Sunday Talks: Eric Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the economic policy of his father. Both Eric and his wife Lara Trump have been strong and visible supporters for the first family, making numerous media appearances over the past week.
We need to start using these words to describe the Libby politicians (instead of simply “obstructionist”): Dysfunctional; degenerate; toxic; etc. Treepers – what can you add?
Un-American, liar, depraved…
unprincipled, amoral…
Checked the thesaurus, my favorite is the plain old fashioned “good for nothin”.
Seditious
socially impaired, flawed, broken, debilitated, decayed, deteriorated, inhibited, maladjusted, malfunctional, sick, undermined, unfit, wounded, useless.
More words related to dysfunctional: adj. not working; not valuable abortive bootless counterproductive disadvantageous dysfunctional expendable feckless fruitless futile good-for-nothing hopeless idle impracticable impractical incompetent ineffective ineffectual inept inoperative inutile meaningless no good nonfunctional of no use pointless profitless purposeless scrap stupid unavailable unavailing unfunctional unproductive unprofitable unpurposed unusuable unworkable vain valueless waste weak worthless
http://www.thesaurus.com/browse/dysfunctional
LOL I think my favorite is “bootless.”
PSYCHO
Communist!
my answers are all unprintable! $%^&^*&^#@!!
Scum sucking bilge rats works for me
Shoddy comes to mind.
DemoCraps
… They’re walking Demos.
DemoCraps:
,,, If their lips are moving, they’re DUMPING on SOMEONE.
… Everything you hear from them is pure BULLCRAP.
… If they’re proud of what they’ve “DONE”, you know it STINKS.
… They’re in it for themselves: They don’t give a CRAP about you.
#>^*|% ~ %£<}+* #+*|¥+*^#
See, I kept it clean.
dyspeptic duplicitous dissemblers
irritable bowels
See DemoCraps above.
Most creatures from the swamp have swap ass. I call them creatures from the swamp ass.
Zero-sum’ers
A belief that in order for somebody to gain, somebody else must lose)
Eric is always a pleasure to listen to 🙂 Clear, concise and to the point is how he gets the message out and understood.
401(k) 15-20% up is an excellent way to highlight how Trump45 policy is already putting real dollars in Americans’ pockets.
Good to hear Eric point out his young brother and pregnant wife get seriously disturbing threats/comments b/c the people doing it have no borders. Everyday people don’t appreciate these kind of things going on at all. It isn’t difficult to conduct oneself in a civil manner.
Maria one of the good ones in the MSM always lets the folks she interviews speak she does not interrupt nor give her opinion or add bias.
