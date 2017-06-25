HHS Secretary Dr Tom Price Interview with Dana Bash – Discussion Senate Healthcare Bill…

HHS Secretary Dr. Tom Price appears on CNN State of The Union to discuss the legislative repair efforts for an ObamaCare overhaul, and overall healthcare reform efforts.
Notice how the various “concerns”, amid all of the politically charged discussion, are always centered around medicaid – or the state run, taxpayer-funded, low income, healthcare coverage. Not a single oppositional argument is ever made about negative impacts for those who actually pay for their own healthcare coverage. The opposition arguments are entirely framed around benefits toward those who pay little to nothing.
.
There is a parallel, comparative and representative example of what President Trump’s smart policy team is trying to do with healthcare. the comparison actually lies within another set of economic policy objectives. However, it takes elevation in thinking to understand the approach and see the similarity.
The comparative reform example is within the banking and finance industry.
For those who have read all the statements, watched the hearings, listened intently to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, you might have already noted their approach to working around the ridiculously burdensome Dodd Frank regulations within the banking and finance sector. – OUTLINED HERE –
Essentially, instead of trying to untangle all the complexities of decades long DC constructs enmeshing and enlarging the bureaucracy around banking, Trump’s team is constructing a parallel system. Cliff Noted for Brevity:
[…] The goal of a 21st Century “Glass Steagall”, ie. Commercial division -vs- Investment division, is created by generating an entirely new system of banks under different regulation. The currently remaining ten U.S. “big banks” operate as “investment division banks” per se’, and the lesser regulated community banks/credit unions (new), with under $10 billion in assets, operate as would be the “Commercial Side”.
Instead of firewalling an individual bank internally within its organization, the Trump/Mnuchin plan looks to be firewalling the banking ‘system’ within the U.S. internally. Hope that makes sense. (read full outline)
Instead of trying to fix a mess of institutional bureaucracy, and nightmarish legislative complexity that might take years, Trump’s “America-First” economic empowerment financial mechanism works around the existing programs by leaving the existing burden of compliance upon the banking and financial entities that created the need for the bureaucracy in the first place; and simultaneously eliminates smaller financial enterprises from those regulations.
As a consequence the lower tier, middle-class financial system, is unleashed and free to operate. This parallel, and much more efficient pathway, is the same approach Trump’s Healthcare Policy initiatives are taking toward the health insurance marketplace.
Stay with me….
Like the financial system, there are too many complex special interests enmeshed within the construct of ObamaCare to generate any reasonable consensus on a one-size-fits-all rebuild. Right now there are legions of paid actors, paid interests, all trying to secure their own individual stake within the aggregate healthcare market.
Big Pharma, Big Labor (unions), Big Corporations (U.S. CoC) and Big Ed (finance and delivery) all have stakes in ObamaCare. That’s a bazillion lobbying interests, representing massive institutional systems, containing trillions of dollars, all simultaneously dispatching their Big Gun Lawyer/Lobbyists to protect their financial position.
♦Unions don’t want health insurance back in/on their liabilities. ♦U.S. CoC Multinational Corporations (Wall Street) don’t want the liability of worker health insurance back on their ledgers. ♦Big Pharma does not want limits to how much they can charge (profits) and they want a small group of decision-makers they can purchase and influence. ♦Big Ed doesn’t want government to lose control over college education subsidies. etc. etc.
{{{Yikes – Piranhas}}}
The initial goal of ObamaCare was manipulatively sold by controlling interests as a program to insure the uninsured, approximately 30 million people (2009). However, that was a farce clearly visible in hindsight. The actual goal(s) were established by all of the aforementioned interests.
Unfortunately, the ObamaCare scheme enmeshed, became self-actual, and weaponized itself -as predicted- against the ordinary middle class American. 150+ million people punished. Essentially, if you are not on medicare/medicaid, or eligible therein, you got screwed on the individual market scheme.
But that’s hindsight. Done is done. That horse has left the barn, rode out of town, and is long gone…. Previous healthcare insurance toothpaste is not only out of tube, but dried, encrusted and licked away by the horse that galloped by… Done is done.
