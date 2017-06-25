Sunday Talks: President Trump Interviews with Fox and Friends…

The drop in ratings for corporate Fox News is unfamiliar territory for them. It takes a while for corporate suites to react to losses in position. In the era of Roger Ailes, losing was unfamiliar. Broadcast perspectives modify based on finances. President Trump is bigger than the media who report on him.
Even Trump is not immune for Presidential Grey Hair
I love this guy, about 4:15 in he says (about Lee, Cruz, etc.) “They wanna get some points”….
So basically he’s using a financial term to describe the negotiation. So a point is basically a percentage, if you’re negotiating a real estate deal you might want a couple points or whatever off or on the loan, etc.
HILARIOUS
The way he just so casually talks about finance always amazes me. In one of the interviews during the G.E. he said “That’s what you do! You throw it in a chapter, beat up the banks….”
LOL It would be so fun to sit down with him and talk his brand of finance and see how these guys who do this at a huge level, see how they think and operate.
I wonder if Megyn Kelly watched and wistfully recalled the good old days?.
She has a really ‘unique’ skill set. On one hand she’s very pretty but on the other hand as soon as you watch her or talk to her for a few minutes, you notice she has a kind of manly voice… and acts like a 6 year old.
So usually, someone who looks like her would be able to wrap men around their finger… but she struggles with pulling that off because of the other character traits.
Meanwhile people like Ainsley Earhart get interview after interview because she’s generally a pleasant person, who wouldn’t want to talk to her every few days???!!!!????
I’m not talking about infidelity. I”m talking about charm.
As the saying goes, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. IMO, Megyn Kelly is not the least bit pretty as she has no “soft” features or twinkling eyes and a warm smile. She has a molded face with a steely look and appears devilish and sneaky.
At times she can be very attractive but your (and my) knowledge of her personality is clouding our perception 🙂
She looks like what she is.
POTUS Trump.
The only adult in the political room.
I found it interesting that the interviewer kept trying to get President Trump to comment on Obama’s involvement and President Trump sidestepped each time. The time for those comments has not come yet.
He did comment on it a little bit… by just minimizing Obama into the same box he minimized Elizabeth Warren into, lol. I believe he called it a ‘small’ statement, LOL
I love our President.
Minimizing the effect of any “Russian influence” (especially any computer network intrusions) was an essential strategy for Obama to provide political “cover” as an apologist for an incompetent idiot candidate like Hillary Clinton who had breached security and made an open door to the world’s hackers (including Russian hackers) by recklessly handling in a criminal way what was classified information.
If there was any overt attention called to any serious breaches of security attributable to “Russian hackers” it would have sunk the already leaking boat of Hillary Clinton having been run onto a security breach reef by Hillary Clinton, underscoring an unfitness for command that would necessarily reside with anyone who recklessly and unlawfully breached security by mishandling classified information.
If the DNC entire network had been a victim of a security breach then it would highlight the recklessness and vulnerability of a “private server” that had been misused already by Hillary Clinton, recklessness which had exposed ALL of the classified data she had mishandled to interception by “hackers” of many foreign states, including Russia.
The entire “Russian interference” narrative is devastating to Hillary Clinton, not to Donald Trump. It isn’t Donald Trump who behaved as a reckless dumb ass and halfwit about security. It wasn’t Donald Trump who was shown incompetent to have command authority by failure to follow the law regarding handling of classified information.
Americans had to choose between one qualified candidate and one dumb ass, so the one legitimate choice was elected.
All of those like minded halfwit “I’m with her” crowd who would vote for a candidate unfit to even have a security clearance and who should be in federal prison, should quit their idiotic whining and take stock of reality, recognizing that Hillary was never fit for command, (and it wasn’t the Russians who made Hillary a reckless idiot and LOSER). Hillary accomplished that identity for herself. So other idiots of like mind still want to identify with another idiot just like themselves …..Fine. Stay stuck on stupid and be birds of a feather LOSERS.
And very, very sadly, most of the Teachers Unions worked hard to convince the teachers to vote for Hillary because she was the candidate who would be best for children. Fortunately, many teachers knew better and voted for Trump.
…like minded halfwit “I’m with her” crowd
….idiots of like mind still want to identify with another idiot just like themselves …..Fine. Stay stuck on stupid and be birds of a feather LOSERS.
Well put!!!!
Walter, your comment gets to the crux of the matter in terms of explaining O’s actions, or inactions.
It would have been an optics nightmare for Hillary for Obama to pursue any “Russian interference” narrative related to “computer hacking” of the DNC. It would have spotlighted a systemic widespread vulnerability due to negligence and incompetence that existed with Democrats in general as a prerequisite for such a security breach to be possible. If Democrats can’t even protect themselves, then how can they be trusted to protect the entire country?
