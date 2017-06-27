Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on June 27, 2017 by

Energy Secretary Rick Perry joins White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the on-camera press beating, June 27th.  Start time approximately 2:00pm EDT.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream #1Alternate Livestream #2RSBN Livestream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in energy, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

190 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. duchess01 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Sarah – ‘Secretary Perry – great guy; wrong football team’ – lol

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Awesome job by Rick Perry!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      June 27, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Yes, Rick Perry did well. Another Trump successful pick.

      Rick handled the Muh Climate change trolling from the media well. The media is not very bright, put a tag on a squirrel and they will chase it all day long. In this case the Coal Squirrel, Paris Squirrel, Coal Squirrel, were the dead squirrels being chased.

      Unimaginative. Lazy. Myopic. Porch Pooches populating the press pool.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Wow! Perry ended strong. Talked about states can implement their own environmental rules and laws, their call, when asked if some states doing Paris Agreement will hurt their state. He says that the other states can do what they like and TX will be there, ready when companies want to relocated.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. G3 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Right out of the gate! Excellent, Sarah!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      June 27, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Sarah is stellar, keep her. Sean deserves a promotion.

      Something needs to be done with the rude press, a Distemper shot?

      Like

      Reply
  5. Pam says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. MaineCoon says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Sarah gives a tongue lashing to ALL media. References the video…everyone in the room and in the country should watch it.

    References the Russia-trump hoax…

    She lashes at them for at least 3 minutes or mfore or so it seems. Watch vid.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. snaggletooths says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    The MSM needs to be boycotted listen to them. Anyone who watches them condone their actions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Now a reporter accuses Sarah of inflaming everyone. She has great comeback.

    Anyone know who that reporter was?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Walter Cronkite maybe.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      She gave an EXCELLENT response to that. Good job, Sarah!

      Not sure who that reporter is… will check twitter and see if he is id’d.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Sandra-VA says:
        June 27, 2017 at 3:32 pm

        I think he might be a Breitbart reporter… not sure though.

        Like

        Reply
        • Sandra-VA says:
          June 27, 2017 at 3:43 pm

          Okay, Charlie Spiering was the one who asked if the WH doesn’t want them to cover a foreign gov interference with election, but THIS is the guy who got the slap down:

          He is also the one who Rick Perry asked to repeat his question.

          Doesn’t seem to be affiliated with any news outlet.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • harrietht3 says:
            June 27, 2017 at 3:52 pm

            What an asinine question. NO. Man is not responsible for climate change.

            Perry answered the question beautifully: the climate has always undergone periods of great change. What little change there is in our lifetimes indicates that man’s effect on climate is minuscule and that draconian measures to “fix” it are documented to be driven by lust for power and economic interests, read that: global money-grabbers.

            Like

            Reply
      • harrietht3 says:
        June 27, 2017 at 3:44 pm

        He is also the “reporter” whose belligerent attitude in questioning Sec. Perry I especially noticed.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Owlen Rose says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      He was the same reporter who tried to bait Rick Perry about an off-topic campaign comment. Dismissed.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      He was trying to be a star. I saw photo journalists turning their cameras on him. He will be the story today and has now inserted himself into the news. Actor, not “journalist”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      CNN/Fake news question and Sanders response which then lead to the whiney reporter tantrum. She talks about the video and refuses to say CNN but says “the network you reference”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Joe Knuckles says:
        June 27, 2017 at 3:50 pm

        The whiner says “we are here to ask you questions, we’re just trying to do our job”, yet he never asked a question. All he did was yell at her. There was no question there. He should not be allowed in. If he wants to have his own press conference, he can do so out on the street somewhere and say whatever he wants.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Tell ’em Girlfriend!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. mw says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Hahaha these peeps are so unhinged, they are hilariously ridiculous. superfragilasicuous ridiculous. Or somethin. (I’m not too up on my Mary Poppins lingo these days)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Perry, “Allow America to be competitive. Allow Americans to pick and choose where they want to live, under what types of (state) governments and we will figure it out. But this idea that idea that we are going to have one size fits all out of Washington DC … One of the reasons I came to serve with President Trump is because I knew he believed in that. And he believes in competition. And the future of America is bright because we have a President who believes in an American Exceptionalism, American competition and Making America Great Again! Thank you.”

    Wonderful!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      While I was backtracking to get an exact quote there was an explosive interaction with Sanders and a “reporter” — actually was explosive this time!

      Like

      Reply
  13. albrevin says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    WOW… Sarah H Sanders just smacked them down. Don’t know who the whiny guy was that followed up with “we’re just trying to do our jobs” crybaby nonsense. Boo hoo. You people are charlatans and just got called out. DEAK WITH IT!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Oh good grief. The moment I have to step out from the briefing is when she gives the smackdown. Anybody have a replay clip?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Sanders references the video of CNN now being circulated and recommends all of us watch. She references CNN without saying CNN which I find funny. She says its disgraceful to generate fake news for ratings is disgraceful. Sites the Russia/Trump hoax..literally says hoax

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    She says that many people want to see coverage of many other topics, gives important topics and events, v. constant Russia Hoax

    Like

    Reply
  18. MaineCoon says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Sarah’s humoG: “Be careful letting NBC set your standard”…to some reporter. Some actually laughed.