So… understanding the system has self-actuated, Trump’s team has a new approach to reversing the damage to the individual healthcare market similar to the parallel track approach of the economic financial and banking market.
The medicare (federal health insurance) and medicaid (state health insurance) systems will remain the government safety nets for older and lower income populations. [Medicaid income eligibility qualifications in a 0 to 30-50k range depending on dependents.] This should have been the original approach all along; to cover the uninsured by giving them access to medicaid and the entire mess could have been avoided. Alas, that wasn’t the intent of the takeover for all of the aforementioned reasons.
Under Trump’s long-term (3 step) approach – the non-government healthcare market, the majority of the population, will break free from almost all of the ObamaCare government regulations; and the insurance market will be empowered to provide an insurance product that fits the individual needs of the person purchasing the insurance.
♦Dual System Approaches – Much like Secretary Mnuchin is proposing leaving government (via Dodd-Frank) attached to the “too-big-to-fail” group of banks and cutting all else loose from the regulations, so too is Secretary Price proposing to leave government attached to the “at risk population” (Medicare and Medicaid), the group 99% of all political talking points are structured around, and cut everyone else loose from the regulations.
•Step #1 establishes the ability (decouples ObamaCare). •Step #2 allows HHS to frame the parallel system (deregulation). •Step #3 establishes the broader parameters for the non-government health insurance market.
The House passed their Step 1 version. The current Senate bill is their side of Step 1.
It’s challenging to see the sunlight at the end of this complex tunnel, but it’s there.
I’ve never understood the focus on the poor aspect of this, either.
Let me tell a personal story. My mother struggled her whole life with finances, she was diagnosed with Cancer years ago.
She got rushed to the emergency room, had a team of what I believe to be the absolute BEST doctors look after her, had test after test performed. Had emergency surgery. The doctors did an amazing job removing the cancer from her colon, and then she had a nurse sent to check up on her at home every day for months.
She had a second surgery months later. She was offered, but refused, radiation therapy, but did have a cutting-edge Radioscopy (I hope I’m getting that right) brain tumour treatment that reduced the size of the tumour in her brain.
She was given all kinds of help, by some of the nicest professional doctors and nurses you can imagine. I’m talking physical therapists, nurses, dietitians, you name it. Lots of prescription medication, even rides to the doctors office.
Her cost for all of this? MY cost for all of this? (I was young at the time)….. ZERO
All paid for by the government, absolutely 0 cost to her because she was fairly poor when she had her emergency (perforated colon). Treatment, for years at 0 cost, and it was the absolute best treatment possible. She had no insurance, and wasn’t signed up to medicaid or medicare when she found out she was sick.
To these libs I say Don’t tell me about uninsured people. There are no uninsured people.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I remember way before obamacare ALL hospital’s having financial plans for people who could not afford medical treatment you were seen then it was up to you to go their financial office seeing what plan they could come up with to help you out, some hospitals had grants for the year plus payment programs.
In Las Vegas they had UMC hospital who took in all the poor giving them expert treatment and help them with paperwork to get them on SS or payment plans.
People today not all of course want FREE they don’t want to pay a bill.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely. It’s just a non-existent problem they keep harping on, if people don’t have money there is already a MASSIVE, CAPABLE safety net to help them. Nobody is dying because they don’t have health insurance…
Now, the other end of it is, like Sundance is saying, people who actually have insurance are having their lives and finances destroyed because of these policies, that are coached as supposedly helping the poor.
I’ts just a big con job, the poor don’t need anymore help on health insurance, Medicaid and Medicare already take care of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One think that I think is different is the amount of unemployed people. The taxpayer always took care of the unemployed, but there were far fewer of them, until Obama. Then the fewer employed had to foot the bill for the much greater amount of unemployed, and it almost worked. The left just happened to collapse the middle class just a little to soon before the general election. Had H been elected, we would not be having this conversation. We would ALL be poor and unemployed, right where the prog loonies want us, more than happy to do whatever they ask for our healthcare. Then would have come surrendering our guns to get healthcare. It almost happened.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In California all poor had access to free treatment at County hospitals.
Mexican people I know came over the border to San Diego, checked in at the ER, had their coronary bypass worth a million dollars, then gratefully returned to Mexico.
