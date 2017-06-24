June 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #156

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
MAGA to Us,
Is the Maggot in the brain of the Left.
Their Daily Meltdowns, are More than I could have hoped for.
It. Is. Delicious!
We need to start taking names and contacting everyone that is against the Healthcare …… TRUMP is trying to get the best he can BUT POLITICIANS will never vote for a complete repeal because that would hurt the $$$$$$ going into their pockets………. People like CRUZ, R. PAUL, M. LEE, RON JOHNSON want a Complete repeal, Thats their excuse, that would be nice, but will NEVER happen for the reason I gave …….Then you have DEAN HELLER from Nevada, ROB PORTMAN from Ohio. SHELLY CAPITO from W. Virginia with the excuse the bill has some cuts to medicaid and drug addiction. ……. AND last but not least,we have Sen. SUSAN COLLINS from MAINE, her excuse, because the bill has language in it that blocks federal $$$$ for planned parenthood ……… COLLINS doesn’t mind that this baby killer organization kills babies and sells baby parts for money….. And admits it …… REALLY ?? Like TRUMP said, it will NEVER be a perfect bill ( thanks to the DemoRats and Obozo) But he will get the best he can for us……. I trust our President and if these are the excuses these RATs are using NOT to help get rid of this horrendous Healthcare bill, then they SHOULD be voted out of office because they are NOT representing the people in their states or listening to what their saying ………
Ivanka Trump Must Answer Questions in `Wild Thing’ Shoe Suit
June 23, 2017
Ivanka Trump must answer questions in a lawsuit over whether her company ripped off a rival’s shoe design, as a judge rejected her claim that she’s too busy as a “high-ranking government official” in the White House to sit for a deposition.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan on Friday said Trump must spend two hours responding to questions about the design of a shoe sold by her company.
“Ms. Trump’s public statements regarding active and comprehensive brand management lead to a reasonable inference that the shoe at issue would not have been released without her approval,” Forrest said in a three-page order. “In such a situation, a deposition is appropriate.”
[…]
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-23/ivanka-trump-must-answer-questions-in-wild-thing-shoe-suit
Let the wild rumpus start!
I remember when all this came out, the shoes do look pretty much exactly like the others, but that’s pretty much common practice in the clothing business. They may nick her a little bit though, we’ll see how it turns out. She’s probably got 15 other civil suits we don’t know about, famous, wealthy people get sued all the time over nonsense.
Indeed, we have a client who owns a restaurant and was taken to court on alleged American Disability Act violations.
Not only was the restaurant ADA compliant, the complainant wasn’t handicapped.
Lots of legal fees and wasted time, but it happens frequently.
I worked for a company once, a woman sued the pool table people, because as she drunkenly fell to the floor, she broke her thumb on the edge of the pool table’s coin door. Just crap like that non stop when you have any kind of business going on.
Only solution is that civil lawsuits need to be “looser pays”. If you bring suit and lose, you pay the other side’s attorney fees and court costs. So many attorney’s in this country, they have to encourage marginal lawsuits to make a living. We get the Atlanta network channels and every other commercial is some law firm advertising for “slip and fall” or some other manufactured personal injury. SAD!
Lynch and now Bernie and the wife…Not a bad day…
Yeah well, THIS is what Hillary promised wouldn’t happen IF Bernie dropped out and she won. The rest is history. 😉
Exactly. This is why he held his nose and endorsed her after her nomination. And then she lost. 😂
Here, I thought the arrow was a working one…
“Politico Magazine first reported the Sanders had hired lawyers to defend them in the probe. Sanders top adviser Jeff Weaver told CBS News the couple has sought legal protection over federal agents’ allegations from a January 2016 complaint accusing then-President of Burlington College, Ms. Sanders, of distorting donor levels in a 2010 loan application for $10 million from People’s United Bank to purchase 33 acres of land for the institution.
According to Politico, prosecutors might also be looking into allegations that Sen. Sanders’ office inappropriately urged the bank to approve the loan.
Burlington attorney and Sanders supporter Rich Cassidy has reportedly been hired to represent Sen. Sanders. And high-profile Washington defense attorney Larry Robbins, who counseled Libby “Scooter” Robbins, former Chief of Staff for the Vice President, is protecting Jane Sanders.
