July 6th.
G-20 is July 7-8., in Hamburg Germany
Definitely need prayer for this trip. For: Safety, Success, Solid friendship.
That’s right! I remember watching the entire event last year, hoping and praying that Trump would be our President to attend this year. I think Obama didn’t get red carpet when landing, lol. President Trump will get red carpet eventho it’s in Germany. Then the first meeting for all … Obama, without Mooch in attendance, entering the assembly with an arrogant walk like a ghetto pimp — oh, he was such an embarrassment.
Looking forward to this year’s event when the United States will be royally represented. 🙂
Amen, Molly!
Wasn’t it an earlier G-20 summit that had the group picture of world leaders all standing in a professional manner – except for Obama? He was waving like the narcissistic, village idiot that he is! 😂
Can’t wait for the PDJT/Putin picture….CNN pundits may pass out on live TV!
I know exactly what photo you are talking about, but I don’t remember if it was the G20. Yes — I had not thought about a Trump/Putin photo. 😉
The Trump-Putin handshake may well be critical to world affairs 🙂
LikeLike
especially if the exchange the “secret handshake”
they*
Was this the one you had in mind, BB?
Next week actually.
It’s gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 22 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Trump-Russia Story Just Fell Apart #1: Fusion GPS
Styxhexenhammer666
The Trump-Russia Story Just Fell Apart #2: Veritas: CNN Producer Calls Coverage Fake
Styxhexenhammer666
I remember on Election Night Treeper MoniqueMonicat (where’d she go, anyways?) referenced Styxhexenhammer666’s YouTube channel and I watched it fascinated right to the end. He was the best. An odd dude, for sure, but he had the numbers and the calls before any of the networks did. I’ll always remember that night fondly.
I like that Trump talks about how it is good policy not to have a poor person in charge of the Nation’s finances. ( i don’t remember exactly how he worded it) also, that he says he wants the US to be rich and prosperous. even though he is fabulously rich, he still seems like “the common” man to me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
New Intellectual Froglegs
Trump vs The Swamp Creatures!
So did the friend of Comeys Ben Witte come out with the bombshell tick tick tick that he claim Comey had about Trump come out yet or are they still scheming a plan full of lies??
another punk.
Within the article are tweets that James has been dropping on ☪️NN defenders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember The Brady Bunch (unfort.) but i don’t get when someone shows a pic. of “jan brady” and adds the “russia” quote.
It’s a meme from the “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” episode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
What about the younger generation today, nothing but leftist crap they are bombarded with on prime time tv.. subliminally shaping their minds and views. You, we, us of our generation experienced and enjoyed the tail end of American Greatness that was paid for in the blood of our predecessors.. it is what we are trying to do here in trying to bring back some semblance of that American Greatness for the younger generation now and those to come..
Love what you said!! About American Values, that is who we are.
From the San Diego Union 6/27/2017
Construction of prototypes for President Trump’s Mexico border wall will be completed by September in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday at a press conference in Washington. D.C.
Four to eight 30-foot tall prototypes at the U.S. Mexican border will take 30 days to build, said Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.
Here is one link if anyone is interested:
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/economy/sd-first-look-proposed-border-wall-designs-20170331-photogallery.html
and another
http://www.timesunion.com/news/texas/article/Trump-administration-plans-border-wall-models-in-11251680.php
To me, it looks like they will need a plan for the lakes and canyons where walls would not be built. The entire southern border. No if ands or buts.
Once started, I hope and pray someone gets tot he H1b, H2b,etc visas. As an IT person, I can’t stand what has happend to our industry
Lived in Arizona. Love this stuff. I like 3 of them the solar, the aqua duct and the bullet proof with sensors and tunnel monitoring.
Thank you for posting the latest info on the WALL.
I wonder what that b*stard Mueller and his band of left wing attorneys are up to. He needs to be reined in.
