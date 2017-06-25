Sunday Talks: Eric Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the economic policy of his father.  Both Eric and his wife Lara Trump have been strong and visible supporters for the first family, making numerous media appearances over the past week.

  1. Covfefe-USA says:
    June 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    We need to start using these words to describe the Libby politicians (instead of simply “obstructionist”): Dysfunctional; degenerate; toxic; etc. Treepers – what can you add?

  2. CiscoKid says:
    June 25, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    #>^*|% ~ %£<}+* #+*|¥+*^#
    See, I kept it clean.

  3. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    June 25, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    dyspeptic duplicitous dissemblers

  4. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    June 25, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    irritable bowels

  5. sharpshorts says:
    June 25, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Zero-sum’ers
    A belief that in order for somebody to gain, somebody else must lose)

  6. woohoowee says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Eric is always a pleasure to listen to 🙂 Clear, concise and to the point is how he gets the message out and understood.

    401(k) 15-20% up is an excellent way to highlight how Trump45 policy is already putting real dollars in Americans’ pockets.

    Good to hear Eric point out his young brother and pregnant wife get seriously disturbing threats/comments b/c the people doing it have no borders. Everyday people don’t appreciate these kind of things going on at all. It isn’t difficult to conduct oneself in a civil manner.

  7. snaggletooths says:
    June 25, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Maria one of the good ones in the MSM always lets the folks she interviews speak she does not interrupt nor give her opinion or add bias.