Ms. Sanders’ push for the liberal arts college’s costly land acquisition was cited in a press release by the college when it shut down in 2016.”
The funny thing I remember is that the vacation house Bernie bought cash was put in Jane’s name…does that mean that Bernie has even more to hide? LOL!
Please let this happen. Show the world that they got rich while espousing socialist policy.
I hope everyone noticed, during the rally two days ago President Trump said “You know what I think? I think they love us.”… meaning that he thinks his true approval numbers are through the roof.
I was so happy to see that, if this man actually KNOWS that we support him, that most of the country (60%?) supports him… nothing can stop him.
I think we only really have 4 fights that are worth worrying about. All the others are chatter designed to distract from these 4 fights.
1. Repeal and replace Obamacare, however imperfect that may be. I fully support the Senate bill.
2. Pass Tax Cuts. This will explode the economy.
3. Shut down the government, over the budget fight. Once the health insurance bill is passed, and once the tax cuts are passed, President Trump can fight as hard as he wants for his budget, up to shutting down the government because he will have gotten his two signature things done anyways. Now the wall funding will be the big stickler which is why he will shut the government down if necessary because that’s non-negotiable.
4. At any moment, he may have another Supreme Court opening that he has to attend to, this next one will be an EPIC battle, that will make the Gorsuch fight look like child’s play.
There are many other things we want done, but nearly ALL of them can be done via executive order or policy direction in the various departments (example, Sessions cracking down M13, the EPA mission change, ending regulations, etc.)
There are only 4 fights. Do not let the democrats and the media, which is all owned by the democrats drag you into the weeds on any other fight. Pick your side on each of these four fights and stand shoulder to shoulder, nothing can stop us.
Alas, Ron, why my sole source of news is and always will be CTH.
👍🇺🇸🚂
Sounds good, Ron.
There is a fake media/poll bubble reality that does not hold up. We saw it in the Georgia special election. Trump knows the people are with him.
Let’s get the AHCA passed and go from there. Then we will be running downhill.
The hits keep coming…
Yeah, the morons said “The governor can’t tell us how to run our cities!”
He can tell you to FOLLOW THE LAW, morons!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must be exhausted, is this a good thing or a bad thing?
Can’t make out the wording in that pic.
Thanks.
It’s like a negative of a negative of a negative.
– There is a law that says if you arrest a person, when you i.d. them and you find out they’re an illegal alien, you have to call ICE to have them deported (or checked out, or whatever ICE decides)
– Sanctuary cities don’t do that. That’s what makes them a ‘sanctuary’ city, they don’t co-operate with ICE
– The Texas governor passed a law, saying that the sanctuary cities have to follow the other law, or else they don’t get state funding
– the Libbys are out in the streets protesting about a law making you follow a law
Thank you for the clear explanation!!
No wonder I couldn’t decipher the title of that picture. Hahaha!
Governor Abbott is an awesome Patriot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with you, Minnie. But iif that is the case, why did Rick Perry and Abbott wait so long? It seems these so called patriots only come out from under their rocks when a strong leader nudges them…PDJT.
BTW, we have not seen much of Perry lately. We need a report…
he is on twitter has had many meetings he was in Nevada working on Yucca mountain
Well. That’s a good start!
Dallas, Houston & Austin are asking a Federal Judge to halt the law becoming effective September 1st. The first court hearing is Monday in San Antonio. Texas is ready to ban ALL sanctuary cities.
“Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says only lawbreakers have anything to worry about.”
Folks our Lion isn’t playing around with these morons that call themselves Republicans. This moron from Nevada, Dan Heller, said earlier today not only is he voting NO but he doubts there is anything that will get him to yes. He is up for reelection in 2018 in a state our President lost. The issue with this POS’s stance is that he falls on the opposite end of the spectrum when compared to the 4 Amigos. Our President has to work with those 4 knowing he will never get Rand Paul to yes.
