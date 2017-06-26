June 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #158

  1. rumpole2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Muh Russian Dolls

    A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma…. promoted by CNN (Very Fake News)

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:22 am

    But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,
    whose confidence is in him.
    They will be like a tree planted by the water
    that sends out its roots by the stream.
    It does not fear when heat comes;
    its leaves are always green.
    It has no worries in a year of drought
    and never fails to bear fruit.
    Jer 17: 7-8

  3. fleporeblog says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I am praying this evening for Justice Kennedy to announce at some point tomorrow that he is retiring effective immediately. What an incredible way to start the week.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/24/supreme-court-will-justice-kennedy-retire-this-month.html

    From the article linked above:

    Action is expected on President Trump’s travel ban before the court’s long summer break but the biggest news of all would be if Kennedy were to use the court’s last public session on Monday to announce his retirement, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

    Kennedy has played an important role as the court’s swing vote on many important rulings. His departure would allow conservatives to wrest near total control of the bench for the foreseeable future.

    The WAPO is preparing its readers for what they are describing as ARMAGEDDON! Chuck the Duck will have absolutely no recourse since he allowed Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option on Neil Gorsuch.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-terrifying-and-terrible-prospect-of-justice-kennedy-retiring/2017/06/23/bc73ff9a-5830-11e7-a204-ad706461fa4f_story.html?utm_term=.d593237d9c9c

    From the article linked above:

    So if Kennedy is inclined to retire, it is hard to begrudge him that choice. But his departure would be terrible for the court and terrible for the country. It could not come at a worse time. Any court vacancy these days, under a president of either party, triggers a battle between liberal and conservative forces. Kennedy’s retirement would unleash nomination Armageddon, given the feral political environment and the pivotal role he plays on the closely divided court.

    One of the final 3 candidates to replace Justice Scalia was Thomas Hardiman.

    http://time.com/4650544/supreme-court-nominees-donald-trump/

    From the article linked above:

    Hardiman is known for protecting gun rights and taking an originalist approach to Second Amendment cases.

    However, the man that will cause some to literally commit suicide if he is the ultimate choice is William Pryor. He also was one of the final 3 candidates to replace Justice Scalia.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/pryor-perhaps-the-most-polarizing-supreme-court-justice-possibility/2017/01/28/f25bb7e2-e4ae-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.44e4b6bf77fa

    From the article linked above:

    Pryor is perhaps the most polarizing figure of the potential nominees, with some groups thinking he leans too far right

    When President George W. Bush nominated him to his current post in 2003, Senate Democrats refused to allow Pryor’s confirmation, calling him an “extremist,” citing his position on both Roe v. Wade and Lawrence v. Texas as examples.

    Pryor, 54, has been an especially outspoken critic of abortion rights, calling Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history.”

  4. rumpole2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Choker Barry….

  5. rumpole2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    As Trump said….

  6. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Looking forward to a good week. Hoping that these things happen this week:

    – Justice Kennedy announces his retirement
    – SCOTUS announces they are going to let the travel ban stand for the moment
    – AHCA is either passed or progresses

    If the AHCA does not pass on Thursday, I’d still be fine with having a vote on the bill just to get the cowardly GOP members on record as having opposed it. Let them have to defend a vote.

  7. rumpole2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Trump’s “Solar Wall”

    Maybe a “Solar Panel” wall offers the option to reverse “polarity” at the flick of a switch?

    It can double as a DEATH RAY (cf The Death Star) aimed at Mexico… a BONUS?

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Tennessee trolls California for their travel ban. 😀

    Tennessee Legislature Responds to California’s Travel Ban in Stinging Official Fashion

    http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/06/905863-tennessee-legislature-responds-californias-travel-ban-stinging-official-fashion/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Owned&utm_term=ijamerica&utm_campaign=ods&utm_content=Politics

    Some of the whereas’ are pretty good:

    “Whereas, California’s attempt to influence public policy in our state is akin to Tennessee expressing its disapproval of California’s exorbitant taxes, spiraling budget deficits, runaway social welfare programs, and rampant illegal immigration.”

  9. Gil says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Is it possible two kill two birds with one stone? Would this Scaramucci hitpiece scandal end the careers of Kamala Harris and Liz Warren?
    Please oh please!

    “The “very fake news” scandal that is engulfing CNN inside and outside the left-wing network now reaches its highest levels as even CNN president Jeff Zucker is personally involved in the internal investigation into a now-retracted hit piece, sources inside CNN with direct knowledge confirmed to Breitbart News.
    Meanwhile, Senate Democrats find themselves on the hot seat as insiders point to leftist staff for members like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) as being responsible for the thinly-sourced hit piece. Staff for Harris deny any involvement, but Warren staff have not responded”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/06/25/jeff-zucker-cnn-retraction-russia-conspiracy/

  11. NJF says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Too cool!

  12. Martin says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:16 am

    lol

  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Very important – how the left is going to use AI against us. You can spot the direction now.

    Take a look at how Facebook is attacking Breitbart using sneaky ads. These are super-highly targeted ads, too, designed to either directly counter the narrative of the article they are running in (which I’ve reported here before), OR to identify users and find wedge issues to pull them left. In my case, they know I’m “soft” on gay rights, but that I’m also a very damaging opponent on the “Gaystapo agenda” as well as the “Trans” thing, where I’ve helped advance strong opposition to “trans” advocacy in schools. So they seriously KNOW exactly what they are doing here. It’s clear they’ve studied my postings, and are going after a very high-value target, on his greatest danger to their agenda, using the right messaging. (Note – I did not click on the video – I refuse to be manipulated.)

    When a reader scrolls near a video, Facebook (and other leftists who use this technique) insert their video EXACTLY where the story video is, moving the story video down. It is timed to make you click on the wrong video. VERY sneaky.

    Here is an image after the Facebook video intervenes. The story video was right where the Facebook video now sits.

    It’s basically a form of automated, personalized propaganda trolling. It’s the personalized ads of “Minority Report” crossed with Communist Chinese political purpose.

    I have been warning about the leftists using AI, and now it’s clear what they’re going to do – assign individual instances of bots to follow people around on the web and troll them back to “correct” thinking. YES. You will have a robot (no arms or legs – just a script on a computer) assigned SPECIFICALLY to harass you into political compliance.

    EVIL!

  14. freddy says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:17 am

    It was a little warm out here in the CA desert. Now this has been a heat wave not a little close to 98 degrees emergency. Oh no. I got 123 today and just outside to admire the beautiful dark sky full of stars and planets and still 110……Incredible colors and another work of art by the heavenly Father……….

  15. Martin says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:18 am

  16. Martin says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:20 am