There always was medical care for the poor in the USA. Obamacare was a huge lie. Now we are returning to Medicaid for paupers which always existed. Jerry Brown and his Merry Marxists took the Obamacare opportunity to give free MediCal to all Illegal Aliens so that will be something California will have to be stuck with. Maybe build the Wall?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The system (for the poor) we had was fine, we just needed to dry up all the damn fraud, and deport the illegals. The actual deprived American Citizens had plenty of ‘free’ health care already.
The system for us insurance buyers just keeps getting worse and worse and Ocare made it twice as worse immediately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a great analysis Sundance…very insightful. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No one says that the super rich like Buffet search for every way they can to NOT pay a lot of taxes and so do some of the Silicon Rich who only take a paycheck of $1 and live on charging the company for their lifestyles. My spouse is an Enrolled Agent or in other words a tax expert and there is nothing wrong with taking deductions but avoiding even get a salary from which to take taxes is absurd. We do need to update the tax system and personally a flat system would be best. I remember when I was younger we used only ONE postcard to send in our taxes, and now when my spouse does tax returns even for the not very wealthy, there are pages and pages and pages and they want all this sent electronically! So if Buffet doesn’t want that tax deduction, he can send it along to foreign countries which he already does instead of working to improve our workers. Thank God Trump is now working to get an apprentice training programs to teach electronics to update many out of work people, and also provide us with vocational people as well. The whole system needs a check up from the neck up and you can be sure the super rich will always complain while searching for loopholes in not paying taxed so this phone remark from Buffet is pure hogwash! Since when do you consider anyone making $250K rich? Not in the overpriced economy most of have to live in for sure with housing costs rising, food costs, car costs, dental costs, surgery costs, etc. Get real. We need to get government out of our lives and pockets. We are a Republic and that means we each take responsibility for our positions, income, education, etc. I came from a large poor (real poverty? get real and see that they are buying food, large TVs, cars, etc., and get the illegals off of medicaid and welfare will make a huge different because they are NOT citizens and have no rights and hence should not be supported by we who have to pay taxes), but our parents said get educated and so one brother learned skills in the Navy, and others went to vocational schools and wound up as business mean, and I did the same. There is compassion and then there is stupidity. We need to be responsible for our decisions, PERIOD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is the fallacy for the left and Uniparty! The folks they are concerned about don’t vote and will reap the job explosion of our President. The voters are the forgotten men and women that vote and aren’t discussed by these morons. Our President knows who he is going to take care of when Phases 1 through 3 are done.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This should be required reading for all the GOP Senators. We gotta see this through and move on to tax reform STAT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A point about the Medicaid expansion that you won’t hear the opposition bring up and it’s obvious why….. :
-snip-
After Arkansas expanded Medicaid to 300,000 able bodied adults, their waiting list for disabled patient services grew 25 percent. Seventy-nine children and adults died waiting for care.
http://thefederalist.com/2017/04/20/obamacare-may-increase-doctor-visits-isnt-making-anyone-healthier/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Medicaid is bare bones factory insurance. Very few doctors will do it and the results compared to private insurance are horrendous with things like breast cancer..
LikeLiked by 2 people
But there’s a twist with what Arkansas did (that voters told TPTB *not* to do): Take expanded Medicaid dollars and purchase insurance thru the exchange for Medicaid recipients. Does that help clarify what happened?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alex, you are right as many doctors CANNOT afford to give health care to many and won’t take Medicaid, and rightly so as their expenses in today’s world are very high – computers, printers, nurses, assistants, meds, etc. We need to use our brains and see what a reality is, whereas those democrats/liberals/leftists are only interested in vote and don’t give a damn about your health, which is why we must remove all benefits/perks from Congress members because we the voters did not authorize them and why should they treat themselves better than we citizens and then complain about a health care plan that will help everyone when they don’t have to worry about theirs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obamacare Takes Care From Disabled People To Subsidize Able-Bodied, Working-Age Men
Obamacare’s dirty little secret: the hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities, who are on wait lists because they can’t get services.
http://thefederalist.com/2016/11/18/obamacare-takes-care-disabled-people-subsidize-able-bodied-working-age-men/
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Seventy-nine children and adults died waiting for care.” sigh….Liberals do not even care about these people….as they NEVER talk about them…. what if these people were THEIR families…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leftist idiot ‘republicans’ like my former senator, Idiot Heller, and his partner in crime, Idiot Sandoval, don’t surprise me in the least. I used to live under their yoke. It’s NO WONDERThey’re both ‘bought and paid for’. (I wonder if they can define the term, ‘republic’. I doubt it. They’re LIBERALS.)
