U.S. Refugee Admissions Drop in Half During First 3 Months of Trump Presidency…

The Washington Examiner points out data released Friday showing a significant drop in refugee admissions in the first calendar quarter of the Trump administration.
WASHINGTON – Data released Friday by the Department of Homeland Security shows that the number of refugees allowed into the United States fell by half shortly after President Trump took office. The decline was in large part due to a sharp upsurge in admissions under former President Barack Obama in the final three months of his administration.
DHS reported that approximately 13,000 people were admitted as refugees during the first three months of Trump’s administration, compared with 25,000 for the previous quarter. However, the 25,000 refugees were an 86 percent increase over the same period in 2015, indicating that Obama significantly eased restrictions as his administration was winding down.
Had the admissions rated remained flat in the final three months of the Obama administration, the decline under the Trump would have been a mere 12 percent, the department said.
The majority of the refugees came from Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Myanmar and the Congo. Trump attempted to ban all refugees from Syria and Somalia through executive orders but courts have declared the orders unconstitutional. (read more)
Of course Obama tried to bring as many in as he could. All part of his plan to sabotage this country. He needs to be tried for treason.
Yuuuuuup
Unholy Alliance: Christian Charities Profit From $1 Billion Fed Program to Resettle Refugees
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/11/29/unholy-alliance-christian-charities-profit-1-billion-fed-program-resettle-refugees-40-percent-muslim/
Obama’s $91M refugee grant silencing Catholics on Hillary?Saturday, September 10, 2016 | Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
https://www.onenewsnow.com/pro-life/2016/09/10/obamas-91m-refugee-grant-silencing-catholics-on-hillary
always follow the money.
We have the best President ever. Don’t we folks!
Trump used our Constitutional and federal laws to ban ANYONE coming in, but Obama’s appointed judges obviously did not follow our laws, so hopefully will be removed very, very soon and I am sure that is also on the long list that Trump has to deal with. So glad that ME countries are also down banning some and every little bit helps our country as we need to deport millions yet of invaders on our soil and all muslims here as well. This really drain the swamp of a huge amount of danger to us and our country and will be a punch in Soros’ ugly nose, so can we arrest him and hang him? I sure hope so.
Any firsthand knowledge of “extreme vetting” being in place?
“firsthand knowledge” – I doubt anyone here would have such since that would require someone being in the country of origin of refugees as well as being a participant in the processes used to do the vetting.
However, during recent hearings it has been mentioned that more extreme vetting is occurring, hence the reduction in number of refugees admitted.
“The majority of the refugees came from Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Myanmar and the Congo”
I remember how we would learn about these savages by reading books in school. Nowadays, we get a close & personal education by having them forced on us by our wonderful government
But seriously, I’m a compassionate man. I just can’t turn my back on any 200 pound, bearded woman or child that needs a hug
Some additional thoughts/information on the LA Times article are posted by Ann Corcoran at her Refugee Resettlement Watch blog: ttps://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/06/24/la-times-headline-is-deceptive-yes-can-you-believe-it/.
Drop that another 50% and we’ll be good.
Drop it to zero. Why would you want any at all? Literally importing people who cancel your vote.
Thank you.
The Catholic church, Lutheran Church etc. are all getting hit financially by this. Here’s an example of one of the agencies: Highlights: 300 laid off in US, 500 laid off worldwide. Just 1 agency.
Trump’s Cuts to US Refugee Program Lead to 300-plus Layoffs
https://www.voanews.com/a/donald-trump-cuts-us-refugee-program-lead-to-hundreds-of-layoffs/3826785.html
These phony “Christian” agencies, taking money and working diligently to bring in people who will eventually cut off their heads when they get the strength in numbers. These so-called “churches” are not Christian anymore. I’d like to see them all put out of business.
Getting the job done. Thanks President Trump.