He is showing the rest of the moderates (the two women from Maine and Alaska) that they will pay with their careers if the come out opposing this bill. I absolutely LOVE it!
https://www.yahoo.com/news/key-gop-senator-health-care-law-bill-not-answer-191746000.html
From the article linked above:
WASHINGTON — In a potentially significant blow to the Senate Republicans’ plan to repeal Obamacare, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., announced at a Friday press conference that he’d vote against the bill in its current form.
His statement came a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., unveiled the proposal. Within hours, four conservative senators — Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Ron Johnson, R-Wis. — voiced their opposition to the measure, saying it didn’t go far enough in actually repealing Obamacare.
Heller is in a different position, saying the legislation is too drastic. He said Friday that he believed the bill’s changes to the Medicaid program would dramatically affect the residents of his state.
“This bill is not the answer, and in its current form I will not support it,” Heller said, adding that it “will mean a loss of coverage for millions of Americans and many Nevadans.”
He added that “it would be very difficult” to get him to support the bill.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/23/pro-trump-group-to-target-gop-sen-heller-over-health-care-bill-239911
From the article linked above:
A pro-Trump outside group is launching an advertising blitz against Republican Sen. Dean Heller over his opposition to the health care repeal bill — a bold act of political retaliation against a member of the president’s own party.
Heller, a Nevada Republican, is up for re-election in 2018 and is seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents up for reelection this cycle.
The barrage, which will be orchestrated by America First Policies, a group run by many of President Donald Trump’s top campaign advisers, is backed by more than a million dollars, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning. Digital ads are set to begin running on Friday, and television and radio spots are set to launch early next week.
Get ‘er done!
Thanks for always posting direct quotes from the articles, Fle.
I don’t always tap on links. 😁
Yes, Fle…Really Appreciate the excerpts. Thanks a bunch.
Well I guess we need to make it known that we are all ready spiritually, morally, and FINANCIALLY to “Cantor” his ass if he doesn’t get behind this bill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very disappointing.
We have to get this done. Glad that the outside group is going to run the ads.
The biggest shock to the Uniparty will be the fact that Jim Dewit will beat Jeff Flake by 10+ points in the AZ primary. The rest of the RATS that will be running in 20 and 22 will be shocked that going against the LION has dire consequences. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse etc. will be neutered because of the fear of having to run in the same year that our President will be running for reelection.
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2016/11/19/poll-jeff-flake-vulnerable-in-potential-gop-primary/
From the article linked above:
Q: If the candidates in the 2018 Republican Primary Election for United States Senate were Jeff Flake and Jeff DeWit, for whom would you vote?
Jeff Flake 33%
Jeff DeWit 42%
Undecided 25%
Q: If the candidates in the 2018 Republican Primary Election for United States Senate were Jeff Flake, Kelli Ward and Jeff DeWit, for whom would you vote?
Jeff Flake 30%
Jeff DeWit 38%
Kelli Ward 15%
Undecided 17%
Flake’s high water mark in a contested primary is 35% against Kelli Ward and he is currently down nine points against Jeff DeWit. In a potential three way matchup against DeWit and Ward, Flake trails by eight points.
I think you’re right, we need to ‘cantor’ a couple people to send that message that we still hold the power and the organization to use it! If we primary a couple FLAKES we’ll even have Mc Cain (killed his brother) falling in line.
Yes! This is awesome! This is EXACTLY what needs to happen in 2018 for us to continue taking our country back. Primary out all the RATS!
Folks by the End of next week, the left, MSM, Democrats etc. will get another massive blow to their gut! The SC will vote in favor of allowing the ban to be enforced prior to them hearing the case when they return from summer vacation on October 2nd. I have not a doubt in the world we will get the required 5 Justices.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-could-make-decision-about-taking-up-travel-ban-case-at-any-time/
From the article linked above:
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump’s travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries.
The country is waiting for the court to make its decision public about the biggest legal controversy in the first five months of Trump’s presidency. The issue has been tied up in the courts since Trump’s original order in January sparked widespread protests just days after he took office.
The justices met Thursday morning for their last regularly scheduled private conference in June and probably took a vote about whether to let the Trump administration immediately enforce the ban and hear the administration’s appeal of lower court rulings blocking the ban.
The court’s decision could come any time and is expected no later than late next week, after which the justices will scatter for speeches, teaching gigs and vacations.
