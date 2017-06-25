June 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #157

  1. rumpole2 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…

    Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….

    • Garrison Hall says:
      June 25, 2017 at 12:31 am

      And the cronyism, collusion, and corruption is now so evident that it can’t be ignored. It sure looks like Trump has simply been sitting back watching the rot set in until not even the bought-and-paid-for congress can ignore the stink. As Sundance has pointed out, however, this doesn’t mean that the congressional “investigators” will actually do anything (think about what happened in the Benghazi “investigations”). The only way anything will begin to get done is when an aroused public demands it. And, guess what? As the recent elections have plainly shown, president Trump is very, very, good at arousing the public.

      • sunnydaysall says:
        June 25, 2017 at 1:14 am

        Yep! Our President gave them just enough rope to hang themselves! While they are running around screaming “The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!”,
        President Trump carries on, getting the job done in DC as best he can!
        They won’t realize he has kept his promise to the American People until the smoke clears!!

        In the immortal words of John “Hannibal” Smith, “I love it when a plan comes together”!!

    • coveyouthband says:
      June 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

      We are blessed. Keep showering him and his with prayers……..

  2. rumpole2 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Lynch is in trouble now…..

    Caught up in the Democrat “Muh Russians” Inquisition

  3. rumpole2 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Trump reiterating something I pointed to some time ago 😎

    • Bailey02 says:
      June 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Obama Using Russia as Cudgel Against Trump.
      The Republican establishment is being stampeded by the Obama Administration into unwillingly supporting the false narrative that “Russia hacked the elections”–and therefore President-elect Trump’s victory is illegitimate. Their important nuance is lost or contradicted in most press reporting, as was no doubt intended by the Obama administration. Nor do the two unclassified intelligence reports, released on October 7 and December 29,2016, state Russian hacking was inconsequential to the elections.
      Egocentric Obama is using his intelligence community, and abusing his office, even starting an international crisis with Russia by expelling 35 diplomats and threatening further retaliatory action, all to weaken a Trump presidency and set the stage for a political comeback by the left.
      If Obama is anything, he is a contradiction. As the first dark-skinned Afro-haired president, Obama is the indefensible Jihadist Obama’s handling of intelligence and diplomacy over Moscow’s alleged hacking of the elections is being conducted at the top of his lungs and in the full glare of media publicity – because the real target is President Trump.
      Its about time that ‘we will wake up our tiger’ and maul the lying jack-ass Obama’

  4. Molly says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    WAKE UP!

    The Supreme Court’s term ends next week with growing speculation that Justice Anthony Kennedy–the panel’s most pivotal member–may retire at age 80 after 29 years on the court.

    Action is expected on President Trump’s travel ban before the court’s long summer break but the biggest news of all would be if Kennedy were to use the court’s last public session on Monday to announce his retirement, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

  5. NJF says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Repost from last thread.

    Thank you goodness!

  6. Trumpstumper says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:25 am

    President Donald J. Trump.
    Playing liberal fools everywhere

    like

    a

    BOSS!!!

  7. Iron Lady says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

    On Friday, I’m sure I heard Rush refer to the Monster Vote – which was terrific – except he made it sound like he was coming up with it spontaneously. OK to be a closet treeper, but give credit where it’s due, please.

  8. waltherppk says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:29 am

  9. waltherppk says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

  10. winky says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:37 am

    President trump and FL Melania at Steve Mnuchin wedding. Love love love Melania’s dress.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4636330/Treasury-Secretary-Steven-Mnuchin-marries-Scottish-fiancee.html

    • Plain Jane says:
      June 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Stunning, and the brides gown isn’t too shabby either.

    • R-C says:
      June 25, 2017 at 1:04 am

      Any minute now the democrats and their attack dog extremist media will start howling about Mnuchin’s “conflict of interest” and “collusion” with Scotland, and demand that he step down.

    • Plain Jane says:
      June 25, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Mrs. Pence is upping her style a bit, but I’d like her to find a designer with a bit more flair. She’s a pretty, petite woman who has a lot going for herself. Just needs a bit more style.

    • Texian says:
      June 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

      Yes, and also a beautiful wedding dress for the bride, a perfect pick to accentuate the delicate lines of her beautiful physical stature. (I often pick out my wife’s clothes when she goes shopping).

  12. jeans2nd says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Fake Media will not tell you, but Our POTUS and CIA Chief Pompeo are working to free an American journalist from Syria, missing since 2012.

    “Head of the CIA Mike Pompeo reportedly conducted secret telephone conversations with Ali Mamlouk, the head of Syria’s National Security Bureau intelligence services”

    “(The) alleged conversation with Pomepo was successful and had reportedly renewed hopes that Tice could be freed.”
    http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/CIA-director-reportedly-held-talks-with-Syrian-spy-chief-to-free-missing-journalist-497769

  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I remember when President Trump was calling every Monday morning into Fox & Friends around 2011, maybe 2010. Well before the 2012. I used to wish he would run for President. So close in 2012, but he changed his mind.

    I was a Trump fan all along, never knowing that MAGA would really happen. God bless President Trump, he is a dream come true 🙂

    • FreeLayerOK says:
      June 25, 2017 at 1:02 am

      That’s very similar to my story. I’ve followed President Trump’s career since way back when The Art of the Deal was first published. Long time follower and admirer of how he leads and his big heart and courageous soul he puts into everything he does.

      When he was so close to the 2012 run I was very excited, and upset when he decided not to make the run. Then he and Melania descended the escalator. God Bless Us All.

  14. rumpole2 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Acosta: “Muh Triggering”

  15. Molly says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:45 am

    It’s at 99K
    Make it 100K 😀
    #MAGA

  16. rumpole2 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:50 am

    TRUMP: “Nancy Pelosi?… #LockHerIn ”

  17. waltherppk says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:52 am

  18. rumpole2 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:52 am

    GREAT Artist… eye for detail….he even captured #WanderingHillary

    • R-C says:
      June 25, 2017 at 1:17 am

      A press conference with “no cameras”, eh? …Well what’s that black thing drawn on the right of the image?

      Idiot Acosta sent a sketch artist to “capture the moment”. And drew a television camera on the right. MORE “fake news”.

  19. waltherppk says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:10 am

  20. blognificentbee says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Apologies if this is a repeat post, but WOW. Response tweet to Killarney from a Benghazi hero.

  21. Maxi Dean says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:36 am

