Monday June 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Monday June 26th – Open Thread

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:20 am

    But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,
    whose confidence is in him.
    They will be like a tree planted by the water
    that sends out its roots by the stream.
    It does not fear when heat comes;
    its leaves are always green.
    It has no worries in a year of drought
    and never fails to bear fruit.
    Jer 17: 7-8

  2. HBD says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Help my memory here. When Wikileaks first came out and the republicans had a busload of candidates, wasn’t it brought to light that Hillary and team wanted the press to push for trump or Cruz as they felt either would be beatable in the general? Glad it backfired

  3. Natasha says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:28 am

    There’s a lot of stories making the rounds today. This article by Sy Hersh. It confirms what we gathered about Syria but paints Trump in a manner that isn’t believable. It is trying to make the President to be a war-monger and the generals as innocent. Sy Hersh is credible on quite a few issues and wrong on some but his words are tend to be accepted as gospel in alternative media. What do you guys think?

    LINK ;https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article165905578/Trump-s-Red-Line.html

    • Xroads says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:56 am

      President Trump is FAR from a war monger. He has demonstrated his resolve to use US might for the greatest benefit to the US and overall stability in my opinion. He would prefer for nations to “do the right thing”, but if they don’t, he will act decisively. Hillary, on the other hand, and her cronies, would have had us in a shooting war with Russia if elected.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:08 am

      I think for $20.00 most pundits would carry around a dead rat in their mouths. More anonymous sources….

    • Natasha says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:10 am

      This article is the most comprehensive so far and needs to be tweeted,emailed to every member of congress, few credible reporters and Trumps team or kids constantly.

      LINK; https://fighting15th.com/2017/05/15/russian-hackers/

      The most under reported story is Ukraine meddling in the election. Remember that the whole Trump-Russia collusion started back in late 2015- early 2016 by Urkanian DNC operatives about Paul Manafort. The first Russian dossier was by them for DNC. The second Russian dossier was a followup of the first by the MI5 Steele spy now in hiding.

      The First Russian dossier was then circulating in Balkin states. Remember John Brehean received it but it was never stated from which country. John McCain got the second dossier from Poland and gave it to the FBI.

      No republican wants to solve cause most of them were complicit in sharing both two dossiers. Using fraudulent dossiers to get FISA warrants under false presence and the cover-up.

      Mix that with FBI paying Steele to continue his research and Crowdstrike on contract with the FBI and DOJ. The entire situation is a mess.

    • Lucille says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Seymore Hersh is a total and thorough-going progressive. The couple of times he may have been correct in his research does not outweigh his leftist, globalist, anti-American Republic agenda which blames America for all that is wrong in the world.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:28 am

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Irish Blessings

    Said in the morning when rising

    Christ be with me,
    be after me,
    be before me,
    and be at my right and left hand.
    May everything I do be for Christ.

  6. Lucille says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:11 am

    For sheer beauty….
    Maurice Ravel – “Pavane for a Dead Princess”
    by Orchestre National de France

  8. Harry Lime says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:17 am

    I love Picasso the dog! Don’t worry, he’s perfectly healthy and able to eat just fine. I would adopt him in an instant if he were in my state. Beautiful dog.

  9. Harry Lime says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Quasi the German Shepard with a shortened spine seems to making the most of his life. A wonderful pet for that family.

  10. Harry Lime says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Rhea the naked bird.