<i<"[…] It isn’t Donald Trump who behaved as a reckless dumb ass and halfwit about security. It wasn’t Donald Trump who was shown incompetent to have command authority by failure to follow the law regarding handling of classified information.[…]"
Don’t forget leaving hard copy classified intel. all over the place like in Chinese and Russia hotels and a car during a trip to India. link and to top it off revealing a classified response window of “four minutes” for a U.S. president to launch nuclear weapons during the third debate.
The woman is a walking security disaster with an ACTIVE security clearance!
Head should roll throughout government over this fiasco.
Oh yeah – that guy that spouted off and left town…
What a well-balanced man is our President Trump. Grounded in REALITY. Totally unlike the cartoon caricature that his opponents have made him out to be. THAT is why he’s going to keep winning: they’re fighting the cartoon clown that they constructed in their own minds…meanwhile, in REALITY, our President is sharp, focused, and brilliant.
My favorite quote: “…and that’s an insult to Pocahontas.”
He’s strangely at the same time both the most ‘middle of the road’, willing to compromise President we’ve ever had, but also unwilling to compromise on the principles that matter.
So he’s very, very effective while being fair about it. I think that’s likely called “Leadership”.
I’d disagree–that’s called “Principled”.
Leadership is that art of getting people to willingly comport to your stated goal, and then to positively direct their actions in accomplishing it by providing insight, guidance, and support. In the Army, the old definition was to be able to bring about the “cheerful and willing obedience to orders”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My 2 cents.
It’s a combination of both and more.
A businessmans acumen is another.
Let’s let other treepers chip in.
I see your point, it’s definitely a quality we want in our leader!
Our President has “heart” He is truly a compassionate man. The tone in which he speaks about out military is real and non-contrived. Not the the canned words of ” support our troops” rhetoric we hear so often from politicians then in word and deed do the opposite. There is no way to really understand the sacrifice of those serving in our military make unless you stand in those boots. Coming from a military family this is appreciated beyond words.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As a retired US Army paratrooper, I agree with you. President Trump might not have served himself, but he gets us. He’s with us.
There are plenty of former presidents who did serve in the military and still did nothing to fix the mess at the VA.
Walter Reed is a perfect example. Shame on those that allowed that hospital to become a 3rd world hell hole. Disgusting !!!!! Not all are called to serve in the military for 100 different reasons -people can serve in different ways…You are right President Trump ” gets it” and he has spoken in support in word and deed for decades for our military. Honest to God…what has McCain done ? 30 years in GOV and what has he done for the military?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was a GREAT interview! Not just for the content… but Pete did NOT speak over the President, did NOT impose gotcha questions and did NOT slide in snide remarks! Great Job, Pete Hegseth!
You can tell that President Trump really does care, passionately, about the people. He was definitely the right choice for this time. He will fix things, even though the battle will be tough, he will win FOR US!
And Trump was able to bring up the question if Obama knew about Russia, why didn’t he do something about it before the election.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I agree Sandra, it was a mutually respectful informative interview, which is rare these days. He does love the American people which is a pleasant change from the prior administration.
That is because Pete has RESPECT for our President…. it is obvious the President has respect for Pete as well. This is how grown ups behave.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love how Pete interviewed him. He spoke to him like he was President of the United States – a skill I have not seen in another MSM interviewers. Also, I love how he would ask about Obama and President Trump basically shrugged. That’s how little Trump cares about Obama and I love it.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Great interview here. The magnificent lion just called the Kenyan imposter weak and ineffective, and he described Warren as hopeless.
And there will be minimum whitelash against him because deep down in their hearts, almost all of America knows he is right.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I especially liked his other adjective for Warren – overrated.
Most EFFECTIVE POTUS ever.
Trump being Trump every single day! I love our Pres
If one believes Rush Limbaugh (and inside baseball broadcasting is his area of expertise) Fox’s loss of ratings was planned and is deliberate. As usual, follow the money: Ailes’ kids who are now running the network want to buy up broadcast outlets and program syndicators. To lower the market value of those properties, you first lower the ad revenue generated by the programming they carry (and thereby the profits they generate). Cheapen the value of Fox News, and you manipulate prices downward. Per Rush, the Ailes kids believe they can damage Fox temporarily, score big in fire-sale syndicator purchases, then hire new talent and push Fox News back to the top of the ratings heap — putting hundreds of millions of $$$ in their pockets in the process. Limbaugh said on mike that he thinks the “youth” now running Fox do not know what they are doing, and that lost ratings will be very haerd to reclaim — particularly during the reign of Trump. DJT has helped create a hysterical opposition media, and the morons and haters on the left are apparently flocking to it. Just look at ratings for MSNBC et al in the 25-34 age group and you’ll see the truth in that claim.
you mean murdoch’s kids ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that is who SafeSpace meant. He probably identified Ailes so strongly with the network he unconsciously typed Ailes instead of Murdoch.
