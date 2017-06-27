Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Energy Secretary Rick Perry joins White House Press Secretary
Sean Spicer Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the on-camera press beating, June 27th. Start time approximately 2:00pm EDT.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2 – RSBN Livestream
Advertisements
Sarah – ‘Secretary Perry – great guy; wrong football team’ – lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
you know no one likes them having fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
in the press room I mean. Us Treepers love it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahaha! I think Sarah is sarcastically funny – guess the p-pool is in no mood to laugh since hey are the brunt of most jokes lately – 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome job by Rick Perry!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Rick Perry did well. Another Trump successful pick.
Rick handled the Muh Climate change trolling from the media well. The media is not very bright, put a tag on a squirrel and they will chase it all day long. In this case the Coal Squirrel, Paris Squirrel, Coal Squirrel, were the dead squirrels being chased.
Unimaginative. Lazy. Myopic. Porch Pooches populating the press pool.
LikeLike
Wow! Perry ended strong. Talked about states can implement their own environmental rules and laws, their call, when asked if some states doing Paris Agreement will hurt their state. He says that the other states can do what they like and TX will be there, ready when companies want to relocated.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Right out of the gate! Excellent, Sarah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah is stellar, keep her. Sean deserves a promotion.
Something needs to be done with the rude press, a Distemper shot?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sarah gives a tongue lashing to ALL media. References the video…everyone in the room and in the country should watch it.
References the Russia-trump hoax…
She lashes at them for at least 3 minutes or mfore or so it seems. Watch vid.
LikeLiked by 12 people
yeah – she Went there!
and they certainly got their viral nugget today…she really laid into them 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe someone can post that portion of the video. Everyone needs to see it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Start @ about the 38:00 minute mark..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Start @ around the 38:00 mark..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The MSM needs to be boycotted listen to them. Anyone who watches them condone their actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now a reporter accuses Sarah of inflaming everyone. She has great comeback.
Anyone know who that reporter was?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Walter Cronkite maybe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^LOL!
LikeLike
She gave an EXCELLENT response to that. Good job, Sarah!
Not sure who that reporter is… will check twitter and see if he is id’d.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think he might be a Breitbart reporter… not sure though.
LikeLike
Okay, Charlie Spiering was the one who asked if the WH doesn’t want them to cover a foreign gov interference with election, but THIS is the guy who got the slap down:
He is also the one who Rick Perry asked to repeat his question.
Doesn’t seem to be affiliated with any news outlet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an asinine question. NO. Man is not responsible for climate change.
Perry answered the question beautifully: the climate has always undergone periods of great change. What little change there is in our lifetimes indicates that man’s effect on climate is minuscule and that draconian measures to “fix” it are documented to be driven by lust for power and economic interests, read that: global money-grabbers.
LikeLike
Perry did very well in his responses. Proud of him.
LikeLike
He is also the “reporter” whose belligerent attitude in questioning Sec. Perry I especially noticed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was the same reporter who tried to bait Rick Perry about an off-topic campaign comment. Dismissed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was trying to be a star. I saw photo journalists turning their cameras on him. He will be the story today and has now inserted himself into the news. Actor, not “journalist”
LikeLiked by 1 person
clip of this whiny tone guy on a tantrum
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you enlarge this clip to include about 1-2 minutes before when Sarah references the “vid” (CNN)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never mind. I now see it below. TY!
LikeLike
Turn the cameras back off. Sarah looks good, but the ‘reporters’ need a 3 month time out.
LikeLike
CNN/Fake news question and Sanders response which then lead to the whiney reporter tantrum. She talks about the video and refuses to say CNN but says “the network you reference”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whiner says “we are here to ask you questions, we’re just trying to do our job”, yet he never asked a question. All he did was yell at her. There was no question there. He should not be allowed in. If he wants to have his own press conference, he can do so out on the street somewhere and say whatever he wants.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tell ’em Girlfriend!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bet they are glad they asked that question!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she and Ronna are going to the same school! 🙂
LikeLike
They don’t look so happy anymore. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh huh!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha these peeps are so unhinged, they are hilariously ridiculous. superfragilasicuous ridiculous. Or somethin. (I’m not too up on my Mary Poppins lingo these days)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
http://www.allthelyrics.com/lyrics/mary_poppins_soundtrack/supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-lyrics-77808.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perry, “Allow America to be competitive. Allow Americans to pick and choose where they want to live, under what types of (state) governments and we will figure it out. But this idea that idea that we are going to have one size fits all out of Washington DC … One of the reasons I came to serve with President Trump is because I knew he believed in that. And he believes in competition. And the future of America is bright because we have a President who believes in an American Exceptionalism, American competition and Making America Great Again! Thank you.”
Wonderful!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
While I was backtracking to get an exact quote there was an explosive interaction with Sanders and a “reporter” — actually was explosive this time!
LikeLike
WOW… Sarah H Sanders just smacked them down. Don’t know who the whiny guy was that followed up with “we’re just trying to do our jobs” crybaby nonsense. Boo hoo. You people are charlatans and just got called out. DEAK WITH IT!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sarah won that fight!! Hands down!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ole– If the people don’t like our lies , they can change the channel argument–Yikes!
LikeLike
It was this guy:
No affiliation with any outlet.