LikeLiked by 8 people
What bothers me is did they run on the Medicaid vote or the taxpayer vote..It’s disingenuous and they need to be primaries etc .
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still live in Nv and you are right. They are both clones of their friend dingy harry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
R-C this POS Heller and I am sorry for referring one of our own like that is going to have his head chopped off! He messed with the wrong MAN!
Folks our Lion isn’t playing around with these morons that call themselves Republicans. This moron from Nevada, Dan Heller, said earlier today not only is he voting NO but he doubts there is anything that will get him to yes. He is up for reelection in 2018 in a state our President lost. The issue with this POS’s stance is that he falls on the opposite end of the spectrum when compared to the 4 Amigos. Our President has to work with those 4 knowing he will never get Rand Paul to yes.
He is showing the rest of the moderates (the two women from Maine and Alaska) that they will pay with their careers if the come out opposing this bill. I absolutely LOVE it!
https://www.yahoo.com/news/key-gop-senator-health-care-law-bill-not-answer-191746000.html
From the article linked above:
WASHINGTON — In a potentially significant blow to the Senate Republicans’ plan to repeal Obamacare, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., announced at a Friday press conference that he’d vote against the bill in its current form.
His statement came a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., unveiled the proposal. Within hours, four conservative senators — Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Ron Johnson, R-Wis. — voiced their opposition to the measure, saying it didn’t go far enough in actually repealing Obamacare.
Heller is in a different position, saying the legislation is too drastic. He said Friday that he believed the bill’s changes to the Medicaid program would dramatically affect the residents of his state.
“This bill is not the answer, and in its current form I will not support it,” Heller said, adding that it “will mean a loss of coverage for millions of Americans and many Nevadans.”
He added that “it would be very difficult” to get him to support the bill.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/23/pro-trump-group-to-target-gop-sen-heller-over-health-care-bill-239911
From the article linked above:
A pro-Trump outside group is launching an advertising blitz against Republican Sen. Dean Heller over his opposition to the health care repeal bill — a bold act of political retaliation against a member of the president’s own party.
Heller, a Nevada Republican, is up for re-election in 2018 and is seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents up for reelection this cycle.
The barrage, which will be orchestrated by America First Policies, a group run by many of President Donald Trump’s top campaign advisers, is backed by more than a million dollars, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning. Digital ads are set to begin running on Friday, and television and radio spots are set to launch early next week.
LikeLike
What is the heck is “too drastic”. Has he even read the dang thing ? He claims ““will mean a loss of coverage for millions of Americans and many Nevadans.” as opposed to what the MILLIONS that lost coverage under Obamacare? These stupid stupid STUPID people….woodshed for this guy…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I found myself essentially explaining this article to someone today. They were the classic repeal it and move on. Of course just like Free Trade crowd they always speak in platitudes and sound bites…
Medicaid and Medicare are going to crash. Democrats have no intention of doing anything but offering more until then. The two track with real definitive changes that allow us taxpayers relief until that crash is the best route…
I still want some acknowledgement from Insurance companies and the President/Congress in some form how taxpayers benefit and costs go down..We deserve that…I don’t care about the Medicaid scare stories…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex, email our President with your complaints, suggestions, etc. at whitehouse.gov/contact#page or at potus45@wh.com because for the first time we can actually communicate with our President. He is open and always seeking to pave a way for each of us that will be of benefit. I generally email him at least once a week and surprisingly he is already working on some of it. He wanted ACA completely repealed and only a couple of replacements for Vets and preconditions. But we have allowed ourselves to continue to vote establishment creeps time after time or those with way too many terms (and way over aged as well) and Ryan has never liked Trump and he and his creeps are trying to do as little as possible to do as Trump would like to seen done. This is second time around on the bill and hopefully the third would be the charm. As to taxes, they are not reductions but rate changes which is a whole different things and will allow us to not be stuck with how much we need to pay this years taxes. The tax rates actually allow more investment by companies, hire more people, and help small businesses to come back and actually flourish. I hope and have told him, but I already knows, that conglomeration has to stop because they swallow up so many business and then sock it to us in every way, so they need to be dismantled and hopefully we see that coming soon as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a tax for MediCare, like FICA tax is Social Security. MedicAid is funded by the General Tax.
