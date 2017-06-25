Sunday Talks: Sean Spicer Interviewed by Howard Kurtz…

Posted on June 25, 2017 by

In an interview with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz (MediaBuzz), White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer pushed back against the accusations of CNN’s most delicate whaaambulance passenger Jim Acosta, who complains about the lack of press briefings aired on television.

“It’s sad that he believes if it doesn’t occur on TV — I think some of these reporters are more interested in their YouTube clips than they are in getting factual news. You look at the number of questions asked over and over again just so the reporter can get a clip of themselves saying something or yelling at someone.”

Spicer rightly said the Press Corps posturing gets “repetitive” and tiresome. “To suggest that if it’s not on television is somewhat nonsensical. We engage with the press corps very robustly from early in the morning to late at night. The briefing is one small part of what this staff does.”

 

14 Responses to Sunday Talks: Sean Spicer Interviewed by Howard Kurtz…

  1. treehouseron says:
    June 25, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    I think Spice Daddy is getting even better than he already was, which was already really good. He’s learning to troll like President Trump does (remember Spice Daddy’s comment about Covfefe? Many other examples).

    I approve Bigly.

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 25, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      BTW I should probably explain, the reason the ability to ‘troll’ is so important, is because these people aren’t telling or acting like their true selves. When they’re trolled, they drop their composure and show the beast within.

      So for instance, we see Acosta acting like a little child, he would not be acting like that without Spice Daddy trolling him with the off camera briefings.

      Their trolling tactics are making the libs destroy themselves and drop all pretenses.

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      June 25, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      Whoop de Doo.

      Reply
  2. Trumpstumper says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Drop the Spice on them, Sean!

    Don’t hold back – they can’t HANDLE the TRUTH!

    Reply
  3. CiscoKid says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Der’ SpiceMeister
    Have a couple of cold ones on me.
    🍻

    Reply
  4. mimbler says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Yes, they want their anti-Trump diatribes televised; without the camera, they might actually ask real questions,
    Mike

    Reply
  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Spicer should do live video press conferences with local tv channels, hometown news paper media, and bloggers part of the week….and keep the press conferences without video for MSM (NYT, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CNN, etc) part if the week. Oh, what a temper tantrum we would see. Lol. 😀

    Reply
  6. duchess01 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    What a bunch of whiny babies! Finally, away from the p-pool, Sean tells it like it is – the quoted paragraphs above detail their foibles – the fact that they are throwing tantrums and missing their daily TV moments is par for the course – they do not attend these briefings to report on the White House News – it is their daily opportunity to obfuscate and obstruct progress – just like their counterparts in Congress – all in it together for the sole purpose of derailing President Trump’s agenda! It is about time Sean exposed them for who they really are and why they attend the briefings – the jig is up kiddies – no milk and cookies for you – go to your room!

    Reply
  7. ALEX says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Nice job. Don’t go back. The press briefings are worthless in the internet age if 95% of the reporters are openly hostile Fake News reporters…Do not support Fake News….

    Reply
  8. woohoowee says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Bloomberg reporterette at the end even acknowledged “no cameras” is beneficial to the press, themselves.

    WINNING!

    Reply