I saw Newt this morning, I think it was on Mornings with Maria, and he said that “apparently Rosenstein (the Deputy AG who decided we needed Mueller, hired Mueller, and supervises him) was discussing the issue of all the Dem attorneys Mueller has hired and Rosenstein doesn’t think it is any big deal.”
REALLY????? Does working in DC cause brain damage? It doesn’t look like Rosenstein is planning any reigning in anytime soon. I don’t get it. I just don’t.
I think we have one major piece of evidence the last few days that proves President Trump had a plan for all of this Fake Russia news and its McCabe
There is no doubt in my mind that General Flynn told the President about the McCabe situation concerning the women who filed the sexual discrimination complaint and he did so a long time ago. He knows McCabe is under multiple investigations that will leave him damaged when finished…
He could have fired Comey or leaked McCabe story to CIRCA at anytime before…This is fascinating watching it play out…The Russia story has no legs now and the President appears to be just getting started on them…MAGA
maga
Yep. The Pandora’s box is Hillary Clinton investigations that McCabe did. Now they will have to be reviewed because McCabe obstructed the investigations and Comey colluded with the press to out Michael Flynn and other leaks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Hold your fire until you can see the whites of their eyes”
… and they’ve expended all their ammo already
give credit where credit is due. O was a good speaker.
He could read a speech someone else wrote from a teleprompter with the very best of them, I’ll give him that. And that is a skill.
He was a lousy extemporaneous speaker, however, IMHO.
Ok.. he gets an “B” in bullsh!tting people.. (but “Huggy Bear” gets an “A”..)
I don’t think so?
He stuttered and struggled to complete his “thought” often. Perhaps over-thinking how to phrase what he really thought and remain PC.
He was long winded and hard to follow.. even when reading off a prompter. His speech writers are as woolly-headed as he is.
My 3-leeged cat meows more eloquently than Obama speaks.
Viz…
Props to “Ivor”….
“Smartest guy in the room”
… yeah, as if …
Put your finger down… you sound simple minded.
George Will is now pimping himself on MSLSD! And no, I will not provide a link!
what hateful things is he saying about Trump now? i detest him.
Give it up.. your cover is blown..
I must be behind the times. What does MSLSD stand for?
LSD reminds me of the popular drug of the ’60s- so is George Will main streaming himself on LSD? It would make sense. We still feel betrayed by him.
I think that refers to MSNBC.
Anyone need cheering up be sure to read:
Business Insider
Trump signed 90 executive actions in his first 100 days — here’s what each one does
http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-executive-orders-memorandum-proclamations-presidential-action-guide-2017-1/#executive-order-april-29-renegotiating-trade-agreements-1
When the Pres. was on his foreign trip, i loved when he pushed past the ppl standing next to him.i also liked it when he lectured those godless “leaders” . contrast trump with that candy ass Trudeau ..who the other day was sporting a lavender shirt, in a pride march, showing off his muti colored socks. if Trump had not won, the next “republican” to try would’ve been ,imo, some trudeau like nut case.
I think you are absolutely correct!
FYI: Tucker Carlson covered the Veritas report #1 about CNN tonight. He aired some clips of it and talked about CNN constantly covering a “bullsh*t” story for ratings boost. He also mentioned the other embarrassing episodes recently of CNN false reporting that’s resulted in resignations and retractions, which have ocurred because gullible “reporters” want to believe sources that fit into their own political ideology, no matter how unreliable those sources might be.
I credit Tucker for covering this, though I think CNN is more nefarious than he does and I believe they are colluding (again) with Dems and Deep State “sources” to bring down POTUS and his Aministration. But, perhaps Tucker doesn’t want to be accused of being one of us “conspiracy theorists.”
More like he might need a job later and CNN comes to mind….. They are all selfish, narcissistic egomaniacs.
Tucker was on CNN’s Crossfire in the early 2000’s. He’s also been on MSNBC. He’s well aware of how cable news operates, but he’s smart enough let things unfold.