LikeLike
All of which, by the way, is unconstitutional!!!…not that it matters anymore.
LikeLike
ObamaCare also destroyed employer provided plans! Increased premiums, huge increases in deductibles and out of pocket to the point that we can’t actually afford to USE the health insurance. I mean, who has $12k lying around to be used for a needed surgery BEFORE insurance starts paying anything out at all. All because of mandated coverage for things that people don’t need.
Paying thousands more per year for premiums for unusable health care.
Personally, I think a model based on the church based (and some companies like Wynn) programs that have been saving the day for many would work much better. If every person paid in $2k or so per year, to a community centered health care system with NO INSURANCE companies dictating what has to be provided by whom (like a simple blood test that used to be done in Dr’s office now means you have to go to third party and sit in a waiting room for hours on end breathing in who knows what germs…) then quality of care would go up, prices would be drastically reduced.
The big hindrance to health care began with HMO’s. They didn’t reduce costs, they increased profits for the companies, reduced quality of care and forced Dr’s to have to hire 10x the clerical staff just to do billing and patient records along with all the red tape. Thus, costs for health care went through the roof.
Patient centered health care means cut out the middle men.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our premiums didn’t go up, but the deductibles and out-of-pocket certainly did. It didn’t take long for everyone on our plan to figure out the insurance company is wanting us to spend 10,000 per year out of our pockets plus our share of the premiums. Most of us don’t have that kind of money to spend annually.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For years my deductibles were 250-500.00 per year…I never once even met THOSE deductibles. I am thankful for good health today-but deductibles at 6-12 K that is akin to no insurance. I chose to be self insured during the ” dark years” AKA the Obama Admin
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The big hindrance to health care began with HMO’s.”
I’ve been saying the same thing for 20 years. It began back in the 1980’s when the first attempts to “reform” health care were first put in place. There were all sorts of variations, but the idea of “managed care” was the fundamental evil.
It wasn’t “care” that was intended to manage, but reducing how much insurers would have to pay out in claims was the real goal. The methods of restricting what services would be paid for became ubiquitous and if anything have only hardened in recent years. So now we have the horrors of “prior authorizations” for even routine procedures. “Tiered” formularies for medications arbitrarily raise costs for patients for no good reasons.
This is almost a total waste of time, effort, and money. Not to mention the enormous costs imposed on the care provider re: admin staffing to respond to insurers’ roadblocks. In truth, 95% of the time the requests for prior auth are going to be granted anyway. Insurers don’t reveal it, but having worked in that industry in the past I’ll guarantee the costs of micromanaging physicians’ care of patients far exceeds the amount of money saved.
Really reforming health care will be getting insurers out of the practice of medicine. They have no business being there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arghh! Sorry for the endless italics. Mistake in formatting. Need EDIT function badly…
LikeLike
Yes! Authorizations are evil… when I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer, I was forced to go and see a “primary care physician” that I had never even seen before… because my OB-GYN Dr was the one that diagnosed me. I had to go through more poking and prodding that I had already undergone (never mind the high stress I was already under due to the diagnosis itself). THEN, the insurance company forced me to get daily authorizations for every single treatment – surgery, chemo, radiation, the different Dr’s I had to see, MRI’s, X-Rays – everything. And of course, I had to go back to that PCP that didn’t know me for everyone of those Auths despite my Oncologist being the one who was directing my care….
