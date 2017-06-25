T-Rex Updates: The Ongoing ‘Coalition -vs- Qatar’ Discussions…

(VIA STATE DEPT) Qatar has begun its careful review and consideration of a series of requests presented by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution.
A productive next step would be for each of the countries to sit together and continue this conversation. We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism.
Each country involved has something to contribute to that effort. A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension. The United States will continue to stay in close contact with all parties and will continue to support the mediation efforts of the Emir of Kuwait.
~ U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Suspicious Cat approves of Secretary Tillerson’s approach toward Qatar:
Groundwork has started for a big win.
Our media will continue its circle jerk over Russia.
The People will learn and know what’s happening in their own way.
Bye MSM! You all suck. Just like CNN.
It sounds like something is brewing in the Middle East and it is going to be HUUUGE! When the left and the Media finally figure it out, it will already be well underway. Love it.
Ha ha, suspicious cat has the same look on his face as suspicious R Tillerson.
That is what I thought, too! HA!
Was just going to say that Ursula. You beat me to it. Only difference is their eyes are looking in different directions.
I kind a like that kitty because he looks like T-Rex, only with fur. Would I ever like to know what is going on in T-Rex’s mind!
Great job SD.
I saw that too, Ursula! Too cool!! 🙂
President Trump and Jared have the best strategy for the Middle East. So smart. Light years ahead in their thinking. Superior to any diplomacy this country has shown in my lifetime. MAGA!
The animals that control North Africa and the ME (ISIS, al-Nusra, Hezbollah, Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Al-Qaeda, Taliban etc) days are truly numbered. What has occurred this past week with King Salman appointing his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as his heir and the post SD shared about the demands for Qatar is monumental. The reports of Jared Kushner’s visits to Israel and Palestine are also very encouraging.
The demands on Qatar are HUGE in the grand scheme of things! There is no way this would have occurred if anyone other than our President had been elected. This unequivocally tells me that Saudi Arabia is ALL IN. That in and of it self is massive because they have the money needed to make sure that the military equipment used as part of this glorious coalition is modern and up-to-date. It takes a tremendous amount of pressure away from the Great President of Egypt, al-Sisi. President al-Sisi will continue to be the mastermind behind all the negotiations. He is so well respected in the region for being the one person that was able to spit in the face of Barry from Hawaii. He is also loved and admired by Egyptians as well as our President.
The Muslim Brotherhood is being chocked everywhere they turn. The last place for them will be Turkey. Our President is setting up something big with Poland, Romania and Hungary. Those countries don’t want a single Muslim allowed in. It will also send a clear message to France, Germany and Italy that if they don’t cleanup their garbage, they can and will be replaced. Our alliance with Eastern Europe will allow us such tremendous leverage.
Amazing what good leaders that want to protect themselves and their countries will do when they are lead by a man that wants the SAME things as they do for us and our country. I have said this before but when our President finally visits Egypt, the celebrations in the streets of Cairo will make us all cry like babies because it will be overwhelming the LOVE they will show him!
WE are the luckiest people on the face of the earth. Our grand kids and their kids will see North Africa and the ME as a place they can visit while Europe will be a no fly zone because all that will be left is the extremist that were run out of North Africa and the ME. I don’t have a doubt with our President at the helm followed by the Egyptian Lion in North Africa with the financial backing of King Salman and his newly appointed heir taking care of all the financial needs.
Our Lion working hand-in-hand with the Egyptian Lion! A match truly made in HEAVEN!
Has anyone missed that Qatar is trying to buy a 10% stake in American Airlines? Seems someone is trying to skirt the restrictions being placed upon them.
“Ya want 10% of American? Howzabout 86ing the Muslim Bros and other such ne’er-do-wells first, eh?”
And this statement came out within 48 hours of the Fox report about President Trump considering the Arab Peace Summit.
The graphics are only out done by the next Sundance article. Thanks so much as we head into America’s Birthday! God Bless All.
The real threat is Iran:
“Several of the allegations against { 2 American citizen s} Kourani and El Debek connect them – albeit indirectly – to an IJO network responsible for orchestrating a wave of terrorist plots on behalf of the Iranian regime in 2012.
That year witnessed a “marked resurgence of Iran’s state sponsorship of terrorism, through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force (IRGC-QF), its Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), and Tehran’s ally” Hizballah, the State Department said in its Country Reports on Terrorism 2012. Iran and Hizballah’s “terrorist activity…reached a tempo unseen since the 1990s, with attacks plotted in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa.”
https://www.state.gov/j/ct/rls/crt/2012/209978.htm
Foggy Bottom went on to cite plots and attacks in Cyprus, Georgia, India, Kenya, and Thailand as evidence of Iran’s worldwide campaign of terror in 2012. [See FDD’s Long War Journal report, State Department highlights Iran’s ‘marked resurgence’ of state-sponsored terrorism.]
http://www.longwarjournal.org/archives/2013/05/state_department_ira_2.php
Some of these same plots – all carried out under the direction of Hizballah’s Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) – are referenced in the complaints filed against Kourani and El Debek.
http://www.longwarjournal.org/archives/2017/06/analysis-2-us-cases-provide-unique-window-into-irans-global-terror-network.php
So while all this is taking place, the President of the United States, Barrack Obama, along with the Congress of the United States, were actively lifting sanctions on Iran, lifting sanctions on Iranian banks, delivering billions in gold and cash to Iran, and dropping charges against 14 major Iranian terrorist targets and freeing 7 Iranian federally convicted nationals.
