June 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #158

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Muh Russian Dolls
A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma…. promoted by CNN (Very Fake News)
Love that they picked “Why am I not 50 points ahead” Hillary!
Haha yeah, I love it. The gift that keeps on giving.
LOL
But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,
whose confidence is in him.
They will be like a tree planted by the water
that sends out its roots by the stream.
It does not fear when heat comes;
its leaves are always green.
It has no worries in a year of drought
and never fails to bear fruit.
Jer 17: 7-8
I am praying this evening for Justice Kennedy to announce at some point tomorrow that he is retiring effective immediately. What an incredible way to start the week.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/24/supreme-court-will-justice-kennedy-retire-this-month.html
From the article linked above:
Action is expected on President Trump’s travel ban before the court’s long summer break but the biggest news of all would be if Kennedy were to use the court’s last public session on Monday to announce his retirement, the Associated Press reported Saturday.
Kennedy has played an important role as the court’s swing vote on many important rulings. His departure would allow conservatives to wrest near total control of the bench for the foreseeable future.
The WAPO is preparing its readers for what they are describing as ARMAGEDDON! Chuck the Duck will have absolutely no recourse since he allowed Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option on Neil Gorsuch.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-terrifying-and-terrible-prospect-of-justice-kennedy-retiring/2017/06/23/bc73ff9a-5830-11e7-a204-ad706461fa4f_story.html?utm_term=.d593237d9c9c
From the article linked above:
So if Kennedy is inclined to retire, it is hard to begrudge him that choice. But his departure would be terrible for the court and terrible for the country. It could not come at a worse time. Any court vacancy these days, under a president of either party, triggers a battle between liberal and conservative forces. Kennedy’s retirement would unleash nomination Armageddon, given the feral political environment and the pivotal role he plays on the closely divided court.
One of the final 3 candidates to replace Justice Scalia was Thomas Hardiman.
http://time.com/4650544/supreme-court-nominees-donald-trump/
From the article linked above:
Hardiman is known for protecting gun rights and taking an originalist approach to Second Amendment cases.
However, the man that will cause some to literally commit suicide if he is the ultimate choice is William Pryor. He also was one of the final 3 candidates to replace Justice Scalia.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/pryor-perhaps-the-most-polarizing-supreme-court-justice-possibility/2017/01/28/f25bb7e2-e4ae-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.44e4b6bf77fa
From the article linked above:
Pryor is perhaps the most polarizing figure of the potential nominees, with some groups thinking he leans too far right
When President George W. Bush nominated him to his current post in 2003, Senate Democrats refused to allow Pryor’s confirmation, calling him an “extremist,” citing his position on both Roe v. Wade and Lawrence v. Texas as examples.
Pryor, 54, has been an especially outspoken critic of abortion rights, calling Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history.”
If we can solidify control of SCOTUS, that could help shift things in favor for a generation.
That would be huge.
MAG we may have an incredible week just from the SC! I expect a decision to lift the temporary restraining order on the President’s 2nd EO to occur this week. The court will also announce they are going to hear the case when they return on October 2nd. The 90 days will have come and gone allowing us to win twice!
Outstanding. Can’t wait, Flep!
More winning!
BUT NOT TOO MUCH! 😉
but..but..but.. then why do you still love to howl at the moon? I could have swore you’re howling out of sheer joy of winning. 😉
Roe v Wade basically admitted it was not a great decision!
To oppose RvW is to recognize what was laid down in the decision!
Choker Barry….
As Trump said….
Looking forward to a good week. Hoping that these things happen this week:
– Justice Kennedy announces his retirement
– SCOTUS announces they are going to let the travel ban stand for the moment
– AHCA is either passed or progresses
If the AHCA does not pass on Thursday, I’d still be fine with having a vote on the bill just to get the cowardly GOP members on record as having opposed it. Let them have to defend a vote.
Some DIM operative indicted (If it’s Hillary…. a bonus)
..and two scoops of ice cream for every American and our out-of-country supporters, too.
MAG I think we get items one and two and progression with AHCA but no vote until the return from their one week recess.
You’re probably right on the AHCA vote, Flep.
I’m ok with no vote now as long as we eventually get the AHCA passed. We can use the carrot, not the stick, just get the bill passed.
Trump’s “Solar Wall”
Maybe a “Solar Panel” wall offers the option to reverse “polarity” at the flick of a switch?
