Condescending Susan Collins Complains President Trump Is Not Groveling Enough To Her and Congress…

Senator Susan Collins of Maine exhibits her joint ideological alignment with Hillary Clinton and the professional political class as she condescendingly ridicules the blue collar nature of President Trump, and calls President Trump inexperienced to the high-minded ways of the political elites in Washington DC.
[…] “President Trump is the first president who has had neither political nor military experience; and thus it has been a challenge for him to learn how to interact with congress, and how to push his agenda forward.”
“I also believe it would have been better if the president started with infrastructure, which has bipartisan support, rather than tacling a politically divisive and technically complex issue like healthcare.”
~ Senator Susan Collins
Dear Sue – You look so stupid. It’s *your* bill you’re arguing against. Its a GOP bill.
That should be simple enough for her to grok.
Possibly in November 2018 she will realize the Trump agenda, daily exposes all those to be deleted from Washington for the remainder of my lifetime. Buckle up snowflake you are about to get a pink slip along with many, many others.
Susan Collin just doesn’t understand, her complaints are irrelevant as WE ARE THE REPUBLIC, not her or her SWAMP LORD MASTERS.
And WE CHOSE PRESIDENT TRUMP and soon Susan Collin’s 20 YEAR tenure in the swamp will come to a close and she’ll be forced to work like the forgotten Men and Women she arrogantly looks down upon!
In case anybody wonders why she wants the “infrastructure” bill first, “Infrastructure” = payola. In other words, no payola, no legislation. That is the law of the swamp.
Senator Collins: WeThePeople don’t care what you think. The country did NOT vote for you. Your state of Maine did, but not us. You don’t speak for the 63 million American Trump voters. You do NOT represent us. We voted for change to Obamacare which does NOT require only an “intellectual” politician to figure out what is wrong with it. WeThePeople know what is wrong with it. Why? Because it was designed only for WeThepeople and we are the ones living in this nightmare.
You have your own cadillac health care plan, paid for by American taxpayers. You do NOT understand the night mare we are dealing with. Just fix it the way we want it, not what you want it. President Trump understands our needs–way more than you, the imbecile Senator.
So just SHUT UP, Traitor.
Collins thinks Obama, the short-lived junior senator from Illinois, with no military experience, and hidden records, was better equipped to deal with Congress than a lifelong builder who has been negotiating contracts and dealing with the many ridiculous regulations created by lawmakers (who create nothing)! She has never been on any team but the Democrats for as long as I can remember, a team of traitors.
Way to support your team Susan Collins…NOT.
As a flagrant Swamp Creature, have I got a date for you: http://www.writeups.org/wp-content/uploads/Creature-Black-Lagoon-c.jpg
Collins IS supporting “her” team: her donors. (And her democrat buddies.)
The imbecilic republican majority in the senate came out with a ‘health care bill’. As soon as it’s rolled out, selected republicans in the senate vociferously come out against their own bill. If you made this up as part of a movie plot, nobody would believe it. And yet, here we are.
Things would be a LOT MORE CLEAR if these miscreants would finally switch parties and be done with it already. Stop masquerading; stop pretending; stop LYING.
Just. Switch. Parties.
We ALL know what you really are anyway; there’s no point in continuing the charade.
Amen1
She poked at the Lion, hope it was worth it.
No, Susan, President Trump has experience in the real world, our world, where it matters if a person is hardworking and honest. You grew old and rich in the DC Swamp where sloth and deceit are virtues.
Bingo!
Collins is a Republican who is acting like a Demrat! The Republicans can’t even stick to their own party. Vote her Out!
It’s hypocritical of Collin to say she appalled by treatment of Heller ads, and yet she is verbally doing the same thing to President Trump to ‘I-need-more-fake-news’ media.