The added stress I had to go through fighting with the insurance company when some auth was forgotten was just pure evil. They didn’t care that I was fighting for my life… only if some unrelated Dr had approved and requested Authorization for that day’s treatment…
My care could have been cheaper and less stressful if my Oncologist could have directed my care…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awful… just awful Sandra…Stress on top of a compromised immune system is the one thing Doctors say to avoid ! The studies on the effect of stress on the body are frightening. I am so sorry you had to go through that. I pray that you are on the road to full recovery and free from that hideous disease. love and prayers to you !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sandra, agree with you and why I suggest that Christians get in touch with medi-care where everyone contributes and cover the sometimes huge costs of other members. Also some doctors are getting together and opening their own clinics and charge a monthly fee (depending on income) and a member gets to see whichever doctor is needed for their condition. Way too many BIG hospital corporations are making sure some hospitals have to close down, or when they take them over, service is piecemeal and expensive for the stockholders to get more than they deserve. This has been going on for over 100 with democrat presidents and we need to intervene and reset the programs pronto. As I said above, take time to email our President because he does want to hear from us as he works for us – what a concept!
LikeLiked by 1 person
medi-share
LikeLike
Thanks to the great posts here I am able to explain why a complete break away or 100% repeal of the dreaded kenyancare is impossible to pull off.
Without this education I would still be screaming about govt interference in our healthcare a la the grape 🍇 one spark levin .
Thanks for showing me the bigger picture here, I’m trying to learn more with your prescribed methods. Definitely not the same ole’ same ole’
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bill must eliminate “essential benefits” that all policies must provide and quite bluntly allow the use of lifetime caps if insurance costs are ever to go down for the average guy. Let me buy what I want already, not what the government mandates for me! My carrier has already applied for a 31% increase for next year – that will bring me to over $2,000 per month for platinum coverage for a couple. I was much happier when I had catastrophic coverage for less than $400 per month for a family. If you want me to subsidize others do it through the tax code, not insurance.
The other solution is to permit the sale of “unapproved” policies, since we no longer have a mandate. The policy might not be tax deductible, but could provide the benefits desired at a significantly lower cost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your point has merit, but there are trade-offs. A policy with limits on conditions it pays for will be cheaper. The problem is that people can’t predict what kind of illnesses they will develop during the term of the insurance. If a condition arises that isn’t covered then it will go untreated or exposes risk of overwhelming financial burdens resulting in bankruptcy.
This was happening in the past creating a large burden on individuals, families, etc. Medical bankruptcy is a disaster in many cases, causing huge stress, interfering with recovery from illness, reducing employability, etc. The effects on the economy of illness, particularly untreated illness are profound, to the tune of more than a trillion dollars a year.
In any case, whether paid for in higher premiums or taxes it will be paid one way or the other. Seems to me that as long as it’s made clear what we pay and what it goes for, the mechanism of payment is secondary.
LikeLike
Why does a man or post menopausal woman need pre-natal care coverage, or pregnancy related coverage?
Just as an example of the ridiculous mandated essential coverage that ALL policies must provide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and those are WITHOUT charge to the recipient of said care.
LikeLike
More on the Clownish Nothingburger Network’s interview:
And what of Warren Buffett? Oh, so unctuous…oh, so concerned about the plight of the poor that he would lambaste wealthy members of congress for ‘voting themselves a tax cut’. HOG WASH.
Warren Buffett is a corporate rapist. He swoops in and purchases an electric company. He halves the quality of service and doubles the rates. Customers are forced to either pay through the nose, or curtail their usage in order to make ends meet. (And it’s not easy to do that in a place like Nevada, where those two Uni-Party turkeys hold sway. Temperatures there are +100 degrees for most of the year–simply turning off the AC isn’t really a great option. And the state of Nevada? Oh, they then clamp down on the alternative: solar. They’re all in bed together.)
And does the oh-so-unctuous Warren Buffett care about the plight of his customers? Nope. Pay up, or shut up. He cares about his bottom line. What a HYPOCRITE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe we can impose a Billionaire’s tax. Every person who has over $2bill in assets must immediately donate 50% to the Government for social programs like medicaid. That would solve the problem ASAP 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sandra, again the rich really do pay the most even in taking the loopholes and that actually provides the money for state and fed governments, while over 40% are paying little to nothing and we in the middle pay a little bit more but not enough. What we need to do is drain the Congress swamp and remove all the goodies they gave themselves without our consent, make them move back to their state/city and work from there as with today’s electronics and real time videos it would save a hunk of money for us and we would cut their salaries and remove their benefits that we don’t get to have, down to reality. Why in DC when not necessary and costing us an arm and leg for them to attend fancy parties, junkets, free or cheap meals and haircuts, etc. Enough already. When we have a tax rate plan then all will have skin in the game. Think of this there are people sending in tax returns for a huge family when there are only 2 or three and get huge refunds! This bites! So many invaders on our soil are working illegally and not paying taxes and yet are getting refunds?