It can double as a DEATH RAY (cf The Death Star) aimed at Mexico… a BONUS?
LOL. I think you’ve been watching too much Star Trek.
I saw some news item about a field of solar “collectors”… and melting when the alignment caused them to focus back on the main structure
Hell, they did that already with some curved glass hotel in Vegas.
Now, we’re talkin’ Beam them out, Scotty!
Tennessee trolls California for their travel ban. 😀
Tennessee Legislature Responds to California’s Travel Ban in Stinging Official Fashion
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/06/905863-tennessee-legislature-responds-californias-travel-ban-stinging-official-fashion/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Owned&utm_term=ijamerica&utm_campaign=ods&utm_content=Politics
Some of the whereas’ are pretty good:
“Whereas, California’s attempt to influence public policy in our state is akin to Tennessee expressing its disapproval of California’s exorbitant taxes, spiraling budget deficits, runaway social welfare programs, and rampant illegal immigration.”
You go Tennessee. Smack it back to corrupted CA Gov’t. I hope other states will follow. The Trump Effect is moving along good in a smacking way.
This is too funny-it is true. I will write this on poster, if I ever get a chance to go out and rally in support.
I could just see it. It would be a Mark Dice college petition that people would sign. Or even a Jesse Waters piece. Our Ca politicians are so moronic….
Is it possible two kill two birds with one stone? Would this Scaramucci hitpiece scandal end the careers of Kamala Harris and Liz Warren?
Please oh please!
“The “very fake news” scandal that is engulfing CNN inside and outside the left-wing network now reaches its highest levels as even CNN president Jeff Zucker is personally involved in the internal investigation into a now-retracted hit piece, sources inside CNN with direct knowledge confirmed to Breitbart News.
Meanwhile, Senate Democrats find themselves on the hot seat as insiders point to leftist staff for members like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) as being responsible for the thinly-sourced hit piece. Staff for Harris deny any involvement, but Warren staff have not responded”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/06/25/jeff-zucker-cnn-retraction-russia-conspiracy/
Please let it be true. That means 2 more scoop for us all.
Ha, ha, ha!
US Army Howitzer Has ‘Covfefe’ Stamped On It!
http://www.youngcons.com/gotta-love-the-military-us-army-howitzer-has-covfefe-stamped-on-it/
Covfefe Rules–
Covefefe goes goBOOM-MEE…!!!
Too cool!
What was it that was the running gag? Illegals do all the jobs Americans wont do? And heres our POTUS making an effort to do service work himself. Great leader.
This one the other hand:
Wimpy move. Go back to your golf, BO.
lol
Very important – how the left is going to use AI against us. You can spot the direction now.
Take a look at how Facebook is attacking Breitbart using sneaky ads. These are super-highly targeted ads, too, designed to either directly counter the narrative of the article they are running in (which I’ve reported here before), OR to identify users and find wedge issues to pull them left. In my case, they know I’m “soft” on gay rights, but that I’m also a very damaging opponent on the “Gaystapo agenda” as well as the “Trans” thing, where I’ve helped advance strong opposition to “trans” advocacy in schools. So they seriously KNOW exactly what they are doing here. It’s clear they’ve studied my postings, and are going after a very high-value target, on his greatest danger to their agenda, using the right messaging. (Note – I did not click on the video – I refuse to be manipulated.)
When a reader scrolls near a video, Facebook (and other leftists who use this technique) insert their video EXACTLY where the story video is, moving the story video down. It is timed to make you click on the wrong video. VERY sneaky.
Here is an image after the Facebook video intervenes. The story video was right where the Facebook video now sits.
It’s basically a form of automated, personalized propaganda trolling. It’s the personalized ads of “Minority Report” crossed with Communist Chinese political purpose.
I have been warning about the leftists using AI, and now it’s clear what they’re going to do – assign individual instances of bots to follow people around on the web and troll them back to “correct” thinking. YES. You will have a robot (no arms or legs – just a script on a computer) assigned SPECIFICALLY to harass you into political compliance.
EVIL!
Wow! Thanks for the warning. Scary and evil.
I have always for some reason found this image disturbing. And then to see the behavior of tech and what youve posted just proves my instincts are on the right path.
It was a little warm out here in the CA desert. Now this has been a heat wave not a little close to 98 degrees emergency. Oh no. I got 123 today and just outside to admire the beautiful dark sky full of stars and planets and still 110……Incredible colors and another work of art by the heavenly Father……….
