June 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #160

Posted on June 28, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

152 Responses to June 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #160

  1. wolfmoon1776 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

    BEGONE, FAKE NEWS!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Bree says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I must admit, I’m not tired of winning. Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of fake news.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:26 am

    CNN IS FAKE NEWS
    Stefan Molyneux

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. deqwik2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Looks like there is a coup attempt going on in Venezuela & President Maduro is blaming the USA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:23 am

      Does anyone have any insight into this hot mess?

      We all knew McCabe was the guy whose wife got gobs of dough from Terry McAuliffe (Hillary) and other Dems for a race she couldn’t hope to win. So what a surprise when he was named acting FBI Director.

      Who made the decision to promote McCabe? Sessions? Rosenstein? or PDJT? Why doesn’t the hiring authority sack him, given the circumstances? Or do you think the powers that be just want to wait and let the new guy, Christopher Wray, handle it?

      I’d be hesitant to have that McCabe with his fingers in the pie one day longer than I had to. I’d hire a frickin’ Kelly Girl to fill in on a temporary basis, or something.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • usayes says:
        June 28, 2017 at 2:07 am

        Sylvia – I’m with you… this guy should change his name to McViolation… the #2 guy, I repeat, THE #2 GUY in the FBI wears a t-shirt that says vote for my wife and we’re expected to believe he’s never heard of the Hatch Act? Heck, as a lowly USG employee, I worried I violated the Hatch Act when I gave $5 to the Red Cross.
        IMHO, the only justification I can imagine for him remaining in his position has to be that he is to be “Trumpolined” (i.e., the process whereby an obvious miscreant is led down a primrose path happily hopping along until our illustrious President unexpectedly and cleverly eliminates the ground beneath the miscreant’s feet – somewhat akin to Lucy yanking the football).
        Then again, I could be wrong and he’s just a lousy investigator and terrible lawyer and no one will hire him.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Deb says:
        June 28, 2017 at 2:10 am

        Comey promoted McCabe to be his deputy in 2016. As the deputy, he was in position to take over when Comey was fired.

        It would have been bad optics to fire them both at the same time, especially considering the “obstruction” ruse.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          June 28, 2017 at 2:30 am

          Yes, I’m sure you are right.

          It seems to me it is bad optics not to ask for his resignation now in light of all this. But I’m a simple soul. If I were him I’d spend some time updating my resume, though.

          Like

          Reply
          • Deb says:
            June 28, 2017 at 2:52 am

            I’d like to think the hammer will drop on McCabe soon, but they may be using him to sniff out leakers, and perhaps there is a trap that isn’t quite ready to be sprung.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
  7. ZurichMike says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Still fuming about dumbass Susan Collins, whose solution to solving a “Look, squirrel!” Medicaid “problem” in her state affecting 300,000 (1 out of 5) Mainers is to continue to saddle 300,000,000 Americans with ObamaCare.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Bree says:
      June 28, 2017 at 12:41 am

      I hear ya. She’s impossible to listen to let alone understand.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • sg says:
      June 28, 2017 at 12:44 am

      thats a lot of potential voters. perhaps they can give her some deal to get her vote.i can’t believe this thing is that complicated.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • sg says:
        June 28, 2017 at 12:45 am

        is her manner of speaking affected, or is she just that old?

        Like

        Reply
        • rjcylon says:
          June 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

          It’s what stupid sounds like.

          Someone suggested Trump do a rally in Maine, I hope he does. At the very least she should switch parties. She’s always been a Republican with an asterix next to her name.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • deanbrh says:
          June 28, 2017 at 2:29 am

          sg, Collins appears to have Parkinson’s disease. She has the tremors, sometimes worse than others, and the same goes for her impaired speech. Every time she (and a few others you know well) appear on TV, I’m shocked by the reality of the low caliber of people running our Country. Imagine being a foreigner and watching Collins or Chuck Schumer for ten minutes.

          Like

          Reply
      • Texian says:
        June 28, 2017 at 1:29 am

        It is not complicated, it is very simple.. lobbyists give her money.. she serves them and her loyalty is to her party machine who will spend money on her re-election when the time comes.. and the simpleton people believe the slick propaganda onslaught.. “I will fix your healthcare!..” And the people will say “Hooray!!” and vote for her again.. Throw in a little voter fraud.. and viola.. she is re-elected.. Rinse and repeat..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 28, 2017 at 12:52 am

      Hope Sen. Collins replacement has better math skills.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Molly says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:03 am

      You’re right, Mike. She is holding Americans, needing healthcare, hostage b/c of her inadequate ability to run her own state. I just looked and Maine Medicaid is out of control. It’s down just a bit — 265,000 affected, b/c of reduced eligibility for childless adults and parents.

