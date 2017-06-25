Sunday Talks: Sean Spicer Interviewed by Howard Kurtz…

In an interview with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz (MediaBuzz), White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer pushed back against the accusations of CNN’s most delicate whaaambulance passenger Jim Acosta, who complains about the lack of press briefings aired on television.

“It’s sad that he believes if it doesn’t occur on TV — I think some of these reporters are more interested in their YouTube clips than they are in getting factual news. You look at the number of questions asked over and over again just so the reporter can get a clip of themselves saying something or yelling at someone.”

Spicer rightly said the Press Corps posturing gets “repetitive” and tiresome. “To suggest that if it’s not on television is somewhat nonsensical. We engage with the press corps very robustly from early in the morning to late at night. The briefing is one small part of what this staff does.”