LikeLike
I understand that.
But Buffet constantly says he doesn’t pay enough so I offered a solution to his dilemma 😀
LikeLike
Since Buffett and Bash both are so concerned (lol) about poor people’s health insurance maybe someone will ask them: “Your concern for the poor is touching, how many families have you purchased health insurance for?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Notice how the various “concerns”, amid all of the politically charged discussion, are always centered around medicaid – or the state run, taxpayer-funded, low income, healthcare coverage.”
I noticed right off the bat our local online news sites running articles all from this angle all about the poor and medicaid.
LikeLike
White House messaging [“KISS”] “Obamacare has led to higher costs and fewer health insurance options for millions of Americans. President Donald J. Trump promised to repeal and replace this disaster, and that is exactly what he is working with Congress to achieve.”…
LikeLiked by 6 people
All these folks for medicaid expansion as if Medicaid is something glorious its not its a great safety net for the very poor & disabled and that is all it should cover. Instead its trying to cover many groups including illegals & refugee’s so many also do not realize doctors & who can blame them don’t want to except all these medicaid folks some take a % but like we all know their reimbursement is so low they don’t want a whole practice of medicaid patients.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My question regards the Banking System and the “parallel system”. Would the To Big To Fail Investment Banks still have checking/savings accounts? If so given their risky if not down right illegal behavior why would anyone keep their money in that Bank? If one of the 10 Banks fails does not the bail-in from depositors take affect? Helen Chaitman, who wrote JPMadoff discovered 50% of Americans have their checking/savings accounts with Chase Bank. How will a Bank failure affect the system? How will that affect the rest of us even with a firewall?
https://chaitmanllp.squarespace.com/jpmadoff/
I read from someone that President Trump’s idea was to let the To Big To Fail Banks destroy themselves.
LikeLike
If those too big to fail banks actually fail, they will take everyone down with them including foreign banks. Almost happened when Lehman Bros. and Bear Stearns went under. Even the failure of the hedge fund “Long Term Capital Management” kicked the legs out from under the entire banking system and if it weren’t for the federal reserve putting a gun to the head of the major banks and making them fund the LTCM bailout, we would be living back in the stone age. Absolutely no one knows where the systematic risk is right now. Out of the 14,000 economists in the US, only a handful were raising the alarm just before the 2007/2008 financial crisis.
LikeLike
If I had to guess, this is where the next crisis is being hatched:
http://www.pionline.com/article/20170529/PRINT/170529882/alternative-credit-turning-heads-of-ldi-proponents
LikeLike
Which is my point. What is the point of a “parallel system” of Banks? The risk to us all is still there and is not being addressed. I personally think President Trump knows this.
LikeLike
There oughta be a free no fills health care for poor people and leave everyone else alone. No, not a Caddy. No, not abortions birth control and a Luxury Hotel Room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, ya can’t sue the free doctor.
LikeLike
But, but, but, what about equal outcomes? /sarc off/
LikeLike
Why does it seem like Ann Coulter is doing her damnedest to undermine Trump’s presidency?
Starting to make me think she’s just like Levin et al, gonna be out of business complaining about politicians if things actually start being fixed.
LikeLike
She is just an agitator for personal profit. Once you understand that, it is easy to ignore her.
LikeLike
Tom Price dies an excellent job on messaging in this interview.
I was also reminded by Mike Needham, Heritage Foundation, this morning when he participated in a panel discussion about the problems with our current Medicaid program.
Remember this?