      I’d like to think, as one commented here earlier, that President Trump already knows who her replacement will be. LOL

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:05 am

      Me, too.–Still fuming.
      Collins has different priorities and concerns than President Trump and WeThePeople do.
      She is in the wrong half of the Uni Party.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Wend says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Most are probably Somalis.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:42 am

      That is why I was saying ……start polling her state– ASK the people. I honestly doubt she is speaking for them….

      Like

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      June 28, 2017 at 2:54 am

      Maine has become a welfare state overrun by “refugees.” They need their Medicaid bailout.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Martin says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  9. Tonawanda says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:39 am

    There is no possible “conservative” I have not read, understood and admired since the 60’s.

    There is no possible understanding of “politics” I have not contemplated since the 60’s, and I mean understood as fully following and thinking about both the assertions and rationalizations of politics.

    Trump (IMO) is singular and beneficent.

    Trump connects with reality.

    And his connection is artistic as well as real.

    Folks who do not understand Trump condemn themselves.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:41 am

    i have not heard anything about Russia , it seems, this week. or maybe its my imagination.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Bull Durham says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Russia, Russia, Russia?

    Here’s a link to a Fort Ross, California, where in 1812 the Russians came, made a treaty with the California Indians, built a colony and fort, Fort Ross. It exists today as a state park conservancy.

    It perpetuates the friendship between Russians, Indians and Americans.

    Great video on this page about the attraction. Our life with Russians as it should be but isn’t.

    What a wonderful place for POTUS to meet with Putin.

    A California attraction you should come and experience.

    http://www.fortross.org

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:45 am

    The Trump-Russia Story Just Fell Apart #1: Fusion GPS
    Styxhexenhammer666

    The Trump-Russia Story Just Fell Apart #2: Veritas: CNN Producer Calls Coverage Fake
    Styxhexenhammer666

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • The Great White Shank says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:53 am

      I remember on Election Night Treeper MoniqueMonicat (where’d she go, anyways?) referenced Styxhexenhammer666’s YouTube channel and I watched it fascinated right to the end. He was the best. An odd dude, for sure, but he had the numbers and the calls before any of the networks did. I’ll always remember that night fondly.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I like that Trump talks about how it is good policy not to have a poor person in charge of the Nation’s finances. ( i don’t remember exactly how he worded it) also, that he says he wants the US to be rich and prosperous. even though he is fabulously rich, he still seems like “the common” man to me.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:57 am

    New Intellectual Froglegs
    Trump vs The Swamp Creatures!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Sharon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:57 am

    So did the friend of Comeys Ben Witte come out with the bombshell tick tick tick that he claim Comey had about Trump come out yet or are they still scheming a plan full of lies??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. NJF says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Within the article are tweets that James has been dropping on ☪️NN defenders.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:00 am

    I remember The Brady Bunch (unfort.) but i don’t get when someone shows a pic. of “jan brady” and adds the “russia” quote.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • NJF says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:01 am

      It’s a meme from the “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” episode.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Texian says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:49 am

      You consider that “unfortunate”? That is telling.. A show that represented wholesome middle class American values..

      What about the younger generation today, nothing but leftist crap they are bombarded with on prime time tv.. subliminally shaping their minds and views. You, we, us of our generation experienced and enjoyed the tail end of American Greatness that was paid for in the blood of our predecessors.. it is what we are trying to do here in trying to bring back some semblance of that American Greatness for the younger generation now and those to come..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:10 am

    From the San Diego Union 6/27/2017

    Construction of prototypes for President Trump’s Mexico border wall will be completed by September in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday at a press conference in Washington. D.C.

    Four to eight 30-foot tall prototypes at the U.S. Mexican border will take 30 days to build, said Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:17 am

    I wonder what that b*stard Mueller and his band of left wing attorneys are up to. He needs to be reined in.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:55 am

      I saw Newt this morning, I think it was on Mornings with Maria, and he said that “apparently Rosenstein (the Deputy AG who decided we needed Mueller, hired Mueller, and supervises him) was discussing the issue of all the Dem attorneys Mueller has hired and Rosenstein doesn’t think it is any big deal.”

      REALLY????? Does working in DC cause brain damage? It doesn’t look like Rosenstein is planning any reigning in anytime soon. I don’t get it. I just don’t.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. ALEX says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:19 am

    I think we have one major piece of evidence the last few days that proves President Trump had a plan for all of this Fake Russia news and its McCabe

    There is no doubt in my mind that General Flynn told the President about the McCabe situation concerning the women who filed the sexual discrimination complaint and he did so a long time ago. He knows McCabe is under multiple investigations that will leave him damaged when finished…

    He could have fired Comey or leaked McCabe story to CIRCA at anytime before…This is fascinating watching it play out…The Russia story has no legs now and the President appears to be just getting started on them…MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. WSB says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:26 am