Tucker actually went farther than anybody else on any network or cable news outlet has to push back on the Russia narrative. He stated unequivocally that he knows for a fact that the entire story of Russia “hacking the election” is false.
I read Russia recalled their Ambassador, Kisliac, the international man of mystery who met with everyone, ate with everyone, took selfies with everyone, and made everyone a potential spy just by being in a room with him.
Poor guy. He was just doing his job, and kind of living large, but he became a distraction since he featured in every news story.
Makes me think about the TV series The Americans where the spies go home to the USSR or think about going home. What a culture shock.
Melania exudes a special grace and warmth/
America is blessed to have this beautiful soul as FLOTUS
Hard to believe that Megyn Kelly was unaware
that Narendra Modi has 10 MILLION twitter followers/
gotta do your homework.
He is quite the popular man on the move.
Go get ’em Sarah Barracuda! Sue the pants of the NYT! First we take down CNN, and next up the failing NYT.
Seriously, I’d love to see her sue them right out of existence. She has been demonized so much, served crap sandwiches daily by the media, I hope so much she wins and wins BIGLY.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/27/sarah-palin-suing-new-york-times-for-defamation/
Perfect… Palin has every right !
Unmentioned in the DailyCaller article – but my favorite part of the entire story – is that Sarah hired Hulk Hogan’s legal team! The team that brought down Gawker!
Sarah ain’t playing! Don’t mess with Mama Grizzly!
TY for that tidbit. That REALLY makes me happy! I feel like Sarah is taking this on for all of us, in a way. Every snide put down, lie, condescension, rude comment was because they hate us and she was our scapegoat. If she wins, she wins for all of us.
And I like her and I say she deserves her full measure of payback!
I agree wholeheartedly!
I had the pleasure of meeting her years ago and she was everything I expected – and more. She’s got a dynamic personalty, she’s breathtakingly beautiful and she’s wicked funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad to hear that she is in real life what I would have expected! She really took in on the chin, and my family and I will be thrilled if she wins this.
Next O’Keefe Tape to Cause Even Bigger Embarrassment For CNN
https://www.infowars.com/next-okeefe-tape-to-cause-even-bigger-embarrassment-for-cnn/
Excerpt:
James O’Keefe is set to release another bombshell tape tomorrow that will cause even bigger embarrassment for scandal-hit CNN.
A source close to the issue tells Infowars the next set of tapes is going to be “crazy” and cause even more of a stir than today’s release.
CNN is getting hammered after senior producer John Bonifield was caught on camera admitting that the network’s relentless reporting about the Trump administration’s alleged collusion with Russia is “mostly bullshit” and just a ploy to get viewers.
As Laura Loomer writes, the next set of tapes will show, “More top level CNN correspondents on camera doubling down and further confirming that the Russia media hysteria is a nothing burger.”
I miss Breitbart so much.
Me. too.
Hope Mr. O’Keefe has good security and stays safe.
yes. killary might take action.
i still kinda hope the Dems. continue to make an issue of it. it is really making their voters angry. 😉
“Not this Healthcare bill” involves the same daft thinking as “Never Trump”
It was fine to root for a Candidate other than Trump in the primaries… but INSANE to not vote for Trump when the choice became Binary….. Trump OR Hillary!!!
The Senate hold-outs dont seem to get it…. This Bill OR Obamacare.
still don’t see why they can’t “repeal and replace” in several pc.’s of legislation, rather than trying to do it all in one.
Ok my people… help me out here. I have been watching video’s on congressional hearings until I am crossed eyed ( might be permanent ) on the issues that tend tick me off…. Benghazi, IRS Scandal, Fast and Furious, All things Hillary and her contemptible handling of classified docs. Comey, Lynch etc etc..and about 20 other issues…I keep thinking what is being revealed in these hearings Should have sent ANY of us to jail a long time ago on ONE incident let alone the career politicians who’s who of repeat offenders. In reading the comments by viewers the one comment that is a theme is ” WHEN ARE THESE PEOPLE GOING TO JAIL? I know subpoenas have been issued… but seriously why, if in the event there is an RICO component to this why they can’t just arrest them ??? Like Now ???