Tell me again the definition of traitor.
He would not exist without the support of “the swamp creatures” both in the Senate and Congress. We hear know the names, 2018 is approaching very fast.
Obama’s hidden Iran deal giveaway
By dropping charges against major arms targets, the administration infuriated Justice Department officials — and undermined its own counterproliferation task forces.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/24/obama-iran-nuclear-deal-prisoner-release-236966
Everything I know about the people who ran this country for the last 8 years, I learned from “The Wire”…
‘I feel old. I been out there since I was 13. I ain’t never fucked up a count, never stole off a package, never did some shit that I wasn’t told to do. I been straight up. But what come back? Hmm? You’d think if I get jammed up on some shit they’d be like, A’ight, yeah. Bodie been there. Bodie hang tough. We got his pay lawyer. We got a bail.They want me to stand with them, right? But where the fuck they at when they supposed to be standing by us? I mean, when shit goes bad and there’s hell to pay, where they at? This game is rigged, man. We like the little bitches on a chessboard.’ – Preston ‘Bodie’ Broadus
Emersum sweet flip-flops.
.
Russia, which is obviously aligned with Shia Iran, is responding to the threat of a Sunni caliphate which was in the process of actually being built by Turkey, the Muslim Brotherhood and Isis. Thankfully Russia stepped in to save Assad, and Egypt is now save due to the support of the Trump administration.
Russia doesn’t want any caliphate, and neither does Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan because those three nations represent the old cold-war era dynasties which would be swept away if any Islamist caliphate came to power. So why on earth are Russia and America not talking in this situation because a greater more stable alliance could be formed? Instead, we are setting up a new cold-war which would be a potentially catastrophic outcome because we absolutely are going to need Christian and proud nation state believing Russia when bloody ideological civil wars start breaking out across the West against the radical progressives which as we know hates Russia and Eastern Europe with a passion.
Radical progressives in the West desperately want to see the Muslim Brotherhood and Turkey succeed. Have they successfully scared Trump away from working with Russia? Or are there progressives in the Trump administration pushing him towards an outcome that will see Assad removed? Or is Israel, which I greatly support, so fixated with the threat of Hezbollah that they have convinced Trump to go after all Islamic terrorists in the region which would obviously include their main foe?
No, no and no
Qatar was only given 10 days to comply with the list of ‘requests’ that the Alliance gave them.
I’m not sure if the countdown started on the 21st or the 22nd…but they don’t have very long to reach a decision.
Love the combo picture of Suspicious Cat with T-Rex, Sundance.
Heheheh. That is brilliant.
Can’t help but think that there is a connection between King Salman’s move of making his son the next in line for the throne…and stripping Prince Feyed of his power…to this ultimatum that was given to Qatar.
Maybe Feyed was involved with the Muslim Brotherhood & Qatar, on the sly?
I don’t know.
But reviewing some videos of Obama with Feyed made me think so.
Anyway, it’s great to watch T-Rex and our President work their magic on Mideast diplomacy.
We are watching history being made.
“We are watching history being made”. Do you know how many times that has been said over the past 60 years? The Sunni Shia rift will not be resolved until one eliminates the other. Until then the Forever War will continue. We may get it to calm down for awhile but this is a 1300 year old problem.
The demands on Qatar are obviously negotiable, however Qatar knows that the demands are made on evidence they can not refute. The SA (also UAE) have unparalleled surveillance of all Qatar’s communications courtesy of BAE systems (British defense company).
Pres al Sisi and Prince Salmon have struck a deal over two Red Sea islands that al-Sisi has finalised, though this move was controversial for Egypt. This will open and secure access to the Red Sea ports for Israel.
In SE Asia, Asean countries are joining forces to combat Islamic terrorism as the IS has declared them part of their caliphate and is expanding there as they are defeated in Syria. Singapore is their latest target. Singapore was the first nation in Asia to back the US anti-terrorism coalition. It is no wonder that KT McFarland was nominated to be ambassador, though confirmation is still languishing in the wastrel senate.
Iran of course backs Qatar, has gleefully displayed their death to Israel clock countdown and now has approved visa free access to Iran for Russian tourists.
(forgive me, I need to snort).
I forgot to add; that look on TRex’s face is aimed at China. Taking notes President Xi?
Love T-Rex’s sly look from the far right of the photo – keenly observing something. Not a hint of worry in that expression.