LikeLike
Nobody understood your nonsensical question. This guy’s a hack.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh good grief. The moment I have to step out from the briefing is when she gives the smackdown. Anybody have a replay clip?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Upthread a bit…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! GOT IT. WOOT
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re really going to have to put down the Anchor Steam, Mr. Bluto!! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Redlegleader,, Me & Mr. Bluto are sharing a “private” Beer Joke while drinking in CALI…. 😉
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sanders references the video of CNN now being circulated and recommends all of us watch. She references CNN without saying CNN which I find funny. She says its disgraceful to generate fake news for ratings is disgraceful. Sites the Russia/Trump hoax..literally says hoax
LikeLiked by 4 people
She says that many people want to see coverage of many other topics, gives important topics and events, v. constant Russia Hoax
LikeLike
Sarah’s humoG: “Be careful letting NBC set your standard”…to some reporter. Some actually laughed.
Go Sarah!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sarah: “You won’t get arguments from us if retractions on Trump-Russia fake news stories” in response to some reporter asking if they should do that. Sarah asked him to repeat his question since she didn’t think she heard him correctly!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am from CNN can I ask question?
See you tomorrow!
LOLOLOLOLOL 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
That was delicious — the last sound you hear is a whimper from CNN.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Acosta was nowhere to be seen or heard! Where’s Acosta? MIA….
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s in a safe space, sucking his thumb.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Buh, Bye Kiddies!
LikeLike
Some bald dude asks the obvious….:
“Would it be a good idea if “news” organizations review ALL their (fake) stories related to “muh Russia” hoax… print retractions”
Sarah’s reply (paraphrase): HELL YES!!!!!! LOL
I would add… but its TOO LATE to get an upgrade… y’all will remain FAKE NEWS!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My streaming is totally getting throttled here. Can’t watch.
Hopefully somebody will post a replay clip & I can watch it later. Thanks friends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
up above, Bluto – there are two so far
LikeLike
Thanks. So much fun today.
LikeLike
see above for the reporter/CNN/fake news/Russia Hoax clips
LikeLike
I love the way Sarah totally destroyed these POS! The mere fact that she had to speak about Fake News and how often these bastards are putting out Fake News is an embarrassment to this country. I know they don’t give a sh..t about how the country feels but they will have to answer one day to our Maker who will have the final verdict!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. And who was the Moron asking what he thought was an oh-so-clever question?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian Karem, the same one that asked Rick Perry a ? about climate change:
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t suggest reading his Twitter feed; although, perhaps Mr. Bluto could chime in on that!!
LikeLike
I hope his seeming desperation and fear was real. “Here we go again, with everyone saying ‘Trump is right again, and the news media is wrong.” I HOPE that is actually what these knuckleheads are feeling. Unless this guy is just a shill of some sort for who knows who, that was a telling comment. Maybe the media is finally starting to feel heat for their BS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and fleporeblog, I took your suggestion and wrote directly to Dr. Shulkin this past weekend with copies to his top deputies. Let’s see how it goes. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
redlegleader68 thank you for keeping me posted! I am praying for you!
LikeLike
Hi my American friends. I have been telling you for a while now that Israelis support Trump.
Now I finally have the actual statistics. Higher than the US. See link. http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/231632
LikeLiked by 4 people
HA – Scott Adams did a “watch with me” periscope for the press briefing – he’ll get a good laugh at this one
LikeLike
Sec Gov Rick Perry has a quick response sense of humor that means sometimes he has to take a pause to get past his first thought.
Confirmation hearing…Rick Perry vs Al Franken
LikeLike
Please let this tool have it on Twitter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, cry harder Jimmy — your tears are both salty and sweet, which I like 🙂
LikeLike
On healthcare, I think the message should be, OVER and OVER and OVER again, everyone just needs to look into the camera and repeat, “We are not the party who said,
“If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor, if you like your plan you can keep your plan, costs will go down”, blah, blah, blah”…
We are the party who told you REPEATEDLY that it was ALL A LIE. Not only was it a BIGLY LIE, but the President of the United States (#44) told us it was a lie himself on 29 Jan 2010, but yet he continued to repeat it for MANY, MANY YEARS anyway, until it was PROVEN to be a lie, when MILLIONS Of people began losing their plans and their doctors, costs went up, and choices began going down.
It was called the Lie of the Year, but really, it was the Lie of the DECADE.
We’re not the ones who brought you EXPENSIVELY CRAPPY and HACKABLE websites that didn’t work, and healthcare you can’t afford, don’t need or want to buy.”
+++++++++++++
Queue it up to “Blackburn” at 49:06, and WATCH. When Barry says “stray cats and dogs”, pay close attention. That will be about 54:40. BTW, Vice President Pence was there. He needs to go on every station and the country and REMIND everyone.
“The last thing I will say, though — let me say this about health care and the health care debate, because I think it also bears on a whole lot of other issues. If you look at the package that we’ve presented — and there’s some stray cats and dogs that got in there that we were eliminating, we were in the process of eliminating. For example, we said from the start that it was going to be important for us to be consistent in saying to people if you can have your — if you want to keep the health insurance you got, you can keep it, that you’re not going to have anybody getting in between you and your doctor in your decision making. And I think that some of the provisions that got snuck in might have violated that pledge.And so we were in the process of scrubbing this and making sure that it’s tight.”
https://www.c-span.org/video/?291730-1/presidential-remarks-house-republican-conference
He is SO…..
LikeLike
Tom Price is in there too.
LikeLike
He’s right after the bloviator’s response to Ms. Blackburn.
LikeLike
I think Sarah answered the “questions” quite well.. otherwise I’m callin it a EPIC SMACKDOWN!
LikeLiked by 1 person