    George Will is now pimping himself on MSLSD! And no, I will not provide a link!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Anyone need cheering up be sure to read:

    Business Insider
    Trump signed 90 executive actions in his first 100 days — here’s what each one does

    http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-executive-orders-memorandum-proclamations-presidential-action-guide-2017-1/#executive-order-april-29-renegotiating-trade-agreements-1

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:27 am

    When the Pres. was on his foreign trip, i loved when he pushed past the ppl standing next to him.i also liked it when he lectured those godless “leaders” . contrast trump with that candy ass Trudeau ..who the other day was sporting a lavender shirt, in a pride march, showing off his muti colored socks. if Trump had not won, the next “republican” to try would’ve been ,imo, some trudeau like nut case.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. yakmaster2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:28 am

    FYI: Tucker Carlson covered the Veritas report #1 about CNN tonight. He aired some clips of it and talked about CNN constantly covering a “bullsh*t” story for ratings boost. He also mentioned the other embarrassing episodes recently of CNN false reporting that’s resulted in resignations and retractions, which have ocurred because gullible “reporters” want to believe sources that fit into their own political ideology, no matter how unreliable those sources might be.

    I credit Tucker for covering this, though I think CNN is more nefarious than he does and I believe they are colluding (again) with Dems and Deep State “sources” to bring down POTUS and his Aministration. But, perhaps Tucker doesn’t want to be accused of being one of us “conspiracy theorists.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:39 am

      More like he might need a job later and CNN comes to mind….. They are all selfish, narcissistic egomaniacs.

      Like

      Reply
      • Deb says:
        June 28, 2017 at 2:46 am

        Tucker was on CNN’s Crossfire in the early 2000’s. He’s also been on MSNBC. He’s well aware of how cable news operates, but he’s smart enough let things unfold.

        Like

        Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:57 am

      Tucker actually went farther than anybody else on any network or cable news outlet has to push back on the Russia narrative. He stated unequivocally that he knows for a fact that the entire story of Russia “hacking the election” is false.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  28. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:32 am

    I read Russia recalled their Ambassador, Kisliac, the international man of mystery who met with everyone, ate with everyone, took selfies with everyone, and made everyone a potential spy just by being in a room with him.

    Poor guy. He was just doing his job, and kind of living large, but he became a distraction since he featured in every news story.

    Makes me think about the TV series The Americans where the spies go home to the USSR or think about going home. What a culture shock.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Melania exudes a special grace and warmth/
    America is blessed to have this beautiful soul as FLOTUS

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  31. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Go get ’em Sarah Barracuda! Sue the pants of the NYT! First we take down CNN, and next up the failing NYT.

    Seriously, I’d love to see her sue them right out of existence. She has been demonized so much, served crap sandwiches daily by the media, I hope so much she wins and wins BIGLY.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/27/sarah-palin-suing-new-york-times-for-defamation/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      June 28, 2017 at 2:12 am

      Perfect… Palin has every right !

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • NewOrleans says:
      June 28, 2017 at 2:28 am

      Unmentioned in the DailyCaller article – but my favorite part of the entire story – is that Sarah hired Hulk Hogan’s legal team! The team that brought down Gawker!

      Sarah ain’t playing! Don’t mess with Mama Grizzly!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        June 28, 2017 at 2:33 am

        TY for that tidbit. That REALLY makes me happy! I feel like Sarah is taking this on for all of us, in a way. Every snide put down, lie, condescension, rude comment was because they hate us and she was our scapegoat. If she wins, she wins for all of us.

        And I like her and I say she deserves her full measure of payback!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • NewOrleans says:
          June 28, 2017 at 2:41 am

          I agree wholeheartedly!

          I had the pleasure of meeting her years ago and she was everything I expected – and more. She’s got a dynamic personalty, she’s breathtakingly beautiful and she’s wicked funny.

          She fought the good fight all by herself for a long time. I will always have her back. I hope she crushes them.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Next O’Keefe Tape to Cause Even Bigger Embarrassment For CNN
    https://www.infowars.com/next-okeefe-tape-to-cause-even-bigger-embarrassment-for-cnn/

    Excerpt:

    James O’Keefe is set to release another bombshell tape tomorrow that will cause even bigger embarrassment for scandal-hit CNN.

    A source close to the issue tells Infowars the next set of tapes is going to be “crazy” and cause even more of a stir than today’s release.

    CNN is getting hammered after senior producer John Bonifield was caught on camera admitting that the network’s relentless reporting about the Trump administration’s alleged collusion with Russia is “mostly bullshit” and just a ploy to get viewers.

