Tuesday June 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I wonder, maybe you know; Does Islam have anything similar to the Our Father as a daily prayer and I wonder what “good” words it contains? If Moose Limbs pray five times a day, what do they pray?
The God of the Bible is not the same as the god of the koran. The god (although there are really no other gods) of the koran is satan, the devil, the great deceiver, the accuser of the brethren.
A truth can not be built from lies so there are no “good” words in the koran. It is tainted by the lies of its origin and intent.
Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
Joh 8:45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.
Note the “no truth in him.” It is not possible for him to tell the truth. Also for the God of the Bible, it is not possible for Him to lie. It is not in Him.
I am the way, the truth and the life – Jesus, John 14:6 One can only impart or give away what they have. Jesus gave His life so others may be saved and have life.
The devil has no life or truth to give. The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. Jesus, John 10:10
Best things about modern life ?
Hot shower
Mute button
Car with air and good radio/stereo
An easy chair
Good smooth roads
Super markets
Farmers market
Good wine
I’ll take …
Freedom of Association
Freedom in General (Bill of Rights)
Air Conditioning
Clean water
Clean Air
Nice Sunshine
Good music
In-door Plumbing (not to be taken for granted)
A good bed
Good Boots/Shoes (take care of those dogs)
Sundance, thanks for posting the Our Father each and every day. I read it and take a moment to remember what is important and keep my focus for the day.
March 24, 2017
Gulf War Tragedy – By Joyce Riley:
{Sorry YouTube message did not post … I’ll try again …}
Gulf Tragedy – By Joyce Riley
USNVETERAN,
Every American adult needs to be sat down and shown this video. I wonder what would happen then? Would we be able to reverse the law that our government can use of Soldiers as guinea pigs?
Just a memory:
A long time ago in the early eighties I believe, I saw my Father crying for maybe the first time. He was sitting on the front steps to our home surrounded by farm land and trees, maple, a willow and a few oaks. It was after dinner time and the sun was tired and slowly laying down to rest. I had just been dropped off from returning from somewhere when I walked up to him full of happiness and joy. I remember stopping halfway to him and wondering why my Dad had his head down so low. As I walked slower, I could see he had been crying. My first thought was my Mom, but somehow he felt my question, raised and shook his head no. As I sat down next to him, he looked me in the eye, and said, “they’ve done it again.” or something close. I had no idea what he meant, so I sat quietly next to him waiting for him to tell me the story. I had no idea how long time had passed, it didn’t really matter. I just knew something was really bothering my Dad, and I didn’t want him to be alone. I’ve sat for hours with him before in quiet, so the silence never bothered me. I just sat there quiet and in my own thoughts until he was ready.
As the sun said it’s final goodnight, my Father finally spoke. He told me so much and it just kept coming and coming and I was getting more confused. He named names with military titles, he swore at them and then stood. He swore at our senators our governor and everyone he could.
His friend had died. He had cancer. Agent Orange was the cause, but the govt always denied. He had surivived for so long, he beat the odds, he had a wife, kids, a good home. He killed himself. Suicide by gun. He just couldn’t fight anymore.
I believe this was the time when Veterans who knew they couldn’t sue their government decided to sue Doe Chemicals and the other company who had made Agent Orange etc to be used in Vietnam. I believe they had lost the case around this time. I could be wrong, and it could’ve been later, I’m not sure. I just know my Dad blamed our government for not standing by their Warriors.
My Dad was a good and honorable man. He did a great deal to help his Brothers-In-Arms and Sisters who returned from a war D.C. would not allow my Dad to go to after he’s already been in the Korean War (another story for another time). So he carried a lot of guilt because he couldn’t be there to help his younger Brothers. He also held a good amount of anger to the ones who told him no.
To make a long story shorter, my Dad became a Veterans Advocate and did everything he could. He knew people in the government, high ranking officials who owed him a favor here and there, or simply held respect for one another. And he knew everyone in between. He knew so many people. He even had a senator come to his funeral earlier this year.
My Dad had books, booklets, pamphlets, papers, documents all concerning PTSD, and Agent Orange, green, purple and others. He knew of the govt testing on their Soldiers and I wouldn’t doubt if he knew this lady, Joyce Riley. She looks so darn familiar to me, but I can’t place her. Her name is familiar as well. Maybe my Dad knew her, maybe he didn’t, but I really do believe he did with the work he was doing. It wouldn’t surprise me if their paths had crossed and they had become at least acquaintances. I wish he was here and could ask. Does anyone know if she is still fighting the good fight? Maybe I could write and ask. I’d like that. She just look so dang familiar. It could just be she wrote a book with all of this information and I just recognize her on the back cover, but I don’t think so.
There have been so many people who walked through our home, and my Dad always made it a point that I met them. My Dad always kept me informed on what he was working on and where he was at in a certain project. Sometimes I thought I knew his cases as well as he did, but of course that’s not true. I did have my favorites and he made sure to keep me updated as the wheels of government slowly turned. I have no idea why my Dad would tell me so many things he should have kept from a young girl, but I think he liked using me as a sounding board. Plus, I was a good listener who wouldn’t interrupt, still am for the most part. It was also a connection for us. Something we could talk about that no one else knew. It was pretty cool. He kept me up to speed even after he retired and it’s something we continued to talk about all through our years together.