I also believe that this will happen. It’s going to be a great week!
Amen!
I usually don’t get too involved with this kind of stuff, but the day that Steve Scalise walks back into the chamber I’m gonna swell up and cry over it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God🙏
Prayers continue ❤️
I have a question about his job during this time. What happens to anything he was working on, needs to sign, update, etc? I guess since its congress it just sits there anyway? What will his staff be doing? His district still has to be represented. Ive never seen this addressed.ty!
This caught my eye and made me chuckle. These yet to be dissolved snowflakes at CNN are just too….I don’t know, but this was funny to me. It’s links to PJ Media article/video. Just something in the way they must feel sorry for themselves for being the kids no one wants to be seen with. Cootie factor.
CNN Hires Courtroom Sketch Artist to Draw Off-Camera Press Briefing..
https://pjmedia.com/video/cnn-hires-courtroom-sketch-artist-to-draw-off-camera-press-briefing/
Call for the whambulance, may need it by months end.
They think they’re hurting Trump with this, it’s just making our side Love him even more. He has reduced these people to actual, literal hand-drawn CARICATURES of themselves.
😂
Grassley dropped a truth bomb in Congress. This is simply incredible testimony. Grassley is accusing Schumer of deliberately misleading the public explicitly to stall and obstruct President Trump’s agenda. As these accusations continue to build against the Democrats, how can they continue to hold up MAGA? As Grassley said, none of this fiasco had to happen if everyone involved was just HONEST.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course!
It had to be Chucky, the Head 🤡!
It is not lost on me, that a lot of the ‘establishment’ Republicans are falling lock step in line behind President Trump. Their constituents must have been heard loud and clear, or they must have polling that suggests to them that EVERYBODY supports the President in almost every possible way.
Grassley’s a good guy, i’m not beating up on him, I’m just saying he’s putting on quite a show in support of the President when I’d bet they’re not as closely aligned as he may have you believe.
What will make the “Summer of Hell” even more delicious would be an announcement by Justice Kennedy that he is officially retiring! Folks there is a really good chance that will happen in the next week or so!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-terrifying-and-terrible-prospect-of-justice-kennedy-retiring/2017/06/23/bc73ff9a-5830-11e7-a204-ad706461fa4f_story.html?utm_term=.d593237d9c9c
From the article linked above:
So if Kennedy is inclined to retire, it is hard to begrudge him that choice. But his departure would be terrible for the court and terrible for the country. It could not come at a worse time. Any court vacancy these days, under a president of either party, triggers a battle between liberal and conservative forces. Kennedy’s retirement would unleash nomination Armageddon, given the feral political environment and the pivotal role he plays on the closely divided court.
This man will cause some to literally commit suicide if he is the ultimate choice! He was one of the final 3 to replace Scalia.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/pryor-perhaps-the-most-polarizing-supreme-court-justice-possibility/2017/01/28/f25bb7e2-e4ae-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.44e4b6bf77fa
From the article linked above:
Pryor is perhaps the most polarizing figure of the potential nominees, with some groups thinking he leans too far right
When President George W. Bush nominated him to his current post in 2003, Senate Democrats refused to allow Pryor’s confirmation, calling him an “extremist,” citing his position on both Roe v. Wade and Lawrence v. Texas as examples.
Pryor, 54, has been an especially outspoken critic of abortion rights, calling Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history.”
Came across this great article: http://theduran.com/trump-dossier-syrian-crisis-russiagate/
The big question is not whether the facts in this dossier are true or not; it is the extent to which the paranoid claims made in the dossier have shaped and might even have been the origin for the whole Russian hacking scandal.
I say this because media reports confirm that the dossier or extracts from it have circulated amongst US politicians (including Hillary Clinton and John McCain), US intelligence agencies, and within the media for weeks if not months. The earliest reports in the dossier are dated to July, which suggests that some of its claims – which include circumstantial details of who supposedly within the Russian government was behind the Clinton leaks – were already circulating early in the summer. That is a very early point in the Russian hacking story, making it at least possible that the dossier at least influenced the thinking of some of the people in the US intelligence community and in the media who have been pushing the Russian hacking scandal most aggressively.
