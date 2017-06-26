Monday June 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,
whose confidence is in him.
They will be like a tree planted by the water
that sends out its roots by the stream.
It does not fear when heat comes;
its leaves are always green.
It has no worries in a year of drought
and never fails to bear fruit.
Jer 17: 7-8
Help my memory here. When Wikileaks first came out and the republicans had a busload of candidates, wasn’t it brought to light that Hillary and team wanted the press to push for trump or Cruz as they felt either would be beatable in the general? Glad it backfired
There’s a lot of stories making the rounds today. This article by Sy Hersh. It confirms what we gathered about Syria but paints Trump in a manner that isn’t believable. It is trying to make the President to be a war-monger and the generals as innocent. Sy Hersh is credible on quite a few issues and wrong on some but his words are tend to be accepted as gospel in alternative media. What do you guys think?
LINK ;https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article165905578/Trump-s-Red-Line.html
President Trump is FAR from a war monger. He has demonstrated his resolve to use US might for the greatest benefit to the US and overall stability in my opinion. He would prefer for nations to “do the right thing”, but if they don’t, he will act decisively. Hillary, on the other hand, and her cronies, would have had us in a shooting war with Russia if elected.
I think for $20.00 most pundits would carry around a dead rat in their mouths. More anonymous sources….
This article is the most comprehensive so far and needs to be tweeted,emailed to every member of congress, few credible reporters and Trumps team or kids constantly.
LINK; https://fighting15th.com/2017/05/15/russian-hackers/
The most under reported story is Ukraine meddling in the election. Remember that the whole Trump-Russia collusion started back in late 2015- early 2016 by Urkanian DNC operatives about Paul Manafort. The first Russian dossier was by them for DNC. The second Russian dossier was a followup of the first by the MI5 Steele spy now in hiding.
The First Russian dossier was then circulating in Balkin states. Remember John Brehean received it but it was never stated from which country. John McCain got the second dossier from Poland and gave it to the FBI.
No republican wants to solve cause most of them were complicit in sharing both two dossiers. Using fraudulent dossiers to get FISA warrants under false presence and the cover-up.
Mix that with FBI paying Steele to continue his research and Crowdstrike on contract with the FBI and DOJ. The entire situation is a mess.
Seymore Hersh is a total and thorough-going progressive. The couple of times he may have been correct in his research does not outweigh his leftist, globalist, anti-American Republic agenda which blames America for all that is wrong in the world.
Irish Blessings
Said in the morning when rising
Christ be with me,
be after me,
be before me,
and be at my right and left hand.
May everything I do be for Christ.
For sheer beauty….
Maurice Ravel – “Pavane for a Dead Princess”
by Orchestre National de France
I love Picasso the dog! Don’t worry, he’s perfectly healthy and able to eat just fine. I would adopt him in an instant if he were in my state. Beautiful dog.
Quasi the German Shepard with a shortened spine seems to making the most of his life. A wonderful pet for that family.
Rhea the naked bird.