To the point at hand, however, I will say this. They lost me not only as a Fox viewer but as a cable subscriber. They won’t get me back due to the trust factor. I will never, ever get over the deliberate treachery of Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly, and Chris Wallace in that first debate.
Bret was on his show bragging about how they had REHEARSED their questions for days. The first question was the “do you pledge to support the winner” question from Bret, and the second was the question on President Trump’s treatment of women.
Both questions were designed to make the President look bad, and were done not only with a dem sympathy but in collusion with the Jeb Bush people. The audience was full of Bush supporters, if you remember.
I never got over it. I dropped cable when we moved last summer and watched the rallies on live stream through RSBN. I now watch the White House live stream. Any important interviews (like this one) I watch when Sundance posts them.
So, although I am just one small dot in the Murdocjh empire, they will never get me back.
“I will never, ever get over the deliberate treachery of Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly, and Chris Wallace in that first debate.”
Same here. Megyn lied from the first question in the first Fox debate to her last one in the final debate.
I agree and have a long athing for Kelly and anyone who’s employs her for the remainder of my life . I’m dead dog serious , anyone who gives Kelly a job should be despised
.
Another small dot.
Cut cable also and haven’t missed it.
Me too. Baier, Kelly,Wallace are beneath contempt.
It is possible that their collective animosity towards your President. Actually helped PDJT.
As it showed that even the supposedly Conservative leaning network to also be a fraud and a part of the Swamp.
It is just a hunch, but your Presidents branding of fake news, and his media savvy. Is quite literally rendering the MSM to being near irrelevant.
Your Presidents use of social media has relegated the MSM to news watchers. As PDJT continues to every so subtley, and sometimes aggressively direct their focus. Via his brilliant tweets.
Your President is a genius.
Indeed he is a genius, which is enormously satisfying – and fun – for the rest of us.
I like Sundance’s last sentence above:
“President Trump is bigger than the media who report on [against] him.” Bottom line to everything.
Always appreciate your perspective from gorgeous B.C., Dekester. One of my fave places on earth.
Cheers JC,
It really is quite beautiful. Especially Vancouver Island.
I don’t think they will get -any- of the lost viewers back. After they gradually slanted left why would you ever trust them again. I have no interest in watching “news” that I know could be skewed at any time.
And even if I’m watching FBN, if Gasparino, Cavuto, Ralph Peters, etc. come on, the tv goes off,
Mike
Bingo Mimbler….I watch FBN, but when any of the above mentioned clowns comes on, the TV goes to classic Country. Particularly true of Wall St. Charlie Gasparilla.
I understand glad you dropped cable am happy to say I dropped cable over 3 years ago but saw the shenanigan’s by watching online. The MSM is corrupt refuse to feed them with ratings or revenue.
However, with that said, the two are not mutually exclusive. Perhaps they want to lower revenue but have realized their folly as Rush pointed out and have ran to the Great Negotiator to try to get things back on track. President Trump has been on Fox 3 times in the last 3 days, hasn’t he?
Do you mean Murdoch’s kids?
I have been reading/lurking CTH a long time and recently signed up to post. Just want to say, as so many others have already expressed, what a pleasure it is to read well researched & insightful articles/comments by Sundance and Treepers. There is no other info site like this! I like the way trolls are either ignored or scolded like the nuisances they are. So thanks to the Last Refuge for all I have learned and continue to learn. Oh……….and we LOVE ❤️ our President Trump here in Tennessee!!!!!!
Amen and welcome!
Cheers V,
I am in B.C. and I particularly enjoy hearing the perspectives from folks all over the U.S. and from countries like Australia, the U.K. Israel and many other locations.
T.C.T.H. Is brilliant.
God bless PDJT.
Welcome, volintn.
Welcome, fellow Tennessee Volunteer!
For volintn.
We need to privatize Medicare and Medicaid and give the states control over its regulation , and also allow for insurance companies to ” Bundle ” peoples insurance needs like home , auto , life , and health be offered by insurance companies and that these companies be competitively accessible nation wide . And make Tax reforms to the way these Insurance Companies that Bundle Insurance needs for private sector companies that are creating jobs in the USA .
This would make them more competitive and able to spread costs over the whole group of insurance needs instead of this stupid ” Health Insurance Only Companies ” that are more politically motivated in how they compete for Federal Government subsidies !!!!!
Tired of winning kid?? Great!!
That means you can become a has-been, Hollywood drunk like your old man!
I don’t feel ONE BIT sorry for Fox…
The first thing the Leftists now in charge there did was fire Bill O’Reilly, who had carried their ratings for 20 years.