Oregon Study: Medicaid ‘Had No Significant Effect’ On Health Outcomes vs. Being Uninsured
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2013/05/02/oregon-study-medicaid-had-no-significant-effect-on-health-outcomes-vs-being-uninsured/amp/#ampshare=https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2013/05/02/oregon-study-medicaid-had-no-significant-effect-on-health-outcomes-vs-being-uninsured/
LikeLike
Tom Price does (not dies a good job).
LikeLike
ObamaCare gutted our entire healthcare system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re trying to ‘insure’ everyone has equally miserable, equally expensive health ‘care’. At least before, even with prices spiraling out of control, it was at least POSSIBLE to get decent health care.
We’ve got to get the prices down not just on the insurance but on the actual treatment.
LikeLike
BTW that comment was meant to say the Democrats and Obamacare, not the current American Health Care Act which I support along with our President!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is the last and final piece of Barry’s legacy that is about to go by the waste side. All the bastard will have left is the Iran deal that our President is getting the Arab coalition to help destroy in the future. They can’t allow this monstrosity to fall. They are getting paid and paid well because there is nothing left to fight. This BS about a full repeal and phase 2 and 3 never happening is a LIE!
The concept of a pure repeal bill doesn’t exist! It never has existed! SD has told us numerous times that the bill that Barry from Hawaii vetoed in 2015 was NOT a repeal bill. Beyond the fact that we have only 52 Republican Senators, a full repeal would need 60 Senate votes. Here is the reality for folks that are pushing the full repeal flag: many Republican Senators would NEVER EVER vote for a full repeal. We would need 70 Republicans to have a chance at getting 60 to vote for a FULL REPEAL.
The Republicans can only do so much through the process of reconciliation. This bill is a good bill. It helps states that expanded their medicaid because of Obozocare ample time to deal with the ramifications of no longer receiving government funding. That won’t occur until 2024. This bill doesn’t penalize folks that decide I am not buying health insurance. The House bill would have them pay a 30% surcharge if they went without insurance for 63 days. This bill has no such penalty.
This bill also takes freeloaders ability to milk the damn system away! It allows states to impose a work requirement on non-pregnant, non-disabled, non-elderly individuals receiving Medicaid. Look what has happened in states that provide EPIC benefits. When you can’t freeload, they run for the hills and find a DAMN job!
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/06/13_alabama_counties_had_85_per.html
From the article linked above:
13 Alabama counties saw 85 percent drop in food stamp participation after work requirements restarted
As of Jan. 1, 2017, there were 13,663 able-bodied adults without dependents receiving food stamps statewide. That number dropped to 7,483 by May 1, 2017. Among the 13 counties, there were 5,538 adults ages 18-50 without dependents receiving food stamps as of Jan. 1, 2017. That number dropped to 831 – a decline of about 85 percent – by May 1, 2017.
For all those that say Phase 3 is a pipe dream, bills have already been passed in the House!
http://www.thebenefitbureau.com/house-passes-bill-allow-tax-credits-used-pay-cobra-plans/
From the article linked above:
Phase 3 is actually four pieces of legislation:
While the Senate was working on its own legislation to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, the House moved ahead with a second piece of legislation to further chip away at the landmark health care law.
The aforementioned Broad Choices for Americans Act.
The Verify First Act, which would bar illegal immigrants from receiving tax credits under the ACA or the AHCA.
The Veterans Equal Treatment Ensures Relief and Access Now (VETERAN) Act, which would allow veterans the choice to stay in the Veterans Affairs programs or instead get financial support for a private health care plan.
The Protecting Access to Care Act, which would cap malpractice payouts at $250,000 for damages that don’t have a direct economic impact, like lost wages or medical expenses.
LikeLike
So what happens if we don’t get the votes and Obama care collapses? All that would remain is the private market. I think the President could decide not to collect the tax in any state without an Obama care option as well. What if the President enfored the Sherman act as well. For some reason this law is not enforced on healthcare? Why not? Name any other industry not required to publish prices before service? The solution is less not more government.
LikeLike
The Dems have successfully fudged up the distinction between medical “health insurance” and “healthcare” in the public’s mind. It’s no accident – they are masters of intentionally misusing language as an endrun to the Propaganda War.
The New Deal/ Roosevelt idea that insurance should have any connection to employers is absurd, but we’re way past that now!
LikeLike