That is my question… I know there is a process BUT no one EVER seems to go to jail for anything. Am I kidding myself to even think this is a possibility they will go to jail ? I hear talking heads , pundits talk about the Espionage Act/ etc being violated time after time ( EX Lynch/unmasking) How can these people skate on this ? I have grave concerns on what may have been destroyed and removed from files…..I remember my sister saying to me… “Oh Man if that woman wins ALL evidence will destroyed she will make a point of it.” I have clear memories of Colin Powell/Armitage and Fitzgerald conspiring NOT to let it be known Libby was NOT the leaker re: Plame….they tried and convicted him anyway. BTW was happy to hear Libby has his law licence back….. I have a mile wide streak of altruism that I have had since birth — and I find this rather distressing. It is not right what happened to Libby – but these blatant criminals live to steal and lie to the people they swore to serve. Hep me !!!
Anyone have some insight on this? I want to believe that Justice will prevail… I am not sure I even know what that means anymore….
I know. I feel the same. Let’s hold on a bit longer.
There is an unholy mess to straighten out at the DOJ and the FBI. I have a hard time seeing much happen there for some time until they pry a bunch of Obama loyalists out of their jobs and hire replacements and get them up to speed.
I hadn’t heard Scooter Libby got his law license back. That is good news. He really got hosed. And then Bush wouldn’t pardon him. That was pretty crappy.
Rand Paul Says He Thinks Senate Can Pass Obamacare Repeal Bill Before August Recess
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/27/rand-paul-says-he-thinks-senate-can-pass-obamacare-repeal-bill-before-august-recess/
Excerpt:
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said after speaking with President Donald Trump Tuesday he thinks it’s possible for the Senate to come together on an Obamacare repeal bill members across the conference can support.
Paul — one of the most vocal critics of The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 — said he and the president have “a similar approach to things,” and he believes he would like to see more of the Affordable Care Act repealed than the Senate’s working draft currently accomplishes.
Got a lot of work cut out for them though…..
Nine GOP senators oppose the current form of the bill, according to The Hill’s whip list, while 17 more are undecided or unclear on their position.
Source: http://circa.com/politics/people/mcconnell-has-delayed-the-obamacare-repeal-vote-until-after-july-4-recess-report
Can’t sleep….waiting for next ProjectVeritas video to drop. O’Keefe said around noon, but he is usually early. So much winning is giving me dark circles under the eyes. 😎
From the Article:
“The House Armed Services Committee is likely to take up Wednesday an amendment to address the Pentagon’s plans to open the ranks to transgender recruits, as troop training on issues such as how to react to male genitalia in the women’s shower is ongoing.”
I know I am old-fashioned. But I don’t care how pretty her clothes and makeup, if she has more and better jewelry than I have, or if her breasts are bigger…if she has male genitalia she doesn’t belong in my shower.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/27/house-armed-services-committee-to-address-role-of-/
To quote Deputy Wendell from No Country for Old Men:
“Then there’s this other …”
WashPo: Illegal-Alien Recruits In Military Bring Unsolvable Security Threats
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/27/washpo-illegal-alien-recruits-military-bring-unsolvable-security-threats/
I think this guy is a MUST follow if you are on Twitter. Benghazi hero “Tango”. I love it when he tweets to Obama and HRC. It’s so personal. 😉
“Tonto”, I think it is
For some reason a name just popped into my head for this soft coup attempt that has been going on against Trump. Call it “The Chicken Coup”. Brand it, make it stick, have future historians refer to the lame attacks against one of our greatest presidents as “The Chicken Coup”.
“Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch said they would have let the complete bans take effect without any limits.” from a news article. Gorsuch did not disappoint.