I’ve gone on more than long enough. Hope o haven’t put most to sleep. Tomorrow I will do a search on this brave, Warrior Lady, Joyce Riley.
Be well good Treepers, and thank you so much for sharing this USNVETERAN. I know you don’t use all caps, but I always capitalize Vet/Veteran and U.S., so I became perplexed on how to do your name properly. Hope it was okay.
Ma’iingankwe
I think I’ve put this up before. I hope there’s been enough space between then and now that her performance is again fresh. It’s an old favorite of mine. I hope you enjoy it.
Disney’s ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ Star Jennifer McGill Finds God After Hitting Rock Bottom
https://hellochristian.com/8282-disneys-mickey-mouse-club-star-jennifer-mcgill-finds-god-after-hitting-rock-bottom
Thanks for posting this article. I’d not heard of this website before and signed up to receive their newsletter.
Here is another article…such an impressive young man…”NFL’s Highest Paid Player Plans To Spend His Fortune On GOD’S Work”
June 26, 2017 by Will Maule
https://hellochristian.com/8295-nfls-highest-paid-player-plans-to-spend-his-fortune-on-gods-work
Vincent Furnier is a Christian. Wow, our “calling” experiences are on the same wavelength.. amazingly same experience – christian household, the trappings of this world, reeling me back in, back to church with my wife, pastor nailing me, decision time.. He then threw me a Life ring.. grab it.. After seeing this I am convinced this is how God works. What a testimony for the modern world..
Texian,
I’ve grown to love Alice Cooper more now than ever before, and I used to really like him when I was younger. He has a program five days a week on the radio for 3-4 hours at a time. He’s highly intelligent and just a great guy with an excellent wit. I like listening to what he has to say between songs just as much as the songs he plays.
Thanks so much for sharing this with us!
My favorite Gustav Mahler symphony….
Symphony No.5 In C Sharp Minor – 4. Adagietto
Conductor Herbert von Karajan and the Berliner Philharmoniker
It’s interesting that this particular rendition of Movement 4 by von Karajan is 11:43 minutes, which is quite slow. On the Simon Rattle cd (which I’ve played over and over again), this same movement is 9:33 minutes, with the same orchestra done in 2002. Now I’m going to have to go out and buy the von Karajan version (recorded in 1972, I believe) because it is awesome! YouTube ends up costing me a lot of money. LOL!
NEW TROLL TACTICS TO BEWARE OF
I have recently noticed both here on the treehouse and on other sites a disturbing new trend of nastiness coming from the paid trolls. They have started to attack people whose posts are the most damaging to the agenda of their paymasters. The more frequently one posts, the more likely the trolls are to attack. They also go after those who they see as making the best posts.
These attacks are intended to embarrass the person in the hope that they will stop posting. The trolls will complain about someone claiming they are posting intolerable rubbish. They also commonly insult the person by pulling them down for their poor spelling or grammer.
If you are attacked or if you see someone else being attacked, please go directly on the offensive. Show these trolls no mercy. Point out that they are being paid by the scum of the Earth which makes them a collection of even lower life-forms.
I’ve also seen some long time posters who are conservative be attacked because others on this site do not agree with a statement or two in a post. That is wrong as well.
Why American tourists don’t want to travel to Cuba
Interest is waning a year after the country was opened up to U.S. visitors
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-why-american-tourists-dont-want-to-travel-to-cuba-2017-05-03
“The slide in demand has led a number of airlines to reduce or completely eliminate flights to the country, including Silver Airways, a Florida-headquartered domestic airline that dropped all nine of its planned routes to Cuba. Frontier is dropping its Miami-Havana route by June 4, after costs in Havana “significantly exceeded our initial assumptions,” a spokesman told MarketWatch. Spirit Airlines will drop its last flight to Cuba by June 1: “The costs of serving Havana continue to outweigh the demand for service,” Spirit Airlines SAVE, -0.40% president and chief executive officer of Bob Fornaro said in April.
Brought on by themselves…still so sad!
Britain’s Got Talent superstar Susan Boyle is ‘attacked by a gang of 15 youths who pelted her with stones as she waited at a bus stop and called her an old ugly b****’
25 June 2017
Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle is being cruelly taunted, intimdated and attacked by a gang of youths, it was reported last night.
Witnesses have claimed singing sensation Boyle, who suffers from Asperger Syndrome, is being ‘hounded’ by a group of 15 young people who live near her in West Lothian, Scotland.
The gang of mainly boys is said to have thrown a flaming piece of paper at her in one attack and pelted the buses she was riding on with stones in another.
The abuse is getting so bad that the 56-year-old’s representatives are said to be considering calling the police to ensure her safety.
The gang, which is also behind a string of attacks on locals, called her an ‘old ugly b****’ at the Mill Centre shopping mall in West Lothian, a witness told the Mirror.
They told the paper how they even attacked the bus she was riding on, saying: ‘They were throwing stones, screaming and shouting things.
‘Another time 10 to 15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.’
Neighbours are said to have told the police that the gang of boys, aged 16 to 18, have been intimidating other locals too.
One woman, who says the gang are known to the community, said they racially abused her and threw a bottle which almost struck her on the head.
[…]
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4636350/Susan-Boyle-attacked-gang-15-youths.html#ixzz4l81SbeSj
Well, if “they racially abused her” then they’re “other-than-white”, I conclude by deduction.