And if you make the mistake of tuning into their daytime lineup, they’ve hired an assortment of Liberal Democrat “contributors” who bash President Trump repeatedly.
So Fox can go straight to hell as far as I’m concerned, along with the $150 – $200 a month in cable fees it costs for the privilege.
I’ll stick with Sundance, thank you!
Fox has taken further turns into the gutter lately especially with their never ending revolving door of nevertrumpers/establishment figures they have on constantly. which all mostly think the same and is so tiring and infuriating. This is a big reason why they are turning off viewers. Many of those people is what millions of us voted against and it seems Fox doesn’t care or doesn’t get it. They don’t listen to viewers and instead double down on the Sheps, Wallaces, Stirewalts and establishment group think.
But I like that President Trump rewards those that are fair to him with interviews, which is just a handful on Fox (Watters, Judge Jeanine, Tucker, Fox & Friends, Maria Bartiromo). Pete Hegseth is great- a patriot, very pro-Trump. He’s the main reason I watch fox and friend weekend. I’m glad the POTUS gave him an exclusive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I forgot to mention the perfect example: This morning on Fox & Friends they invited on the complete swamp moron who heads the White House Correspondents Association: Jeff Mason. It was a good interview with Pete Hegseth (who interviewed POTUS today) Abby Huntsman, and that other guy that’s sort of the Kilmeade of the group.
The topic was the on-camera briefings (Acosta and this guy are loving the attn they’re getting for opposing this) and of course Mason was totally defending the need for it. The three pushed back and one asked him who speaks for the American people. He didn’t give an inch saying he sees nothing wrong or that needs to change in the WH press (of course not, he’s just as bad as Acosta).
Anyways the reason for my mentioning it is Pete Hegeseth asked him why would they need on-camera if you can get the same information on print or audio? Mason replied: Well, Pete, most on Fox disagree with you and think it should be televised and be on cameras, and I’m speaking and fighting for it on their behalf and on the behalf of Fox news as well.
Fox is all about ratings but they want to have their cake and eat it too. You can’t be both establishment swamp when people are increasingly rejecting the same old, but they want to keep viewers. No the country has changed and they better get with the program while they still have a chance.
Part of it is President Trump has changed politics, but like he says, he’s just the messenger… the reality is the internet and social media has forever changed how politics CAN work, because any lies will be thoroughly vetted online… and it’s so easy to connect and band together with like minded people like on here.
So Fox has a tough row to hoe anyways, because of the changing nature of communication. They’re fighting for television, but the reality is the White House is using social media, which usurps any needs for television.
In short: Television is soooooooo yesterday.
Kinda like smoke signals, the drum, the town crier and even the carrier pigeon.😉
I think the reason they have the never Trumpers on is because they’re so isolated they don’t understand why we hate them. They don’t understand why we don’t like Katie Pavlich, she supports Trump! They don’t understand, that we know, she DOESN’T support President Trump and was part of the National Review Never Trump issue and we will never forget. So they trot her out over and over again and don’t get the disconnect. She should be perfect, why doesn’t it work?
50 other personalities with the same problem!
You can count on an endless parade of wankers on Fox. It’s a given, and maddening. I’m sick of yelling at the TV. Also, my wife is sick of me yelling at the TV. One thing you can count on Is Lou Dobbs will be “wanker free”. Last I saw was col. Peter’s, who completely pissed off Lou. That was months ago and he hasn’t seen Lou’s show since.
I know most people would scoff at this, but I would like to see insurance (and the government insurance) out of the health care field. It keeps your medical care artificially high. Medical costs will never come down because it is not market driven, it is insurance driven. Many third party players are making money off our sicknesses. It’s a shame and a sham when our healthcare is being traded on the stock exchange. Check out what an insurance company pays a doctor for a service but you can’t go in, as a person with no insurance, and pay the same in cash. A doctor will charge $500, insurance will pay $50, but you can’t go pay $50, you will be billed $500. Anything less, the doctor will be charged with insurance fraud. Doctors are going broke and becoming “hospitalists” because of the cost of medical school and the cost of running their offices with malpractice insurance, staff and insurance billers. Our medical care is being sucked up by insurance company’s, huge medical corporations, universities charging exorbitant fees and importing doctors from other countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree 100%… I’d like to get to a system where I can just pay cash for health treatment. We probably need catastrophic insurance (which is what I have) but for minor non life threatening issues if we could just pay cash (with a yuge discount) I think everyone would be better off. Of course a ‘safety net’ for people with truly no money, and each hospital or doctor could work out their own payment plans like any other business
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just think Maria, of what could have been, if Bush would have made appointments like this. We’ve wasted decades, people have grown old and died waiting for President Trump to come along.