    Go Sarah!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. MaineCoon says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Sarah: “You won’t get arguments from us if retractions on Trump-Russia fake news stories” in response to some reporter asking if they should do that. Sarah asked him to repeat his question since she didn’t think she heard him correctly!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. TheTorch says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    I am from CNN can I ask question?

    See you tomorrow!

    LOLOLOLOLOL 🙂

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  21. duchess01 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies!

    Like

    Reply
  22. rumpole2 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Some bald dude asks the obvious….:
    “Would it be a good idea if “news” organizations review ALL their (fake) stories related to “muh Russia” hoax… print retractions”

    Sarah’s reply (paraphrase): HELL YES!!!!!! LOL

    I would add… but its TOO LATE to get an upgrade… y’all will remain FAKE NEWS!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    My streaming is totally getting throttled here. Can’t watch.

    Hopefully somebody will post a replay clip & I can watch it later. Thanks friends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    see above for the reporter/CNN/fake news/Russia Hoax clips

    Like

    Reply
  25. fleporeblog says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    I love the way Sarah totally destroyed these POS! The mere fact that she had to speak about Fake News and how often these bastards are putting out Fake News is an embarrassment to this country. I know they don’t give a sh..t about how the country feels but they will have to answer one day to our Maker who will have the final verdict!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Agreed. And who was the Moron asking what he thought was an oh-so-clever question?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sandra-VA says:
        June 27, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        Brian Karem, the same one that asked Rick Perry a ? about climate change:

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      I hope his seeming desperation and fear was real. “Here we go again, with everyone saying ‘Trump is right again, and the news media is wrong.” I HOPE that is actually what these knuckleheads are feeling. Unless this guy is just a shill of some sort for who knows who, that was a telling comment. Maybe the media is finally starting to feel heat for their BS?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Oh, and fleporeblog, I took your suggestion and wrote directly to Dr. Shulkin this past weekend with copies to his top deputies. Let’s see how it goes. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. David says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Hi my American friends. I have been telling you for a while now that Israelis support Trump.
    Now I finally have the actual statistics. Higher than the US. See link. http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/231632

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Regina says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    HA – Scott Adams did a “watch with me” periscope for the press briefing – he’ll get a good laugh at this one

    Like

    Reply
  28. roxiellTX says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Sec Gov Rick Perry has a quick response sense of humor that means sometimes he has to take a pause to get past his first thought.

    Confirmation hearing…Rick Perry vs Al Franken

    Like

    Reply
  29. Eric Kennedy says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Please let this tool have it on Twitter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. TwoLaine says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    On healthcare, I think the message should be, OVER and OVER and OVER again, everyone just needs to look into the camera and repeat, “We are not the party who said,

    “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor, if you like your plan you can keep your plan, costs will go down”, blah, blah, blah”…

    We are the party who told you REPEATEDLY that it was ALL A LIE. Not only was it a BIGLY LIE, but the President of the United States (#44) told us it was a lie himself on 29 Jan 2010, but yet he continued to repeat it for MANY, MANY YEARS anyway, until it was PROVEN to be a lie, when MILLIONS Of people began losing their plans and their doctors, costs went up, and choices began going down.

    It was called the Lie of the Year, but really, it was the Lie of the DECADE.

    We’re not the ones who brought you EXPENSIVELY CRAPPY and HACKABLE websites that didn’t work, and healthcare you can’t afford, don’t need or want to buy.”

    +++++++++++++

    Queue it up to “Blackburn” at 49:06, and WATCH. When Barry says “stray cats and dogs”, pay close attention. That will be about 54:40. BTW, Vice President Pence was there. He needs to go on every station and the country and REMIND everyone.

    “The last thing I will say, though — let me say this about health care and the health care debate, because I think it also bears on a whole lot of other issues. If you look at the package that we’ve presented — and there’s some stray cats and dogs that got in there that we were eliminating, we were in the process of eliminating. For example, we said from the start that it was going to be important for us to be consistent in saying to people if you can have your — if you want to keep the health insurance you got, you can keep it, that you’re not going to have anybody getting in between you and your doctor in your decision making. And I think that some of the provisions that got snuck in might have violated that pledge.And so we were in the process of scrubbing this and making sure that it’s tight.”

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?291730-1/presidential-remarks-house-republican-conference

    He is SO…..

    Like

    Reply
  31. crossthread42 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I think Sarah answered the “questions” quite well.. otherwise I’m callin it a EPIC SMACKDOWN!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s