    As Laura Loomer writes, the next set of tapes will show, “More top level CNN correspondents on camera doubling down and further confirming that the Russia media hysteria is a nothing burger.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. AmericaFirst says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Hope Mr. O’Keefe has good security and stays safe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:00 am

    i still kinda hope the Dems. continue to make an issue of it. it is really making their voters angry. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  35. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:05 am

    “Not this Healthcare bill” involves the same daft thinking as “Never Trump”

    It was fine to root for a Candidate other than Trump in the primaries… but INSANE to not vote for Trump when the choice became Binary….. Trump OR Hillary!!!

    The Senate hold-outs dont seem to get it…. This Bill OR Obamacare.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:08 am

    still don’t see why they can’t “repeal and replace” in several pc.’s of legislation, rather than trying to do it all in one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. MissingAndrew says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:09 am

    This one’s for you Andrew. pic.twitter.com/XJ8PRtPVoQ— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 27, 2017

    //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  38. Sayit2016 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Ok my people… help me out here. I have been watching video’s on congressional hearings until I am crossed eyed ( might be permanent ) on the issues that tend tick me off…. Benghazi, IRS Scandal, Fast and Furious, All things Hillary and her contemptible handling of classified docs. Comey, Lynch etc etc..and about 20 other issues…I keep thinking what is being revealed in these hearings Should have sent ANY of us to jail a long time ago on ONE incident let alone the career politicians who’s who of repeat offenders. In reading the comments by viewers the one comment that is a theme is ” WHEN ARE THESE PEOPLE GOING TO JAIL? I know subpoenas have been issued… but seriously why, if in the event there is an RICO component to this why they can’t just arrest them ??? Like Now ???

    That is my question… I know there is a process BUT no one EVER seems to go to jail for anything. Am I kidding myself to even think this is a possibility they will go to jail ? I hear talking heads , pundits talk about the Espionage Act/ etc being violated time after time ( EX Lynch/unmasking) How can these people skate on this ? I have grave concerns on what may have been destroyed and removed from files…..I remember my sister saying to me… “Oh Man if that woman wins ALL evidence will destroyed she will make a point of it.” I have clear memories of Colin Powell/Armitage and Fitzgerald conspiring NOT to let it be known Libby was NOT the leaker re: Plame….they tried and convicted him anyway. BTW was happy to hear Libby has his law licence back….. I have a mile wide streak of altruism that I have had since birth — and I find this rather distressing. It is not right what happened to Libby – but these blatant criminals live to steal and lie to the people they swore to serve. Hep me !!!

    Anyone have some insight on this? I want to believe that Justice will prevail… I am not sure I even know what that means anymore….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 28, 2017 at 2:43 am

      I know. I feel the same. Let’s hold on a bit longer.

      There is an unholy mess to straighten out at the DOJ and the FBI. I have a hard time seeing much happen there for some time until they pry a bunch of Obama loyalists out of their jobs and hire replacements and get them up to speed.

      I hadn’t heard Scooter Libby got his law license back. That is good news. He really got hosed. And then Bush wouldn’t pardon him. That was pretty crappy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Rand Paul Says He Thinks Senate Can Pass Obamacare Repeal Bill Before August Recess
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/27/rand-paul-says-he-thinks-senate-can-pass-obamacare-repeal-bill-before-august-recess/

    Excerpt:

    Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said after speaking with President Donald Trump Tuesday he thinks it’s possible for the Senate to come together on an Obamacare repeal bill members across the conference can support.

    Paul — one of the most vocal critics of The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 — said he and the president have “a similar approach to things,” and he believes he would like to see more of the Affordable Care Act repealed than the Senate’s working draft currently accomplishes.

    Like

    Reply
  40. blognificentbee says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Can’t sleep….waiting for next ProjectVeritas video to drop. O’Keefe said around noon, but he is usually early. So much winning is giving me dark circles under the eyes. 😎

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:37 am

    From the Article:
    “The House Armed Services Committee is likely to take up Wednesday an amendment to address the Pentagon’s plans to open the ranks to transgender recruits, as troop training on issues such as how to react to male genitalia in the women’s shower is ongoing.”

    I know I am old-fashioned. But I don’t care how pretty her clothes and makeup, if she has more and better jewelry than I have, or if her breasts are bigger…if she has male genitalia she doesn’t belong in my shower.

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/27/house-armed-services-committee-to-address-role-of-/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. Molly says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:38 am

    I think this guy is a MUST follow if you are on Twitter. Benghazi hero “Tango”. I love it when he tweets to Obama and HRC. It’s so personal. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  43. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:49 am

    For some reason a name just popped into my head for this soft coup attempt that has been going on against Trump. Call it “The Chicken Coup”. Brand it, make it stick, have future historians refer to the lame attacks against one of our greatest presidents as “The Chicken Coup”.

    Like

    Reply
  44. sg says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:07 am

    “Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch said they would have let the complete bans take effect without any limits.” from a news article. Gorsuch did not disappoint.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s