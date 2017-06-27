Condescending Susan Collins Complains President Trump Is Not Groveling Enough To Her and Congress…

Senator Susan Collins of Maine exhibits her joint ideological alignment with Hillary Clinton and the professional political class as she condescendingly ridicules the blue collar nature of President Trump, and calls President Trump inexperienced to the high-minded ways of the political elites in Washington DC.

[…] “President Trump is the first president who has had neither political nor military experience; and thus it has been a challenge for him to learn how to interact with congress, and how to push his agenda forward.”

“I also believe it would have been better if the president started with infrastructure, which has bipartisan support, rather than tacling a politically divisive and technically complex issue like healthcare.”

~ Senator Susan Collins